  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Rio Silver Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYO   CA76721A2048

RIO SILVER INC.

(RYO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Rio Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

12/24/2021 | 03:45pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO), announces that it has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options to a Director and Officer. The Company has also granted 400,000 to a consultant. The option to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company, at a price of $0.05 per common share, will be for a period of 5 years and one year respectively. The options have been granted under the terms of the Company’s stock option plan.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc. is a Canadian Exploration and Mine Development company. Our business is to develop our 100% owned Ninobamba project and to unlock the tremendous potential for shareholder value identified from the previous $10 million spent by Newmont and others at both, Ninobamba Main and Jorimina Zone’s. Our own recently commissioned & independently constructed “exploration potential” model for Ninobamba Main has identified more world class development potential. Benefits are also soon to materialize from the carried development of our new Palta Dorada Au Ag project, focusing on a near term revenue stream. For more information, please visit: https://www.riosilverinc.com/

For more information contact:

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO
Tel: (604) 762-4448
Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,39 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net cash 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,75 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart RIO SILVER INC.
Duration : Period :
Rio Silver Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher R. Verrico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Hopton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven Samuel Brunelle Executive Chairman
Edward Joseph Badida Independent Director
Richard Mazur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO SILVER INC.-46.67%2
BHP GROUP-2.62%150 474
RIO TINTO PLC-11.07%107 933
GLENCORE PLC61.37%66 010
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.17%49 117
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.17%33 342