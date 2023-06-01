ADRs End Higher, Rio Tinto, Remy Cointreau Trade Actively

By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 1.5%, to 149.18. The European index rose 0.9%, to 145.60; the Asian index jumped 2.3%, to 170.50; the Latin American index climbed 2.3%, to 187.85; and the emerging markets index rose 1.9%, to 283.64.

ADRs of Rio Tinto closed up 3.4%, to $61.04, after the world's second-biggest miner by market value said it is investing $395 million in a seawater desalination plan in Australia's Pilbara region, where it runs massive iron-ore mining operations.

ADRs of Remy Cointreau closed down 3.8%, to $14.69, after the French spirits company's chief executive said sales are set to plunge by up to 40% in the first quarter before recovering later in the fiscal year.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-23 1917ET