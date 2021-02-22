Rio Tinto : Annual Report 2020 - Production, Reserves & Operations

Production, Reserves and Operations
An employee at our QMM operation in Madagascar, where we delivered one of the best safety performances across the Group. The wind turbine generates power at the Diavik diamond mine in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
to fight climate change
Taking action
$1bn
for climate-related projects
Annual Report 2020 | riotinto.com 337
Ore Reserves 341
Mineral Resources 345
Competent Persons 350
Mines and Production Facilities 352
Production, Reserves and Operations
Metals and Minerals Production 339
Metals and Minerals Production
|
Rio Tinto
|
% share(a)
|
ALUMINA ('000 tonnes)
|
Jonquière (Vaudreuil) (Canada)(b)
|
100.0%
|
Jonquière (Vaudreuil) specialty plant (Canada)
|
100.0%
|
Queensland Alumina (Australia)
|
80.0%
|
São Luis (Alumar) (Brazil)
|
10.0%
|
Yarwun (Australia)
|
100.0%
|
Rio Tinto total
|
ALUMINIUM ('000 tonnes)
|
Alma (Canada)
|
100.0%
|
Alouette (Sept-Îles) (Canada)
|
40.0%
|
Arvida (Canada)
|
100.0%
|
Arvida AP60 (Canada)
|
100.0%
|
Bécancour (Canada)
|
25.1%
|
Bell Bay (Australia)
|
100.0%
|
Boyne Island (Australia)
|
59.4%
|
Grande-Baie (Canada)
|
100.0%
|
ISAL (Reykjavik) (Iceland)
|
100.0%
|
Kitimat (Canada)
|
100.0%
|
Laterrière (Canada)
|
100.0%
|
Sohar (Oman)
|
20.0%
|
Tiwai Point (New Zealand)
|
79.4%
|
Tomago (Australia)
|
51.6%
|
Rio Tinto total
|
BAUXITE ('000 tonnes)
|
Gove (Australia)
|
100.0%
|
Porto Trombetas (MRN) (Brazil)
|
12.0%
|
Sangaredi (Guinea)
|
23.0%(c)
|
Weipa (Australia)
|
100.0%
|
Rio Tinto total
|
BORATES ('000 tonnes)(d)
|
Rio Tinto Borates - Boron (US)
|
100.0%
|
COPPER (mined) ('000 tonnes)
|
Bingham Canyon (US)
|
100.0%
|
Escondida (Chile)
|
30.0%
|
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)(e)
|
33.5%
|
Rio Tinto total
|
COPPER (reﬁned) ('000 tonnes)
|
Escondida (Chile)
|
30.0%
|
Rio Tinto Kennecott (US)
|
100.0%
|
Rio Tinto total
|
DIAMONDS ('000 carats)
|
Argyle (Australia)
|
100.0%
|
Diavik (Canada)
|
60.0%
|
Rio Tinto total
|
GOLD (mined) ('000 ounces)
|
Bingham Canyon (US)
|
100.0%
|
Escondida (Chile)
|
30.0%
|
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)(e)
|
33.5%
|
Rio Tinto total
|
GOLD (reﬁned) ('000 ounces)
|
Rio Tinto Kennecott (US)
|
100.0%
|
IRON ORE ('000 tonnes)
|
Hamersley mines (Australia)
|
Hamersley - Channar (Australia)(g)
|
Hope Downs (Australia)
|
Iron Ore Company of Canada (Canada)
|
Robe River - Robe Valley (Australia)
|
Robe River - West Angelas (Australia)
|
Rio Tinto total
|
MOLYBDENUM ('000 tonnes)
|
Bingham Canyon (US)
|
See notes on page 340.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
50.0%
|
58.7%
|
53.0%
|
53.0%
|
|
100%
|
|
Total
|
share
|
Total
|
share
|
Total
|
share
|
1,424
|
1,424
|
1,413
|
1,413
|
1,444
|
1,444
|
94
|
94
|
109
|
109
|
124
|
124
|
3,701
|
2,961
|
3,454
|
2,763
|
3,697
|
2,958
|
3,848
|
385
|
3,679
|
368
|
3,509
|
351
|
3,175
|
3,175
|
3,091
|
3,091
|
3,103
|
3,103
|
8,039
|
7,744
|
7,980
|
473
|
473
|
472
|
472
|
465
|
465
|
623
|
249
|
602
|
241
|
584
|
234
|
169
|
169
|
175
|
175
|
173
|
173
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
52
|
52
|
393
|
98
|
77
|
19
|
136
|
34
|
192
|
192
|
189
|
189
|
189
|
189
|
510
|
303
|
499
|
296
|
497
|
295
|
225
|
225
|
233
|
233
|
233
|
233
|
183
|
183
|
184
|
184
|
212
|
212
|
329
|
329
|
385
|
385
|
436
|
436
|
250
|
250
|
257
|
257
|
257
|
257
|
397
|
79
|
391
|
78
|
380
|
76
|
333
|
265
|
351
|
279
|
341
|
270
|
592
|
305
|
588
|
303
|
592
|
305
|
3,180
|
3,171
|
3,231
|
12,299
|
12,299
|
12,201
|
12,201
|
12,540
|
12,540
|
11,629
|
1,395
|
11,060
|
1,327
|
13,134
|
1,576
|
16,506
|
7,428
|
13,701
|
6,165
|
13,039
|
5,868
|
35,009
|
35,009
|
35,411
|
35,411
|
30,437
|
30,437
|
56,131
|
55,105
|
50,421
|
480
|
480
|
520
|
520
|
512
|
512
|
140.0
|
140.0
|
186.8
|
186.8
|
203.9
|
203.9
|
1,125.9
|
337.8
|
1,138.6
|
341.6
|
1,167.9
|
350.4
|
149.6
|
50.2
|
146.3
|
49.1
|
159.1
|
53.3
|
527.9
|
577.4
|
607.6
|
233.9
|
70.2
|
250.2
|
75.0
|
266.8
|
80.0
|
84.8
|
84.8
|
184.6
|
184.6
|
194.7
|
194.7
|
155.0
|
259.6
|
274.8
|
10,945
|
10,945
|
12,999
|
12,999
|
14,069
|
14,069
|
6,218
|
3,731
|
6,719
|
4,031
|
7,264
|
4,358
|
14,676
|
17,030
|
18,427
|
171.2
|
171.2
|
234.7
|
234.7
|
196.7
|
196.7
|
169.5
|
50.9
|
246.7
|
74.0
|
265.6
|
79.7
|
181.9
|
61.0
|
241.8
|
81.1
|
285.4
|
95.7
|
283.0
|
389.7
|
372.1
|
117.5
|
117.5
|
218.7
|
218.7
|
198.0
|
198.0
|
(f)
|
210,682
|
210,682
|
209,392
|
209,392
|
220,612
|
220,612
|
9,175
|
6,139
|
7,970
|
4,782
|
7,173
|
4,304
|
49,045
|
24,522
|
48,264
|
24,132
|
45,368
|
22,684
|
17,715
|
10,402
|
17,943
|
10,536
|
15,245
|
8,952
|
30,295
|
16,056
|
26,951
|
14,284
|
31,947
|
16,932
|
34,209
|
18,131
|
34,086
|
18,066
|
32,672
|
17,316
|
285,932
|
281,192
|
290,800
|
20.4
|
20.4
|
11.2
|
11.2
|
5.8
|
5.8
|
339
|
2020 Production
|
2019 Production
|
2018 Production
|
Rio Tinto
|
Rio Tinto
|
Rio Tinto
Metals and Minerals Production continued
Rio Tinto % share(a)
SALT ('000 tonnes)
Dampier Salt (Australia)
68.4%
SILVER (mined) ('000 ounces)
Bingham Canyon (US)
Escondida (Chile)
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)(e)
100.0% 30.0% 33.5%
Rio Tinto total
SILVER (reﬁned) ('000 ounces)
Rio Tinto Kennecott (US)
100.0%
TITANIUM DIOXIDE SLAG ('000 tonnes)
Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium
(Canada/South Africa)(h)
100.0%
URANIUM ('000 lbs U3O8)
Energy Resources of Australia (Australia)(i)
Rössing (Namibia)(j)
86.3% -
Rio Tinto total
|
2020 Production
|
2019 Production
|
2018 Production
|
Rio Tinto
|
Rio Tinto
|
Rio Tinto
Total
shareTotalshare
7,931 2,815 7,687 867
5,422 2,815 2,306 290
9,001 6,153
2,520 2,520
9,433 2,830
914 306
5,412 5,656
2,853
2,853
2,865 2,865
1,206 3,860 3,080
1,206 2,640 2,114
1,116 1,116
4,407 3,014
5,465 3,750
4,754 6,764
Production data notes:
Mine production ﬁgures for metals refer to the total quantity of metal produced in concentrates, leach liquor or doré bullion irrespective of whether these products are then reﬁned onsite, except for the data for bauxite and iron ore which can represent production of marketable quantities of ore plus concentrates and pellets. Production ﬁgures are sometimes more precise than the rounded numbers shown, hence small differences may result from calculation of Rio Tinto share of production. Rio Tinto's interest in the Kestrel, Hail Creek, Dunkerque and Grasberg operations were sold in 2018. No data for these operations are included in the production table.
