Rio Tinto : Annual Report 2020 - Additional Information

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Additional Information An employee at our Pilbara Iron Ore operations. Steel, made from iron ore, has shaped the skylines of cities the world over. our sustainability performance Aiming to strengthen Additional Information Independent Limited Assurance Report - Sustainability 373 Shareholder Information 375 Contact Details 383 Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements 384 Independent Limited Assurance Report of KPMG (KPMG Australia) to the Directors of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited CONCLUSION Based on the evidence we obtained from the procedures performed, we are not aware of any material misstatements in the Information Subject to Assurance presented in the Sustainability sections of the Rio Tinto Annual Report 2020 and the Rio Tinto Sustainability Fact Book 2020 for the year ended 31 December 2020, which has been prepared by Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited (together Rio Tinto) in accordance with the Reporting Criteria. Information Subject to Assurance The Information Subject to Assurance is summarised below:  Rio Tinto's assertion that it has incorporated the requirements of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) 10 Principles for sustainable development, and the mandatory requirements set out in the ICMM Position Statements, into its own policies, strategies and standards.

 Rio Tinto's assertions regarding the approach that it has adopted to identify and prioritise its material sustainable development risks and opportunities set out in the Sustainability sections of the Rio Tinto Annual Report 2020.

 Rio Tinto's assertions regarding the existence and status of implementation of systems and approaches used to manage the following selected sustainable development risk areas: - Safety - Business Integrity - Health - Greenhouse gas emissions and energy use

 The following Rio Tinto performance data related to the selected sustainable development risk areas: - Fatalities at managed operations - Number of business integrity cases - All-injury frequency rate - Total managed greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 & 2) - Lost time injury frequency rate - Greenhouse gas emissions intensity index - Number of lost time injuries - Total managed energy - New cases of occupational illness - Tier 1 Water Target performance - Community investment (discretionary) Our assurance does not extend to information in respect of earlier periods or to any other information included in the Sustainability sections of the Rio Tinto Annual Report 2020 and the Rio Tinto Sustainability Fact Book 2020 for the year ended 31 December 2020. Reporting Criteria The Reporting Criteria used for the reporting of the Information Subject to Assurance are the ICMM Sustainable Development Framework: ICMM Principles (Revised 2015) and the definitions and approaches within the basis of reporting glossary presented on Rio Tinto's website atwww.riotinto.com. Basis for Conclusion We conducted our work in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000 (Revised) Assurance Engagements other than Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information and in respect of greenhouse gas emissions, International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3410 Assurance Engagements on Greenhouse Gas Statements issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (Standards). In accordance with the Standards we have:  used our professional judgment to plan and perform the engagement to obtain limited assurance that we are not aware of any material misstatements in the Information Subject to Assurance, whether due to fraud or error;

 considered relevant internal controls when designing our assurance procedures, however we do not express a conclusion on their effectiveness; and

 ensured that the engagement team possess the appropriate knowledge, skills and professional competencies. of KPMG (KPMG Australia) to the Directors of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited Summary of Procedures Performed  Our limited assurance conclusion is based on the evidence obtained from performing the following procedures:

 enquiries with relevant Rio Tinto personnel to understand and evaluate the design and implementation of the key systems, processes and internal controls relevant to the Information Subject to Assurance;

 analytical procedures over the Information Subject to Assurance;

 risk analysis to validate the completeness of Rio Tinto's materiality assessment;

 substantively tested performance data within the Information Subject to Assurance, on a sample basis at a corporate and operational level, which included testing a selection of six operations such as Kennecott Copper, Yarwun Refinery, Brockman Region, Richards Bay Minerals, QIT Madagascar Minerals and the Gudai-Darri Project;

 evaluated the design and effectiveness of controls implemented by the Rio Tinto Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Services reporting function over the Information Subject to Assurance;

 assessed Rio Tinto's incorporation of the requirements of the ICMM 10 Principles for sustainable development, and the mandatory requirements set out in the ICMM Position Statements, into its own policies, strategies and standards; and

 reviewed the Rio Tinto Annual Report 2020 and Rio Tinto Sustainability Fact Book 2020 in its entirety to ensure they are consistent with our overall knowledge of Rio Tinto. How the Standard Defines Limited Assurance and Material Misstatement The procedures performed in a limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for a reasonable assurance engagement. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed. Misstatements, including omissions, are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence relevant decisions of the Directors of Rio Tinto. Use of this Assurance Report This report has been prepared for the Directors of Rio Tinto for the purpose of providing an assurance conclusion on the Information Subject to Assurance and may not be suitable for another purpose. We disclaim any assumption of responsibility for any reliance on this report, to any person other than the Directors of Rio Tinto, or for any other purpose than that for which it was prepared. Management's responsibility Management are responsible for:  determining that the Reporting Criteria is appropriate to meet their needs;

 preparing and presenting the Information Subject to Assurance in accordance with the Reporting Criteria; and

