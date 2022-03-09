CERAWEEK-Rio Tinto working to ensure access to Russian fuel for Mongolia project -exec

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd
is working to maintain steady relationships with Russia to
ensure supplies of fuel and other goods for its Mongolian copper
operations, a top executive at the mining giant said on
Wednesday.
The Anglo-Australian company is developing Mongolia's Oyu
Tolgoi, one of the world's largest known copper and gold
deposits. Rio controls about two-third of the project, with
Ulanbaatar controlling the rest.
While Rio has begin looking for alternative fuel sources for
Oyu Tolgoi, the company does not believe it can stop buying from
Russia altogether, Bold Baatar, head of Rio's copper business,
said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in
Houston.
"The reality is, Mongolia has two very big powerful
neighbors, so it's quite important for us to maintain healthy,
peaceful, balanced relationships," Baatar said of his home
country.
Mongolia is bordered on the north by Russia and on the south
and east by China, leaving Rio few options to secure supplies
for the project, which is set to be the world's third-largest
copper mine.
Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, multiple companies and
countries have announced they will stop business in Russia and
buying Russian products.
Baatar said it would be "very difficult" for Rio's Mongolian
operations to stop all imports from Russia, adding that some
supplies come through Russia via Kazakhstan.
"That kind of supply is fine unless the world wants to
completely shut the Russian borders, which is not possible," he
said.
Rio in January ended a long-running feud with Mongolia's
government over control of Oyu Tolgoi. The deal marked a
positive development for the company, which is facing major
pushback for projects in Serbia, the United States and Guinea.
Baatar appeared on a copper panel at the conference
alongside Richard Adkerson, chief executive of Freeport-McMoRan
Inc and Trafigura's Julien Rolland.
Baatar told the panel that it was "pretty imperative" for
the United States to develop more copper mines to supply copper
needed for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.
Rio is trying to develop the Resolution Copper project in
Arizona, but has faced Native American opposition.
Mining companies "should respect the wishes of communities,
and many communities don't want to see mining," Baatar said.
When asked what that meant for the Arizona project, Baatar
said he believes an agreement can be reached with local Native
Americans.
"I completely respect their views of the project and I'm
really hopeful we can find a mutual, common solution," he said.
