Rio Tinto : 2022 Annual General Meetings - Voting Results

Notice to ASX/LSE
5 May 2022
Results of Rio Tinto annual general meetings
The annual general meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited were held on 8 April 2022 and 5 May 2022 respectively.
Under Rio Tinto's dual listed companies structure established in 1995, decisions on significant matters affecting shareholders of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited in similar ways are taken through a joint electoral procedure. Resolutions 1 to 17 contained in the notices of meeting of each Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited, and Resolution 22 in the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting and the corresponding Resolution 19 in the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting set out in tables 1 and 2 below, fall into this category.
Resolutions 18 to 21 of the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting, in table 3 below, were put to Rio Tinto plc shareholders only. Resolution 18 of the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting, in table 4 below, was put to Rio Tinto Limited shareholders only.
All resolutions were carried, except for Resolution 22 in the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting and the corresponding Resolution 19 in the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting, the poll for which was not valid because more than 75% of the votes validly cast on Resolution 3 (Approval of the 2021 Directors' Remuneration Report) were cast in favour of that resolution.
Resolution 17, to approve Rio Tinto Group's Climate Action Plan, was endorsed by Rio Tinto Limited and Rio Tinto plc shareholders, with 84% of the votes validly cast on the resolution across the joint electorate voted in favour of that resolution. The Climate Action Plan puts the low-carbon transition at the heart of Rio Tinto's business strategy: combining investments in commodities that enable the energy transition with actions to decarbonise the company's operations and value chains.
The results of the Rio Tinto plc polls were certified by the scrutineer, Computershare Investor Services PLC, and the results of the Rio Tinto Limited polls were as reported by the duly appointed returning officer, a representative of Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited. These results are as set out below. Information on the final proxy position for each company is detailed in Appendix 1, and the votes cast on each resolution as a percentage of the issued capital of each company is set out on our website atwww.riotinto.com/invest/shareholder-information/annual-general-meetings.
Table 1
The following joint decision resolutions, which were put to both Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited shareholders on a poll at the respective annual general meetings, were duly carried. The results of the polls were as follows:
Resolution
Total Votes
Cast
For
Against
Withheld/ Abstained ¹
Number
%
Number
%
1.
Receipt of the 2021 Annual Report
1,109,705,149
1,106,438,236
99.71
3,266,913
0.29
20,451,863
2.
Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report: Implementation Report
1,118,631,817
1,074,361,923
96.04
44,269,894
3.96
11,499,374
3.
Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report
1,117,770,086
1,073,891,314
96.07
43,878,772
3.93
12,359,627
4.
To elect Dominic Barton BBM as a director
1,118,980,333
1,093,669,797
97.74
25,310,536
2.26
11,166,359
5.
To elect Peter Cunningham as a director
1,127,801,868
1,125,771,083
99.82
2,030,785
0.18
2,252,089
6.
To elect Ben Wyatt as a director
1,127,753,907
1,122,629,915
99.55
5,123,992
0.45
2,300,993
7.
To re-elect Megan Clark AC as a director
1,127,942,691
1,034,147,529
91.68
93,795,162
8.32
2,202,684
8.
To re-elect Simon Henry as a director
1,126,943,956
1,072,429,146
95.16
54,514,810
4.84
3,204,234
9.
To re-elect Sam Laidlaw as a director
1,127,882,458
1,045,126,420
92.66
82,756,038
7.34
2,267,071
10.
To re-elect Simon McKeon AO as a director
1,127,915,093
1,077,546,804
95.53
50,368,289
4.47
2,230,282
11.
To re-elect Jennifer Nason as a director
1,127,910,066
1,076,539,138
95.45
51,370,928
4.55
2,235,309
12.
To re-elect Jakob Stausholm as a director
1,127,931,604
1,121,633,343
99.44
6,298,261
0.56
2,214,435
13.
To re-elect Ngaire Woods CBE as a director
1,127,913,097
1,076,957,425
95.48
50,955,672
4.52
2,231,528
14.
Re- appointment of auditors
1,128,264,407
1,119,984,108
99.27
8,280,299
0.73
1,884,692
15.
Remuneration of auditors
1,127,776,623
1,126,045,772
99.85
1,730,851
0.15
2,372,086
16.
Authority to make political donations
1,128,064,199
1,118,547,189
99.16
9,517,010
0.84
2,074,281
17.
Climate Action Plan
1,100,727,843
927,804,087
84.29
172,923,756
15.71
29,413,160
¹ In calculating the results of the respective polls under the joint electoral procedure, "withheld" votes at Rio Tinto plc's meeting are aggregated with "abstained" votes at Rio Tinto Limited's meeting. For all relevant purposes "withheld" votes and "abstained" votes have the same meaning. They are not included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.
