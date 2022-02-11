Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Green activists stage tent protest to halt lithium exploration in Serbia

02/11/2022 | 08:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Protesters have pitched tents in front of Serbia's presidency building demanding a halt to lithium exploration on environmental grounds, fearing a project that has its licence revoked will be resurrected after April's election.

The protest is a headache for the ruling Serbian Progressive Party ahead of the vote expected on April 3 and, combined with rising fuel and food prices, threatens to dent its popularity.

Thousands of people blocked roads last year to demonstrate against the government's backing of Rio Tinto's $2.4 billion Jadar project, forcing the local municipality to scrap a plan to allocate land for the facility. In January, Serbia revoked the licences.

Rio Tinto has said it is extremely concerned by Serbia's decision and is reviewing the legal basis for it. It has said it has always operated in compliance with Serbian laws.

If completed, the project would help make Rio Tinto a top 10 producer of lithium used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The environmental groups say the new mine would have polluted land and water in the area.

Now Zlatko Kokanovic, a farmer from Gornje Nedeljice, where the mine would be built, and other villagers have pitched around a dozen tents to keep up the pressure on lawmakers.

"If all mining projects for which the government had issued exploration licences go through, Serbia will cease to exist, it will become a colony of big, foreign companies," he said. "We do not deserve to be ecological refugees."

Marijana Petkovic, a teacher from Gornje Nedeljice who has been at the protests, fears more homes and land may be sold after the election as Rio Tinto has already bought 40 houses.

"It is not fair that 40 household determine the fate of the remaining 200 households (in the village)," she said.

Neither Rio Tinto's Serbia branch nor the government replied to requests for comment about the protest or any further property sales.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said after the licence decision: "As far as project Jadar is concerned, this is an end." She had earlier suggested it could be reconsidered after the election.

The Jadar project, which would have been one of Serbia's biggest foreign investments, was part of government efforts to draw in investment and boost economic growth.

At full capacity, the mine was expected to have produced 58,000 tonnes of refined battery-grade lithium carbonate per year, making it Europe's biggest lithium mine by output.

The government said in November 86 mining companies were conducting exploration work in Serbia at 170 exploration fields.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
08:29aGreen activists stage tent protest to halt lithium exploration in Serbia
RE
12:48aAustralian shares mark worst day in 2 weeks as tech stocks weigh
RE
02/10Australia shares sink on tech sell-off after U.S. inflation data; miners shine
RE
02/10Miners say Western Australia border closure may take further toll on labour, output
RE
02/10RIO TINTO : RBC remains Neutral
MD
02/08MIN ZHANG : China warns against publishing false iron ore information amid price rally
RE
02/08EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Higher as BP Results Lift Oil Majors
DJ
02/08FTSE 100 Gains as BP, Miners Gain; Ocado Falls
DJ
02/08FTSE 100 to Open Higher; BP Plans Buyback as Profits Surge
DJ
02/07Mining boost, Macquarie's outlook help Australia shares rebound
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61 856 M - -
Net income 2021 21 674 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,91x
Yield 2021 12,9%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 79,17 $
Average target price 73,45 $
Spread / Average Target -7,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC18.70%130 773
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.34%176 952
GLENCORE PLC12.30%75 139
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.35%59 568
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.74%37 377
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)19.75%30 834