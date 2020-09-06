Rio Tinto : China August iron ore imports down 10.9% m/m

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's iron ore
imports fell 10.9% in August from a month earlier, easing from a
record high on fewer shipments from big miners and port
congestion, official customs data showed on Monday.
The world's top iron ore consumer brought in 100.36 million
tonnes of iron ore last month, according to data from the
General Administration of Customs. That compared with a purchase
of 112.65 million tonnes logged in July and was up 5.8% from the
same period year earlier.
In the first eight months of the year, China imported 759.91
million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient, rising 11% from
the January-August period in 2019, according to the customs
data.