 establishing internal controls that enable the preparation and presentation of the Information Subject to Assurance that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Our Responsibility Our responsibility is to perform a limited assurance engagement in relation to the Information Subject to Assurance for 31 December 2020, and to issue an assurance report that includes our conclusion. Our Independence and Quality Control We have complied with our independence and other relevant ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including Independence Standards) issued by the IFAC Ethical Standards Board, and complied with the applicable requirements of International Standard on Quality Control 1 to maintain a comprehensive system of quality control. KPMG 22 February 2021 Adrian King Partner Melbourne, Australia Shareholder Information Organisational structure The Rio Tinto Group consists of Rio Tinto plc (registered in England and Wales as company number 719885 under the UK Companies Act 2006 and listed on the London Stock Exchange), and Rio Tinto Limited (registered in Australia as ABN 96 004 458 404 under the Australian Corporations Act 2001 and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange). Rio Tinto is headquartered in London with a corporate ofﬁce in Melbourne. Rio Tinto plc has a sponsored American depositary receipts (ADR) facility, with underlying shares registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Nomenclature and ﬁnancial data Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited operate together and are referred to in this report as Rio Tinto, the Rio Tinto Group or the Group. These expressions are used for convenience, since both companies, and other companies in which they directly or indirectly own investments, are separate and distinct legal entities. Likewise, the words "we", "us", "our" and "ourselves" are used in some places to refer to the companies of the Rio Tinto Group in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying any particular company or companies. We usually omit "Limited", "plc", "Pty", "Inc.", "Limitada", "L.L.C.", "A.S." or "SA" from Group company names, except to distinguish between Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited. Financial data in US dollars ($) is derived from, and should be read in conjunction with, the 2020 ﬁnancial statements. In general, where we have provided ﬁnancial data in pounds sterling (£) and Australian dollars (A$), it has been translated from the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, and is provided solely for convenience; exceptions arise where data has been extracted directly from source records. Certain key information has been provided in US dollars, pounds sterling and Australian dollars in the 2019 ﬁnancial statements. History Rio Tinto plc was incorporated on 30 March 1962 (then called The Rio Tinto-Zinc Corporation Limited (RTZ)) and was formed by the merger of The Rio Tinto Company Limited and The Consolidated Zinc Corporation Limited. The Rio Tinto Company was incorporated in 1873 to reopen ancient copper workings in Spain. The Consolidated Zinc Corporation Limited began operations in the early twentieth century as part of the Australian mining industry. Based at Broken Hill in New South Wales, it began mining silver, lead and zinc deposits and later expanded into lead and zinc smelting. Rio Tinto Limited was incorporated on 17 December 1959 (then called The Rio Tinto Mining Company of Australia Pty Limited). In 1962 the Australian interests of The Consolidated Zinc Corporation Limited and The Rio Tinto Company Limited were merged to form Conzinc Riotinto of Australia Limited, a limited liability company under the laws of the State of Victoria, Australia. In 1980, Conzinc Riotinto of Australia Limited changed its name to CRA Limited. Between 1962 and 1995, both RTZ and CRA discovered important mineral deposits, developed major mining projects and grew through acquisition. RTZ and CRA began operating in 1995 through a dual listed companies structure. In 1997, RTZ became Rio Tinto plc and CRA became Rio Tinto Limited. Dual listed companies structure In 1995, Rio Tinto shareholders approved the terms of the dual listed companies' merger (the DLC structure). The aim was to put shareholders of both companies in substantially the same position they would be in if they held shares in a single entity owning all assets of both companies. Following the approval of the DLC structure, both companies entered into a DLC Merger Sharing Agreement (the Sharing Agreement). As part of this both companies agreed to be managed in a uniﬁed way, to share thesame Board of Directors, and to put in place arrangements to provide shareholders of both companies with a common economic interest in the DLC structure. To achieve this third objective, the Sharing Agreement ﬁxed the ratio of dividend, voting and capital distribution rights attached to each Rio Tinto plc share and each Rio Tinto Limited share at an Equalisation Ratio of 1:1. This has remained unchanged ever since, although the Sharing Agreement makes clear this can be revised in special circumstances, for example where certain modiﬁcations are made to the share capital of one company (such as rights issues, bonus issues, share splits and share consolidations) but not to the other. Outside the circumstances speciﬁed in the Sharing Agreement, the Equalisation Ratio can only be altered with the approval of shareholders under the class rights action approval procedure, described in the Voting arrangements section below. Any adjustments must be conﬁrmed by the Group's external auditors. Consistent with the DLC structure, the directors of both companies aim to act in the best interests of Rio Tinto as a whole. The class rights action approval procedure exists to deal with instances where there may be a conﬂict of interest between the shareholders of the two companies. To ensure that the Boards of both companies are identical, resolutions to appoint or remove directors must be put to shareholders of both companies as Joint Decisions, described in the Voting arrangements section below. The Articles of Association of Rio Tinto plc and the Constitution of Rio Tinto Limited make clear that a person can only be a director of one company if he or she is also a director of the other. This means that if a person were removed as a director of Rio Tinto plc, he or she would also cease to be a director of Rio Tinto Limited. One consequence of the DLC merger is that Rio Tinto is subject to a wide range of laws, rules and regulatory reviews across multiple jurisdictions. Where these rules differ, Rio Tinto will comply with the requirements in each jurisdiction at a minimum. Dividend arrangements The Sharing Agreement ensures that dividends paid on Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited shares are equalised on a net cash basis without taking into account any associated tax credits. Dividends are determined in US dollars and (with the exception of ADR holders, paid in sterling and Australian dollars) both companies are required to announce and pay dividends and other distributions at the same time or as close to this as possible. The payment of dividends between companies and their subsidiaries, including the payment of dividends on the DLC dividend shares, provides the Group with ﬂexibility to manage internal funds and distributable reserves to enable the payment of equalised dividend or equalised capital distributions. If the payment of an equalised dividend would contravene the law applicable to one of the companies, they can depart from the Equalisation Ratio. In that situation, the relevant company must put aside reserves for payment on the relevant shares at a later date. Rio Tinto shareholders have no direct rights to enforce the dividend equalisation provisions of the Sharing Agreement. Voting arrangements In principle, the Sharing Agreement enables the shareholders of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited to vote as a joint electorate on any matters that affect them in similar ways. These are referred to as Joint Decisions, and include the creation of new classes of share capital, the appointment or removal of directors and auditors, and the receiving of annual ﬁnancial statements. All shareholder resolutions that include Joint Decisions are voted on a poll. The Sharing Agreement also protects shareholders of both companies by requiring joint approval for decisions that do not affect the shareholders of both companies equally. These are known as class rights actions, and are voted on a poll. For example, fundamental elements of the DLC structure cannot be changed unless approved separately by the shareholders of both companies. Exceptions to these principles can arise in situations such as where legislation requires the separate approval of a decision by the appropriate majority of shareholders in one company, and where approval of the matter by shareholders of the other company is not required. Where a matter has