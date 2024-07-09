Rio Tinto: $6.7 million for indigenous cultures and languages

Rio Tinto announces that the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS) has launched the AIATSIS Centre for Australian Languages and the 'Our Languages Make Us Strong' program.



This program to protect indigenous cultures and knowledge has been supported by A$10 million (US$6.7 million) in funding over five years from Rio Tinto.



According to Kellie Parker, General Manager of Rio Tinto in Australia, these initiatives preserve and celebrate the linguistic diversity of Australia's First Peoples.



