China October iron ore imports fall 4.7% on month - customs

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore fell 4.7% in October from the previous month, customs data showed on Monday, as a deepening property crisis curbed demand for the steelmaking ingredient.

The world's top iron ore consumer brought in 94.98 million tonnes of the commodity last month, down from September's 99.71 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said.

The arrivals were, however, up from the 91.61 million tonnes imported in October 2021.

Chinese steel mills stepped up utilisation rates during September and October, typically China's peak construction season, expecting demand to pick up and government stimulus measures to boost activity.

Ongoing COVID-19 curbs and further challenges in the property market have however limited a recovery.

Major miner Rio Tinto said its third-quarter iron ore shipments were slightly lower than a year ago, but up 4% on the prior quarter.

For the January to October period, China imported 917 million tonnes of iron ore, down 1.7% from the same period a year ago.

China's steel product exports last month were 5.18 million tonnes, up from 4.5 million tonnes in October 2021.

Exports in the first nine months of the year were down 1.8% from the same period a year ago to 56.36 million tonnes. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)