RINO International : 12/31/21

3)Issuance HistoryA. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: □
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Date 12/31/19
Oening Balance
Common: 28,604,602
Preferred: 0
TransactionDate of
Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)
-
9/17/21 New Issuance
-
10/6/21 New Issuance
-
10/6/21 New Issuance
Number of
Shares Issued
(or cancelled)
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance:
Date 12/31/21
Common:258,604,602
Preferred: 10,000,000
*Right-click the rows below and select "Inse" to add rows as needed.
SecuritiesClass ofValue of shares issued ($/per share) at IssuanceWere the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)
§0.001 Yes
§0.000 Yes 38
Individual/ Entity
Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).
Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided
7P Caital, LLC- Douglas DiSanti
Services in exchange for Custodianship
§0.000 1
Yes
Diamond Eye Caital, Inc. - Andrew Van Noy Diamond Eye Caital, Inc. - Andrew Van Noy
Reimbursement of company expensesReimbursement of company expenses
Restricted or Unrestricte as of this filing.
Exemption or
Registratior Type.
Restricted �
Restricted Rule 144
Restricted Rule 144
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
U.S. GAAP
D IFRS
B. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4:
|
Name:
|
Benjamin Oates
|
Title:
|
CEO, CFO, Director
|
Relationship to Issuer:
|
Officer of the company
If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.
The Financial Statements for the period ending december 31, 2021 and 2020 are attached hereto.
5)
Issuer's Business, Products and Services
The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:
A. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
Rina International Corporation is in the business of identiing and acquiring strategic intellectual property in the agricultural technology, biotechnologies and energy industries.
-
B. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or aﬀiliated companies.
None
-
C. Describe the issuers' principal products or services.
None
6) Issuer's Facilities
None
If the issuer leases any assets, properties or facilities, clearly describe them as above and the terms of their leases.
None
