West Australian art lovers are invited to the annual Colours of our Country exhibition, to share in the stories and culture of the Pilbara region.

Now in its 18th year, the exhibition will be held at the Central Park building from Monday 9 October to Friday 20 October and will showcase a vibrant collection of more than 200 unique Aboriginal artworks, from 46 artists.

This year's inspiring line-up will feature independent artists and participating art centres including Yinjaa-Barni Art Centre, Wangaba Roebourne Art Group, Cheeditha Art Group and Juluwarlu Art Group.

Artwork can be purchased in person, or online via a virtual exhibition at coloursofourcountry.com, with all proceeds going directly to the artists, art centres and their communities.

Since the exhibition launched in 2006, more than 2,860 artworks have been sold, generating more than $3.1 million for local artists, their art groups and communities.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott said, “We are afforded the great privilege of operating on the lands of Traditional Owners and we are proud to partner with these amazing artists to showcase the unique culture and landscapes of the Pilbara.

“West Australians and international buyers can support these artists by purchasing their works during the two-week exhibition.”

A piece by Cheeditha Art Group member Wendy Warrie titled ‘Out on the Horizon,’ has been chosen as the signature art piece for this year’s exhibition.

Reflecting on her artwork, Wendy Warrie said, “When I go fishing, I like to watch the tide come in and throw in my fishing line and wait for a bite. When I look out to sea, I see a storm cloud gathering on the horizon. I get scared sometimes because it might be a big storm coming and I go sit in the car.”

For those unable to attend in person, the full catalogue of art is available for purchase from Monday 9 October.

About Colours of our Country

First held in 2006, Colours of our Country has evolved from a pop-up exhibition originally commemorating 40 years of Rio Tinto’s iron ore operations in Western Australia. Now a high-profile annual event, providing art-lovers with the opportunity to connect with Pilbara Aboriginal artists and hear the stories that inspire their work.

For the first time ever in 2020, an online exhibition was held to coincide with the physical exhibition, increasing the reach of those able to secure local Pilbara art.

For more details visit coloursofourcountry.com

LIVE EXHIBITION

Central Park foyer, 152-158 St Georges Terrace, Perth

Week 1: Monday 9 – Friday 13 October 2023 8am – 4.30pm

Week 2: Monday 16 – Friday 20 October 2023 8am – 4.30pm

ONLINE EXHIBITION

Monday 9 – Friday 20 October 2023