-
(a) Rio Tinto percentage share, shown above, is as at the end of 2020. The footnotes below include all ownership changes over the three years.
-
(b) Jonquière's (Vaudreuil's) production shows smelter grade alumina only and excludes hydrate produced and used for specialty alumina.
-
(c) Rio Tinto has a 22.95% shareholding in the Sangaredi mine but beneﬁts from 45.0% of production.
-
(d) Borate quantities are expressed as B2O3.
-
(e) Rio Tinto owns a 33.52% indirect interest in Oyu Tolgoi through its 50.79% interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
-
(f) Includes 100% of production from Paraburdoo, Mt Tom Price, Marandoo, Yandicoogina, Brockman, Nammuldi, Silvergrass and the Eastern Range mines. Whilst Rio Tinto owns 54% of the Eastern Range mine, under the terms of the joint venture agreement, Hamersley Iron manages the operation and is obliged to purchase all mine production from the joint venture and therefore all of the production is included in Rio Tinto's share of production.
-
(g) Rio Tinto's ownership interest in Channar mine increased from 60% to 100%, following conclusion of its joint venture with Sinosteel Corporation upon reaching planned 290 million tonnes production on 22 October 2020. Production is reported at 100% from this date onward. Historic data is unchanged.
-
(h) Quantities comprise 100% of Rio Tinto Fer et Titane and Rio Tinto's 74% share of Richards Bay Minerals' production. Ilmenite mined in Madagascar is being processed in Canada.
-
(i) ERA report drummed U3O8. In February 2020, our interest in Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) increased from 68.4% to 86.3% as a result of new ERA shares issued to Rio Tinto under the Entitlement Offer and Underwriting Agreement to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area. Production is reported including this change from 1 March 2020.
-
(j) Rössing report drummed U3O8. On 16 July 2019, Rio Tinto completed the sale of its entire interest in the Rössing uranium mine in Namibia to China National Uranium Corporation Limited.
Ore Reserves
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources for Rio Tinto managed operations are reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, December 2012 (the JORC Code) as required by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Codes or guidelines similar to JORC with only minor regional variations have been adopted in South Africa, Canada, the US, Chile, Peru, the Philippines, the UK, Ireland and Europe. Together these Codes represent current best practice for reporting Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources.
The JORC Code envisages the use of reasonable investment assumptions, including the use of projected long-term commodity prices, in calculating Ore Reserve estimates. However, for US reporting, the US Securities and Exchange Commission requires historical price data to be used. For this reason, some Ore Reserves reported to the SEC in the Form 20-F may differ from those reported below.
Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource information in the tables below is based on information compiled by Competent Persons (as deﬁned by JORC), most of whom are full time employees of Rio Tinto or related companies. Each has had a minimum of ﬁve years' relevant estimation experience and is a member of a recognised professional body whose members are bound by a professional code of ethics. Each Competent Person consents to the inclusion in this report of information they have provided in the form and context in which it appears. Competent Persons responsible for the estimates are listed on pages 350-351, by operation, along with their professional afﬁliation, employer and accountability for Ore Reserves and/or Mineral Resources. Where operations are not managed by Rio Tinto, the Ore Reserves are published as received from the managing company. The Ore Reserve ﬁgures in the following tables are as of 31 December 2020. Summary data for year end 2019 are shown for comparison. Metric units are used throughout. The ﬁgures used to calculate Rio Tinto's share of Ore Reserves are often more precise than the rounded numbers shown in the tables, hence small differences might result if the calculations are repeated using the tabulated ﬁgures.
Jadar (Serbia)
Reserves at operating mines
Gove (Australia)
- -
Borates
Reserves at operating mines
Rio Tinto Borates - Boron (US)
Reserves at development projectsCopper
Reserves at operating mines
Bingham Canyon (US)
- - - -
Reserves at development projects
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
- - Total
|
Type ofProved ore reserves Probable ore reserves at end 2020 at end 2020
|
Total ore reserves 2020 compared with 2019
|
Average mill recovery %Interest %
|
Rio Tinto share
|
2020
2019
2020
2019
|
mine(a)TonnageGradeTonnageGrade
|
Tonnage
Tonnage
Grade
Grade
|
Recoverable mineral
|
Bauxite(b)
millions of tonnesmillions % Al2O3 of tonnes
% Al2O3
|
millions
millions
of tonnes of tonnes % Al2O3
% Al2O3
|
millions of tonnes
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
Gove (Australia)(c)
O/P
77
50.4
3.3
49.7
|
80
131
50.4
49.3
|
100.0
|
80
|
Porto Trombetas (MRN) (Brazil)(d)O/P
19
48.1
2.5
48.5
|
21
33
48.2
48.3
|
12.0
|
3
|
Sangaredi (Guinea)(e)
O/P
359
47.1
37
48.1
|
396
428
47.2
47.1
|
23.0
|
91
|
Weipa (Australia)(f)
|
- Amrun(g)
O/P
211
54.1
833
53.9
|
1,044
1,253
54.0
53.1
|
100.0
|
1,044
|
- East Weipa and Andoom(h)
O/P
100
51.4
|
100
146
51.4
50.8
|
100.0
|
100
|
Total
|
1,318
|
Marketable product
|
Borates(i)
millions of tonnesmillions of tonnes
|
millions
millions
of tonnes of tonnes
|
millions of tonnes
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
Rio Tinto Borates - Boron (US)
O/P
11
4
|
15
16
|
100.0
|
15
|
Reserves at development projects
|
Jadar (Serbia)(j)
U/G
2
|
2
-
|
100.0
|
2
|
Recoverable metal
|
Copper
millions of tonnesmillions % Cu of tonnes
% Cu
|
millions
millions
of tonnes of tonnes
% Cu
% Cu
|
millions of tonnes
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
Bingham Canyon (US)(k)
O/P
365
0.47
187
0.39
|
552
612
0.44
0.43
|
87
100.0
|
2.126
|
Escondida (Chile)
|
- sulphide
O/P
3,359
0.69
1,792
0.57
|
5,151
5,366
0.65
0.65
|
83
30.0
|
8.320
|
- sulphide leach
O/P
1,324
0.42
324
0.41
|
1,648
1,642
0.42
0.42
|
41
30.0
|
0.856
|
- oxide(l)
O/P
72
0.62
111
0.52
|
183
224
0.56
0.59
|
60
30.0
|
0.182
|
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
|
- Oyut open pit
O/P
283
0.52
460
0.39
|
743
783
0.44
0.44
|
78
33.5
|
0.860
|
- Oyut stockpiles(m)
57
0.32
|
57
48
0.32
0.33
|
73
33.5
|
0.045
|
Total
|
12.390
|
Reserves at development projects
|
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
|
- Hugo Dummett North(n)
