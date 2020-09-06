Log in
Rio Tinto Group

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
Rio Tinto : China August iron ore imports down 10.9% m/m

09/06/2020

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports fell 10.9% in August from a month earlier, easing from a record high on fewer shipments from big miners and port congestion, official customs data showed on Monday.

The world's top iron ore consumer brought in 100.36 million tonnes of iron ore last month, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. That compared with a purchase of 112.65 million tonnes logged in July and was up 5.8% from the same period year earlier.

In the first eight months of the year, China imported 759.91 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient, rising 11% from the January-August period in 2019, according to the customs data. (Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Emily Chow in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

