    RINO   US7668831024

RINO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(RINO)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/25 02:07:28 pm EDT
0.0515 USD   +3.00%
03:10pRINO INTERNATIONAL : 12/31/21
PU
03/29RINO INTERNATIONAL : Annual 2021
PU
2010RINO INTL CORP : Berman DeValerio Files Securities Class Action Against RINO International Corporation
BU
RINO International : 12/31/21

04/25/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
3)Issuance HistoryA. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Date 12/31/19

Oening Balance

Common: 28,604,602

Preferred: 0

TransactionDate of

Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)

  • 9/17/21 New Issuance

  • 10/6/21 New Issuance

  • 10/6/21 New Issuance

Number of

Shares Issued

(or cancelled)

  • 30,000,000 Common

  • 200,000,000 Common

  • 10,000,000 Preferred Series A

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance:

Date 12/31/21

Common:258,604,602

Preferred: 10,000,000

*Right-click the rows below and select "Inse" to add rows as needed.

SecuritiesClass ofValue of shares issued ($/per share) at IssuanceWere the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

§0.001 Yes

§0.000 Yes 38

Individual/ Entity

Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided

7P Caital, LLC- Douglas DiSanti

Services in exchange for Custodianship

§0.000 1

Yes

Diamond Eye Caital, Inc. - Andrew Van Noy Diamond Eye Caital, Inc. - Andrew Van Noy

Reimbursement of company expensesReimbursement of company expenses

Restricted or Unrestricte as of this filing.

Exemption or

Registratior Type.

Restricted

Restricted Rule 144

Restricted Rule 144

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: 

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms(e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance(e.g

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Servic1

Issuance

instrument to shares)

I investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

 U.S. GAAP

D IFRS

B. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4:

Name:

Benjamin Oates

Title:

CEO, CFO, Director

Relationship to Issuer:

Officer of the company

If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.

The Financial Statements for the period ending december 31, 2021 and 2020 are attached hereto.

5)

Issuer's Business, Products and Services

The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:

A. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")

Rina International Corporation is in the business of identiing and acquiring strategic intellectual property in the agricultural technology, biotechnologies and energy industries.

  • B. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or aﬀiliated companies.

    None

  • C. Describe the issuers' principal products or services.

    None

6) Issuer's Facilities

None

If the issuer leases any assets, properties or facilities, clearly describe them as above and the terms of their leases.

None

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

RINO International Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
