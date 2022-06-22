Australian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - An Australian state government
inquiry into sexual harassment in the country's mineral-rich
west found the mining industry has perpetuated a culture that
fails to protect women, who continue to face sexual harassment
and sexual assault.
"Poor culture, gender inequality, and power disparity in the
industry has led to unacceptably high levels of disgraceful
behaviour across the industry," Libby Mettam, the chair of the
inquiry, said on Thursday after the report was released in
parliament.
Women have long complained of sexual harassment in so-called
"fly in, fly out" (FIFO) mining camps in Western Australia, home
to the bulk of the country's iron ore mines.
The report contains 79 findings and 24 recommendations.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Byron Kaye; editing by Richard
Pullin)