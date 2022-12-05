Nasdaq Copenhagen London Stock Exchange Euronext Dublin Other stakeholders
Date 5 December 2022
Upward adjustment of expectations for 2022
Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for core earnings and profit before tax for 2022.
The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,600-1,850 million range to the DKK 1,850-2,000 million range and the expectations for profit before tax are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,550-1,800 million range to the DKK 1,700-1,950 million range.
The upward adjustment is primarily a result of:
A continued good level of activity
The value of the higher interest rate level and the growth in lending in the first three quarters of the year
Continued good credit quality and a loss level that has remained on a very satisfactory level
The annual report for 2022 will be published on 1 February 2023, as previously announced.