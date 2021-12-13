Rio Tinto Agrees to Write off Mongolia's $2.3 Billion Oyu Tolgoi Debt, Reuters Reports

--Rio Tinto PLC has agreed to write off Mongolia's outstanding $2.3 billion debt for its share in the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project, Reuters reports.

--The country's Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai said Monday that his office had received a letter from the mining company agreeing to write off the debt, Reuters says.

--He also said that Rio Tinto agreed to complete the expansion of the underground section of the mine by 2023, Reuters says.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3IHjzrr

