Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/21
96.79 AUD   -1.32%
12:01aRIO TINTO : Australia watchdog closes probe into former Rio Tinto exec Davies-letter
RE
10/21RIO TINTO : Q&A - Session 2
PU
10/21RIO TINTO : Q&a 2
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : Australia watchdog closes probe into former Rio Tinto exec Davies-letter

10/22/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Alan Davies, chief executive of Rio Tinto's diamonds and minerals division, attends a news conference in Hong Kong

LONDON/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's securities watchdog has closed its investigation into former Rio Tinto Ltd executive Alan Davies over an alleged $10.5 million payment to a consultant in Guinea, citing insufficient evidence, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Davies, formerly Rio's Energy and Minerals chief executive, was terminated in late 2016 after Rio Tinto became aware of emails https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-guinea-terminates-idUSKBN13B2Y4 from 2011 that referred to payments to the consultant in connection with its vast Simandou iron ore project in the West African nation.

According to the letter, ASIC's investigation covered directors duties like care and diligence and operating in good faith, obligations of honesty, and true and correct books and records.

"ASIC has concluded its investigation on the basis that there is insufficient evidence to establish to a court that there has been a breach of the law," the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said in a Oct. 19 letter addressed to Davies.

Davies, who said at the time there were no grounds for his termination, had no immediate comment. Rio Tinto did not have an immediate comment.

ASIC acknowledged the letter, saying it would not take enforcement action. "We've noted that ASIC may recommence its investigation, or commence enforcement action, if circumstances change," a spokesperson said.

London's Serious Fraud Office https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-sfo-rio-tinto-idUKKBN1A9246 said in 2017 it was investigating the matter. Rio said at the time it had also referred the allegations to U.S. regulators.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Clare Denina in London; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Clara Denina and Melanie Burton


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP -1.32% 96.79 End-of-day quote.-14.97%
RIO TINTO PLC -4.87% 4656.5 Delayed Quote.-15.01%
All news about RIO TINTO GROUP
12:01aRIO TINTO : Australia watchdog closes probe into former Rio Tinto exec Davies-letter
RE
10/21RIO TINTO : Q&A - Session 2
PU
10/21RIO TINTO : Q&a 2
PU
10/21European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
10/21RIO TINTO : Goldman Sachs Keeps Rio Tinto At Neutral, Trims PT
MT
10/21RIO TINTO : Berenberg Trims Rio Tinto PT, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
10/21RIO TINTO : UBS Cuts Rio Tinto PT, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
10/21RIO TINTO : Q&a 1
PU
10/21ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ford, Hilton, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix...
10/21RIO TINTO : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62 769 M - -
Net income 2021 22 300 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,59x
Yield 2021 16,6%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 64,11 $
Average target price 74,92 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP-14.97%106 942
BHP GROUP-9.31%143 976
RIO TINTO PLC-15.01%111 557
GLENCORE PLC58.18%68 766
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.94%48 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.05%36 607