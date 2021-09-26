Rio Tinto : Agreement in principle reached by Rio Tinto and Unifor Local 2301

25 September 2021

Agreement in principle reached by Rio Tinto and Unifor Local 2301

Rio Tinto and Unifor Local 2301 are pleased to report they have reached an agreement in principle on a new Collective Labour Agreement for BC Works.

Both parties are satisfied that the proposed Agreement will provide a foundation for respect in the workplace and underpin a competitive and sustainable future for BC Works, benefitting employees and their families, the company, and the broader community.

In addition to the CLA, the parties have also reached an agreement in principle for a Memorandum of Understanding on a new way of working together and on a return to work protocol.

As a next step, Unifor Local 2301 will present the proposed Agreement to their members, with a vote to seek its ratification planned in the coming days.

Both parties remain committed to reaching a resolution and have agreed to not publish details on the proposed Agreement until Unifor 2301 has completed their ratification process.

Category: Kitimat