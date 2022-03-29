RINO International : Annual 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure

RINO International Corp.

101 E Park Blvd, 6th Floor Plano, Texas 75074

1 (800) 986-9260

No website

rinointlcorp@gmail.com

SIC code: 7372

Annual Report

For the year Ended: December 31, 2021

"Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 258,604,602

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 58,604,602

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 28,604,602

Active with the state of Nevada.

Not aware of any trading suspension orders.

- On April 12, 2021, Grassroots Advisory, LLC was appointed Custodian of the Corporation by the EighthJudicial District Court, Clark County, Nevada.

- On October 26, 2021, GrassRoots Advisory, LLC terminated Custodianship after returning the company to good standing with the state, transfer agent, and OTC Markets.

101 E Park Blvd, 6th Floor Plano, Texas 75074

N/A

RINO Common Stock

766883102

$0.0001

10,000,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021

258,604,602 as of date: December 31, 2021

10,578,329 as of date: December 31, 2021

102 as of date: December 31, 2021

N/A

Transfer Agent
Name: National Agency and Transfer Company Phone: (775) 322-0626

Email: tiffany@natco.com

Address: 50 West Liberty Street, Suite 880 Reno, NV 89501

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes

"

No

Date 12/31/20

Common: 28,604,602

Preferred: 0

9/17/21

New Issuance

30,000,000

Common

$0.001 Yes

7P Capital, LLC-Douglas DiSanti

Services in exchange for Custodianship Restricted 4(a)(2)

10/6/21

10/6/21

New Issuance

200,000,000 Common

New Issuance

10,000,000

Ending Balance: Date 12/31/21

Common: 258,604,602

Preferred: 10,000,000

$0.00038 Yes

Diamond Eye Capital, Inc. - Andrew Van Noy

Reimbursement of company expenses Restricted Rule 144

Preferred - Series A

$0.0001 Yes

Diamond Eye Capital, Inc. - Andrew Van Noy

Reimbursement of company expenses Restricted Rule 144

The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: U.S. GAAP

Name: Benjamin Oates Title: CEO, CFO, Director Relationship to Issuer: Officer of the company

Issuer's Business, Products and Services

A. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations") Rino International Corporation is in the business of identifying and acquiring strategic intellectual property in the agricultural technology, biotechnologies and energy industries. 

B. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. None 

C. Describe the issuers' principal products or services. None

None