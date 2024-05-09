Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2024

(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

May 9, 2024

Listed Company Name: Rinnai Corporation

Listings: Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and Premiere Section of Nagoya Stock

Exchange (Securities Code: 5947)

Website: https://www.rinnai.co.jp/

Representative: Hiroyasu Naito, President

Contact: Takuya Ogawa, Managing Executive Officer, Chief of Corporate Management Headquarters

TEL: +81 (52) 361-8211

Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: June 27, 2024

Anticipated date to begin distributing dividends: June 28, 2024

Anticipated date for releasing annual securities report: June 27, 2024

Supplemental information sheets of financial results: Yes

Information meeting of financial results: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

1. Performance for the Year Ended March 31, 2024

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024; Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results (Year ended March 31)
    (Percentage figures in columns indicate increase or decrease from the previous term.)

(¥ millions)

Net income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Owners of the

(% change)

(% change)

(% change)

Parent Company

(% change)

Fiscal 2024

430,186 (+1.2)

39,362

(-5.0)

46,071 (+3.4)

26,667 (+2.2)

Fiscal 2023

425,229 (+16.1)

41,418 (+15.5)

44,565 (+14.1)

26,096 (+9.9)

Note: Comprehensive income:

Year ended March 31, 2024: ¥51,643 million (+10.7%)

Year ended March 31, 2023: ¥46,633 million (+36.2%)

Net Income

Fully Diluted

Ratio of

Ratio of

Ratio of

Net Income per

Net Income

Ordinary

Operating Income

per Share

Share

to Equity Capital

Income to Total

to Net Sales

(¥)

(¥)

(%)

Assets (%)

(%)

Fiscal 2024

184.75

-

7.1

8.2

9.2

Fiscal 2023

176.92

-

7.4

8.4

9.7

References: Equity in earnings of companies accounted for using the equity method:

Year ended March 31, 2024: ¥- million

Year ended March 31, 2023: ¥- million

Note: On April 1, 2023, the Corporation conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of shares of common stock. Above figures for "Net income per share" are for after the stock split.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position (at March 31)

(¥ millions)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio (%)

Net Assets per Share

(¥)

Fiscal 2024

577,088

437,438

67.2

2,707.86

Fiscal 2023

547,114

407,199

66.6

2,487.60

(Reference) Equity capital:Year ended March 31, 2024; ¥387,774 million

Year ended March 31, 2023; ¥364,151 million

Note: On April 1, 2023, the Corporation conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of shares of common stock. Above figures for "Net assets per share" are for after the stock split.

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows (Years ended March 31) (¥ millions)

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Operating

Investing

Financing

Equivalents at

Activities

Activities

Activities

End of Year

Fiscal 2024

43,347

(19,968)

(23,664)

123,829

Fiscal 2023

19,387

(30,087)

(21,313)

120,213

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share

1st Quarter

Interim

3rd Quarter

Fiscal Year-

Full Year

End

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

Fiscal 2023

-

75.00

-

85.00

160.00

Fiscal 2024

-

30.00

-

30.00

60.00

Fiscal 2025

-

40.00

-

40.00

80.00

(anticipated)

Total Dividends

Consolidated

Consolidated Ratio of

(Full Year)

Payout Ratio

Dividends to

(¥ millions)

(%)

Net Assets (%)

Fiscal 2023

7,807

30.1

2.2

Fiscal 2024

8,592

32.5

2.3

Fiscal 2025

40.0

(anticipated)

Note: On April 1, 2023, the Corporation conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of shares of common stock. The above figure for "Dividends" in the fiscal years ended March 31, 2023 is actual dividends declared before the stock split. Above figures for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the year ending March 31, 2025 (forecast) are for after the stock split.

3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025

(April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025)

(¥ millions)

Net income

Net

Operating

Ordinary

Attributable to

Net Sales

Income

Income

Income

Owners of the

(% change)

per Share

(% change)

(% change)

Parent Company

(¥)

(% change)

Two-quarter total

212,000 (+10.0)

17,300 (+70.9)

18,900 (+26.8)

11,500 (+45.5)

80.55

Full year

450,000 (+4.6)

45,000 (+14.3)

48,000 (+4.2)

28,300 (+6.1)

199.88

(Percentage figures in columns indicate increase or decrease from the previous term.)

