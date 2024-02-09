Sam Altman Seeks Trillions of Dollars to Reshape Business of Chips and AI

The OpenAI chief executive is pursuing investors including the U.A.E. for a project possibly requiring as much as $7 trillion.

Pinterest Stock Slides as Earnings Edge Past Estimates But Sales Miss

The social-media company's CEO said recent cost-cutting moves set the business up to be stronger and more efficient.

Apollo Takes Aim at $250 Billion in Debt Investments Annually

The firm set a new five-year goal, betting that investors will flock to private debt in search of better returns.

Rio Tinto, BHP, BlueScope to Partner on Low-Carbon Steel From Iron Ore

Iron-ore miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group will join with BlueScope Steel to consider the development of Australia's first electric-smelting furnace pilot plant to make low-carbon steel from iron ore.

PepsiCo Earnings Are Friday. The Impact of Higher Prices Will Be in Focus.

Pepsi has had to carefully navigate how to raise prices in an inflationary environment.

Expedia spooks investors with CEO change

Expedia Group Inc. shares fell 13% in the extended session Thursday, as investors appeared nervous about a CEO change and looked past a quarterly beat for the online travel company.

Genesis Wins Dispute With Gemini Over Ownership of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares

A judge ruled that Genesis owns 31.2 million shares of the fund that are now worth more than $1.2 billion.

Disney Deal Could Help 'Fortnite' Maker Level Up

Disney's $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games provides an opportunity to grow the popular videogame.

UBS Loses to Whistleblower in Wide-Reaching Supreme Court Decision

A win for an analyst allegedly fired for protesting unethical requests will make it easier for whistleblowers to sue.

Regional-bank bondholders seem unworried by New York Community Bank's problems

While regional-bank stocks continue to be dragged down by the troubles assailing New York Community Bank, their bonds are holding up, suggesting bondholders view NYCB's issues as isolated.

