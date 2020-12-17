Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto Group    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
114.37 AUD   +1.73%
01:28aRio Tinto Names Jakob Stausholm as Next CEO -- Update
DJ
01:09aRIO TINTO : appoints Jakob Stausholm as chief executive
BU
12:59aRio Tinto Names CFO Jakob Stausholm as Next CEO
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto Names Jakob Stausholm as Next CEO -- Update

12/17/2020 | 01:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP 1.73% 114.37 End-of-day quote.13.91%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.87% 5554 Delayed Quote.23.23%
SILVER 0.59% 25.4998 Delayed Quote.37.36%
All news about RIO TINTO GROUP
01:28aRio Tinto Names Jakob Stausholm as Next CEO -- Update
DJ
01:09aRIO TINTO : appoints Jakob Stausholm as chief executive
BU
12:59aRio Tinto Names CFO Jakob Stausholm as Next CEO
DJ
12/16Australia shares rise on U.S. stimulus hopes, gold stocks boost
RE
12/16Materials Tick Down As Stimulus Saga Outcome Awaited -- Materials Roundup
DJ
12/16RIO TINTO : RBC remains Neutral
MD
12/16RIO TINTO : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
12/16RIO TINTO : ELYSIS completes Industrial Research and Development Center
PU
12/16RIO TINTO : Sees Sustainable Oyu Tolgoi Output by October 2022; Estimates Develo..
MT
12/16RIO TINTO : Partners With Nippon Steel to Explore Decarbonization Technologies f..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 088 M - -
Net income 2020 9 949 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 5,99%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 70,13 $
Last Close Price 74,92 $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP13.91%125 381
BHP GROUP9.33%148 340
RIO TINTO PLC23.23%125 325
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.61%40 610
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.54.96%31 430
FRESNILLO PLC78.85%11 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