    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Rio Tinto : Agreement in principle reached by Rio Tinto and Unifor Local 2301

09/26/2021 | 11:32am EDT
25 September 2021

Agreement in principle reached by Rio Tinto and Unifor Local 2301

Rio Tinto and Unifor Local 2301 are pleased to report they have reached an agreement in principle on a new Collective Labour Agreement for BC Works.

Both parties are satisfied that the proposed Agreement will provide a foundation for respect in the workplace and underpin a competitive and sustainable future for BC Works, benefitting employees and their families, the company, and the broader community.

In addition to the CLA, the parties have also reached an agreement in principle for a Memorandum of Understanding on a new way of working together and on a return to work protocol.

As a next step, Unifor Local 2301 will present the proposed Agreement to their members, with a vote to seek its ratification planned in the coming days.

Both parties remain committed to reaching a resolution and have agreed to not publish details on the proposed Agreement until Unifor 2301 has completed their ratification process.

Category: Kitimat

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 15:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 708 M - -
Net income 2021 23 525 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,58x
Yield 2021 17,2%
Capitalization 26 668 M 26 668 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 66,03 $
Average target price 82,54 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-11.69%109 048
BHP GROUP-11.10%134 566
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.16%43 747
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.37%31 770
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.59%25 588
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED35.67%13 174