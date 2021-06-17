Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alcoa details plans to cut carbon emissions from making alumina

06/17/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, June 17 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp detailed plans on Thursday for a "step change" in alumina production that would allow it to cut 70% of emissions from the carbon intensive process by tapping renewable energy.

Among Australia's emissions intensive exports, alumina and aluminium would be the most at risk from carbon border tariffs that the European Union is set to announce in July, says think tank the Australia Institute.

"It's going to take to around 2030 or so before you get the technology ready to roll out...lots of planning will be needed to make this come together," company official Ray Chatfield told a conference in the city of Perth.

The Australian government has issued grants to help decarbonise the alumina refining process by which aluminium is made and which contributes about 24% of the country's direct manufacturing emissions, or more than 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2019, government agency data show.

But Australia could leverage its abundant renewable power, providing a strategic advantage for building out more green alumina production, Chatfield, Alcoa's global technical manager for refining energy, said.

The process would replace the natural gas used to generate high-pressure steam with compressors that would capture waste vapour to generate heat. Such compressors would be powered by renewable energy supplied from a power grid.

The process would also cut water use by about 25 gigalitres per year, he said.

About 1,200 MW of new renewable power is required to fully implement the mechanical vapour recompression (MVR) process at Australia’s six alumina refineries, three run by Alcoa, two by Rio Tinto and one by South32, Chatfield said.

Last month, Alcoa received a government grant to test the technology at scale at its Wagerup refinery in Western Australia by the end of 2023.

But adapting existing refineries for the new process would call for significant investment of $2 billion to $5 billion each, and the technology needs to be proved before it can be adopted, Chatfield added.

This week, Rio Tinto said it would look to cut carbon from the calcination process, which contributes a further 24% of process emissions, by replacing natural gas with hydrogen. The remaining 6% of emissions comes from power imports. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION -2.56% 35.36 Delayed Quote.53.41%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.10% 6030 Delayed Quote.10.05%
SOUTH32 LIMITED -2.05% 2.86 End-of-day quote.15.79%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
02:12aAlcoa details plans to cut carbon emissions from making alumina
RE
06/16Australia shares slip as Fed signals rate hikes at faster pace
RE
06/15MARKET CHATTER : Australia's Top Exporting State Urges Canberra to Reset Ties wi..
MT
06/15RIO TINTO  : and ARENA to study using hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions in alu..
BU
06/15Australia shares close at record high as RBA signals continued dovish policy
RE
06/14Materials Shares Fall in Subdued Trading -- Materials Roundup
DJ
06/14EMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Stocks to Gain as -2-
DJ
06/12Miners Try to Get Covid-19 Vaccines Into Areas Where Shots Are Scarce
DJ
06/11EXCLUSIVE : Lithium Americas delays Nevada mine work after environmentalist laws..
RE
06/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 posts best week in over a month as economy stre..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59 770 M - -
Net income 2021 21 240 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 875 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,62x
Yield 2021 11,6%
Capitalization 141 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 89,02 $
Last Close Price 84,21 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC10.05%141 790
BHP GROUP14.00%173 217
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.23%51 772
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.02%34 253
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)42.72%18 966
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED14.94%11 748