07.02.2022

Ringmetall closes 2021 at the upper end of the forecast range with unchanged dynamic business development



- Preliminary group revenues of more than EUR 171 million, up around 45 percent year-on-year

- Preliminary EBITDA more than doubled to a good EUR 26 million

- Positive business environment unchanged to date at start of 2022

Munich, 7 February 2022 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE0006001902), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, continued its dynamic revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the past fiscal year, the company generated group revenues of more than EUR 171 million with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of a good EUR 26 million, based on preliminary figures. In relation to the forecast of EUR 163 to 173 million in revenues and EUR 24 to 26 million in EBITDA, which was raised several times during the course of the year, the company thus closed the 2021 financial year at the upper end of the forecast range.

In addition to a positive business performance in almost all business units, the efficiency enhancement measures of recent years were increasingly reflected in rising margins. Furthermore, the waiver of a pandemic-related loan in the USA in the amount of EUR 0.8 million had a one-time effect on earnings.

Following the acquisition of Rhein-Plast's business activities, Ringmetall Group's annualized revenues as of 1 February amount to more than EUR 190 million, with an EBITDA margin of around 14 percent. "As part of our medium-term outlook published in 2016, we outlined group revenues of around EUR 200 million with an EBITDA margin of 12.5 to 15 percent for 2021," recalls Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall AG. "Especially against the backdrop of the generally imponderable economic environment, we were nevertheless surprisingly close to the actual company development with this scenario." The Management Board also continues to assess the future development of the Ringmetall Group positively. Accordingly, it expects group revenues of EUR 315 to 385 million with EBITDA of EUR 40 to 50 million by 2027 on the basis of unchanged raw material prices. The growth scenario is based on average organic growth (CAGR) of 2 to 5 percent and further company acquisitions on a significant scale. "With this outlook, we want to show the market the direction in which Ringmetall should develop in the coming years. As usual, it is therefore not to be understood as a forecast strictly speaking," continues CEO Christoph Petri.

Against the backdrop of a very positive start to the year so far, the Management Board also fundamentally assumes a positive business environment for the Ringmetall Group in 2022. In contrast to numerous other companies, Ringmetall has so far seen only minor effects on its own business development from the current rise in inflation or supply chain problems in a wide range of industries. Nevertheless, the Management Board is convinced that future risk potentials from this generally tense economic situation should be appropriately included in the forecast for the current fiscal year 2022. The range of the earnings forecast is therefore chosen to be wider than usual at the current time and is to be narrowed further in the further course of the year. Accordingly, the Management Board expects group revenues of EUR 180 to 200 million with EBITDA of EUR 22 to 27 million for the full year 2022. At the same time, the opportunities for the successful conclusion of further company acquisitions are assessed as very good against the backdrop of the economic environment and the liquidity situation of the Ringmetall Group.

The forecast is based on unchanged raw material prices and exchange rates compared to year-end 2021. It also does not include the effects of acquisitions planned for 2022, including the resulting transaction costs.

The company plans to publish the final figures for fiscal 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report on 28 April 2022. The company plans to hold the Annual General Meeting on fiscal year 2021 on 20 June 2022. Further information on Ringmetall SE and its affiliated subsidiaries is available at www.ringmetall.de.

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Ringmetall SE

Phone: +49 (0 )89 45 220 98 12

Mobile: +49 (0 )174 90 911 90

Email: middelmenne@ringmetall.de

About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry. The Industrial Packaging business unit offers high-security closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums for the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. The Industrial Handling Business Unit develops application-optimized vehicle attachments for handling and transporting packaging units. In addition to the Group headquarters in Munich, Ringmetall is represented by worldwide production and sales subsidiaries in Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands as well as China and the USA. Ringmetall generates annual revenues of about EUR 200 million worldwide.