U/G
409
1.51
|
409
447
1.51
1.64
|
93
33.5
|
1.920
|
- Hugo Dummett North Extension(o)U/G
39
1.56
|
39
32
1.56
1.64
|
93
29.5
|
0.166
|
Total
|
2.086
Ore Reserves continued
Diavik (Canada)
Total
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
- - Total
Reserves at development projects
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
- -
Total
-
- -
- -
- -
Eastern Range JV (Australia)
Hope Downs JV (Australia)
-
-
Iron Ore Company of Canada (Canada)
Total
Reserves at development projects
Hamersley Iron (Australia)
Total
|
Proved ore reserves Probable ore reservesType ofat end 2020
at end 2020
|
Total ore reserves 2020 compared with 2019
|
Average mill recovery %Interest %
|
Rio Tinto share
|
2020
2019
2020
2019
|
mine(a)TonnageGradeTonnageGrade
|
Tonnage
Tonnage
Grade
Grade
|
Recoverable diamonds
|
millionscaratsmillionscarats
Diamonds(b)
of tonnes per tonne of tonnes per tonne
|
millions
millions
caratsof tonnes of tonnes per tonne
carats per tonne
|
millions of carats
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
Argyle (Australia)(p)
U/G
|
-
5.1
-
1.9
|
-
|
-
|
Diavik (Canada)(q)
O/P + U/G
5.6
2.2
3.4
2.1
|
9
11
2.1
2.4
|
60.0
|
11.6
|
Total
|
11.6
|
Recoverable metal
|
millions grammesmillions grammes
Gold
of tonnes per tonne of tonnes per tonne
|
millions
millions grammes
of tonnes of tonnes per tonne
grammes per tonne
|
millions of ounces
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
Bingham Canyon (US)(k)
O/P
365
0.16
187
0.16
|
552
612
0.16
0.16
|
67
100.0
|
1.940
|
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
|
- Oyut open pit
O/P
283
0.40
460
0.24
|
743
783
0.30
0.29
|
67
33.5
|
1.620
|
- Oyut stockpiles(m)
57
0.13
|
57
48
0.13
0.12
|
45
33.5
|
0.035
|
Total
|
3.595
|
Reserves at development projects
|
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
|
- Hugo Dummett North(r)(n)
U/G
409
0.29
|
409
447
0.29
0.34
|
79
33.5
|
1.012
|
- Hugo Dummett North Extension(o) U/G
39
0.54
|
39
32
0.54
0.57
|
81
29.5
|
0.161
|
Total
|
1.174
|
Marketable product
|
Iron Ore(s)(b)
millions of tonnesmillions % Fe of tonnes
% Fe
|
millions
millions
of tonnes of tonnes
% Fe
% Fe
|
millions of tonnes
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
Hamersley Iron (Australia)(t)
|
- Channar (Brockman ore)(u)O/P
7
61.5
5
60.8
|
12
16
61.2
61.4
|
100.0
|
7
|
- Greater Brockman 2 Nammuldi
(Brockman and Marra Mamba ore) O/P
172
62.3
98
60.1
|
269
298
61.5
61.1
|
100.0
|
269
|
- Gudai-Darri (Brockman ore)(v)O/P
286
62.2
275
61.3
|
561
516
61.8
61.7
|
100.0
|
561
|
- Brockman 4 (Brockman and Marra
Mamba ore)(w)
O/P
211
62.3
69
60.6
|
280
345
61.9
61.9
|
100.0
|
280
|
- Marandoo (Marra Mamba ore)(x)O/P
141
63.9
21
57.9
|
162
196
63.1
62.5
|
100.0
|
162
|
- Greater Tom Price (Brockman and
Marra Mamba ore)
O/P
183
62.5
119
61.5
|
302
313
62.1
62.1
|
100.0
|
302
|
- Paraburdoo (Brockman ore)(y)O/P
2
61.9
4
62.9
|
6
7
62.6
62.2
|
100.0
|
6
|
- Yandicoogina (Pisolite ore)(z)O/P
460
58.3
|
460
509
58.3
58.3
|
100.0
|
460
|
Eastern Range JV (Australia)(t)
|
- Eastern Range (Brockman ore)(aa)O/P
18
61.4
4
60.3
|
22
28
61.2
61.6
|
54.0
|
12
|
Hope Downs JV (Australia)(t)
|
- Hope Downs 1 (Marra Mamba ore)(bb) O/P
76
62.7
64
60.2
|
140
165
61.6
61.4
|
50.0
|
70
|
- Hope Downs 4 (Brockman ore)(bb)O/P
41
63.7
57
63.2
|
98
116
63.4
63.4
|
50.0
|
49
|
Robe River JV (Australia)(t)
|
- Robe Valley (Pisolite ore)
O/P
172
56.4
154
56.2
|
326
344
56.3
56.4
|
53.0
|
173
|
- West Angelas (Marra Mamba ore)(cc) O/P
105
62.0
69
61.5
|
173
201
61.8
61.9
|
53.0
|
92
|
Iron Ore Company of Canada (Canada)(dd) O/P
296
65.0
214
65.0
|
510
528
65.0
65.0
|
58.7
|
299
|
Total
|
2,743
|
Reserves at development projects
|
Hamersley Iron (Australia)(t)
|
- Turee Central (Brockman ore)O/P
72
62.0
6
61.4
|
78
78
61.9
61.9
|
100.0
|
78
|
- Western Range (Brockman ore)(ee)O/P
106
62.2
53
62.0
|
159
201
62.2
62.5
|
100.0
|
159
|
Total
|
237
Molybdenum
Reserves at operating mines
Bingham Canyon (US)
Silver
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
- - Total
Reserves at development projects
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
- - Total
RBM (South Africa) RTFT (Canada)
Total
|
Proved ore reserves Probable ore reservesType ofat end 2020
at end 2020
|
Total ore reserves 2020 compared with 2019
|
Average mill recovery %Interest %
|
Rio Tinto share
|
2020
2019
2020
2019
|
mine(a)TonnageGradeTonnageGrade
|
Tonnage
Tonnage
Grade
Grade
|
Marketable product
|
Lithium
millions of tonnesmillions % Li2O of tonnes
% Li2O
|
millions
millions
of tonnes of tonnes
% Li2O
% Li2O
|
millions of tonnes
|
Reserves at development projects
|
Jadar (Serbia)(j)
U/G
17
1.8
|
17
-
1.8
-
|
84
100.0
|
0.25
|
|
Recoverable metal
|
Molybdenum
millions of tonnes
% Mo of tonnes
% Mo
|
millions
millions
of tonnes of tonnes
% Mo
% Mo
|
millions of tonnes
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
Bingham Canyon (US)(ff)(k)
O/P
365
0.035
187
0.023
|
552
612
0.031
0.034
|
55
100.0
|
0.094
|
|
Recoverable metal
|
millions grammesmillions grammes
Silver
of tonnes per tonne of tonnes per tonne
|
millions
millions grammes
of tonnes of tonnes per tonne
grammes per tonne
|
millions of ounces
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
Bingham Canyon (US)(k)
O/P
365
2.10
187
2.13
|
552
612
2.11
2.04
|
73
100.0
|
27.337
|
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
|
- Oyut open pit
O/P
283
1.32
460
1.13
|
743
783
1.20
1.21
|
53
33.5
|
5.103
|
- Oyut stockpiles(m)
57
0.93
|
57
48
0.93
0.93
|
47
33.5
|
0.267
|
Total
|
32.708
|
Reserves at development projects
|
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
|
- Hugo Dummett North(n)
U/G
409
3.12
|
409
447
3.12
3.35
|
80
33.5
|
11.029
|
- Hugo Dummett North Extension(o) U/G
39
3.69
|
39
32
3.69
3.84
|
82
29.5
|
1.123
|
Total
|
12.152
|
|
Marketable product
|
Titanium Dioxide Feedstock(gg)
millions of tonnes
% TimillionsMinerals of tonnes
% Ti Minerals
|
millions
millions
of tonnes of tonnes
% Ti Minerals
% Ti Minerals
|
millions of tonnes
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
QMM (Madagascar)
D/O
346
3.5
12
3.4
|
358
382
3.5
3.5
|
80.0
|
4.9
|
RBM (South Africa)
D/O+O/P
931
2.3
495
2.6
|
1,426
1,500
2.4
2.4
|
74.0
|
11.3
|
RTFT (Canada)
O/P
152
80.1
|
152
149
80.1
80.3
|
100.0
|
48.2
|
Total
|
64.4
Annual Report 2020 | riotinto.com 343
Ore Reserves continued
Energy Resources of Australia (Australia)
-
Reserves at operating mines
QMM (Madagascar)
RBM (South Africa)
Total
|
Proved ore reserves Probable ore reservesType ofat end 2020
at end 2020
|
Total ore reserves 2020 compared with 2019
|
Average mill recovery %Interest %
|
Rio Tinto share
|
2020
2019
2020
2019
|
mine(a)TonnageGradeTonnageGrade
|
Tonnage
Tonnage
Grade
Grade
|
Recoverable metal