been expressly categorised as either a Joint Decision or a class rights action, the directors cannot change that categorisation. If a matter falls within both categories, it is treated as a class rights action. In addition, if an issue is not expressly listed in either category, directors can decide how it should be put to shareholders for approval. To support joint voting arrangements, both companies have entered into shareholder voting agreements, where a Special Voting Share is issued to a special purpose company (SVC) and held in trust for shareholders by a common trustee. Rio Tinto plc (RTP) has issued its Special Voting Share (RTP Special Voting Share) to Rio Tinto Limited (RTL) Shareholder SVC, while Rio Tinto Limited has issued its Special Voting Share (RTL Special Voting Share) to RTP Shareholder SVC. The total number of votes cast on Joint Decisions by the shareholders of one company are decided at a parallel meeting of the other company. The exact role of these SVCs is described below. In exceptional circumstances, certain shareholders can be excluded from voting at their respective company's general meetings. For example, they may have acquired shares in the other company in excess of a given threshold without making an offer for all the shares in the other company. In this situation, votes cast by these excluded shareholders are disregarded. Following the companies' general meetings, the overall results of the voting are announced to relevant stock exchanges and the media, and published on the Rio Tinto website. At a Rio Tinto plc shareholders' meeting during which a Joint Decision is considered, each Rio Tinto plc share carries one vote. The holder of the Special Voting Share has one vote for each vote cast by the public shareholders of Rio Tinto Limited in their parallel meeting. The holder of the Special Voting Share must vote in accordance with the votes cast by public shareholders for and against the equivalent resolution at the parallel Rio Tinto Limited shareholders' meeting. The holders of Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares do not hold voting shares in Rio Tinto plc by virtue of their holding in Rio Tinto Limited, and cannot enforce the voting arrangements relating to the Special Voting Share. Similarly, at a Rio Tinto Limited shareholders' meeting during which a Joint Decision is considered, each Rio Tinto Limited share carries one vote and the holder of its Special Voting Share will have one vote for each vote cast by the public shareholders of Rio Tinto plc in their parallel meeting. The holder of the Special Voting Share must vote in accordance with the votes cast for and against the equivalent resolution at the parallel Rio Tinto plc shareholders' meeting. The holders of Rio Tinto plc ordinary shares do not hold any voting shares in Rio Tinto Limited by virtue of their holding in Rio Tinto plc, and cannot enforce the voting arrangements relating to the Special Voting Share. Capital distribution arrangements If either company goes into liquidation, the Sharing Agreement ensures a valuation is made of the surplus assets of both companies. If the surplus assets available for distribution by one company on each of the shares held by its shareholders exceed the surplus assets available for distribution by the other company on each of the shares held by its shareholders, then an equalising payment must be made - to the extent permitted by applicable law - such that the amount available for distribution on each share held by shareholders of both companies reﬂects the Equalisation Ratio. The aim is to ensure the shareholders of both companies have equivalent entitlements to the assets of the combined Group on a per share basis, taking account of the equalisation ratio. The Sharing Agreement does not grant any enforceable rights to the shareholders of either company upon liquidation of either company. Limitations on ownership of shares and merger obligations The laws and regulations of the UK and Australia impose restrictions and obligations on persons who control interests in publicly listed companies in excess of deﬁned thresholds. These can include an obligation to make a public offer for all outstanding issued shares of the relevant company. The threshold applicable to Rio Tinto plc under UK law and regulations is 30% and to Rio Tinto Limited under Australian law and regulations is 20% on both a standalone and Joint Decision basis. As part of the DLC merger, the Articles of Association of Rio Tinto plc and the Constitution of Rio Tinto Limited were amended with the aim of extending these laws and regulations to the combined enterprise. This amendment also ensures that a person cannot exercise control over one company without having made offers to the public shareholders of both companies. This guarantees the equal treatment of both sets of shareholders, and that the two companies are considered as a single economic entity. The Articles of Association of Rio Tinto plc and the Constitution of Rio Tinto Limited impose restrictions on any person who controls, directly or indirectly, 20% or more of the votes on a Joint Decision. If, however, such a person has an interest in either Rio Tinto Limited or Rio Tinto plc only, then the restrictions only apply if they control, directly or indirectly, 30% or more of the votes at that company's general meetings. If one of these thresholds is exceeded, the person cannot attend or vote at general meetings of the relevant company, cannot receive dividends or other distributions from the relevant company, and may be divested of their interest by the directors of the relevant company (subject to certain limited exceptions and notiﬁcation by the relevant company). These restrictions continue to apply until that person has either made a public offer for all the publicly held shares of the other company, has reduced their controlling interest below the thresholds speciﬁed, or has acquired through a permitted means at least 50% of the publicly held shares of each company. This arrangement ensures that offers for the publicly held shares of both companies would be required to avoid the restrictions set out above, even if the interests which breach the thresholds are held in just one of the companies. The directors do not have the discretion to exempt a person from the operation of these rules. Under the Sharing Agreement, the companies agree to co-operate to enforce the above restrictions contained in their Articles of Association and Constitution. Guarantees In 1995, each company entered into a deed poll guarantee in favour of creditors of the other company. In addition, each company guaranteed the contractual obligations of the other and the obligations of other persons guaranteed by the other company, subject to certain limited exceptions. Beneﬁciaries under deed poll guarantees can make demands on the relevant guarantor without ﬁrst having recourse to the company or persons whose obligations are being guaranteed. The obligations of the guarantor under each deed poll guarantee expire upon termination of the Sharing Agreement and under other limited circumstances, but only in respect of obligations arising after such termination and, in the case of other limited circumstances, the publication and expiry of due notice. Markets Rio Tinto plc The principal market for Rio Tinto plc shares is the London Stock Exchange, with shares trading through the Stock Exchange Electronic Trading Service (SETS) system. Rio Tinto plc American depositary receipts (ADRs) are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Further details relating to Rio Tinto plc ADRs are available in Rio Tinto's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Rio Tinto Limited Rio Tinto Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The ASX is the principal trading market for Rio Tinto Limited shares. The ASX is a national stock exchange with an automated trading system. Share ownership Substantial shareholders Under the UK Disclosure and Transparency Rules and the Australian Corporations Act 2001, any shareholder of Rio Tinto plc with voting rights of 3% or more, or any person with voting power of 5% or more in Rio Tinto Limited, is required to provide the relevant company with notice. The shareholders who have provided this notice or an equivalent as of 5 February 2021, being the last practicable date, are: Rio Tinto Plc Date of notice Number of shares Percentage of capital(a) BlackRock, Inc.(b) 4 Dec 2009 127,744,871 8.38 Shining Prospect Pte. Ltd 7 Dec 2018 182,550,329 14.02(c) The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 21 May 2020 62,352,014 5.00 Rio Tinto Limited BlackRock, Inc. 13 Apr 2015 See footnote(d) See footnote(d) BlackRock, Inc.(e) 13 Feb 2019 22,870,305 6.16 Shining Prospect Pte. Ltd 9 Feb 2018 See footnote(f) See footnote(f) The Vanguard Group, Inc.(g) 18 Mar 2020 22,304,083 6.01 (a) The percentage of voting rights detailed above was as disclosed in the notice received by the Company, calculated at the time of the relevant disclosures.

