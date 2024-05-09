1. Consolidated Performance

(1) Fiscal Year in Review

In the fiscal year under review (April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024), the global economy continued facing difficult conditions, including worsening business confidence due to rising prices and tight monetary policies worldwide, as well as a stagnant Chinese economy suffering from real estate issues and other problems and prolonged situations in the Middle East and Ukraine. The Japanese economy also faced unpredictable conditions due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the supply-demand balance, as well as continuing price increases on the back of soaring raw material and energy costs and uncertain foreign exchange fluctuations.

In the domestic housing-related industry, new housing starts remained weak, especially for owner-occupied dwellings, which continued declining slowly. However, the household appliance sector showed signs of recovery in demand related to renovation.

Under these circumstances, the Rinnai Group pursued three key strategies under its medium-term business plan, New ERA 2025: "Advancement in addressing social challenges," "Expansion of business scale," and "Revolution of corporate structure." We are now at a turning in that five-year plan. During the past three years, we have been exposed to various disruptive events that have affected the supply-demand balance, supply chain, and logistics due to the worldwide pandemic. Nevertheless, we will strive to achieve the targets of New ERA 2025 based on the assumption that business conditions will return to normal in the remaining two years.

To address social issues set forth in our medium-term plan, we are working to become carbon neutral as a priority initiative. In the United States, where storage-type water heaters are the norm, the spread of tankless water heaters with higher energy-saving performance is helping reduce CO2 emissions. In Australia, there is a rapidly growing shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy as part of efforts to realize a decarbonized society, and we are responding by expanding our electricity-powered product lineup.

In Japan, We are expanding sales of our ECO ONE hybrid water heaters with heating systems which meet the needs of the times for higher energy-saving performance. We are taking advantage of a subsidy program offered by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for ECO ONE, and promoting sales activities centered on the ECO ONE X5, featuring improved compactness and ease of installation. Furthermore, sales of dishwashers and gas clothes dryers, which meet the growing need for time-saving housework due to the increase in dual-income households, remained strong. In these ways, we made steady progress in fulfilling our promise to our customers ("Creating a healthier way of living") and achieving sustainable and solid long-term growth.

With respect to revenue, we faced weak consumer confidence due to rising global prices and high interest rates in some regions, while in-house and distribution inventories remained at high levels. However, these factors began to dissipate in the second half,