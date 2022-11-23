Australia sets out national plan to safeguard Aboriginal heritage

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia will set out a
new national legal framework to protect Aboriginal cultural
heritage, after a review of mining standards following Rio
Tinto's destruction of sacred rock shelters for an iron
ore mine, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Thursday.
The government had accepted all but one recommendation out
of the eight from last year's parliamentary inquiry into the
destruction of the historically and culturally significant site
at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia, Plibersek told parliament.
The recommendation of whether the final responsibility for
heritage protection should sit with the Indigenous affairs
minister or the environment minister is still being assessed,
Plibersek said.
"This was not an isolated mistake or an example of one
company going rogue. What's clear from this report is that our
system is not working," Plibersek said, adding the destruction
of the sacred sites were legal under current laws.
Widespread outrage at the destruction of the site put a
focus on industry practices and cost the jobs of Rio Tinto's
then-chief executive and two other senior leaders and led
Chairman Simon Thompson to step down in May.
The rock shelters had showed evidence of human habitation
dating back 46,000 years into the last Ice Age and the
destruction caused deep distress to the site's traditional
owners.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)