(b) On 1 February 2021, BlackRock, Inc. ﬁled an Amendment to Schedule 13G with the SEC and disclosed beneﬁcial ownership of 107,935,590 ordinary shares of Rio Tinto Plc as of 31 December 2021, representing 8.7% of that class of shares.

(c) In its notiﬁcation of major holdings ﬁled on 7 December 2018, Shining Prospect Pte. Ltd, a Singapore-based entity owned by Chinalco (Aluminium Corporation of China) disclosed that its percentage of voting rights in Rio Tinto plc had increased to 14.02% on 18 October 2018. This increase in voting rights is due to the ongoing on-market share buy-back programme of Rio Tinto plc shares and the number of shares held by Shining Prospect Pte. Ltd has remained unchanged.

(d) In its substantial holding notice ﬁled on 13 April 2015, BlackRock, Inc. and its associates disclosed a holding of 120,174,604 shares in Rio Tinto plc and 22,330,443 shares in Rio Tinto Limited, which gave BlackRock, Inc. and its associates voting power of 7.7% in the Rio Tinto Group on a Joint Decision matter. Accordingly, in addition to being substantial shareholders of Rio Tinto plc, through the operation of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 as modiﬁed and the DLC structure, these entities are substantial shareholders of Rio Tinto Limited.

(e) On 1 February 2021, BlackRock, Inc. ﬁled an Amendment to Schedule 13G with the SEC and disclosed beneﬁcial ownership of 23,271,914 ordinary shares in Rio Tinto Limited as of 31 December 2020, representing 6.3% of that class of shares. (f) In its notice of change of interests of substantial holder ﬁled on 9 February 2018, Shining Prospect Pte. Ltd disclosed a holding of 182,550,329 shares in Rio Tinto plc which, as at 28 November 2017, accordingly, in addition to being substantial shareholders of Rio Tinto plc, through the DLC structure, these entities are substantial shareholders of Rio Tinto Limited.

(g) On 10 February 2021, The Vanguard Group, Inc. ﬁled an Amendment to Schedule 13G with the SEC and disclosed beneﬁcial ownership of 22,604,578 ordinary shares in Rio Tinto Limited as of 31 December 2020, representing 6.09% of that class of shares. As far as is known, Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited are not directly or indirectly owned or controlled by another corporation or by any government or natural person. Rio Tinto is not aware of any arrangement that may result in a change in control of Rio Tinto plc or Rio Tinto Limited. No shareholder possesses voting rights that differ from those attaching to Rio Tinto plc's and Rio Tinto Limited's securities. As of 5 February 2021 the total amount of the Group's voting securities owned by the directors and executives in Rio Tinto plc was 207,472 ordinary shares of 10p each or ADRs, and in Rio Tinto Limited was 82,364 ordinary shares, in aggregate representing less than 1% of the Group's total number of ordinary shares in issue. Unquoted equity securities in Rio Tinto Limited As at 5 February 2021, there were Rio Tinto Limited unquoted equity securities on issue, comprising 80,050 unvested Bonus Deferral Awards held by 34 holders, 1,260,224 unvested Management Share Awards held by 857 holders and 1,368,850 unvested Performance Share Awards held by 235 holders, all of which granted under the Rio Tinto Limited Equity Incentive Plan, and 892,228 unvested matching share rights granted under the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee Share Plan held by 9,940 holders. This information is provided in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 4.10.16. Shareholder information Analysis of ordinary shareholders Rio Tinto plc Rio Tinto Limited As at 5 February 2021 No. of No. of (last practicable date) accounts % Shares % accounts % Shares % 1 to 1,000 shares 23,812 75.82 7,224,838 0.57 136,264 85.33 37,118,379 10.00 1,001 to 5,000 shares 5,460 17.38 11,005,909 0.87 21,043 13.18 41,656,853 11.22 5,001 to 10,000 shares 608 1.94 4,224,633 0.34 1,631 1.02 11,218,126 3.02 10,001 to 25,000 shares 439 1.40 7,081,940 0.56 578 0.36 8,472,307 2.28 25,001 to 125,000 shares 554 1.77 33,137,006 2.64 128 0.08 5,655,612 1.52 125,001 to 250,000 shares 185 0.59 32,991,032 2.63 14 0.01 2,621,392 0.71 250,001 to 1,250,000 shares 223 0.71 124,973,363 9.96 22 0.01 11,095,787 2.99 1,250,001 to 2,500,000 shares 59 0.18 102,873,970 8.19 3 0.00 5,328,244 1.44 2,500,001 shares and over(a) 65 0.21 932,251,748(b) 74.24 9 0.01 248,049,514 66.82 1,255,764,439(c) 100.00 371,216,214(d) 100 Number of holdings less than marketable parcel of A$500 2,574 (a) Excludes shares held in Treasury. (b) This includes 115,544,129 shares held in the name of a nominee on the share register. The shares are listed on the NYSE in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

