April 3 (Reuters) - The ethics adviser to Norway's $1.6 trillion sovereign-wealth fund is assessing whether to recommend the investor to divest its multi-billion dollar stake in mining giant Rio Tinto for environmental concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Rio Tinto plc
Equities
RIO
GB0007188757
Diversified Mining
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5,059 GBX
|-1.13%
|+1.29%
|-13.69%
|04:52pm
|RE
|06:23am
|Rio Tinto Wins Contract to Manage Rehabilitation Project in Australia
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5,051 GBX
|-1.29%
|+1.33%
|110B
|1,315 PTS
|+2.47%
|+9.72%
|-
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-13.66%
|110B
|-11.01%
|149B
|-3.46%
|68.52B
|+2.99%
|49.19B
|+5.29%
|46.56B
|+3.39%
|31.13B
|+14.00%
|24B
|+3.21%
|16.01B
|+28.21%
|14.94B
|+15.57%
|13.42B
