RIO TINTO : UBS sticks Neutral
December 06, 2023 at 04:24 pm EST
Share
UBS confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 5200.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5,492 GBX
|+1.33%
|+1.10%
|-5.28%
|10:24pm
|RIO TINTO : UBS sticks Neutral
|ZD
|06:24pm
|FTSE 100 Closes Wednesday Up as Basic Resources Sector Bounces Back
|DJ
|RIO TINTO : UBS sticks Neutral
|ZD
|FTSE 100 Closes Wednesday Up as Basic Resources Sector Bounces Back
|DJ
|Global markets live: Mastercard, Diageo, Nvidia, Airbnb, Exxon Mobil...
|RIO TINTO : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
|ZD
|RIO TINTO : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|Rio Tinto to switch to renewable diesel at Kennecott
|CF
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Rise With More Jobs Data on Tap
|DJ
|Rio Tinto sets out investment plan; forecasts output growth
|AN
|European Midday Briefing : Mood Brighter as Investors Weigh Rate Cuts in 2024
|DJ
|Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto: Copper ambitions, strategy, Guinea project
|MT
|RIO TINTO : RBC gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|London shares rise along metal prices
|RIO TINTO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|ZD
|Rio Tinto to hold investor meeting in Sydney
|CF
|Rio Tinto plans to begin Simandou mine production in 2025
|AN
|Australian shares climb as slow economic growth allays rate-hike fears
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Market Weighs Rate Cuts in 2024, China Debt Worries
|DJ
|Rio Tinto Forecasts Higher Copper Output, Iron Ore Shipments in FY24
|MT
|Transcript : Rio Tinto Group - Special Call
|CI
|Rio Tinto to Expedite Production from Guinea Iron Ore Mine With $6.2 Billion Expenditure
|MT
|News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
|DJ
|Rio Tinto Plans $6.2 Billion Investment in Guinea Iron Ore Project -- Update
|DJ
|Rio Tinto looking at synergies to reshape portfolio, not big M&A
|RE
|Rio Tinto Estimates $6.2 Billion Spend on Simandou Project
|DJ
|Rio Tinto to spend about $6.2 bln on Simandou iron ore project
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.28%
|116 B $
|+3.51%
|155 B $
|-19.17%
|67 386 M $
|-8.19%
|38 693 M $
|+15.52%
|35 221 M $
|-32.06%
|32 934 M $
|-2.58%
|19 073 M $
|+1.05%
|16 471 M $
|-19.11%
|10 799 M $
|+12.52%
|10 731 M $