Table 2
The poll for Resolution 22 in the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting and the corresponding Resolution 19 in the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting was not valid because more than 75% of the votes validly cast on Resolution 3 (Approval of the 2021 Directors' Remuneration Report) were cast in favour of that resolution. Poll figures are provided below for information purposes only, and do not constitute a voting result.
Resolution
Total Votes
Cast
For
Against
Withheld/ Abstained ¹
Number
%
Number
%
19/22.
Resolution to hold a meeting for fresh election of directors (conditional item)2
1,126,473,984
26,300,905
2.33
1,100,173,079
97.67
3,644,573
2Resolution 22 in the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting and Resolution 19 in the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting are corresponding resolutions.
Table 3
The following resolutions were put to Rio Tinto plc shareholders only and carried at the Rio Tinto plc meeting held on 8 April 2022. Resolution 18 was carried as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 19 to 21 as special resolutions. In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed by Rio Tinto plc shareholders, other than ordinary business, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection athttp://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.The results of the polls were as follows:
Resolution
Total Votes
Cast
For
Against
Withheld/ Abstained
Number
%
Number
%
18.
General authority to allot shares
920,552,687
906,818,271
98.51
13,734,416
1.49
2,155,910
19.
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
920,160,412
915,306,396
99.47
4,854,016
0.53
2,550,514
Resolution
Total Votes
Cast
For
Against
Withheld/ Abstained
20.
Authority to purchase Rio Tinto plc shares
921,105,942
732,358,932
79.51
188,747,010
20.49
1,602,135
21.
Notice period for general meetings other than annual general meetings
921,160,622
878,544,694
95.37
42,615,928
4.63
1,547,188
Resolution 20 'Authority to purchase Rio Tinto plc shares' was passed as a special resolution, but with less than 80% of votes in favour. As previously announced, Shining Prospect (a subsidiary of the Aluminium Corporation of China "Chinalco") voted against Resolution 20. Chinalco has not sold any of its shares in Rio Tinto plc and now has a holding of just over 14% given its non-participation in the Company's significant share buyback programmes. This places Chinalco close to the 14.99% holding threshold agreed with the Australian Government at the time of its original investment in Rio Tinto.
Table 4
Resolution 18 below was put to Rio Tinto Limited shareholders only. Resolution 18 was carried as a special resolution. The results of the poll were as follows:
Resolution
Total Votes
Cast
For
Against
Withheld / Abstained
Number
%
Number
%
18.
Renewal of off-market and on-market share buy-back authorities
206,804,067
205,283,446
99.26
1,520,621
0.74
638,387
LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82
Classification: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
Appendix 1
FINAL PROXY POSITION
Shareholders are encouraged to look at the voting figures provided in the main part of this announcement, as proxy figures may not be an accurate indication of the voting at the annual general meetings; a proxy is an authority or direction to the proxy holder to vote and not a vote itself. As such, the proxy figures do not reflect the votes cast by shareholders who attend the meeting in person, or through an attorney or corporate representative.
References in this appendix in respect of Resolutions 1-17 and Resolutions 22 in the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting and the corresponding Resolution 19 in the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting, to an appointment specifying that a proxy abstain on a resolution should, when referring to voting at Rio Tinto plc's annual general meeting, be taken as references to the appointment specifying that the proxy withhold from voting on a resolution.
The proxy position for each company (excluding the proxy votes carried from one meeting to the other meeting by the Special Voting Shares in accordance with the DLC structure) on the resolutions put to both Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited shareholders under the joint electoral procedure was as follows:
PROXY POSITION FOR RIO TINTO PLC AND RIO TINTO LIMITEDON JOINT DECISIONS
Rio Tinto plc
Rio Tinto Limited
1. Receipt of the 2021 Annual Report
Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed:
906,790,072
201,557,768
Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that the proxy:
(i)was to vote for the resolution
903,956,248
198,716,680
(ii)was to vote against the resolution
2,527,270
187,515
(iii) was to abstain on the resolution
14,661,083
5,786,546
(iv) may vote at the proxy's discretion
306,554
2,653,573
2. Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report: Implementation Report
Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed:
910,660,716
206,618,672
Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that the proxy:
(i)was to vote for the resolution
873,614,361
197,099,799
(ii)was to vote against the resolution
36,745,085
6,895,782
(iii) was to abstain on the resolution
10,788,624
725,488
(iv) may vote at the proxy's discretion
301,270
2,623,091
