Financials weigh on FTSE 100 after best August since 2014

* AstraZeneca rises after approval from EU for lung cancer
drug
* British factory activity improves in August
* Home furnishing retailer Dunelm rises after seeing strong
sales
* FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Financial stocks dragged London's FTSE
100 to a near one-month low on Tuesday after the index notched
its strongest August in six years on optimism that the worst of
the pandemic's economic damage was over.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% in catch-up trade after
being closed on Monday for a bank holiday. The mid-cap index
FTSE 250 fell 0.5%, led by industrial, financial and
consumer discretionary stocks.
Broader European markets dropped on Monday, with financials
leading the losses amid concerns over the deflationary effects
of the coronavirus, and weak borrowing rates.
The FTSE 100, like its European peers, has lagged the U.S.
markets in recovering from pandemic lows as investors factor in
a prolonged economic recovery cycle due to a rash of middling
local economic data.
"The overall market sentiment continues to lack positivity
minus the gains we see only in a few big names... headwinds like
a weaker dollar have superseded the drivers for the FTSE,
leading to the mild weakness," said Keith Temperton, a trader at
Lombard Forte.
Meanwhile, British factory output rose in August at its
fastest pace in more than six years, albeit from a low level, a
survey showed on Tuesday.
In Asia and Europe, markets edged higher after strong
readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset a weak lead
from a softer Wall Street session overnight. Local mining majors
such as BHP Group and Rio Tinto, which supply
to Chinese factories, rose after the news.
AstraZeneca Plc rose 0.1% as it said its Imfinzi had
been approved in the European Union to treat an aggressive form
of lung cancer in previously untreated adult patients.
British home furnishing retailer Dunelm rose 4.9%
after saying its sales have been strong in the last two months
and the performance this year has been ahead of its initial
expectations.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)