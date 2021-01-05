What's next for Rio Tinto's Arizona copper project after U.S. land swap

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's outgoing
administration plans to approve a land swap on Jan. 15 that Rio
Tinto Ltd and partners need to build a copper
mine in Arizona, clearing a long-time hurdle for the project
that is opposed by many Native Americans.
Developers will continue their effort to obtain a series of
regulatory approvals, including construction permits, for the
Resolution copper project after President-elect Joe Biden takes
office.
The local San Carlos Apache tribe and several environmental
groups have said they may sue to stop the land swap.
WHAT IS RESOLUTION?
The underground copper deposit was discovered in 1995 in the
Tonto National Forest, which abuts the reservation where the San
Carlos Apache tribe lives. The tribe and other Native Americans
say the mine would destroy land considered the home of religious
deities and sites used for tribal ceremonies.
Rio and BHP Group Plc have spent more than $2
billion on new mine shafts and permitting applications for the
project, among other costs, though they have yet to produce any
copper.
The proposed mine would tunnel 7,000 feet underground and
developers say it could supply a quarter of the copper consumed
annually in the United States. Copper is used to make a wide
range of products from wires and pipes to solar panels, wind
turbines and electric vehicles.
WHAT DOES THE LAND SWAP ACCOMPLISH?
Rio and BHP have sought for years to access the deposit,
which sits below land that belonged to the tribe before the
United States existed.
In 2014, then-President Barack Obama signed a Pentagon
funding bill that approved a swap letting Rio exchange land it
already owns for land above the copper reserve, with the caveat
that the swap could not occur until an environmental study was
published. The Trump administration plans to publish that study
on Jan. 15, clearing the way for the exchange within 60 days.
WHO IS OPPOSED TO THE LAND SWAP, AND WHY?
Lawmakers, including U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont,
introduced legislation in 2019 to reverse the land swap, but
that bill gained little traction.
Rio said it has consulted with the San Carlos and other
Arizona tribes about preserving other culturally significant
locations including Apache Leap, a rock cliff where in the late
19th century Apaches jumped to their deaths to avoid capture by
U.S. troops.
Not all members of the San Carlos Apache tribe oppose the
project. Some tribal members work for Rio's team developing
Resolution.
Still, some members of the tribe said that if the swap goes
through, they plan to barricade themselves on the land to block
development. Activists have evoked the 2016 protests by
opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.
"People don't understand that this mine will destroy an
important part of the earth," said Wendsler Nosie, a former
tribal chairman who has formed a protest camp at the mine site.
Rio faced criticism last year for destroying indigenous
sites in Australia. Native Americans say the mining giant is
poised to make the same mistake in Arizona.
WHAT HAS BIDEN SAID ABOUT THE PROJECT?
Biden, who replaces Trump as U.S. president on Jan. 20, has
not spoken publicly about the project, but promised Arizona
tribal leaders in October that they would "have a seat at the
table" in his administration. Biden's transition team did not
respond to a request for comment.
Biden was overwhelmingly supported by Native Americans
across Arizona in November's U.S. election, exit polling data
show. Tribal leaders are already lobbying the incoming president
to block construction permits for the mine.
Biden plans to nominate U.S. Representative Deb Haaland of
New Mexico to run the Interior Department, making her the first
Native American Cabinet secretary in U.S. history.
That choice, though, will have little bearing on the
Resolution project because the Tonto National Forest is
controlled by the U.S. Forest Service, which is part of the
Agriculture Department. Biden plans to nominate Tom Vilsack to
run that department, a post Vilsack held during Obama's tenure.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
While the land will soon be controlled by Rio, the company
still needs federal permits, a process that both sides
acknowledge could take years. Biden's administration is expected
to take its time reviewing the permit applications.
After obtaining permits, Rio would need to make a final
investment decision. The company said tribal members will be
able to continue to access the land for the next few decades.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; additional reporting by Jarrett
Renshaw; Editing by David Gregorio)