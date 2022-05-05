Rio Tinto : 2022 Annual General Meetings - Voting Results

Notice to ASX/LSE

5 May 2022

Results of Rio Tinto annual general meetings

The annual general meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited were held on 8 April 2022 and 5 May 2022 respectively.

Under Rio Tinto's dual listed companies structure established in 1995, decisions on significant matters affecting shareholders of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited in similar ways are taken through a joint electoral procedure. Resolutions 1 to 17 contained in the notices of meeting of each Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited, and Resolution 22 in the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting and the corresponding Resolution 19 in the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting set out in tables 1 and 2 below, fall into this category.

Resolutions 18 to 21 of the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting, in table 3 below, were put to Rio Tinto plc shareholders only. Resolution 18 of the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting, in table 4 below, was put to Rio Tinto Limited shareholders only.

All resolutions were carried, except for Resolution 22 in the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting and the corresponding Resolution 19 in the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting, the poll for which was not valid because more than 75% of the votes validly cast on Resolution 3 (Approval of the 2021 Directors' Remuneration Report) were cast in favour of that resolution.

Resolution 17, to approve Rio Tinto Group's Climate Action Plan, was endorsed by Rio Tinto Limited and Rio Tinto plc shareholders, with 84% of the votes validly cast on the resolution across the joint electorate voted in favour of that resolution. The Climate Action Plan puts the low-carbon transition at the heart of Rio Tinto's business strategy: combining investments in commodities that enable the energy transition with actions to decarbonise the company's operations and value chains.

The results of the Rio Tinto plc polls were certified by the scrutineer, Computershare Investor Services PLC, and the results of the Rio Tinto Limited polls were as reported by the duly appointed returning officer, a representative of Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited. These results are as set out below. Information on the final proxy position for each company is detailed in Appendix 1, and the votes cast on each resolution as a percentage of the issued capital of each company is set out on our website at www.riotinto.com/invest/shareholder-information/annual-general-meetings.

Table 1

The following joint decision resolutions, which were put to both Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited shareholders on a poll at the respective annual general meetings, were duly carried. The results of the polls were as follows:

Resolution Total Votes Cast For Against Withheld/ Abstained ¹ Number % Number % 1. Receipt of the 2021 Annual Report 1,109,705,149 1,106,438,236 99.71 3,266,913 0.29 20,451,863 2. Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report: Implementation Report 1,118,631,817 1,074,361,923 96.04 44,269,894 3.96 11,499,374 3. Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 1,117,770,086 1,073,891,314 96.07 43,878,772 3.93 12,359,627 4. To elect Dominic Barton BBM as a director 1,118,980,333 1,093,669,797 97.74 25,310,536 2.26 11,166,359 5. To elect Peter Cunningham as a director 1,127,801,868 1,125,771,083 99.82 2,030,785 0.18 2,252,089 6. To elect Ben Wyatt as a director 1,127,753,907 1,122,629,915 99.55 5,123,992 0.45 2,300,993 7. To re-elect Megan Clark AC as a director 1,127,942,691 1,034,147,529 91.68 93,795,162 8.32 2,202,684 8. To re-elect Simon Henry as a director 1,126,943,956 1,072,429,146 95.16 54,514,810 4.84 3,204,234 9. To re-elect Sam Laidlaw as a director 1,127,882,458 1,045,126,420 92.66 82,756,038 7.34 2,267,071 10. To re-elect Simon McKeon AO as a director 1,127,915,093 1,077,546,804 95.53 50,368,289 4.47 2,230,282 11. To re-elect Jennifer Nason as a director 1,127,910,066 1,076,539,138 95.45 51,370,928 4.55 2,235,309 12. To re-elect Jakob Stausholm as a director 1,127,931,604 1,121,633,343 99.44 6,298,261 0.56 2,214,435 13. To re-elect Ngaire Woods CBE as a director 1,127,913,097 1,076,957,425 95.48 50,955,672 4.52 2,231,528 14. Re- appointment of auditors 1,128,264,407 1,119,984,108 99.27 8,280,299 0.73 1,884,692 15. Remuneration of auditors 1,127,776,623 1,126,045,772 99.85 1,730,851 0.15 2,372,086 16. Authority to make political donations 1,128,064,199 1,118,547,189 99.16 9,517,010 0.84 2,074,281 17. Climate Action Plan 1,100,727,843 927,804,087 84.29 172,923,756 15.71 29,413,160

¹ In calculating the results of the respective polls under the joint electoral procedure, "withheld" votes at Rio Tinto plc's meeting are aggregated with "abstained" votes at Rio Tinto Limited's meeting. For all relevant purposes "withheld" votes and "abstained" votes have the same meaning. They are not included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.

Table 2

The poll for Resolution 22 in the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting and the corresponding Resolution 19 in the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting was not valid because more than 75% of the votes validly cast on Resolution 3 (Approval of the 2021 Directors' Remuneration Report) were cast in favour of that resolution. Poll figures are provided below for information purposes only, and do not constitute a voting result.

Resolution Total Votes Cast For Against Withheld/ Abstained ¹ Number % Number % 19/22. Resolution to hold a meeting for fresh election of directors (conditional item)2 1,126,473,984 26,300,905 2.33 1,100,173,079 97.67 3,644,573

2 Resolution 22 in the Rio Tinto plc notice of meeting and Resolution 19 in the Rio Tinto Limited notice of meeting are corresponding resolutions.

Table 3

The following resolutions were put to Rio Tinto plc shareholders only and carried at the Rio Tinto plc meeting held on 8 April 2022. Resolution 18 was carried as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 19 to 21 as special resolutions. In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed by Rio Tinto plc shareholders, other than ordinary business, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.The results of the polls were as follows:

Resolution Total Votes Cast For Against Withheld/ Abstained Number % Number % 18. General authority to allot shares 920,552,687 906,818,271 98.51 13,734,416 1.49 2,155,910 19. Disapplication of pre-emption rights 920,160,412 915,306,396 99.47 4,854,016 0.53 2,550,514 Resolution Total Votes Cast For Against Withheld/ Abstained 20. Authority to purchase Rio Tinto plc shares 921,105,942 732,358,932 79.51 188,747,010 20.49 1,602,135 21. Notice period for general meetings other than annual general meetings 921,160,622 878,544,694 95.37 42,615,928 4.63 1,547,188

Resolution 20 'Authority to purchase Rio Tinto plc shares' was passed as a special resolution, but with less than 80% of votes in favour. As previously announced, Shining Prospect (a subsidiary of the Aluminium Corporation of China "Chinalco") voted against Resolution 20. Chinalco has not sold any of its shares in Rio Tinto plc and now has a holding of just over 14% given its non-participation in the Company's significant share buyback programmes. This places Chinalco close to the 14.99% holding threshold agreed with the Australian Government at the time of its original investment in Rio Tinto.

Table 4

Resolution 18 below was put to Rio Tinto Limited shareholders only. Resolution 18 was carried as a special resolution. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolution Total Votes Cast For Against Withheld / Abstained Number % Number % 18. Renewal of off-market and on-market share buy-back authorities 206,804,067 205,283,446 99.26 1,520,621 0.74 638,387