(c) The total issued share capital is made up of 1,255,764,439 publicly held shares: 8,777,566 shares held in Treasury.

(d) Publicly held shares in Rio Tinto Limited. Twenty largest registered shareholders The following table lists the 20 largest registered holders of Rio Tinto Limited shares in accordance with the ASX listing rules, together with the number of shares and the percentage of issued capital each holds, as of 5 February 2021, being the last practicable date. Percentage of Number of issued Rio Tinto Limited shares share capital HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 121,359,077 32.69 J. P. Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 71,444,513 19.25 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd 23,611,425 6.36 National Nominees Limited 9,778,987 2.63 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd (Agency Lending DRP A/C) 9,288,068 2.50 BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd (DRP) 5,561,696 1.50 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited (NT-Comnwlth Super Corp A/C) 2,828,519 0.76 Computershare Trustees Jey Ltd (RE 3000086 A/C) 2,533,643 0.68 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Colonial First State Inv A/C) 2,516,616 0.68 Argo Investments Limited 2,097,139 0.56 Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited 2,073,431 0.56 Computershare Comp Noms Ltd (VS4 A/C) 1,285,589 0.35 Custodial Services Limited 907,695 0.24 Netwealth Investments Limited 899,013 0.24 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd (Hub24 Custodial Serv Ltd DRP) 725,960 0.20 CS Third Nominees Pty Limited (HSBC Cust Nom AU Ltd 13 A/c) 709,211 0.19 Computershare Trustees Jey Ltd (RE 3000091 A/C) 675,282 0.18 Milton Corporation Limited 669,120 0.18 Australian United Investment Co Ltd 604,874 0.16 National Nominees Limited (N A/C) 556,661 0.15 Material contracts Articles of Association, Constitution, and DLC Sharing Agreement As explained on pages 375-376, under the terms of the DLC structure shareholders of Rio Tinto plc and of Rio Tinto Limited entered into certain contractual arrangements designed to place the shareholders of both companies in substantially the same position as if they held shares in a single entity which owned all the assets of both companies. As far as is permitted by the UK Companies Act 2006, the Australian Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules, this principle is reﬂected in the Articles of Association of Rio Tinto plc and in the Constitution of Rio Tinto Limited. The following summaries describe the material rights of shareholders of both Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited. Objects At the 2009 AGMs, shareholders of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited approved amendments to their Articles of Association and Constitution whereby the object clauses were removed to allow the companies to have the widest possible scope of activities. Directors' interests Under Rio Tinto plc's Articles of Association, a director may not vote in respect of any proposal in which he or she, or any other person connected with him or her, has any interest, other than by virtue of his or her interests in shares or debentures or other securities of, in or through the company, except in certain circumstances, including in respect of resolutions: - indemnifying him or her or a third party in respect of obligations incurred by the director on behalf of, or for the beneﬁt of, the company, or in respect of obligations of the company, for which the director has assumed responsibility under an indemnity, security or guarantee;

- relating to an offer of securities in which he or she may be interested as a holder of securities or as an underwriter;

- concerning another body corporate in which the director is beneﬁcially interested in less than 1% of the issued shares of any class of shares of such a body corporate;

- relating to an employee beneﬁt in which the director will share equally with other employees;

- relating to liability insurance that the company is empowered to purchase for the beneﬁt of directors of the company in respect of actions undertaken as directors (or ofﬁcers) of the company; and

- concerning the giving of indemnities in favour of directors or the funding of expenditure by directors to defend criminal, civil or regulatory proceedings or actions against a director. Under Rio Tinto Limited's Constitution, a director may be present at a meeting of the Board while a matter in which the director has a material personal interest is being considered and may vote in respect of that matter, except where a director is constrained by Australian law. The directors are empowered to exercise all the powers of the companies to borrow money, to charge any property or business of the companies or all, or any, of their uncalled capital, and to issue debentures or give any other security for a debt, liability or obligation of the companies or of any other person. The directors shall restrict the borrowings of Rio Tinto plc to the limitation that the aggregate amount of all monies borrowed by the company and its subsidiaries shall not exceed an amount equal to 1½ times the companies' share capital plus aggregate reserves unless sanctioned by an ordinary resolution of the company. Directors are not required to hold any shares of either company by way of qualiﬁcation. The Remuneration Report on pages 140-185 provides information on shareholding policies relating to executive and non-executive directors. Please refer to the Directors' Report for information on the appointment of directors. Rights attaching to shares Under UK law, dividends on shares may only be paid out of proﬁts available for distribution, as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and by the relevant law. Shareholders are entitled to receive such dividends as may be declared by the directors. Directors may also pay shareholders interim dividends as justiﬁed by the ﬁnancial position of the Group. Under the Australian Corporations Act 2001, dividends on shares may only be paid if the company's assets exceed its liabilities immediately before the dividend is declared, the excess is sufﬁcient for the payment of the dividend, the payment is fair and reasonable to the company's shareholders as a whole, and the payment does not materially prejudice the company's ability to pay its creditors. Any Rio Tinto plc dividend unclaimed after 12 years from the date the dividend was declared, or became due for payment, will be forfeited and returned to the company. Any Rio Tinto Limited dividend unclaimed may be invested or otherwise used by the Board for the beneﬁt of the company until claimed or otherwise disposed of according to Australian law. Rio Tinto Limited is governed by the State of Victoria's unclaimed monies legislation, which requires the company to pay to the state revenue ofﬁce any unclaimed dividend payments of A$20 or more that on 1 March each year have remained unclaimed for over 12 months. Voting Voting at any general meeting of shareholders on a resolution on which the holder of the Special Voting Share is entitled to vote shall be decided by a poll, and any other resolution shall be decided by a show of hands unless a poll has been duly demanded. On a show of hands, every shareholder who is present in person or by proxy (or other duly authorised representative) and is entitled to vote, has one vote regardless of the number of shares held. The holder of the Special Voting Share is not entitled to vote in a show of hands. On a poll, every shareholder who is present in person or by proxy (or other duly authorised representative) and is entitled to vote, has one vote for every ordinary share for which he or she is the holder. In the case of Joint Decisions, the holder of the Special Voting Share has one vote for each vote cast in respect of the publicly held shares of the other company. A poll may be demanded by any of the following: - the chairman of the meeting;

- at least ﬁve shareholders entitled to vote on the resolution;

- any shareholder(s) representing in the aggregate not less than one tenth (Rio Tinto plc) or one 20th (Rio Tinto Limited) of the total voting rights of all shareholders entitled to vote on the resolution;

