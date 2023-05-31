|
Rio Tinto : A superb diversified miner
|All news about RIO TINTO PLC
|Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
|Sales 2023
52 092 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
12 350 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
2 456 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|8,01x
|Yield 2023
|7,89%
|Capitalization
101 B
101 B
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,99x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,07x
|Nbr of Employees
|54 000
|Free-Float
|88,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Last Close Price
|60,03 $
|Average target price
|75,03 $
|Spread / Average Target
|25,0%