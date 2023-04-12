Rinnai : Aiming to Become More Consumer-Oriented, Acquisition of Land and Buildings in Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo

Rinnai Corporation (Headquarters: Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Hiroyasu Naito) hereby announces that on April 12, 2023, it acquired land and buildings in Minami-Aoyama 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo. The property is located between Omotesando and Nogizaka stations (Chiyoda Line of Tokyo Metro) and is surrounded by flagship stores of foreign fashion and interior brands.

In order to enhance corporate value in a sustainable manner, we believe it is important to convey empathy for the essential needs that lead to improved quality of life while expanding and deepening recognition of our brand. To this end, we need to build communication pathways with consumers in both the real and digital worlds. At the same time, we must provide opportunities for lifestyle and brand experiences that are close to the consumer. Accordingly, we acquired the aforementioned property in a location that we feel is suitable as a point of contact with real consumers.

The acquisition embodies the Rinnai Group's aim to "become more consumer-oriented" as outlined in New ERA 2025, its medium-term business plan.

Address 18-11, Minami-Aoyama 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo Site area 1,843m2 Existing buildings Name Forest Hills (EAST and WEST Wings) Floorspace EAST Wing: 3,117m2; WEST Wing: 2,434m2