|
Uranium
millions of tonnesmillions % U308 of tonnes
% U308
|
millions
millions
of tonnes of tonnes
% U308
% U308
|
millions of tonnes
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
Energy Resources of Australia (Australia)
|
- Ranger #3 stockpiles(hh)
|
-
2.4
-
0.071
|
-
|
-
|
Marketable product
|
millions
millions
Zircon(ii)
of tonnes % Zircon of tonnes % Zircon
|
millions
millions
of tonnes of tonnes % Zircon % Zircon
|
millions of tonnes
|
Reserves at operating mines
|
QMM (Madagascar)
D/O
346
0.2
12
0.1
|
358
382
0.2
0.2
|
80.0
|
0.4
|
RBM (South Africa)
D/O+O/P
931
0.3
495
0.4
|
1,426
1,500
0.3
0.3
|
74.0
|
2.8
|
Total
|
3.1
-
(a) Type of mine: O/P = open pit, U/G = underground, D/O = dredging operation.
-
(b) Reserves of bauxite, diamonds and iron ore are shown as recoverable Reserves of marketable product after accounting for all mining and processing losses. Mill recoveries are therefore not shown.
-
(c) Gove Reserves are stated as dry tonnes and total alumina grade. Gove Reserve tonnes decreased following updated economic assumptions and mining depletion. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(d) Porto Trombetas (MRN) Reserves are stated as dry tonnes and available alumina grade. Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion.
-
(e) Sangaredi Reserve tonnes are reported on a 3% moisture basis and alumina grades are reported as total alumina.
-
(f) Weipa Reserves are stated as dry tonnes and total alumina grade.
(g) Amrun Reserve tonnes decreased following updated economic assumptions and mining depletion. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(h) East Weipa and Andoom Reserve tonnes decreased following updated economic assumptions and mining depletion. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(i) Reserves of borates are expressed in terms of marketable product (B2O3) after all mining and processing losses.
-
(j) A maiden in situ Reserve for Jadar of 16.6 million dry tonnes at 13.4% B2O3 and 1.81% Li2O was released to the market by Rio Tinto on 10 December 2020 following the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change was released to the market and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(k) Bingham Canyon Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion.
-
(l) Escondida Oxide Reserve tonnes decreased following a geological model update.
-
(m) Oyut stockpiles Reserve tonnes increased following mining production.
-
(n) The Hugo Dummett North underground mine is currently under construction.
-
(o) Hugo Dummett North Extension Reserve tonnes increased following changes to the underground mine design. These changes were reported to the market on 3 July 2020, with a subsequent update on 16 December 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of the material change was released to the market in July and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(p) Argyle Reserves were depleted with the cessation of mining in November 2020.
-
(q) Diavik Reserves are based on a nominal 1 millimetre lower cut-off size and a ﬁnal re-crushing size of 5 millimetres. Diavik Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion.
-
(r) Hugo Dummett North Reserve grade decreased following changes to the underground mine design. These changes were reported to the market on 3 July 2020, with a subsequent update on
16 December 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of the material change was released to the market in July and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(s) Australian iron ore Reserve tonnes are reported on a dry weight basis. As Rio Tinto only markets blended iron ore products from multiple mine sources, a detailed breakdown of constituent elements by individual deposit is not reported.
-
(t) The updated assessment of Ore Reserves reﬂects measures Rio Tinto has put in place following the events in the Juukan Gorge on 24 May 2020. These measures are intended to protect a number of sites, and to mitigate impacts to sites where there are existing heritage approvals authorising mining impacts, or a decision has been made not to seek regulatory approval to conduct mining activities, given the heritage considerations identiﬁed by Traditional Owners. As a result, Rio Tinto has removed 54 million dry tonnes from Reserves across Brockman 4, Western Range, Gudai-Darri, Greater Brockman 2 Nammuldi and West Angelas, including the 17 million dry tonnes at Western Range, which is the subject of a separate JORC Table 1 report. Rio Tinto's approach to cultural heritage management generally will continue to evolve in response to changes in agreements with Traditional Owners, further engagement with Traditional Owners and changing heritage legislation. Any material changes to Ore Reserves as a result of the further reﬁnement of Rio Tinto's approach will be disclosed at the appropriate time.
-
(u) Channar (Brockman ore) Reserves were previously reported under Channar JV (Australia). Channar (Brockman ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion and updated pit designs.
-
(v) Gudai-Darri (Brockman ore) was previously reported as Koodaideri (Brockman ore) and classiﬁed as a development project.
-
(w) Brockman 4 (Brockman and Marra Mamba ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion and updated geological models, pit designs and cut-off grades.
-
(x) Marandoo (Marra Mamba ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion and an updated geological model.
-
(y) Paraburdoo (Brockman ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion and updated pit designs.
-
(z) Yandicoogina (Pisolite ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion.
(aa) Eastern Range (Brockman ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion.
(bb) Hope Downs 1 (Marra Mamba ore) and Hope Downs 4 (Brockman ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion. (cc) West Angelas (Marra Mamba ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion and updated pit designs.
(dd) Reserves at Iron Ore Company of Canada are reported as marketable product (57% pellets and 43% concentrate for sale) at a natural moisture content of 2%. The marketable product is derived from mined material comprising 703 million dry tonnes at 38.7% iron (Proved) and 507 million dry tonnes at 37.9% iron (Probable) using process recovery factors derived from current IOC concentrating and pellet operations.
(ee) Western Range (Brockman ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following updates to the geological model and updated pit designs. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves. Joint venture discussions with China Baowu
Group covering the Western Range mining hub are continuing.
