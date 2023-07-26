Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after weak earnings from the second largest miner by market capitalization.

Shares of Anglo Australian mining giant Rio Tinto fell after it logged a 30% drop in second-quarter net income, weighed down by slowing demand in China. Rivals Glencore, BHP Group and Anglo American were among those losing ground.

Gold futures rose modestly after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of one percentage point to a range of 5.25%-5.5%, the highest rate in 22 years. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted some progress in the central bank's fight against inflation, but also left the door open to further rate increases.