- any shareholder(s) holding Rio Tinto plc shares conferring a right to vote at the meeting on which there have been paid-up sums in the aggregate equal to not less than one tenth of the total sum paid up on all the shares conferring that right; or - the holder of the Special Voting Share of either company. A proxy form gives the proxy the authority to demand a poll, or to join others in demanding one. The necessary quorum for a Rio Tinto plc general meeting is three members present (in person or by proxy or other duly authorised representative) and entitled to vote. For a Rio Tinto Limited general meeting it is two members present (in person or by proxy or other duly authorised representative). Matters are transacted at general meetings by the proposing and passing of resolutions as: - ordinary resolutions (for example the election of directors), which require the afﬁrmative vote of a majority of persons voting at a meeting for which there is a quorum; and - special resolutions (for example amending the Articles of Association of Rio Tinto plc or the Constitution of Rio Tinto Limited), which require the afﬁrmative vote of not less than three-quarters of the persons voting at a meeting at which there is a quorum. The Sharing Agreement further classiﬁes resolutions as Joint Decisions and class rights actions as explained on pages 375-376. Annual general meetings must be convened with 21 days' written notice for Rio Tinto plc and with 28 days' notice for Rio Tinto Limited. In accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Rio Tinto plc AGM in 2020, other meetings of Rio Tinto plc may be convened with 14 days' written notice for the passing of a special resolution, and with 14 days' notice for any other resolution, depending on the nature of the business to be transacted. All meetings of Rio Tinto Limited require 28 days' notice. In calculating the period of notice, any time taken to deliver the notice and the day of the meeting itself are not included. The notice must specify the nature of the business to be transacted. Variation of rights If, at any time, the share capital is divided into different classes of shares, the rights attached to each class may be varied, subject to the provisions of the relevant legislation, the written consent of holders of three-quarters in value of the shares of that class, or upon the adoption of a special resolution passed at a separate meeting of the holders of the shares of that class. At every such meeting, all of the provisions of the Articles of Association and Constitution relating to proceedings at a general meeting apply, except that the quorum for Rio Tinto plc should be two or more persons who hold or represent by proxy not less than one-third in nominal value of the issued shares of the class. Rights upon a winding-up Except as the shareholders have agreed or may otherwise agree, upon a winding-up, the balance of assets available for distribution after the payment of all creditors (including certain preferential creditors, whether statutorily preferred creditors or normal creditors) and subject to any special rights attaching to any class of shares, is to be distributed among the holders of ordinary shares according to the amounts paid-up on the shares held by them. This distribution should generally be made in cash. A liquidator may, however, upon the adoption of a special resolution of the shareholders, divide among the shareholders the whole or any part of the assets in specie or kind. The Sharing Agreement describes the distribution of assets of each of the companies in the event of a liquidation, as explained on pages 375-376. Facility agreement Details of the Group's $7.5 billion multi-currency committed revolving credit facilities are set out in note 29 to the 2020 ﬁnancial statements. Exchange controls and foreign investment Rio Tinto plc There are no UK foreign exchange controls or other restrictions on the import or export of capital by, or on the payment of dividends to, non-resident holders of Rio Tinto plc shares, or that materially affect the conduct of Rio Tinto plc's operations. It should be noted, however, that various sanctions, laws, regulations or conventions may restrict the import or export of capital by, or the payment of dividends to, non-resident holders of Rio Tinto plc shares. There are no restrictions under Rio Tinto plc's Articles of Association or under UK law that limit the right of non-resident owners to hold or vote Rio Tinto plc shares. However, certain of the provisions of the Australian Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (the Takeovers Act) described below also apply to the acquisition by non-Australian persons of interests in securities of Rio Tinto plc. Rio Tinto Limited Under current Australian legislation, Australia does not impose general exchange or foreign currency controls. Subject to some speciﬁc requirements and restrictions, Australian and foreign currency may be freely brought into and sent out of Australia. There are requirements to report cash transfers in or out of Australia of A$10,000 or more. There is a prohibition on (or in some cases the speciﬁc prior approval of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade or Minister for Foreign Affairs must be obtained for) certain payments or other dealings connected with countries or parties identiﬁed with terrorism, or to whom United Nations or autonomous Australian sanctions apply. Sanction, anti-money laundering and counterterrorism laws may restrict or prohibit payments, transactions and dealings or require reporting of certain transactions. Rio Tinto Limited may be required to deduct withholding tax from foreign remittances of dividends, to the extent that they are unfranked, and from payments of interest. Acquisitions of interests in shares, and certain other equity instruments in Australian companies by non-Australian ("foreign") persons are subject to review and approval by the Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Australia under the Takeovers Act. In broad terms, the Takeovers Act applies to acquisitions of interests in securities in an Australian entity by a foreign person where, as a result, a single foreign person (and any associate) would control 20% or more of the voting power or potential voting power in the entity, or several foreign persons (and any associates) would control 40% or more of the voting power or the potential voting power in the entity. The potential voting power in an entity is determined having regard to the voting shares in the entity that would be issued if all rights (whether or not presently exercisable) in the entity were exercised. The Takeovers Act also applies to direct investments by foreign government investors, in certain circumstances regardless of the size of the investment. Persons who are proposing relevant acquisitions or transactions may be required to provide notice to the Treasurer before proceeding with the acquisition or transaction. The Treasurer has the power to order divestment in cases where relevant acquisitions or transactions have already occurred, including where prior notice to the Treasurer was not required. The Takeovers Act does not affect the rights of owners whose interests are held in compliance with the legislation. Limitations on voting and shareholding Except for the provisions of the Takeovers Act, there are no limitations imposed by law, Rio Tinto plc's Articles of Association or Rio Tinto Limited's Constitution, on the rights of non-residents or foreigners to hold the Group's ordinary shares or ADRs, or to vote that would not apply generally to all shareholders. Directors Appointment and removal of directors The appointment and replacement of directors is governed by Rio Tinto plc's Articles of Association and Rio Tinto Limited's Constitution, relevant UK and Australian legislation, and the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Board may appoint a director either to ﬁll a casual vacancy or as an addition to the Board, so long as the total number of directors does not exceed the limit prescribed in these constitutional documents. An appointed director must retire and seek election to ofﬁce at the next AGM of each company. In addition to any powers of removal conferred by the UK Companies Act 2006 and the Australian Corporations Act 2001, the company may by ordinary resolution remove any director before the expiry of his or her period of ofﬁce and may, subject to these constitutional documents, by ordinary resolution appoint another person who is willing to act as a director in their place. In line with the UK Corporate Governance Code, all directors are required to stand for re-election at each AGM. Directors' powers The Board manages the business of Rio Tinto under the powers set out in these constitutional documents. These powers include the directors' ability to issue or buy-back shares. Shareholders' authority to empower the directors to purchase its own ordinary shares is sought at the AGM each year. The constitutional documents can only be amended, or replaced, by a special resolution passed in general meeting by at least 75% of the votes cast. UK listing rules cross reference table The following table contains only those sections of UK listing rule 9.8.4 C which are relevant. The remaining sections of listing rule 9.8.4 C are not applicable. Listing ruleDescription of listing rule 9.8.4 (1) A statement of any interest capitalised by the Group during the year 9.8.4 (12)Details of any arrangement under which a shareholder has waived or agreed to waive any dividends Shareholder security Reference in report Note 8 Finance income and ﬁnance costs and note 17 Deferred taxation Note 11 Dividends Shareholders tell us that they sometimes receive unsolicited approaches, usually by telephone, inviting them to undertake a transaction in shares they own. If a shareholder does not know the source of the call, they should check the details against the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) website below and, if they have speciﬁc information, report it to the FCA using the consumer helpline or the online reporting form. If a shareholder is worried that they are a victim of fraud and is resident in the UK, they should report the facts immediately using the Action Fraud helpline on 0300 123 2040. More information about potential scams and other investment-based fraud can be found at actionfraud.police.uk or fca.org.uk/scamsmart. Metal prices and exchange rates Metal prices - average for the year Copper Aluminium Gold 2020 - US$/troy oz - US cents/lb