(ff) Bingham Canyon Reserves molybdenum grades interpolated from exploration drilling assays have been factored based on a long reconciliation history to blast hole and mill samples. (gg) The marketable product (TiO2 slag) is shown after all mining and processing losses. The Reserves are expressed as in situ tonnes.
(hh) Ranger #3 stockpiles Reserves were depleted with the cessation of mining due to the expiry of the Ranger Project Area mining lease in January 2021.
(ii) The marketable product (zircon at RBM and zirsil at QMM) is shown after all mining and processing losses. The Reserves are expressed as in situ tonnes.
Mineral Resources
As required by the Australian Securities Exchange, the following tables contain details of other mineralisation that has a reasonable prospect of being economically extracted in the future but which is not yet classiﬁed as Proved or Probable Ore Reserves. This material is deﬁned as Mineral Resources under the JORC Code. Estimates of such material are based largely on geological information with only preliminary consideration of mining, economic and other factors. While in the judgment of the Competent Person there are realistic expectations that all or part of the Mineral Resources will eventually become Proved or Probable Ore Reserves, there is no guarantee that this will occur as the result depends on further technical and economic studies and prevailing economicconditions in the future. As in the case of Ore Reserves, managed operations' estimates are completed using or testing against Rio Tinto long-term pricing and market forecasts/scenarios. Mineral Resources are stated as additional to the Ore Reserves reported earlier. Where operations are not managed by Rio Tinto, the Mineral Resources are published as received from the managing company. Where new project Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are footnoted as being reported for the ﬁrst time, additional information about them can be viewed on the Rio Tinto website.
Bauxite
Gove (Australia)(c)(b)
Porto Trombetas (MRN) (Brazil)(d) Sangaredi (Guinea)(e)
Weipa (Australia)(b)
Mineral Resources continued
Gold
Bingham Canyon (US) - Open Pit(j)
-
North Rim Skarn
U/GEscondida (Chile)
- Pampa Escondida - sulphide Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
O/P
-
- Hugo Dummett North Extension(n)
U/G U/G U/G U/G U/G O/P U/G O/P
Iron Ore(q)
Hamersley Iron (Australia)(s)(r)
Silver
Lithium
Jadar (Serbia)(cc)
Molybdenum
Bingham Canyon (US)
-
Open Pit(dd)(j)
Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - Heruga ETG
U/G
-
Heruga OT
U/GResolution Copper (US)
U/G
Bingham Canyon (US) - Open Pit(j)
-
North Rim Skarn
U/GOyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)
-
- Hugo Dummett North Extension(n)U/G U/G U/G U/G U/G O/P U/G O/P
Titanium Dioxide Feedstock
QMM (Madagascar)
RBM (South Africa)(ee)
RTFT (Canada)
D/O D/O+O/P O/P
U/GO/PO/P
Likely mining method(a)millions of tonnesmillions of tonnesmillions of tonnesTonnage millions of tonnesMeasured resources at end 2020
469
128
128
17 10
57
1
grammes per tonne
% Ti Minerals
% Li2O
20.00
0.020
Grade
% Mo
1.09 1.28
4.20
2.12
4.2
Tonnage millions of tonnes
millions of tonnesmillions of tonnesmillions of tonnes
Indicated resources at end 2020
530
804 11 11
397 86
142
142
94 56
55
9
grammes per tonne
% Ti Minerals
0.039
% Li2O
21.00
0.016
Grade
% Mo
1.12 1.15
4.3 12.3 84.9
3.13 4.12
1.48
1.7
Annual Report 2020 | riotinto.com 347
Mineral Resources continued
Likely mining method(a)
Measured resources at end 2020
Indicated resources at end 2020
Uranium
Tonnage millions of tonnes
Grade
% U3O8
Tonnage millions of tonnes
Grade
% U3O8
Energy Resources of Australia (Australia)
Zircon
millions of tonnes
% Zirconmillions of tonnes
% Zircon
QMM (Madagascar)
RBM (South Africa)(ee)
D/O D/O+O/P
469
0.2
804 11
0.2 8.1
-
(a) Likely mining method: O/P = open pit; U/G = underground; D/O = dredging operation.
-
(b) Gove and Weipa Resources are stated as dry tonnes and total alumina grade.
-
(c) Gove Resource tonnes increased following conversion of Reserves to Resources based on updated economic assumptions. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(d) Porto Trombetas (MRN) Resources are stated as dry tonnes and available alumina grade.
-
(e) Sangaredi Resource tonnes are reported on a 3% moisture basis and alumina grades are reported as total alumina.
-
(f) East Weipa and Andoom Resource tonnes increased following conversion of Reserves to Resources based on updated economic assumptions. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(g) Amrun Resource tonnes increased following conversion of Reserves to Resources following updated economic assumptions. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(h) Borates Resources are reported as in situ B2O3, rather than marketable product as in Reserves.
-
(i) Jadar equivalent in situ Resource is 55.2 million tonnes at 17.9% B2O3 (Indicated) and 84.1 million tonnes at 12.6% B2O3 (Inferred). Jadar Resource tonnes decreased following an updated geological model which was partially offset by conversion of Resources to Reserves. This was released to the market by Rio Tinto on 10 December 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change was released to the market and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(j) Bingham Canyon - Open Pit Resource tonnes increased and grade changed following a major pit design change on the completion of an Order of Magnitude Study. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(k) Escondida - mixed Resource tonnes increased as a result of additional drilling, an updated geological model and updated pit designs.
-
(l) Escondida - oxide Resource grade increased as a result of additional drilling, an updated geological model and updated pit designs.
-
(m) The Hugo Dummett North Resources include approximately 1.5 million tonnes of stockpiled material at a grade of 0.27% copper, 0.09 grammes per tonnes gold and 0.67 grammes per tonnes silver.
-
(n) Hugo Dummett North Resource tonnes increased and Hugo Dummett North Extension Resource tonnes decreased following changes to the underground mine design. These changes were reported to the market on 3 July 2020, with a subsequent update on 16 December 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of the material change was released to the market in July and can be viewed at riotinto.com/ invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(o) Oyut Open Pit Resource tonnes increased following a pit design update.
-
(p) The maiden Winu Resource was reported to the market on 28 July 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change was released to the market and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(q) Iron Ore Resources are reported on dry weight basis. As Rio Tinto only markets blended iron ore products from multiple mine sources, a detailed breakdown of constituent elements by individual deposit is not reported.
-
(r) Channar Resource tonnes previously reported under Channar JV (Australia) are now reported under Hamersley Iron (Australia) Brockman and Brockman Process Ore following the completion of the joint venture arrangement.
-
(s) The updated assessment of Mineral Resources reﬂects measures Rio Tinto has put in place following the events in the Juukan Gorge on 24 May 2020. These measures are intended to protect a number of sites, and to mitigate impacts to sites where there are existing heritage approvals authorising mining impacts, or a decision has been made not to seek regulatory approval to conduct mining activities, given the heritage considerations identiﬁed by Traditional Owners. The impact of the changes are not material to the total Resource. Rio Tinto's approach to cultural heritage management generally will continue to evolve in response to changes in agreements with Traditional Owners, further engagement with Traditional Owners and changing heritage legislation. Any material changes to Mineral Resources as a result of the further reﬁnement of Rio Tinto's approach will be disclosed at the appropriate time.
-
(t) Hamersley Iron (Australia) - Boolgeeda Resources are being reported for the ﬁrst time with the addition of the Poonda deposit. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(u) Eastern Ranges JV (Brockman Process Ore) Resource tonnes have decreased following mining depletion and updated pit designs.
