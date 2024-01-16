Chinese Property Stocks Fall on Subdued Sentiment Following Weak Sales

Chinese property stocks fell in Hong Kong on subdued investor sentiment, with companies reporting weaker contracted sales for December and the full year of 2023 as the property sector downturn continues.

Global Battery Race Heats Up With Billions for Europe's Northvolt

The startup plans to use the funding to expand battery production at a factory in northern Sweden for customers such as Volkswagen and BMW.

Closing of Kroger, Albertsons, C&S Deal Postponed

The proposed merger of U.S. grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, and sale of assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers, will be later than previously anticipated as the companies continues discussion with regulators.

Rio Tinto Annual Iron Ore, Aluminum Output Rises

Rio Tinto said it produced more iron ore, aluminum and copper last year than the year before, reaching annual targets as it ramped up new mining operations in Australia and Mongolia.

OpenAI Bans Use of AI Tools for Campaigning, Voter Suppression

The maker of ChatGPT and Dall-E aims to prevent abuse and increase transparency.

Apple to Remove Blood-Oxygen Sensor From Watch to Avoid U.S. Ban

Tech giant's withdrawal of technology may end cloud hanging over $18 billion smartwatch business.

Chinese EV-Charging Company Star Charge Aims for Hong Kong IPO in Late 2024

Star Charge, a Chinese maker of electric-vehicle charging stations, aims to go public in Hong Kong as early as the second half of 2024, according to people familiar with the matter.

John Deere, Meet Elon Musk: SpaceX Satellites to Link Farm Giant's Equipment

Farm machinery maker hired SpaceX's Starlink service to provide satellite internet connections for tractors, harvesters and crop sprayers in remote areas.

Chip Wars Boost Europe's Top Tech Company-for Now

ASML's monopoly in the world's most sophisticated chip-making equipment has turned it into both an investor darling and a geopolitical battleground.

Baidu denies Chinese military link after report sent stock tumbling

Baidu on Monday said it had no links to a Chinese military lab, after a report sent stock in the internet services company tumbling.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-24 0115ET