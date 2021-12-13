Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto Agrees to Write off Mongolia's $2.3 Billion Oyu Tolgoi Debt, Reuters Reports

12/13/2021 | 03:45am EST
--Rio Tinto PLC has agreed to write off Mongolia's outstanding $2.3 billion debt for its share in the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project, Reuters reports.

--The country's Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai said Monday that his office had received a letter from the mining company agreeing to write off the debt, Reuters says.

--He also said that Rio Tinto agreed to complete the expansion of the underground section of the mine by 2023, Reuters says.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3IHjzrr

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.21% 1786.194 Delayed Quote.-6.12%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.70% 4834.3453 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
SILVER 0.00% 22.19 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62 544 M - -
Net income 2021 21 745 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,68x
Yield 2021 16,5%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 63,08 $
Average target price 69,36 $
Spread / Average Target 9,96%
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-13.09%103 955
BHP GROUP-5.82%144 024
GLENCORE PLC57.90%63 830
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.27%47 091
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.37%34 280
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)78.52%23 716