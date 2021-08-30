Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : ready to cut rates on loans to Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi development - FT

08/30/2021 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto is willing to cut interest rates on loans to the Mongolian government, given to fund its share of the construction costs at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

In exchange for the cuts, Rio wants several regulatory and budgetary issues resolved and a long-term power agreement for Oyu Tolgoi, the FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/9e3e015e-113b-4be7-a51e-1b00cab85201, citing a letter from Rio Tinto to Mongolia's prime minister last week.

Earlier this month, an independent review of cost overruns at the project had suggested that they were not caused by geology issues, and had raised "certain questions in relation to the project management process".

Rio and Turquoise Hill Resources in April reached an agreement over funding to expand the mine. The mine is 34%-owned by the Mongolian government with the rest held by Turquoise Hill, in which Rio owns a 50.8% stake.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.30% 109.7 End-of-day quote.-3.63%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.87% 5406 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
All news about RIO TINTO GROUP
08:26aRIO TINTO : ready to cut rates on loans to Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi development -..
RE
04:41aFortescue posts record profit, dividend but cuts management bonuses
RE
02:50aFORTESCUE METALS : Australia's Fortescue sets sights on becoming world's first s..
RE
08/29Fortescue posts record profit, dividend but cuts management bonuses
RE
08/27RIO TINTO : Restitution For Destroyed Australian Cultural Site Still Pending Pay..
MT
08/27RIO TINTO : yet to pay compensation over sacred site destruction
RE
08/26RIO TINTO : yet to pay compensation over sacred site destruction
RE
08/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 drops as mining, financial stocks weig..
RE
08/26European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/26FTSE 100 Closes Down as Markets Await Fed Chair's Keynote Speech
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 080 M - -
Net income 2021 24 550 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,83x
Yield 2021 16,3%
Capitalization 29 673 M 29 644 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 74,36 $
Average target price 89,36 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP-3.63%29 644
BHP GROUP5.35%96 183
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.20%52 409
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.33%34 696
RIO TINTO PLC-1.21%29 644
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)72.84%22 966