Redburn cuts Flutter; Stifel likes IMI

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Barclays raises Rio Tinto price target to 6,700 (5,800) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays raises Fresnillo price target to 630 (620) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays raises Endeavour Mining target to 3,000 (2,875) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises Anglo American price target to 3,300 (3,250) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies cuts Mondi price target to 1,680 (1,710) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Shell price target to 40 (39) EUR - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Shell price target to 2,907 (2,854) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Vodafone price target to 95 (100) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Coca-Cola HBC price target to 2,740 (2,545) pence - 'buy'
----------
Redburn cuts Flutter Entertainment to 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan raises Flutter Entertainment price target to 16,800 (15,100) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan raises Entain price target to 2,200 (2,100) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises InterContinental Hotels target to 6,050 (5,900) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays raises 3i Group price target to 2,390 (2,275) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Weir Group price target to 2,350 (2,250) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises BAE Systems price target to 1,090 (1,050) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Hargreaves Lansdown target to 1,190 (1,170) pence - 'overweight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
RBC raises Spire Healthcare to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 270 (230) pence
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Trainline price target to 314 (287) pence - 'buy'
----------
Stifel raises IMI to 'buy' - price target 1,900 pence
----------
Barclays cuts Capricorn Energy price target to 250 (285) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays cuts Ferrexpo price target to 190 (215) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays raises Virgin Money price target to 220 (200) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
----------
Barclays cuts Petra Diamonds price target to 70 (90) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays cuts Gem Diamonds price target to 30 (45) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises BHP Group price target to 2,625 (2,550) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises AIB price target to 5.24 (5) EUR - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises 888 Holdings price target to 180 (165) pence - 'overweight'
----------
