Rinnai : Color Controllers Win Red Dot Design Award

Rinnai Corporation (Headquarters: Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Hiroyasu Naito) has received a Red Dot Design Award (sponsored by the Design Center North Rhine-Westphalia) for its MBC-332VC series of color controllers. This is Rinnai's fourth entry to receive a Red Dot Design Award, following its G:201 in-wall oven and Leggiero waterless cooking pot in 2022*1 and its G:LINE (now G:101) series of domino-style built-in hobs (stovetops) in 2020*2.

The Red Dot Design Award is considered one of the world's three largest and most prestigious design awards, along with the iF DESIGN AWARD (Germany) and the International Design Excellence Awards (United States).

MBC-332VC series of color controllers

Our goal was to create an ultimately simple design that fits in with any interior atmosphere and blends in with people's daily lives. With a linear structure that values space, it conveys a simple yet high-class feeling. We also paid particular attention to the quality of the sound quality, making sure it does not spoil the spatial mood. Of course, it is easy to operate, with electrostatic switches that require only a light touch. English notations and English audio are also supported.

