    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Rio Tinto : Canadian union Unifor starts strike at Rio Tinto operations

07/25/2021 | 04:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Rio Tinto mine in Boron, California

(Reuters) - Canadian union Unifor said on Sunday about 900 workers had started strike action at global miner Rio Tinto's operations in the western Canadian province of British Columbia.

Unifor issued a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday after nearly seven weeks of unproductive talks over proposed changes to workers' retirement benefits and unresolved grievances.

"Rio Tinto was given every opportunity to reach a fair deal but showed complete disregard for our issues," the union said in a statement.

The union represents about 900 workers at the miner's aluminium smelting plant in Kitimat and power generating facility in Kemano.

Unifor said it was committed to resolving the labour dispute amicably and urged the mining company's management to reach a fair settlement. Rio had earlier sought an order from the province's labour relations board declaring power plant workers essential, according to a union bulletin.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru and Jeff Lewis in Toronto Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP -0.24% 127.1 End-of-day quote.11.66%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.37% 5926 Delayed Quote.8.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66 420 M - -
Net income 2021 24 325 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,33x
Yield 2021 14,3%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP11.66%140 433
BHP GROUP20.83%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC8.34%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.25%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.78%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)58.52%18 704