Note: At its meeting held on May 9, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Corporation resolved to conduct a share buyback totaling up to ¥10 billion. The above figure for "Net income per share" (forecast) is calculated taking into account the impact of the share buyback. For details of the share buyback, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Share Buyback and Cancellation" (released May 9, 2024). In addition, the figure for "Consolidated payout ratio" for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (forecast) in the above "2. Dividends" table takes the effect of the share buyback into consideration.

* Notes

  1. Changes in scope of consolidation of major subsidiaries during the period: None
    Newly included one company - (Company name: -): Excluded - (Company name: -)
  2. Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; retrospective restatement
    1. Changes due to revision of accounting standard: None
    2. Other changes than (a): None
    3. Changes in the rules for the accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  4. Number of Outstanding Shares (Common Stock)
  1. Number of outstanding shares at fiscal year-end (including treasury stock) Year ended March 31, 2024: 146,677,171 shares
    Year ended March 31, 2023: 150,063,171 shares

  1. Number of treasury stock at fiscal year-end Year ended March 31, 2024: 3,473,623 shares Year ended March 31, 2023: 3,676,692 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the term

Year ended March 31, 2024: 144,340,347 shares

Year ended March 31, 2023: 147,508,523 shares

Note: On April 1, 2023, the Corporation conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of shares of common stock. The above figure for "Number of outstanding shares at fiscal year-end," "Number of treasury stock at fiscal year-end," and "Average number of shares during the term," are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

References: Summary of Nonconsolidated Results

1. Nonconsolidated Performance for the Year Ended March 31, 2024

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024; Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

(1) Nonconsolidated Operating Results (Years ended March 31)

(¥ millions)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

(% change)

(% change)

(% change)

(% change)

Fiscal 2024

210,525 (-13.2)

15,107 (-24.0)

25,516 (+2.9)

19,828 (+7.0)

Fiscal 2023

242,442 (+18.3)

19,871 (+39.2)

24,796 (+24.1)

18,530 (+20.0)

(Percentage figures in columns indicate increase or decrease from the previous term.)

Net Income

Fully Diluted

per Share

Net Income per

(¥)

Share (¥)

Fiscal 2024

137.37

-

Fiscal 2023

125.62

-

Note: On April 1, 2023, the Corporation conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of shares of common stock. Above figures for "Net income per share" are for after the stock split.

(2) Nonconsolidated Financial Position (at March 31)

(¥ millions)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio (%)

Net Assets per Share

(¥)

Fiscal 2024

287,873

231,055

80.3

1,613.47

Fiscal 2023

286,227

226,544

79.1

1,547.58

(Reference) Equity capital: Year ended March 31, 2024; ¥231,055 million Year ended March 31, 2023; ¥226,544 million

Note: On April 1, 2023, the Corporation conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of shares of common stock. Above figures for "Net assets per share" are for after the stock split.

  • This report is exempt from an auditing process.
  • Note on appropriate use of performance forecasts, and other specified notes

Performance forecasts contained in this document are based on information currently available and certain judgments deemed by the Corporation to be reasonable. No intent is implied of promise by the Corporation to achieve such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts due to various factors. For more information, please refer to "1. Consolidated Performance, (4) Outlook for the Year Ending March 2025" on page 7 of this report.

*Supplemental information sheets of financial results are posted on the Corporation's website on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

1. Consolidated Performance

(1) Fiscal Year in Review

In the fiscal year under review (April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024), the global economy continued facing difficult conditions, including worsening business confidence due to rising prices and tight monetary policies worldwide, as well as a stagnant Chinese economy suffering from real estate issues and other problems and prolonged situations in the Middle East and Ukraine. The Japanese economy also faced unpredictable conditions due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the supply-demand balance, as well as continuing price increases on the back of soaring raw material and energy costs and uncertain foreign exchange fluctuations.

In the domestic housing-related industry, new housing starts remained weak, especially for owner-occupied dwellings, which continued declining slowly. However, the household appliance sector showed signs of recovery in demand related to renovation.

Under these circumstances, the Rinnai Group pursued three key strategies under its medium-term business plan, New ERA 2025: "Advancement in addressing social challenges," "Expansion of business scale," and "Revolution of corporate structure." We are now at a turning in that five-year plan. During the past three years, we have been exposed to various disruptive events that have affected the supply-demand balance, supply chain, and logistics due to the worldwide pandemic. Nevertheless, we will strive to achieve the targets of New ERA 2025 based on the assumption that business conditions will return to normal in the remaining two years.

