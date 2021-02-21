Log in
Rio Tinto : Annual Report 2020

02/21/2021

02/21/2021 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategic Report

Our Business

2020 at a Glance 2

Chairman's Statement 6

Juukan Gorge 10

Chief Executive's Statement 12

Our Business Model 16

Our Values 17

Our Stakeholders 18

Strategic Context 20

Our Strategy 22

Key Performance Indicators 24

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer's Statement 29

Financial Review 31

Portfolio Management 39

Business Reviews

Business Development 40

Iron Ore 42

Aluminium 46

Copper & Diamonds 50

Energy & Minerals 54

Innovation 58

Commercial 60

Sustainability 62

Risk Report

Risk Management 92

Principal Risks and Uncertainties 95

Five-year Review 109

riotinto.com

Directors' Report

Governance

Chairman's Introduction 113

Juukan Gorge 114

Board of Directors 116

Executive Committee 118

Governance Framework 120

Matters Discussed in 2020 121

Our Stakeholders 122

Board Insights 124

Evaluating Our Performance 126

Nominations Committee Report 128

Audit Committee Report 131

Sustainability Committee Report 136

Remuneration Report

Annual Statement by the

Remuneration Committee Chairman 140

Remuneration at a Glance 144

Remuneration Policy 151

Implementation Report 159

Additional Statutory Disclosure 186 Compliance with Governance

Codes and Standards 191

Financial Statements

Group Income Statement 200 Group Statement of

Comprehensive Income 201

Group Cash Flow Statement 202

Group Balance Sheet 203 Group Statement of Changes

in Equity 204 Reconciliation with Australian

Accounting Standards 205 Outline of Dual Listed

Companies Structure and

Basis of Financial Statements 205 Notes to the 2020 Financial

Statements 206 Rio Tinto plc Company Balance

Sheet 301 Rio Tinto plc Company Statement of

Changes in Equity 302 Rio Tinto Financial Information by

Business Unit 306 Australian Corporations Act

- Summary of ASIC Relief 310

Directors' Declaration 311

Independent Auditors' Reports 312

Auditors' Independence Declaration 328

Financial Summary 2011-2020 334

Summary Financial Data 335

Production, Reserves and Operations

Metals and Minerals Production 339

Ore Reserves 341

Mineral Resources 345

Competent Persons 350

Mines and Production Facilities 352

Additional Information

Independent Limited Assurance

Report - Sustainability 373

Shareholder Information 375

Contact Details 383 Cautionary Statement about

Forward-Looking Statements 384

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 21 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 22:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 788 M - -
Net income 2020 10 422 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 5,41%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 81,77 $
Last Close Price 88,98 $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target -8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC16.12%146 991
BHP GROUP11.52%177 152
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.37%54 850
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.17%38 980
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED17.27%12 252
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-8.64%10 181
