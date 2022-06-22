Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:39 2022-06-22 am EDT
5025.00 GBX   -4.08%
06/22Australian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women
RE
06/21What is Australia doing about sexual harassment in mining camps?
RE
06/21What is Australia doing about sexual harassment in mining camps?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women

06/22/2022 | 11:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - An Australian state government inquiry into sexual harassment in the country's mineral-rich west found the mining industry has perpetuated a culture that fails to protect women, who continue to face sexual harassment and sexual assault.

"Poor culture, gender inequality, and power disparity in the industry has led to unacceptably high levels of disgraceful behaviour across the industry," Libby Mettam, the chair of the inquiry, said on Thursday after the report was released in parliament.

Women have long complained of sexual harassment in so-called "fly in, fly out" (FIFO) mining camps in Western Australia, home to the bulk of the country's iron ore mines.

The report contains 79 findings and 24 recommendations. (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Byron Kaye; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -2.13% 40.18 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -3.01% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
GOLD -0.20% 1832.77 Delayed Quote.0.10%
RIO TINTO PLC -4.08% 5025 Delayed Quote.2.72%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.20% 1068.18 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SILVER -0.29% 21.322 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
06/22Australian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women
RE
06/21What is Australia doing about sexual harassment in mining camps?
RE
06/21What is Australia doing about sexual harassment in mining camps?
RE
06/21What is Australia doing about sexual harassment in mining camps?
RE
06/21RIO TINTO : Opens Gudai-Darri, its Most Technologically Advanced Mine
PU
06/21RIO TINTO : Opens Gudai-Darri, its Most Technologically Advanced Mine
PU
06/21Rio Tinto Opens Gudai-Darri, its Most Technologically Advanced Mine 
BU
06/20Sipa Resources Starts Drill Program at Paterson North Project
MT
06/20RIO TINTO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/20Australian shares extend losses as miners plunge
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 675 M - -
Net income 2022 18 812 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,46x
Yield 2022 14,0%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 61,75 $
Average target price 77,87 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC2.72%107 418
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.33%144 862
GLENCORE PLC19.84%77 200
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.63%50 307
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)29.94%36 075
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.17%35 033