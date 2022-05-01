Rio Silver : Earnings Document

Rio Silver Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Notice to Shareholders of Rio Silver Inc.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), we report that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's

independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

RIO SILVER INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) As at September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 37,825 $ 34,802 Other receivable 430 430 Government taxes receivable (Note 6) 2,486 2,227 $ 40,741 $ 37,459 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8) $ 508,378 $ 527,139 Promissory note (Note 11) 12,048 12,048 Due to related parties (Note 7) 182,897 137,628 703,323 676,815 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Share capital (Note 9) 12,471,630 12,058,390 Contributed surplus (Note 9) 3,861,444 3,546,501 Accumulated deficit (16,995,656) (16,244,247) (662,582) (639,356) $ 40,741 $ 37,459

GOING CONCERN (Note 2)

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 13)APPROVED ON BEHALF THE BOARD:

"Chris Verrico" Director

Chris Verrico

"Edward J. Badida" Director Edward J. Badida

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

RIO SILVER INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share number) Issued Common Shares Contributed Accumulated Total Equity Number Amount Surplus Deficit (Deficit) $ $ $ $ BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2019 54,379,944 11,803,140 3,470,520 (15,854,350) (580,690) Shares issued for cash (Note 9b(i)) 6,400,000 50,490 (2,684) 207,444 - 109,510 684 (34,213) - - - - (389,897) 160,000 (2,000) 173,231 (389,897) 6,400,000 - 2,589,000 - Share issuance costs (Note 9b(i)) Shares issued for cash - exercise of options or warrant (Note 9b (ii) and (iiii)) Net loss BALANCE, December 31, 2020 63,368,944 12,058,390 3,546,501 (16,244,247) (639,356) Shares issued for cash - exercise of options or warrant (Note 9b (ii) and (iiii)) Share-based payments (Note 9d) Net loss 5,500,000 - - 413,240 - - (77,241) 392,184 - - - (751,409) 335,999 392,184 (751,409) BALANCE, September 30, 2021 68,868,944 12,471,630 3,861,444 (16,995,656) (662,582)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.