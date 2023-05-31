Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:18:37 2023-05-31 am EDT
4834.50 GBX   -0.10%
04:48aRio Tinto : A superb diversified miner
Alphavalue
05/30Australian shares extend fall after hotter-than-expected inflation data
RE
05/30Greatland Gold signs with Rio Tinto for Western Australia expansion
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : A superb diversified miner

05/31/2023 | 04:48am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 092 M - -
Net income 2023 12 350 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,01x
Yield 2023 7,89%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 60,03 $
Average target price 75,03 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-16.53%101 425
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.69%143 432
GLENCORE PLC-24.55%64 340
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.55%41 806
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.88%35 223
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-30.02%34 076
