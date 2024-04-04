Page 1 of 2

4 April 2024

Rio Tinto plc 2024 AGM

Address by Sam Laidlaw, Senior Independent Director, Plc and Chair of the People & Remuneration Committee

2023 was another year of solid operational performance and strong financial results. As well as stabilising our production, we made steadfast progress developing our culture, and diversifying in materials needed for the global energy transition.

While there were no fatalities at our managed operations last year, in January 2024 we tragically lost four colleagues from our Diavik mine and two airline crew members in an aircraft accident. We are continuing to support the authorities as they investigate what happened. The findings will form part of the People & Remuneration Committee's (Committee) consideration of outcomes at the end of this year.

In the second half of 2023, I engaged with many of our largest shareholders, as well as the key UK and Australian advisory bodies, on the review of our next Remuneration Policy (Policy). Thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation.

When the Committee last reviewed our Policy in 2021, it made no material amendments. Since then, there have been considerable shifts in the market for executive compensation, particularly among companies that Rio Tinto competes with for talent as well as an increased strategic emphasis on decarbonisation.

This is why we have proposed more substantive changes to the Policy than in previous triennial reviews. However, before I explain our proposal in further detail, I will address the remuneration outcomes for 2023.

2023 was the first year of our new Short-Term Incentive Plan (STIP) scorecard. This is how we determined the bonuses of more than 26,000 eligible employees, as well as members of our Executive Committee. At its heart, the Short Term Incentive Plan scorecard is focused on collective Group goals and success.

Half of the scorecard is based on financial measures of underlying earnings and free cash flow. The other half addresses broader strategic goals related to safety, carbon reduction, diversity and inclusion, ESG credentials, excelling in development and strengthening our social licence.

After assessing each component of the scorecard, the Committee determined the overall outcome was 56% of maximum. Within this outcome, the financial component performed just below target, while strategic measures performed slightly above target.

An individual multiplier is also in place, to be used sparingly in cases of exceptional or inadequate individual performance. The Committee did not apply the individual multiplier for either of the Executive Directors, but it was selectively applied to some members of the Executive Committee.

For our Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), our sustained share price performance and strong dividend yield delivered a Total Shareholder Return of over 100% for the five-year period to 2023. This exceeded that of the two indices that we measure our performance against - one made up of mining companies and the other an index of over 1,000 large global corporates.

Achievement against these measures delivered an overall vesting outcome of 94% of maximum. We remain committed to relative Total Shareholder Return as a key performance measure for our Long Term Incentive Plan, as it provides close alignment to the experience of you, our shareholders.

Turning back to our proposed Policy, by seeking feedback at early stages of our review in 2023, the Committee received a helpful range of perspectives from our shareholders, allowing us to refine and better shape our proposal.