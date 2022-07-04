Guinea orders Simandou iron ore project works to stop

CONAKRY, July 4 (Reuters) - Guinea's mines minister has
ordered all works related to the Simandou iron ore mine project
to stop after the two companies involved missed an extended
deadline to agree a joint venture, a July 3 letter seen by
Reuters on Monday showed.
Moussa Magassouba said Rio Tinto and Chinese-backed
consortium Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) had showed a "lack
of willingness" to work on a partnership.
"Despite the significant concessions the Guinean State has
been kind enough to make, it is clear the obstruction is being
maintained by both your companies, to the detriment of the
interests of the project," Magassouba wrote.
Neither Rio Tinto nor WCS immediately replied to a request
for comment on the halt.
The government had previously given them 14 days to agree a
joint venture, itself an extension of a previous deadline. Rio
and WCS signed a framework agreement in March which was meant to
pave the way to a final agreement.
