Rio Tinto plc is one of the world's leaders in mining research, prospecting and operating. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - iron ore (59%): 283.2 Mt produced in 2022; - aluminum, alumina and bauxite (24.9%): 54.6 Mt bauxite, 7.5 Mt alumina and 3 Mt aluminum produced; - copper (5.8%) : 521.1 Kt produced; - industrial minerals (4.8%): titanium dioxide pigments (1,200 Kt produced), borates (532 Kt produced) and salts (5.7 Mt produced); - diamonds (1.5%) : 4.7 million carats produced; - gold (1%) : 235,000 ounces produced; - other (3%): uranium, silver, zinc and molybdenum. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (0.3%), Europe (6.5%), China (54.3%), Japan (7.4%), Asia (7.1%), the United States (15.9%), Canada (3.1%), Australia (1.9%) and other (3.5%).

Sector Diversified Mining