    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:05 2022-07-27 am EDT
4675.25 GBX   -2.83%
Rio Tinto : 2022 half year results presentation

07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Notice to ASX

27 July 2022

2022 Half year results presentation

Attached is the Rio Tinto 2022 half year results presentation to be given at 9.30am (GMT) / 6.30pm (AEST) today by Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm, and Chief Financial Officer Peter Cunningham. The presentation slides are also available at riotinto.com/halfyearresults2022.

The live webcast will be available at riotinto.com/halfyearresults2022.

Contacts

Please direct all enquiries to

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

For personal use only

Media Relations, UK

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600

Matthew Klar

M+ 44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Simon Letendre

M +514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Investor Relations, UK

Menno Sanderse

M: +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever

M +44 7788 967 877

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, Australia

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

riotinto.com

Notice to ASX/LSE

Page 2 of 2

only2022

Half Year results

use

Grow, decarbonise and deliver

attractive shareholder returns

ersonal

27 July 2022

Kemano, Kitimat

©2022, Rio Tinto, All Rights Reserved

Cautionary and supporting statements

This presentation has been prepared by Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited (together with their subsidiaries, "Rio Tinto"). By accessing/attending this presentation you acknowledge that you have read and understood the following statement.

onlyreserve and resource positions), are forward-looking statements. The words "intend", "aim", "project", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "will", "target", "set to" or similar expressions, commonly identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this report, including, without limitation, those regarding Rio Tinto's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future

perations (including development plans and objectives relating to Rio Tinto's products, production forecasts and

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause usethe actual results, performance or achievements of Rio Tinto, or industry results, to be materially different from any

future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Rio Tinto's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Rio Tinto will operate in the future. Among the important factors that could cause Rio Tinto's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements incl de, but are not limited to: an inability to live up to Rio Tinto's values and any resultant damage to its reputation; the impacts of geopolitics on trade and investment; the impacts of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon

f t re; an inability to successfully execute and/or realise value from acquisitions and divestments; the level of new ore

resources, including the results of exploration programmes and/or acquisitions; disruption to strategic partnerships

that play a material role in delivering growth, production, cash or market positioning; damage to Rio Tinto's ersonalre ationships with communities and governments; an inability to attract and retain requisite skilled people; declines in commodity prices and adverse exchange rate movements; an inability to raise sufficient funds for capital investment; in dequate estimates of ore resources and reserves; delays or overruns of large and complex projects; changes in t x regulation; safety incidents or major hazard events; cyber breaches; physical impacts from climate change; the impacts of water scarcity; natural disasters; an inability to successfully manage the closure, reclamation and rehabilitation of sites; the impacts of civil unrest; the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; breaches of Rio Tinto's policies, standard and procedures, laws or regulations; trade tensions between the world's major economies; increasing societal and investor expectations, in particular with regard to environmental, social and governance c nsiderations; the impacts of technological advancements; and such other risks identified in Rio Tinto's most recent Annual Report and accounts in Australia and the United Kingdom and the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or Form 6-Ks furnished to, or filed with,

the SEC. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of such risk factors and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Rio Tinto expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking (except as required by applicable law, the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange) to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Rio Tinto's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nothing in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Rio Tinto plc or Rio Tinto Limited will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share.

Disclaimer

Neither this presentation, nor the question and answer session, nor any part thereof, may be recorded, transcribed, distributed, published or reproduced in any form, except as permitted by Rio Tinto. By accessing/ attending this presentation, you agree with the foregoing and, upon request, you will promptly return any records or transcripts at the presentation without retaining any copies.

This presentation contains a number of non-IFRS financial measures. Rio Tinto management considers these to be key financial performance indicators of the business and they are defined and/or reconciled in Rio Tinto's annual results press release, Annual Report and accounts in Australia and the United Kingdom and/or the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC or Form 6-Ks furnished to, or filed with, the SEC.

Reference to consensus figures are not based on Rio Tinto's own opinions, estimates or forecasts and are compiled and published without comment from, or endorsement or verification by, Rio Tinto. The consensus figures do not necessarily reflect guidance provided from time to time by Rio Tinto where given in relation to equivalent metrics, which to the extent available can be found on the Rio Tinto website.

By referencing consensus figures, Rio Tinto does not imply that it endorses, confirms or expresses a view on the consensus figures. The consensus figures are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to, nor do they, constitute investment advice or any solicitation to buy, hold or sell securities or other financial instruments. No warranty or representation, either express or implied, is made by Rio Tinto or its affiliates, or their respective directors, officers and employees, in relation to the accuracy, completeness or achievability of the consensus figures and, to the fullest extent permitted by law, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of those persons in respect of those matters. Rio Tinto assumes no obligation to update, revise or supplement the consensus figures to reflect circumstances existing after the date hereof.

2

onlyuse

ersonalJakob Stausholm

Chief Executive

Oyu Tolgoi, Mongolia

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
