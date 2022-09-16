Ringmetall SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.09.2022 / 18:32

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Petri

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ringmetall SE

b) LEI

3912001LS9HMTYQODO63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E5E55

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 1,803,072 shares by contribution to Petri Beteiligung UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG without compensation

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

