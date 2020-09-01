Log in
Financials weigh on FTSE 100 after best August since 2014

09/01/2020 | 05:00am EDT

* AstraZeneca rises after approval from EU for lung cancer drug

* British factory activity improves in August

* Home furnishing retailer Dunelm rises after seeing strong sales

* FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Financial stocks dragged London's FTSE 100 to a near one-month low on Tuesday after the index notched its strongest August in six years on optimism that the worst of the pandemic's economic damage was over.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% in catch-up trade after being closed on Monday for a bank holiday. The mid-cap index FTSE 250 fell 0.5%, led by industrial, financial and consumer discretionary stocks.

Broader European markets dropped on Monday, with financials leading the losses amid concerns over the deflationary effects of the coronavirus, and weak borrowing rates.

The FTSE 100, like its European peers, has lagged the U.S. markets in recovering from pandemic lows as investors factor in a prolonged economic recovery cycle due to a rash of middling local economic data.

"The overall market sentiment continues to lack positivity minus the gains we see only in a few big names... headwinds like a weaker dollar have superseded the drivers for the FTSE, leading to the mild weakness," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Lombard Forte.

Meanwhile, British factory output rose in August at its fastest pace in more than six years, albeit from a low level, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In Asia and Europe, markets edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset a weak lead from a softer Wall Street session overnight. Local mining majors such as BHP Group and Rio Tinto, which supply to Chinese factories, rose after the news.

AstraZeneca Plc rose 0.1% as it said its Imfinzi had been approved in the European Union to treat an aggressive form of lung cancer in previously untreated adult patients.

British home furnishing retailer Dunelm rose 4.9% after saying its sales have been strong in the last two months and the performance this year has been ahead of its initial expectations.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.30% 8321.46 Delayed Quote.9.64%
BHP GROUP 1.21% 1734.2 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
DUNELM GROUP PLC 2.73% 1468 Delayed Quote.23.62%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.58% 4664 Delayed Quote.2.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 580 M - -
Net income 2020 8 582 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 6,09%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 62,16 $
Last Close Price 61,87 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC2.93%103 960
BHP GROUP-2.60%129 947
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.67%30 182
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.61%20 934
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC69.71%12 769
FRESNILLO PLC97.20%12 416
