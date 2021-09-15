Ringmetall : Interim Report 1st Half Year 2021

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND SITUATION OF THE RINGMETALL GROUP
General business development
Net assets, financial position and results of operations
Summarizing overall statement
RISK AND OPPORTUNITY REPORT
OUTLOOK
DECLARATION OF THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES
THE RINGMETALL GROUP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS LIABILITIES
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (SHORT)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
SELECTED EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT AND OTHER RESULTS
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
REFERENCE
LEGAL NOTICE
IMPRINT
TO THE SHAREHOLDER
KEY FIGURES OF THE GROUP
P&L KEY FIGURES
H1 2021
H1 2020
∆
∆ %
EUR '000
Group Revenues
78,289
62,320
15,969
25.6%
Total Output
63,066
16,004
25.4%
79,070
Gross Profit
30,169
7,200
23.9%
37,369
EBITDA
6,495
4,807
74.0%
11,302
EBIT
3,370
4,842
143.7%
8,212
Consolidated Net Profit
1,792
4,208
234.8%
6,000
BALANCE SHEET KEY FIGURES
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
∆
∆ %
EUR '000
Fixed assets
70,841
66,021
4,820
7.3%
Current assets
51,246
35,392
15,854
44.8%
Equity
49,589
4,427
8.9%
54,016
Equity ratio
47.9 %
43.5 %
Liabilities
60,757
47,152
13,605
28.9%
Balance sheet total
103,547
20,635
19.9%
124,182
OTHER KEY FIGURES
30.06.2021
30.6.2020
∆
∆ %
Employees (average of period)
726
701
25
3.6%
Gross profit: Temporary staff are reported under personnel expenses and not under cost of materials, as this is more in line with the Group's economic approach.
LETTER FROM THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
Dear Shareholders,
Dear customers and business partners,
COVID-19 and the global impact of the pandemic will continue to determine large parts of our lives and business processes in 2021. However, unlike in 2020, we are all now better able to accept the imponderables of the pandemic as an unchangeable part of our lives and to cope with this new environment as well as possible.
For us - the Ringmetall Group - too, COVID-19 brought hard cuts, to which we had to react resolutely and not without privations. Nevertheless, we have managed to master this extraordinary challenge extremely well up to the present time. We have adapted our production to the new conditions and implemented a large number of efficiency enhancement measures to become more flexible and effective. We have therefore been able to largely dispense with short-time working in the course of the pandemic so far. What's more, the number of employees in the Group has grown further, not least as a result of the acquisition of HOSTO Stolz GmbH & Co. KG in May of this year.
With the acquisition of HOSTO, we have further consolidated our position as the world's leading manufacturer of drum closure systems and at the same time expanded our production know-how. The company was previously our largest competitor in the field of clamping ring production for the tinplate industry in Europe. The company's products are generally considered to be of very high quality. In recent years, HOSTO has generated annual revenues of EUR 8 to 10 million with a single-digit EBITDA margin and around 80 employees. The integration of the new company as an additional production site, mainly into the Group subsidiary Berger Global, is proceeding according to plan. In the process, individual production areas are being reallocated between Ringmetall Group company locations in order to realize production synergies and optimize production processes and capacity utilization.
In addition to our operational efforts and the successful adaptation of processes and workflows, significantly rising steel prices and exchange rates developing in our favor have given us a tailwind. All this has resulted in record sales and earnings in the 1st half 2021. Our consolidated revenues increased significantly by
25.6 percent to EUR 78.3 million. We also achieved strong organic growth of 9.9 percent. In terms of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, we succeeded in achieving significantly disproportionate growth. At EUR 11.3 million, it was 74.0 percent higher than in the previous year. At 14.3 percent, our EBITDA margin was close to our medium-term development target of 15 percent.
At the 2021 Annual General Meeting on 16 June, our shareholders almost unanimously approved the change of legal form of Ringmetall AG to a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) and the simultaneous conversion of bearer shares to registered shares. This was successfully completed in August. As Ringmetall SE, we are now even more clearly committed to our international structure and, via the information from our share register, we will be able to enter into dialog with our shareholders even more easily in the future.
The business performance to date in the 3rd quarter makes us confident that we will also be operationally successful in the 2nd half of 2021. In view of the unchanged high momentum in business development, we are
again raising our forecast for the full year 2021. Based on a conservative estimate, we now expect consolidated revenues of between EUR 150 and 160 million and EBITDA of between EUR 17 and 19 million.
It remains to be hoped that we all manage to weather the further course of the pandemic well, given the circumstances. We believe that the Ringmetall Group is currently well prepared. Even if the future should present us with a bumpy road in the longer term.
We would therefore like to thank you for continuing to accompany us on our journey and wish you personally all the best. Stay healthy!
Yours sincerely
The Management Board of Ringmetall SE
Christoph Petri
Konstantin Winterstein
