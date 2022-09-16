Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ringmetall
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HP3   DE0006001902

RINGMETALL

(HP3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2022-09-14
4.950 EUR   +0.61%
12:30pRINGMETALL SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/15Ringmetall Se Revised Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal 2022
CI
09/15TRANSCRIPT : Ringmetall SE, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ringmetall SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/16/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.09.2022 / 18:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Petri

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ringmetall SE

b) LEI
3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 1,803,072 shares by contribution to Petri Beteiligung UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG without compensation

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.09.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78247  16.09.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444733&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about RINGMETALL
12:30pRINGMETALL SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/15Ringmetall Se Revised Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal 2022
CI
09/15TRANSCRIPT : Ringmetall SE, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 15, 2022
CI
09/15Increased demand for inliners and in industrial handling brings Ringmetall further leap..
EQ
09/14Ringmetall SE significantly raises revenue and earnings forecast
EQ
06/20Ringmetall SE pays 50 percent higher dividend after record year
EQ
06/20Ringmetall SE Elects Monika Dussen as Member of the Supervisory Board
CI
06/20Ringmetall SE Resolves to Increase the Dividend
CI
06/13RINGMETALL : Remuneration Report 2021
PU
05/05Ringmetall again increases revenues and EBITDA by around 60 percent in the first quarte..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 205 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2022 12,3 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net Debt 2022 21,8 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 144 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart RINGMETALL
Duration : Period :
Ringmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINGMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,95 €
Average target price 6,93 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Petri Chief Executive Officer
Klaus F. Jaenecke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus W. Wenner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Alfred Winterstein Director & Member-Executive Board
Ralph Heuwing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINGMETALL13.53%144
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.48%47 739
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.90%34 353
FANUC CORPORATION-10.09%29 236
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.00%22 858
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-42.78%20 757