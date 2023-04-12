Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rinnai Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5947   JP3977400005

RINNAI CORPORATION

(5947)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
3245.00 JPY   +1.09%
03:10aRinnai : Aiming to Become More Consumer-Oriented, Acquisition of Land and Buildings in Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo
PU
03/30RINNAI CORPORATION : Final dividend
FA
03/30RINNAI CORPORATION : SPLIT: 3 of 1
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rinnai : Aiming to Become More Consumer-Oriented, Acquisition of Land and Buildings in Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo

04/12/2023 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rinnai Corporation (Headquarters: Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Hiroyasu Naito) hereby announces that on April 12, 2023, it acquired land and buildings in Minami-Aoyama 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo. The property is located between Omotesando and Nogizaka stations (Chiyoda Line of Tokyo Metro) and is surrounded by flagship stores of foreign fashion and interior brands.

In order to enhance corporate value in a sustainable manner, we believe it is important to convey empathy for the essential needs that lead to improved quality of life while expanding and deepening recognition of our brand. To this end, we need to build communication pathways with consumers in both the real and digital worlds. At the same time, we must provide opportunities for lifestyle and brand experiences that are close to the consumer. Accordingly, we acquired the aforementioned property in a location that we feel is suitable as a point of contact with real consumers.

The acquisition embodies the Rinnai Group's aim to "become more consumer-oriented" as outlined in New ERA 2025, its medium-term business plan.

Overview of acquired property
Address 18-11, Minami-Aoyama 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Site area 1,843m2
Existing buildings Name Forest Hills (EAST and WEST Wings)
Floorspace EAST Wing: 3,117m2; WEST Wing: 2,434m2

PDF version is here.

News Release PDF
(PDF/102KB)

Inquiries

Corporate Communication Division, Rinnai Corporation
Tel: +81-52-361-8211

Note: The information contained herein is valid as of the date of release. Please be aware that certain details may change or be made irrelevant by circumstances that emerge at a later date.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rinnai Corporation published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 07:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RINNAI CORPORATION
03:10aRinnai : Aiming to Become More Consumer-Oriented, Acquisition of Land and Buildings in Min..
PU
03/30RINNAI CORPORATION : Final dividend
FA
03/30RINNAI CORPORATION : SPLIT: 3 of 1
FA
03/15Rinnai : Notification of Personnel Changes
PU
02/24Rinnai : Notification of Organizational and Personnel Changes, including Executive Officer
PU
02/08Rinnai Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending M..
CI
02/08Rinnai Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
02/08Rinnai : Financial Results for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2023, ending March 31, 2023 ..
PU
02/08Rinnai : Financial Results for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2023, ending March 31, 2023
PU
02/08Rinnai : Financial Statements (336KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 424 B 3 175 M 3 175 M
Net income 2023 28 642 M 214 M 214 M
Net cash 2023 167 B 1 247 M 1 247 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 470 B 3 517 M 3 517 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 10 777
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart RINNAI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rinnai Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINNAI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3 210,00 JPY
Average target price 3 927,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroyasu Naito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kenji Hayashi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Chuji Nakashima GM-Development & Manager-Technology Management
Nobuyuki Matsui Independent Outside Director
Takashi Kamio Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINNAI CORPORATION-2.03%3 517
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI21.91%30 896
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-5.26%7 036
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.14.33%6 867
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.19.56%5 230
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.86%4 667
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer