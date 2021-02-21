Rio Tinto : Annual Report 2020

Strategic Report
Our Business
2020 at a Glance 2
Chairman's Statement 6
Juukan Gorge 10
Chief Executive's Statement 12
Our Business Model 16
Our Values 17
Our Stakeholders 18
Strategic Context 20
Our Strategy 22
Key Performance Indicators 24
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer's Statement 29
Financial Review 31
Portfolio Management 39
Business Reviews
Business Development 40
Iron Ore 42
Aluminium 46
Copper & Diamonds 50
Energy & Minerals 54
Innovation 58
Commercial 60
Sustainability 62
Risk Report
Risk Management 92
Principal Risks and Uncertainties 95
Five-year Review 109
Directors' Report
Governance
Chairman's Introduction 113
Juukan Gorge 114
Board of Directors 116
Executive Committee 118
Governance Framework 120
Matters Discussed in 2020 121
Our Stakeholders 122
Board Insights 124
Evaluating Our Performance 126
Nominations Committee Report 128
Audit Committee Report 131
Sustainability Committee Report 136
Remuneration Report
Annual Statement by the
Remuneration Committee Chairman 140
Remuneration at a Glance 144
Remuneration Policy 151
Implementation Report 159
Additional Statutory Disclosure 186 Compliance with Governance
Codes and Standards 191
Financial Statements
Group Income Statement 200 Group Statement of
Comprehensive Income 201
Group Cash Flow Statement 202
Group Balance Sheet 203 Group Statement of Changes
in Equity 204 Reconciliation with Australian
Accounting Standards 205 Outline of Dual Listed
Companies Structure and
Basis of Financial Statements 205 Notes to the 2020 Financial
Statements 206 Rio Tinto plc Company Balance
Sheet 301 Rio Tinto plc Company Statement of
Changes in Equity 302 Rio Tinto Financial Information by
Business Unit 306 Australian Corporations Act
- Summary of ASIC Relief 310
Directors' Declaration 311
Independent Auditors' Reports 312
Auditors' Independence Declaration 328
Financial Summary 2011-2020 334
Summary Financial Data 335
Production, Reserves and Operations
Metals and Minerals Production 339
Ore Reserves 341
Mineral Resources 345
Competent Persons 350
Mines and Production Facilities 352
Additional Information
Independent Limited Assurance
Report - Sustainability 373
Shareholder Information 375
Contact Details 383 Cautionary Statement about
Forward-Looking Statements 384