-
(v) Rhodes Ridge JV (Brockman) Resource tonnes have increased following an updated geological model at Rhodes Ridge. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(w) Rhodes Ridge JV (Brockman Process Ore) Resources tonnes have increased following an updated geological model at Rhodes Ridge. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(x) Rhodes Ridge JV (Marra Mamba) Resources tonnes have increased mainly due to an updated geological model at Arrowhead. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(y) Rhodes Ridge JV (Detrital) Resource tonnes have increased mainly due to an updated geological model at Arrowhead. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.
-
(z) Robe JV (Brockman) Resource tonnes have increased due to an updated geological model.
(aa) Resources at Iron Ore Company of Canada are reported as in-situ material on a dry basis. This in-situ material has the potential to produce marketable product (57% pellets and 43% concentrate for sale at a natural moisture content of 2%) comprising 64 million tonnes at 65% iron (Measured), 282 million tonnes at 65% iron (Indicated) and 389 million tonnes at 65% iron (Inferred) using process recovery factors derived from current IOC concentrating and pellet operations.
(bb) Rio Tinto and Chinalco, who respectively own 45.05% and 39.95% of Simandou Blocks 3 and 4, are working with the government of Guinea to realise value from the world-class iron ore deposit.
The government of Guinea owns a 15% stake in the project.
(cc) Jadar Resource tonnes increased following an updated geological model which was partially offset by conversion of Resources to Reserves. This was released to the market by Rio Tinto on
10 December 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change was released to the market and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves. (dd) Bingham Canyon open pit molybdenum grades interpolated from exploration drilling assays have been factored based on a long reconciliation history to blast hole and mill samples. (ee) RBM Resource tonnes decreased following mining depletion.
(ff) In February 2020, Rio Tinto's interest in Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) increased from 68.4% to 86.3% as a result of new ERA shares issued to Rio Tinto under the Entitlement Offer and
Underwriting Agreement to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area.
(gg) Ranger #3 Deeps and Ranger #3 stockpiles Resources were depleted with the cessation of mining due to the expiry of the Ranger Project Area mining lease in January 2021.
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Corporate Governance
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves governance
We have well-established governance processes to support the generation and publication of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, including a series of business unit and product group structures and processes independent of operational reporting.
The Audit Committee's remit includes the governance of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. This includes an annual review of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at a Group level, as well as a review of ﬁndings and progress from the Group Internal Audit programme.
Ore Reserves Steering Committee
The Ore Reserves Steering Committee (ORSC), chaired by the Group Executive, Safety, Technical & Projects, meets at least quarterly. ORSC comprises senior representatives across our technical, ﬁnancial, governance and business groups and oversees the appointment of Competent Persons nominated by the business units, review of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve data prior to public reporting and the development of Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve standards and guidance.
Orebody Knowledge Centre of Excellence
In 2019, we created the Orebody Knowledge Centre of Excellence, which contains a dedicated Orebody Knowledge Technical Assurance team. Orebody Knowledge Technical Assurance, in conjunction with the ORSC, is the guardian and author of Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve standards and guidance and is responsible for the governance and compilation of Group Mineral Resource, Ore Reserve and reconciliation reporting. The technical assurance team also monitors the external reporting environment, facilitates internal audits and monitors actions with Group Internal Audit.
The Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve internal audits are conducted by independent external consulting personnel in a programme managed by Group Internal Audit with the assistance of the Orebody Knowledge Centre of Excellence and ORSC. During 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, two internal Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve audits were completed remotely. Material ﬁndings are reported outside of the product group reporting line to the Audit Committee, and all reports and action plans are reviewed by the ORSC for alignment to internal and external reporting standards.
Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) compliance
We have continued developing internal systems and controls in order to meet JORC compliance in all external reporting, including the preparation of all reported data by Competent Persons as members of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (The AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or recognised professional organisations (RPOs). JORC Table 1 reports for new or materially upgraded signiﬁcant deposits are released to the market; they are also available on the Group's website. JORC Table 1 and NI 43-101 technical reports generated by non-managed units or joint venture partners are referenced within the reporting footnotes with the location and initial reporting date identiﬁed.
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves from externally managed operations, in which Rio Tinto holds a minority share, are reported as received from the managing entity. Figures from our managed operations are the responsibility of the managing directors of the business units and estimates are carried out by Competent Persons as deﬁned by JORC.
2020 Highlights
-
- Orebody Knowledge Centre of Excellence with dedicated Orebody Knowledge Technical Assurance team manage and assure the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve reporting
-
- Ongoing professional development: over 25 hours of virtual Competent Persons workshops and training run
-
- Independent auditing: two remote Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve audits completed
Competent Persons
Bauxite
G Rogers A McIntyre W Saba
J P M Franco
-
M A Diallo
-
M Keersemaker
AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM
Borates
B Grifﬁths R TorresSME AusIMM
Copper
A Schwarz H Martin M Bixley O Dendev F Prince R Hayes E Mader
AusIMM AusIMM
AusIMM
P Rodriguez K Schroeder J Vickery
E WoodsAusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM
R Maureira
AusIMM
F B Vargara J Marshall J Pocoe
AusIMM AusIMMAusIMM
Association(a)
Employer
Rio TintoCBG Consultant - Aluminpro Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée Mineração Rio de Norte
MRN Consultant
Rio TintoRio TintoRio TintoRio TintoMinera Escondida Ltda.
Rio TintoRio Tinto
Accountability
Resources Resources Reserves
Reserves Resources Resources ReservesResources and Reserves Resources
Resources Resources Reserves Resources Reserves Resources Reserves Resources Resources
Resources and Reserves
Reserves
Resources ReservesResourcesResources
Deposits
Gove, East Weipa and Andoom, North of Weipa, AmrunGove, East Weipa and Andoom, North of Weipa, Amrun Gove, East Weipa and Andoom, Amrun
Sangaredi
TrombetasRio Tinto Borates - BoronResolution Copper(c)
Oyu Tolgoi(b) (c) (d)
Bingham Canyon (b) (c) (d)Escondida, Escondida - Chimborazo - sulphide, Pampa Escondida - sulphide(b), Pinta VerdeEscondidaLa Granja
Winu(b) (d)
Competent Persons
Diamonds
S Brennan M Rayner K Pollock C Auld
M KontzamanisAusIMM AusIMM NAPEG NAPEG NAPEG
Iron ore
K Tindale M McDonald S Roche
P Ziemendorf N Brajkovich P Savory
B Sommerville R Bleakey
R Way
R Williams
AusIMM PEGNL AusIMM PEGNL PEGNL AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM
L Vilela Couto R Sarin
AusIMM
R VermaAusIMM AusIMM
Lithium
J Garcia N Grubin M Sweeney G Davis
A Earl
EFG EFG AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM
Association(a)
Titanium dioxide feedstock
F A Consuegra J Dumouchel D Gallant
T Daling A Louw S Mnunu P De Kock F HeesAPGO OIQ OIQ SAIMM SACNASP SACNASP SAIMM
AusIMM
Uranium
S Pevely
AusIMM
Employer
Rio TintoRio TintoRio TintoRio TintoRio TintoRio TintoConsultant - Snowden GroupRio TintoRio TintoRio TintoRio Tinto
(a) AusIMM: Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
APGO: Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario EFG: European Federation of Geologists
Accountability
Resources and Reserves Resources and Reserves Resources and Reserves Reserves
Reserves
Resources Resources Reserves Resources Reserves Reserves Resources Resources Resources Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves
Resources Resources Resources Reserves
ReservesResources and Reserves Resources
Reserves Reserves Resources Resources Reserves ResourcesResources and Reserves
NAPEG: Association of Professional Engineers; Geologists and Geophysicists of the Northwest Territories OIQ: L'Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec
PEGNL: Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador SACNASP: South African Council for Natural Scientiﬁc Professions
SAIMM: South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
SME: Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration
-
(b) Includes gold
-
(c) Includes molybdenum
-
(d) Includes silver
-
(e) Includes borates
-
(f) Includes zircon
Deposits
Argyle DiamondsDiavikSimandouIron Ore Company of CanadaRio Tinto Iron Ore - Hamersley, Channar, Eastern Range, Hope Downs, Robe, Rhodes Ridge
Rio Tinto Iron Ore - Hamersley, Eastern Range, Hope Downs, Robe
Jadar(e)Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT)Richards Bay Minerals (RBM)(f)QMM Madagascar Minerals(f)Energy Resources of Australia - Ranger 3, Jabiluka
Mines and Production Facilities
Group mines as at 31 December 2020
Iron Ore
Property
Hamersley Iron:
Brockman 2 Brockman 4 Marandoo Mount Tom Price Nammuldi Paraburdoo Silvergrass
Western Turner Syncline Yandicoogina
Eastern Range
Ownership
100% Rio Tinto
54% Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto owns 54% of the Bao-Hi joint venture with the remaining 46% held by China Baowu Group
Operator
Rio TintoRio Tinto
Location
Pilbara region, Western Australia
Pilbara region, Western Australia
Access
Hamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara IronHamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara Iron
Title/lease/acreage
Agreements for life of mine with Government of Western Australia, save for the Yandicoogina mining lease, which expires in 2039 with an option to extend for 21 years.