To address social issues set forth in our medium-term plan, we are working to become carbon neutral as a priority initiative. In the United States, where storage-type water heaters are the norm, the spread of tankless water heaters with higher energy-saving performance is helping reduce CO2 emissions. In Australia, there is a rapidly growing shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy as part of efforts to realize a decarbonized society, and we are responding by expanding our electricity-powered product lineup.

In Japan, We are expanding sales of our ECO ONE hybrid water heaters with heating systems which meet the needs of the times for higher energy-saving performance. We are taking advantage of a subsidy program offered by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for ECO ONE, and promoting sales activities centered on the ECO ONE X5, featuring improved compactness and ease of installation. Furthermore, sales of dishwashers and gas clothes dryers, which meet the growing need for time-saving housework due to the increase in dual-income households, remained strong. In these ways, we made steady progress in fulfilling our promise to our customers ("Creating a healthier way of living") and achieving sustainable and solid long-term growth.

With respect to revenue, we faced weak consumer confidence due to rising global prices and high interest rates in some regions, while in-house and distribution inventories remained at high levels. However, these factors began to dissipate in the second half,

resulting in a year-on-year increase in net sales. We also posted a significant recovery in earnings due to return of production to previous-year levels through optimization of inventory levels, and the entrenched effects of price revisions. However, these factors failed to compensate for our negative performance in the first half, resulting in a year-on-year decline in operating income.

As a result, consolidated net sales for the period amounted to ¥430,186 million, up 1.2% from the previous year. Operating income declined 5.0%, to ¥39,362 million, and ordinary income rose 3.4%, to ¥46,071 million. Net income attributable to owners of the parent company increased 2.2%, to ¥26,667 million.

Our results by geographical segment were as follows:

Japan

In Japan, distribution inventories reached optimal levels in the second half of the year, and production, which we had adjusted since April, the beginning of the fiscal year, returned to normal levels in the third quarter. Sales of key products were also strong, evidenced by growth in sales of our ECO ONE hybrid water heaters with heating systems, which benefited from government subsidies. However, these factors failed to compensate for our negative performance in the first half. As a result, sales in Japan declined 2.3%, to ¥192,354 million, and operating income fell 23.9%, to ¥17,965 million.

United States

In the United States, new housing starts showed signs of picking up, while consumer sentiment remained sluggish on the back of high interest rates. Due to foreign exchange factors, however sales in the United States increased 3.8%, to ¥57,875 million. On the earnings side, we posted an increase in fixed cost burden due to adjustments for production cutbacks made since the beginning of the fiscal year, resulting in a significant operating loss in the first half of the year. In the second half, however, profitability improved thanks to a decrease in storage costs stemming from inventory reductions, as well as containment of labor costs. These efforts helped reduce the operating loss posted in the first half. As a result, the operating loss for the year was ¥1,197 million.

Australia

Amid weakness in the housing market and a rapid shift toward electrification, sales of electrical products, such as heat pump water heaters and electric tank-based water heaters, remained strong. As a result, sales in Australia rose 9.7%, to ¥30,338 million, and operating income climbed 5.6%, to ¥1,245 million.

China

Amid ongoing weakness in the real estate market and a continued decline in consumer sentiment, we benefited from strong e-commerce sales and expanded the sales territory of bricks-and-mortar stores owned by e-commerce platforms. Accordingly, sales in China grew 8.7%, to ¥71,886 million, and operating income rose 14.9%, to ¥12,146 million.

South Korea

Although housing starts showed signs of bottoming out toward the end of the period, intense price competition resulted in weak sales of mainstay boilers. As a result, sales in South Korea decreased 0.7%, to ¥31,874 million. On the earnings side, we worked rigorously to reduce fixed costs under difficult conditions, resulting in operating income of ¥16 million, down 97.7%.

Indonesia

Although sales remained sluggish due to continued weak personal consumption accompanying rising prices, we revised our sales prices, benefited from lower raw materials prices, and reduced costs. Consequently, sales in Indonesia declined 8.0%, to ¥14,913 million, and operating income increased 14.4%, to ¥2,745 million.

