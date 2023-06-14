Advanced search
    HP3   DE0006001902

RINGMETALL

(HP3)
AFR: Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06/14/2023 | 06:15am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ringmetall SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.06.2023 / 12:13 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2023
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-2/

14.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1657129  14.06.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
All news about RINGMETALL
05/26Ringmetall Se : Correction of a release from 22/05/2023 according to Article 40, Section 1..
EQ
05/22Ringmetall Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
05/04Transcript : Ringmetall SE, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Ringmetall can only partially compensate for declining demand for clamping rings in the..
EQ
04/28Ringmetall SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28Ringmetall closes record year 2022 solidly and confirms annual outlook 2023
EQ
02/07Ringmetall sees signs of economic slowdown in final quarter of record year 2022
EQ
01/09Ringmetall expands into the US market for inliners through acquisition of Protective Li..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 214 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2023 10,5 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net Debt 2023 14,0 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,12x
Yield 2023 3,18%
Capitalization 91,3 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 814
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends RINGMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,14 €
Average target price 6,15 €
Spread / Average Target 95,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Petri Chief Executive Officer
Klaus F. Jaenecke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus W. Wenner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Alfred Winterstein Director & Member-Executive Board
Ralph Heuwing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINGMETALL-24.34%99
ATLAS COPCO AB31.97%70 607
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION26.54%47 242
FANUC CORPORATION29.34%34 675
INGERSOLL RAND INC.22.68%25 930
SANDVIK AB12.31%24 780
