Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-23 am EST
5378.00 GBX   -0.17%
05:33pAustralia sets out national plan to safeguard Aboriginal heritage
RE
02:02pWestern Copper and Gold Announces Extension of Rio Tinto's Rights
MT
07:17aRio Tinto to Expand Testing of Low-Carbon Iron-Making Technology
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia sets out national plan to safeguard Aboriginal heritage

11/23/2022 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia will set out a new national legal framework to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage, after a review of mining standards following Rio Tinto's destruction of sacred rock shelters for an iron ore mine, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Thursday.

The government had accepted all but one recommendation out of the eight from last year's parliamentary inquiry into the destruction of the historically and culturally significant site at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia, Plibersek told parliament.

The recommendation of whether the final responsibility for heritage protection should sit with the Indigenous affairs minister or the environment minister is still being assessed, Plibersek said.

"This was not an isolated mistake or an example of one company going rogue. What's clear from this report is that our system is not working," Plibersek said, adding the destruction of the sacred sites were legal under current laws.

Widespread outrage at the destruction of the site put a focus on industry practices and cost the jobs of Rio Tinto's then-chief executive and two other senior leaders and led Chairman Simon Thompson to step down in May.

The rock shelters had showed evidence of human habitation dating back 46,000 years into the last Ice Age and the destruction caused deep distress to the site's traditional owners. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.01% 43.92 Delayed Quote.32.50%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -0.68% 19.07 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.17% 5378 Delayed Quote.10.12%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:33pAustralia sets out national plan to safeguard Aboriginal heritage
RE
02:02pWestern Copper and Gold Announces Extension of Rio Tinto's Rights
MT
07:17aRio Tinto to Expand Testing of Low-Carbon Iron-Making Technology
MT
06:05aRIO TINTO : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05:49aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as PMIs -2-
DJ
05:10aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Numis cuts De La Rue; BoA raises Severn Tre..
AN
04:06aLONDON MARKET OPEN: FTSE 100 outperforms thanks to miners, oil stocks
AN
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Set for Mild Advance, Helped by Risi..
DJ
11/22BBX Minerals Appoints Non-Executive Chairman; Shares Climb 7%
MT
11/22Miners, banks push Australian shares higher ahead of Fed minutes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 027 M - -
Net income 2022 14 247 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 056 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,47x
Yield 2022 8,33%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 64,86 $
Average target price 63,30 $
Spread / Average Target -2,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC10.12%105 651
BHP GROUP LIMITED32.50%145 984
GLENCORE PLC37.33%80 955
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.06%45 228
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)67.13%42 959
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.98%31 084