References 1: Net sales by product

(¥ millions)

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Change

(April 1, 2022,

(April 1, 2023,

to March 31, 2023)

to March 31, 2024)

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Amount

(%)

Water heaters

258,658

60.8

263,839

61.3

5,181

2.0

Kitchen appliances

91,780

21.6

90,495

21.0

(1,285)

(1.4)

Air conditioning appliances

21,941

5.2

21,746

5.1

(194)

(0.9)

Commercial-use equipment

10,669

2.5

11,212

2.6

543

5.1

Others

42,179

9.9

42,891

10.0

712

1.7

Total

425,229

100.0

430,186

100.0

4,957

1.2

References 2: Overseas sales

(¥ millions)

Year ended March 31, 2023

Year ended March 31, 2024

(April 1, 2022,

(April 1, 2023,

to March 31, 2023)

to March 31, 2024)

Asia

Other

Total

Asia

Other

Total

regions

regions

I. Overseas sales

136,541

100,873

237,415

141,162

105,693

246,856

II. Consolidated net sales

-

-

425,229

-

-

430,186

III. Composition ratio of

overseas sales to consolidated

32.1%

23.7%

55.8%

32.8%

24.6%

57.4%

net sales

Note: Overseas sales of the above indicate sales of the Corporations in overseas countries or regions.

(2) Financial Position

As of March 31, 2024, the Rinnai Group had total assets of ¥577,088 million, up ¥29,974 million from a year earlier. This rise stemmed mainly from an increase in property, plant and equipment.

Total liabilities decreased ¥264 million, to ¥139,650 million, due to a decrease in electronically recorded obligations and an increase in deferred tax liabilities.

Net assets were up ¥30,238 million, to ¥437,438 million, boosted by net income attributable to owners of the parent company and foreign exchange translation adjustment, in addition to share buyback and cancellation.

As a result, the equity ratio at fiscal year-end was 67.2%.

(3) Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024, stood at ¥123,829 million, up 3,616 million, or 3.0%, from a year earlier.

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥43,347 million, up 123.6% from the previous year. Main factors included the secured operating income and a cash decrease due to income taxes paid.

Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥19,968 million, down 33.6% from the previous year. Main factors were purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥23,664 million, up 11.0% from the previous year. Main factors were acquisition of treasury stock and payment of dividends.

(4) Outlook for the Year Ending March 2025

Looking ahead, we expect the operating environment to be highly uncertain, reflected by deteriorating business confidence stemming from rising prices and interest rates globally, as well as an unstable financial system and the protracted situation in the Middle East and Ukraine. Under these conditions, we expect the costs of procuring raw materials, components, and energy to remain high, while the market shifts from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Accordingly, we predict that business conditions will remain challenging.

In response, the Rinnai Group, committed to creating healthy and comfortable lifestyles, will provide a variety of products and services with the themes of "improving quality of life" and "addressing global environmental issues" under its medium-term business plan, New ERA 2025. At the same time, we are promoting compliance with the Rinnai Carbon Neutral Declaration, RIM2050, aimed at realizing a carbon neutral society. In Japan, we will expand sales of gas clothes dryers and dishwashers, which help improve people's quality of life. We will also contribute to the fight against global warming by promoting spread of our ECO ONE hybrid water heaters with heating systems, which meet the needs of the times for higher energy-saving performance. In addition, we will work to further strengthen our supply chain to ensure a more stable supply of our products, which are daily necessities.

In the United States, we will help reduce CO2 emissions by expanding sales of tankless water heaters, which are more energy-efficient than the storage-type water heaters widely used in that key market. In China, we will strengthen Internet sales, which are expected to grow, and expand the capacity of local production plants to broaden our range

of offerings. At the same time, we will continue expanding our business into emerging countries and untapped regions. We will also flexibly review our business portfolio with a view to realizing a decarbonized society in the future by introducing electric products in countries and regions where efforts to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energies are progressing.

Our consolidated forecasts for the year ending March 2025 are as follows: Net sales of ¥450.0 billion (up 4.6% year on year), operating income of ¥45.0 billion (up 14.3%), ordinary income of ¥48.0 billion (up 4.2%), and net income attributable to owners of the parent company of ¥28.3 billion (up 6.1%).

2. Outline of Rinnai Group Companies

The Rinnai Group consists of the parent company, 45 subsidiaries, and two affiliated companies, for a total of 48 companies. These include 38 consolidated subsidiaries. The Group is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of heating appliances and components, and related businesses. The Group's structure and business flow are shown below.