- US$/tonne 281 1,702 1,770 Average exchange rates against the US dollar Sterling Australian dollar Canadian dollar Euro South African rand 1.28 0.69 0.75 1.14 0.06 Year-end exchange rates against the US dollar Sterling Australian dollar Canadian dollar Euro South African rand 2019 increase/ (decrease) 273 2.93% 1,791 -4.97% 1,393 27.06% 1.28 0.00% 0.70 -1.43% 0.75 0.00% 1.12 1.79% 0.07 -11.59% 1.36 1.31 3.82% 0.77 0.70 10.00% 0.78 0.77 1.30% 1.23 1.12 9.82% 0.07 0.07 -4.23% Financial calendar 2021 19 January Fourth quarter 2020 operations review 17 February Announcement of results for 2020 4 March Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares and Rio Tinto plc ADRs quoted "ex-dividend" for the 2020 ﬁnal dividend 5 March Record date for the 2020 ﬁnal dividend for Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares and Rio Tinto plc ADRs Final date for elections under the Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited dividend reinvestment plans and under facilities for dividends to be paid in 23 March alternative currency for the 2020 ﬁnal dividend Dividend currency conversion date (Rio Tinto plc holders electing to receive Australian dollars and Rio Tinto Limited holders electing to receive 8 April pounds sterling) 9 April Annual general meeting for Rio Tinto plc, UK 15 April Payment date for the 2020 ﬁnal dividend to holders of ordinary shares and ADRs 20 April First quarter 2021 operations review 6 May Annual general meeting for Rio Tinto Limited, Australia 16 July Second quarter operations review 2021 28 July Announcement of half-year results for 2021 12 August Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares and Rio Tinto plc ADRs quoted "ex-dividend" for the 2021 interim dividend 13 August Record date for the 2021 interim dividend for Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares and Rio Tinto plc ADRs Final date for elections under the Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited dividend reinvestment plans and under facilities for dividends to be paid in 2 September alternative currency for the 2021 interim dividend Dividend currency conversion date (Rio Tinto plc holders electing to receive Australian dollars and Rio Tinto Limited holders electing to receive 16 September pounds sterling) 23 September Payment date for the 2021 interim dividend to holders of ordinary shares and ADRs 15 October Third quarter 2021 operations review 382 Registered ofﬁces Rio Tinto plc 6 St James's Square London UK SW1Y 4AD Registered in England No. 719885 Telephone: +44 (0)20 7781 2000 Website: riotinto.com Rio Tinto Limited Level 7 360 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia ABN 96 004 458 404 Telephone: +61 (0) 3 9283 3333 Website: riotinto.com Rio Tinto's agent in the US is Cheree Finan, who may be contacted at Rio Tinto Services Inc. 80 State Street Albany NY 12207-2543 US Shareholders Please refer queries about shareholdings to the investor centre of the respective registrar. Rio Tinto plc Computershare Investor Services PLC The Pavilions Bridgwater Road Bristol BS99 6ZZ UK Telephone: +44 (0)370 703 6364 Fax: +44 (0)370 703 6119 UK residents only Freephone: +44 (0)800 435021 Website: computershare.com Holders of Rio Tinto American depositary receipts (ADRs) Please contact the ADR administrator if you have any queries about your ADRs. ADR administrator JPMorgan Chase & Co PO Box 64504 St. Paul MN 55164-0854 US Telephone: +1 (651)453 2128 US residents only, toll free general: +1(800) 990 1135 US residents only, toll free Global invest direct: +1 (800) 428 4267 Website: adr.com Email:jpmorgan.adr@eq-us.com Rio Tinto Limited Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 2975 Melbourne Victoria 3001 Australia Telephone: +61 (0) 3 9415 4030 Australian residents only, toll free: 1800 813 292 New Zealand residents only, toll free: 0800 450 740 Website: computershare.com Former Alcan Inc. shareholders Computershare Investor Services Inc. 8th Floor 100 University Avenue Toronto, ON Canada M5J 2Y1 Telephone: +1 514-982-7555 North American residents only, toll free: +1 (800) 564-6253 Website: computershare.com 383 Investor Centre Investor Centre is Computershare's free, secure, self-service website, where shareholders can manage their holdings online. The website enables shareholders to: - View share balances

- Change address details

- View payment and tax information

- Update payment instructions In addition, shareholders who register their email address can be notiﬁed electronically of events such as annual general meetings, and can receive shareholder communications such as the Annual Report or notice of meeting electronically online. Rio Tinto plc shareholders Website:www.investorcentre.co.uk Rio Tinto Limited shareholders Website: www-au.computershare.com/Investor Forward-looking statements This report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this report, including, without limitation, those regarding Rio Tinto's ﬁnancial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to Rio Tinto's products, production forecasts and reserve and resource positions), are forward-looking statements. The words "intend", "aim", "project", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "will", "target", "set to" or similar expressions, commonly identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Rio Tinto, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Rio Tinto's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Rio Tinto will operate in the future. Among the important factors that could cause Rio Tinto's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: an inability to live up to Rio Tinto's values and any resultant damage to its reputation; the impacts of geopolitics on trade and investment; the impacts of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon future; an inability to successfully execute and/or realise value from acquisitions and divestments; the level of new ore resources, including the results of exploration programmes and/or acquisitions; disruption to strategic partnerships that play a material role in delivering growth, production, cash or market positioning; damage to Rio Tinto's relationships with communities and governments; an inability to attract and retain requisite skilled people; declines in commodity prices and adverse exchange rate movements; an inability to raise sufﬁcient funds for capital investment; inadequate estimates of ore resources and reserves; delays or overruns of large and complex projects; changes in tax regulation; safety incidents or major hazard events; cyber breaches; physical impacts from climate change; the impacts of water scarcity; natural disasters; an inability to successfully manage the closure, reclamation and rehabilitation of sites; the impacts of civil unrest; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; breaches of Rio Tinto's policies, standard and procedures, laws or regulations; trade tensions between the world's major economies; increasing societal and investor expectations, in particular with regard to environmental, social and governance considerations; the impacts of technological advancements; and such other risks identiﬁed in Rio Tinto's most recent Annual Report and accounts in Australia and the United Kingdom and the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F ﬁled with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or Form 6-Ks furnished to, or ﬁled with, the SEC. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of such risk factors and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Rio Tinto expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking (except as required by applicable law, the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange) to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reﬂect any change in Rio Tinto's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Nothing in this report should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Rio Tinto plc or Rio Tinto Limited will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share. Attachments Original document

