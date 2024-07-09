Rio Tinto: $6.7 million for indigenous cultures and languages
This program to protect indigenous cultures and knowledge has been supported by A$10 million (US$6.7 million) in funding over five years from Rio Tinto.
According to Kellie Parker, General Manager of Rio Tinto in Australia, these initiatives preserve and celebrate the linguistic diversity of Australia's First Peoples.
