Guinea reaches deal with miners to resume Simandou iron ore development

CONAKRY, March 27 (Reuters) - Guinea's ruling junta has
reached an agreement with Rio Tinto and a Chinese-backed
consortium to resume activities at the huge Simandou iron ore
deposit, the mines minister said, after resolving infrastructure
disputes.
Simandou holds more 4 billion tonnes of ore according to
Guinea's government, making it the largest known deposit of its
kind, but despite the ore being very high-grade, Simandou
remains untapped decades after its discovery, largely due to
legal disputes and political instability.
Guinea's transitional authorities said this month that the
site's development would be halted as they sought clarification
on how Guinea's interests would be preserved.
The government's move was seen as a way to put pressure on
Rio and Winning Consortium Simandou to find a way to collaborate
on the costly infrastructure needed to transport ore from
Simandou to the port.
Mines Minister Moussa Magassouba said on state television
late on Saturday that a framework agreement had been signed
between the government and companies involved in the project:
Rio Tinto, the Aluminium Corp of China (Chinalco) and the
Chinese-backed SMB-Winning consortium.
He said the companies had "put aside many egos, many other
interests to return to what is a win-win partnership for all
parties."
Magassouba said infrastructure projects must be completed by
December 2024 and commercial production must start by March 31,
2025, a timeline analysts say is ambitious given the scale of
the infrastructure that needs to be built.
The agreement primarily concerned developing a 670 km (419
mile) railway from the Simandou site to a new deep water port, a
plan that Magassouba said would cost about $15 billion.
He said the government had negotiated and obtained 15%
stakes in the rail, port and mines, while the new infrastructure
would become Guinean state property upon completion.
"This framework agreement will allow the joint development
of this gigantic project ... and allow the acceleration of the
process and a resumption of work," Fadi Wazni, chairman of
SMB-Winning consortium board, said.
"The framework clearly outlines the key principles for all
parties to work together on the co-development of infrastructure
and sets out how the project will be built to international
Environmental, Social, and Governance standards," Bold Baatar,
Rio Tinto's head of Copper said in statement.
Rio Tinto has held rights to Simandou since 1997. It owns a
45.05% stake in the southern half, Blocks 3 and 4, of the
deposit, with Chinalco holding 39.95% and Guinea's government
the remaining 15%.
SMB-Winning won a government tender in November 2019 for
Blocks 1 and 2.
Once it is fully up and running, Simandou is expected to
produce 100 million tonnes of iron ore a year - with blocks 1
and 2 producing 60 million tonnes a year and Rio's blocks
producing 40 million a year, JP Morgan analysts said earlier
this month.