Mount Tom Price, Marandoo, Brockman 2, Brockman 4, Nammuldi and Western Turner Syncline Mineral and Mining Lease held under Iron Ore (Hamersley Range) Agreement Act 1963.
Area of ML4SA subject to current mining operations approx 15,339 ha.
Area of M272SA subject to current mining operations approx 2,059 ha.
Paraburdoo and Eastern Range Mineral Lease held under Iron Ore (Hamersley Range) Agreement Act 1968.
Area of ML246SA subject to current mining operations approx 1,943 ha
Yandicoogina Mining Lease held under Iron Ore (Yandicoogina) Agreement Act 1996.
Area of M274SA subject to current mining operations approx 4,584 ha.
Mineral lease expires in 2028 with successive options to extend by 21 years.
Mineral Lease held under Iron Ore (Hamersley Range) Agreement Act 1963.
Area of ML4SA subject to current mining operations approx 990 ha.
Key permit conditions
History
State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties.
The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections.
Mount Tom Price began operations in 1966, followed by Paraburdoo in 1974. In the 1990s, Channar, Brockman 2, Marandoo and Yandicoogina achieved ﬁrst ore. Since 2000, Eastern Ranges, Nammuldi, Brockman 4, Western Turner Syncline and Silvergrass have joined the network of Hamersley Iron mines.
Type of mineType of mineralisation
Open pitBrockman 2, Brockman 4, Tom Price, Paraburdoo and Western Turner Syncline: Mineralisation is hematite/ goethite mineralisation hosted within the Brockman Fm banded iron formations. Detrital deposits also occur at these sites. At Tom Price and Western Turner Syncline, some goethite/hematite mineralisation hosted within the Marra Mamba Fm also occurs. Marandoo and Silvergrass: mineralisation occurs as goethite/ haematite within the banded iron formations of the Marra Mamba Fm. Some detrital mineralisation also occurs. Yandicoogina goethite mineralisation occurring as pisolite ores within a paleo-channel; channel iron formations.
Processing plants and other available facilities
Process plants are largely dry crush and screen plants producing a lump and ﬁnes product. For the Silvergrass & Nammuldi mines, wet processing of the ore using cyclones also occurs at the Nammuldi plant. At Marandoo cyclones are used for processing the ﬁnes at Marandoo plant. At Tom Price and Western Turner Syncline processing is through the Tom Price plant; low grade ﬁnes are upgraded using heavy media cyclones and spirals while a heavy media separation is used to upgrade lumps. Paraburdoo is processed through the Paraburdoo process plant. Processing is via a dry crush and screen plants producing a lump and ﬁnes product with ﬁnes further processed by a 2 stage cyclone plant. Yandicoogina is dry crush and screen to ﬁnes only, with low grade being processed via wet scrubbing and calciﬁcation.
Power source
Supplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara Iron
State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/ investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties.
The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections.
The Bao-Hi joint venture was established in 2002 and has delivered sales of more than 200 million tonnes of iron ore to China.
Open pitMineralisation is hematite/ goethite mineralisation hosted within the Brockman Fm banded iron formations.
Eastern Range is processed through the Paraburdoo process plant. Processing is via a dry crush and screen plants producing a lump and ﬁnes product with ﬁnes further processed by a 2 stage cyclone plant.
Supplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara Iron
Group mines as at 31 December 2020
Iron Ore continued
Property
Ownership
Channar
Operator
Location
60% Rio Tinto
The Channar Mining Joint Venture is 60% owned by Rio Tinto (through Channar Mining Pty Ltd) and 40% by Sinosteel Corporation (Sinosteel Channar Pty Ltd)
Rio Tinto
Pilbara region, Western Australia
Access
Hamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara Iron
Title/lease/acreage
Mining lease expires in 2028 with an option to extend by up to ﬁve years.
Mining Lease held under Iron Ore (Channar Joint Venture) Agreement Act 1987.
Area of M265SA subject to current mining operations approx 1,876 ha.
Hope Downs 1
50% Rio Tinto.
50% Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd
Rio Tinto
Pilbara region, Western Australia
Hamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara IronMining lease expires in 2027 with two options to extend of 21 years each.
Mining Lease held under Iron Ore (Hope Downs) Agreement Act 1992.
Area of M282SA subject to current mining operations approx 3,912 ha.
Key permit conditions
State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties.
The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections.
State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties.
The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections.
History
The Channar Mining Joint Venture, established in 1987, was the ﬁrst large-scale mining joint venture between Chinese and Australian companies. The joint venture was 60% owned by Rio Tinto and 40% by Sinosteel Corporation. It delivered sales of 290 million tonnes of iron ore to China. The Channar Mining Joint Venture came to a natural conclusion in quarter four 2020, at which time mining operations reverted to 100% Rio Tinto (Channar Mining Pty Ltd).
Joint venture between Rio Tinto and Hancock Prospecting. Construction of Stage 1 to 22 million tonnes per annum commenced 2006 and ﬁrst production occurred 2007. Stage 2 to 30 million tonnes per annum completed 2009.
Type of mineType of mineralisation
Open pitChannar Mineralisation is hematite/goethite mineralisation hosted within the Brockman Fm banded iron formations.
Channar is processed through the Paraburdoo process plant. Processing is via a dry crush and screen plants producing a lump and ﬁnes product with ﬁnes further processed by a 2 stage cyclone plant.
Open pitHope Downs 1 mineralisation occurs as goethite/ haematite within the banded iron formations of the Marra Mamba Fm. Some detrital mineralisation also occurs.
Processing plants and other available facilities
Hope Downs 1 is processed at the Hope Downs 1 process plant which is dry crush and screen plant producing a lump and ﬁnes product.
Supplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara Iron
Supplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara Iron
Power source
Group mines as at 31 December 2020
Iron Ore continued
Property
Ownership
Operator
Location
Access
Title/lease/acreage
Hope Downs 4
Robe River Iron Associates:
Robe Valley (Mesa A and Mesa J)
West Angelas
50% Rio Tinto.
50% Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd
53% Rio Tinto
Robe River is a joint venture between
Rio Tinto (53%), Mitsui Iron Ore Development (33%), and Nippon Steel Corporation (14%)
Rio Tinto
Pilbara region, Western Australia
Rio Tinto
Pilbara region, Western Australia
Hamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara IronHamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara IronMining lease expires in 2027 with two options to extend of 21 years each.
