Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rinnai Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5947   JP3977400005

RINNAI CORPORATION

(5947)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:59:05 2023-04-16 pm EDT
3250.00 JPY   -0.76%
04/16Rinnai : Color Controllers Win Red Dot Design Award
PU
04/12Rinnai : Aiming to Become More Consumer-Oriented, Acquisition of Land and Buildings in Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo
PU
03/30RINNAI CORPORATION : SPLIT: 3 of 1
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rinnai : Color Controllers Win Red Dot Design Award

04/16/2023 | 10:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rinnai Corporation (Headquarters: Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Hiroyasu Naito) has received a Red Dot Design Award (sponsored by the Design Center North Rhine-Westphalia) for its MBC-332VC series of color controllers. This is Rinnai's fourth entry to receive a Red Dot Design Award, following its G:201 in-wall oven and Leggiero waterless cooking pot in 2022*1 and its G:LINE (now G:101) series of domino-style built-in hobs (stovetops) in 2020*2.
The Red Dot Design Award is considered one of the world's three largest and most prestigious design awards, along with the iF DESIGN AWARD (Germany) and the International Design Excellence Awards (United States).

Winning entry

MBC-332VC series of color controllers

Our goal was to create an ultimately simple design that fits in with any interior atmosphere and blends in with people's daily lives. With a linear structure that values space, it conveys a simple yet high-class feeling. We also paid particular attention to the quality of the sound quality, making sure it does not spoil the spatial mood. Of course, it is easy to operate, with electrostatic switches that require only a light touch. English notations and English audio are also supported.

  1. *1 Rinnai's G:201 in-wall oven and Leggiero waterless cooking pot received a Red Dot Design Award 2022 on April 1, 2022.
  2. *2 Rinnai's G:LINE series of domino-style built-in hobs (stovetops) won a Red Dot Design Award 2020 on March 31, 2020.

PDF version is here.

News Release PDF
(PDF/131KB)

Inquiries

Corporate Communication Division, Rinnai Corporation
Tel: +81-52-361-8211

Note: The information contained herein is valid as of the date of release. Please be aware that certain details may change or be made irrelevant by circumstances that emerge at a later date.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rinnai Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 02:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RINNAI CORPORATION
04/16Rinnai : Color Controllers Win Red Dot Design Award
PU
04/12Rinnai : Aiming to Become More Consumer-Oriented, Acquisition of Land and Buildings in Min..
PU
03/30RINNAI CORPORATION : SPLIT: 3 of 1
FA
03/30RINNAI CORPORATION : Final dividend
FA
03/15Rinnai : Notification of Personnel Changes
PU
02/24Rinnai : Notification of Organizational and Personnel Changes, including Executive Officer
PU
02/08Rinnai Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending M..
CI
02/08Rinnai Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
02/08Rinnai : Financial Statements (336KB)
PU
02/08Rinnai : Financial Results for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2023, ending March 31, 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 423 B 3 163 M 3 163 M
Net income 2023 28 606 M 214 M 214 M
Net cash 2023 185 B 1 387 M 1 387 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 479 B 3 586 M 3 586 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 10 777
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart RINNAI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rinnai Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINNAI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 275,00 JPY
Average target price 3 976,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroyasu Naito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kenji Hayashi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Chuji Nakashima GM-Development & Manager-Technology Management
Nobuyuki Matsui Independent Outside Director
Takashi Kamio Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINNAI CORPORATION-0.05%3 586
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI18.81%31 482
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-4.60%7 356
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.12.24%6 822
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.14.39%4 884
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.33.52%4 512
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer