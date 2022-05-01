Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Rio Silver Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYO   CA76721A2048

RIO SILVER INC.

(RYO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/28 01:44:06 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

Rio Silver : Earnings Document

05/01/2022 | 10:07am EDT
Rio Silver Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Notice to Shareholders of Rio Silver Inc.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), we report that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's

independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

RIO SILVER INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

37,825

$

34,802

Other receivable

430

430

Government taxes receivable (Note 6)

2,486

2,227

$

40,741

$

37,459

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)

$

508,378

$

527,139

Promissory note (Note 11)

12,048

12,048

Due to related parties (Note 7)

182,897

137,628

703,323

676,815

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Share capital (Note 9)

12,471,630

12,058,390

Contributed surplus (Note 9)

3,861,444

3,546,501

Accumulated deficit

(16,995,656)

(16,244,247)

(662,582)

(639,356)

$

40,741

$

37,459

GOING CONCERN (Note 2)

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 13)APPROVED ON BEHALF THE BOARD:

"Chris Verrico" Director

Chris Verrico

"Edward J. Badida" Director Edward J. Badida

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

RIO SILVER INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share number)

Issued Common Shares

Contributed

Accumulated

Total Equity

Number

Amount

Surplus

Deficit

(Deficit)

$

$

$

$

BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2019

54,379,944

11,803,140

3,470,520

(15,854,350)

(580,690)

Shares issued for cash (Note 9b(i))

6,400,000

50,490

(2,684)

207,444

-

109,510

684

(34,213)

-

- - -

(389,897)

160,000

(2,000)

173,231

(389,897)

6,400,000

- 2,589,000

-

Share issuance costs (Note 9b(i))

Shares issued for cash - exercise of options or warrant (Note 9b (ii) and (iiii))

Net loss

BALANCE, December 31, 2020

63,368,944

12,058,390

3,546,501

(16,244,247)

(639,356)

Shares issued for cash - exercise of options or warrant (Note 9b (ii) and (iiii))

Share-based payments (Note 9d)

Net loss

5,500,000

- -

413,240

- -

(77,241)

392,184

-

- -

(751,409)

335,999 392,184

(751,409)

BALANCE, September 30, 2021

68,868,944

12,471,630

3,861,444

(16,995,656)

(662,582)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rio Silver Inc. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 14:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
