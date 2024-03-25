Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2024 / 12:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Petri
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ringmetall SE

b) LEI
3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.20 EUR 175971.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.20 EUR 175971.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
