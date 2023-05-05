Advanced search
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:19:31 2023-05-05 am EDT
4943.50 GBX   +1.51%
4943.50 GBX   +1.51%
05:08aRedburn cuts Flutter; Stifel likes IMI
AN
04:30aFTSE 100 Rises as IAG, Oil, Mining Stocks Gain
DJ
05/04Australian shares eye worst week since March as financial stocks drag
RE
Redburn cuts Flutter; Stifel likes IMI

05/05/2023 | 05:08am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Barclays raises Rio Tinto price target to 6,700 (5,800) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays raises Fresnillo price target to 630 (620) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays raises Endeavour Mining target to 3,000 (2,875) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises Anglo American price target to 3,300 (3,250) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies cuts Mondi price target to 1,680 (1,710) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Shell price target to 40 (39) EUR - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Shell price target to 2,907 (2,854) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Vodafone price target to 95 (100) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Coca-Cola HBC price target to 2,740 (2,545) pence - 'buy'

----------

Redburn cuts Flutter Entertainment to 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan raises Flutter Entertainment price target to 16,800 (15,100) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan raises Entain price target to 2,200 (2,100) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises InterContinental Hotels target to 6,050 (5,900) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays raises 3i Group price target to 2,390 (2,275) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Weir Group price target to 2,350 (2,250) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises BAE Systems price target to 1,090 (1,050) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises Hargreaves Lansdown target to 1,190 (1,170) pence - 'overweight'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

RBC raises Spire Healthcare to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 270 (230) pence

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Trainline price target to 314 (287) pence - 'buy'

----------

Stifel raises IMI to 'buy' - price target 1,900 pence

----------

Barclays cuts Capricorn Energy price target to 250 (285) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays cuts Ferrexpo price target to 190 (215) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays raises Virgin Money price target to 220 (200) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

----------

Barclays cuts Petra Diamonds price target to 70 (90) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays cuts Gem Diamonds price target to 30 (45) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises BHP Group price target to 2,625 (2,550) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises AIB price target to 5.24 (5) EUR - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises 888 Holdings price target to 180 (165) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 126 M - -
Net income 2023 12 470 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,16x
Yield 2023 7,65%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
EV / Sales 2024 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 61,19 $
Average target price 74,08 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-16.01%103 720
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.64%148 466
GLENCORE PLC-21.43%68 130
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.10%44 629
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.99%37 949
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-26.56%36 229
