Rio Silver : Earnings Document

September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Notice to Shareholders of Rio Silver Inc.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), we report that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company havebeen prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's
independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financialstatements by an entity's auditor.
RIO SILVER INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
37,825
$
34,802
Other receivable
430
430
Government taxes receivable (Note 6)
2,486
2,227
$
40,741
$
37,459
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
$
508,378
$
527,139
Promissory note (Note 11)
12,048
12,048
Due to related parties (Note 7)
182,897
137,628
703,323
676,815
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Share capital (Note 9)
12,471,630
12,058,390
Contributed surplus (Note 9)
3,861,444
3,546,501
Accumulated deficit
(16,995,656)
(16,244,247)
(662,582)
(639,356)
$
40,741
$
37,459
GOING CONCERN(Note 2)
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS(Note 13)APPROVED ON BEHALF THE BOARD:
"Chris Verrico"Director
Chris Verrico
"Edward J. Badida"Director Edward J. Badida
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
RIO SILVER INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share number)
Issued Common Shares
Contributed
Accumulated
Total Equity
Number
Amount
Surplus
Deficit
(Deficit)
$
$
$
$
BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2019
54,379,944
11,803,140
3,470,520
(15,854,350)
(580,690)
Shares issued for cash (Note 9b(i))
6,400,000
50,490
(2,684)
207,444
-
109,510
684
(34,213)
-
- - -
(389,897)
160,000
(2,000)
173,231
(389,897)
6,400,000
- 2,589,000
-
Share issuance costs (Note 9b(i))
Shares issued for cash - exercise of options or warrant (Note9b (ii) and (iiii))
Net loss
BALANCE, December 31, 2020
63,368,944
12,058,390
3,546,501
(16,244,247)
(639,356)
Shares issued for cash - exercise of options or warrant (Note9b (ii) and (iiii))
Share-based payments (Note 9d)
Net loss
5,500,000
- -
413,240
- -
(77,241)
392,184
-
- -
(751,409)
335,999 392,184
(751,409)
BALANCE, September 30, 2021
68,868,944
12,471,630
3,861,444
(16,995,656)
(662,582)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
