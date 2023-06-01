Advanced search
06/01/2023
4886.00 GBX   +2.17%
05:17pADRs End Higher, Rio Tinto, Remy Cointreau Trade Actively
DJ
05:08pRio Tinto to Spend $395 Million on Australia Desalination Plant
DJ
ADRs End Higher, Rio Tinto, Remy Cointreau Trade Actively

06/01/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 1.5%, to 149.18. The European index rose 0.9%, to 145.60; the Asian index jumped 2.3%, to 170.50; the Latin American index climbed 2.3%, to 187.85; and the emerging markets index rose 1.9%, to 283.64.

ADRs of Rio Tinto closed up 3.4%, to $61.04, after the world's second-biggest miner by market value said it is investing $395 million in a seawater desalination plan in Australia's Pilbara region, where it runs massive iron-ore mining operations.

ADRs of Remy Cointreau closed down 3.8%, to $14.69, after the French spirits company's chief executive said sales are set to plunge by up to 40% in the first quarter before recovering later in the fiscal year.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-23 1917ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 092 M - -
Net income 2023 12 350 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,16x
Yield 2023 7,74%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 61,19 $
Average target price 75,12 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-15.73%99 707
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.91%137 669
GLENCORE PLC-25.52%63 412
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-5.41%40 746
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.76%34 457
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-31.30%33 407