Overseas (35 companies)

Holding Company / Sale of Products

(1 company)

Rinnai Holdings (Pacific) Pte Ltd. (i)

Sale of Products (10 companies)

Rinnai Italia s.r.l. (i) Rinnai Hong Kong Ltd. (i) Rinnai Canada Holdings Ltd. (i) Guangzhou Rinnai Gas and Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. (i)

Central Heating New Zealand Ltd. (i) Rinnai Plus Corp. (ii)

  1. Rinnai (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (ii) Rinnai UK Ltd. (ii)
  1. Rinnai Trading B.V. (ii)

I

Hainan Rinnai Minsheng Kitchen (iii)

E

  1. Manufacture and Sale of Products (12 companies)
  1. Rinnai America Corporation (i) Rinnai Australia Pty., Ltd. (i)

Shanghai Rinnai Co., Ltd. (i) Rinnai Korea Corporation (i)

P.T. Rinnai Indonesia (i) Rinnai New Zealand Ltd. (i) Rinnai Taiwan Corporation (i) Rinnai (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (i) Rinnai Viet Nam Co., Ltd. (i)

Rinnai Brasil Heating Technology Ltd. (i) Rinnai Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn Bdh (i) Industrias MASS SA de CV(i)

Manufacture and Sale of

Components (3 companies)

RB Korea Ltd. (i)

Shanghai RB Controls Co., Ltd. (ii)

Mikuni RK Corporation (iii)

Domestic (12 companies)

Sale of Products (1 companies)

Rinnai Net Co., Ltd. (i)

R

I

N

N

  1. Manufacture and Sale of
  1. Products (3 companies)

Yanagisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (i)

Rinnai Technica Co., Ltd. (i)

Gastar Co., Ltd. (i)

Manufacture and Sale of

Components (5 companies)

RB Controls Co., Ltd. (i)

Rinnai Precision Co., Ltd. (i)

RT Engineering Co., Ltd. (i)

Noto Tech Co., Ltd. (i)

Techno Parts Co., Ltd. (i)

C L I

E

N T

Other Business (9 companies)

i Zone Co., Ltd. (i) and others

Other Business (3 companies)

Rinnai Enterprises (i) and others

i. Consolidated subsidiary

Production and consignment

ii. Nonconsolidated subsidiary

Product purchases and processing

iii. Affiliated company (equity method not applied)

by outsourcing

3. Basic Policy Regarding Selection of Accounting Standard

The Rinnai Group has prepared these consolidated financial statements based on to the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Consolidated Financial Statements" (Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance No. 28 of 1976), except for Chapters 7 and 8. With respect to application of international accounting standards, the Group's policy is to respond appropriately after considering various circumstances in Japan and overseas.

4. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(¥ millions)

At March 31, 2023

At March 31, 2024

(Year ended

(Year ended

March 31, 2023)

March 31, 2024)

Amount

Amount

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and deposits

150,883

147,600

Notes and accounts receivable, and

contract assets

78,886

91,694

Electronically Recorded Monetary Claims

10,413

12,879

Marketable securities

7,737

8,068

Products

53,265

41,699

Raw materials and stores

39,562

39,953

Other

6,141

5,717

Less allowance for doubtful accounts

(5,369)

(6,175)

Total current assets

341,520

341,437

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

96,515

110,907

Accumulated depreciation

(46,315)

(50,274)

Buildings and structures (net)

50,200

60,632

Machinery and vehicles

75,467

81,327

Accumulated depreciation

(55,591)

(59,785)

Machinery and vehicles (net)

19,875

21,542

Tools and fixtures

40,899

42,374

Accumulated depreciation

(36,230)

(37,681)

Tools and fixtures (net)

4,668

4,692

Land

25,878

49,306

Lease assets

6,659

8,433

Accumulated depreciation

(2,071)

(2,827)

Lease assets (net)

4,588

5,605

Construction in progress

12,954

5,645

Total property, plant and equipment

118,166

147,425

Intangible fixed assets

3,743

3,642

Investments and advances

Investments in securities

48,205

40,834

Net defined benefit assets

26,372

33,379

Deferred income taxes

4,774

5,325

Other

4,379

5,091

Less allowance for doubtful accounts

(47)

(48)

Total investments and advances

83,683

84,582

Total fixed assets

205,593

235,650

Total assets

547,114

577,088