Mining Lease held under Iron Ore (Hope Downs) Agreement Act 1992.
Area of M282SA subject to current mining operations approx 3,138 ha.
Agreements for life of mine with Government of Western Australia.
Mineral Lease held under Iron Ore (Robe River) Agreement Act 1964.
Area of ML248SA subject to current mining operations approx 10,598 ha.
Dampier Salt Port Hedland, Dampier and Lake Macleod
68.4% Rio Tinto
Dampier Salt is a joint venture between
Rio Tinto (68%), Marubeni Corporation (22%) and Sojitz (10%).
Rio Tinto (Dampier Salt Limited)
Gascoyne and Pilbara regions, Western Australia
Road and port
Mining and mineral leases expiring in 2034 at Dampier; 2029 at Port Hedland and 2031 at Lake MacLeod.
Mineral Leases are held under Dampier Solar Salt Industry Agreement Act 1967, Leslie Solar Salt Industry Agreement Act 1966 and Evaporites (Lake MacLeod) Agreement Act 1967 respectively.
Key permit conditions
History
Type of mineType of mineralisationProcessing plants and other available facilities
Power source
State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties.
The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections.
State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties.
The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections.
State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties.
Joint venture between Rio Tinto and Hancock Prospecting. Construction of wet plant processing to 15 million tonnes per annum commenced 2011 and ﬁrst production occurred 2013.
First shipment in 1972 from Robe Valley. Interest acquired in 2000 through North Limited acquisition. First ore was shipped from West Angelas in 2002.
Construction of the Dampier ﬁeld started in 1969; ﬁrst shipment in 1972. Lake MacLeod was acquired in 1978 as an operating ﬁeld. Port Hedland was acquired in 2001 as an operating ﬁeld.
Open pitMineralisation at Hope Downs 4 is hematite/goethite mineralisation hosted within the Brockman Fm banded iron formations.
Open pitAt West Angelas, mineralisation occurs as goethite/ haematite within the banded iron formations of the Marra Mamba Fm. Some detrital mineralisation also occurs. Robe valley deposits are comprised of goethite mineralisation occurring as pisolite ores within a paleo-channel; channel iron formations.
At West Angelas, ore processing is via dry crush and screen plants. In the Robe Valley, dry crush and screen plants, as well as wet processing plants (wet scrubbing and screening) are used to improve iron grades for some ores.
Solar evaporation of seawater at Dampier and Port Hedland; underground brine at Lake MacLeod; extraction of gypsum at Lake MacLeod.
Salt is grown every year through solar evaporation in permanent crystallising pans.
Gypsum is present in the top layer covering most of the Lake Macleod.
Hope Downs 4 ore is processed through the HD 4 plant. Process uses dry crushing followed by wet scrubbing and a 2 stage cyclone plant.
Salt is processed through a washing plant, consisting of screening washbelts at Lake MacLeod, Screwbowl classiﬁers and static screens at Port Hedland and sizing screens, counter-current classiﬁers with dewatering screens and centrifuges at Dampier. Dampier produces shipping-ready product for immediate shiploading. Washed salt at Lake MacLeod and Port Hedland is dewatered on stockpiles.
Lake Macleod also mines and processes gypsum in leaching heaps.
Supplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara IronLong-term contracts with Hamersley Iron and Horizon Power and on-site generationSupplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara Iron
Group mines as at 31 December 2020
Copper and Diamonds
Property
Ownership
Escondida
30% Rio Tinto - 57.5% BHP, 10% JECO Corporation consortium comprising Mitsubishi, JX Nippon Mining and Metals (10%), 2.5% JECO 2 Ltd
Operator
Location
BHP
Atacama Desert, Chile
Access
Pipeline and road to deep sea port at Coloso; road and rail
Title/lease/acreage
Rights conferred by Government under Chilean Mining Code. Thirteen mineral rights leases with a total 57,047 ha.
Rio Tinto Kennecott Bingham Canyon
100% Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Kennecott Copper
Near Salt Lake City, Utah, US
Pipeline, road and railWholly owned - approximately 95,000 acres in total.
Oyu Tolgoi
Oyu Tolgoi is TRQ's principal and only material mineral resource property and is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC; the remaining 34% interest is held by the Government of Mongolia through Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC.
Rio Tinto, with other
Rio Tinto afﬁliates, holds a 50.8% majority interest in TRQ, and is responsible for the day-to-day operational management and development of the Project.
Rio Tinto
Khanbogd soum, Umnugovi province, Mongolia
Air and road
Three mining licences are 100% held by Oyu Tolgoi LLC: MV-006708 (the Manakht licence: 4,533 ha), MV-006709 (the Oyu Tolgoi licence: 8,490 ha), and MV-006710 (the Khukh Khad licence: 1,763 ha).
Two further licences are held in joint venture with Entrée Gold LLCMV-015226 (the Shivee Tolgoi Licence) and MV-015225 (the Javkhlant Licence).
The licence term under the Minerals Law of Mongolia is 30 years with two 20-year extensions. First renewals are due in 2033 and 2039 for the Oyu Tolgoi and Entrée Gold licences respectively.
Key permit conditions
Annual tenement payments (during March per year)
Production started in 1990 and since then capacity has been expanded numerous times. In 1998 ﬁrst cathode was produced from the oxide leach plant, and during 2006 the sulphide leach plant was inaugurated, a year after the start of Escondida Norte pit production. During 2016, the third concentrator plant was commissioned.
Permit conditions are established by Utah and US Government agencies and comprise:
- Environmental compliance and reporting
-
Closure and reclamation requirementsInvestment Agreement dated 6 October 2009, between the Government of Mongolia, Oyu Tolgoi LLC, TRQ, and Rio Tinto in respect of Oyu Tolgoi (Investment Agreement).
Amended and Restated Shareholders Agreement dated 8 June 2011 among Oyu Tolgoi LLC, THR Oyu Tolgoi Ltd. (formerly Ivanhoe Oyu Tolgoi (BVI) Ltd.), Oyu Tolgoi Netherlands B.V. and Erdenes MGL LLC (ARSHA). Erdenes MGL LLC has since transferred its shares in Oyu Tolgoi LLC and its rights and obligations under the ARSHA to its subsidiary, Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC.
Underground Mine Development and Financing Plan (Underground Development Plan) dated 18 May 2015, between TRQ, the Government of Mongolia, Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, THR Oyu Tolgoi Ltd., Oyu Tolgoi Netherlands B.V., Rio Tinto and Oyu Tolgoi LLC.
Power Source Framework Agreement dated 31 December 2018, between the Government of Mongolia and Oyu Tolgoi LLC, including the amendment to the PSFA dated 26 June 2020. This requires obtaining numerous permits and authorisations from Mongolian regulatory authorities.
In terms of key government permits, Oyu Tolgoi LLC secured a land use permit until 2035 and water use permit until 2039 as well as the mineral rights.
Oyu Tolgoi was ﬁrst discovered in 1996. Construction began in late 2009 after signing of an Investment Agreement with the Government of Mongolia, and ﬁrst concentrate was produced in 2012. First sales of concentrate were made to Chinese customers in 2013. In 2015, Underground Development Plan was signed with Government of Mongolia.
History
Interest acquired in 1989. In 2012, the pushback of the south wall commenced, extending the mine life from 2018 to 2032.
Type of mine
Open pitOpen pitOre Reserves have been reported at the Oyut and Hugo North deposits. The Oyut deposit is currently mined as an open pit using a conventional drill, blast, load, and haul method. The Hugo North deposit is currently being developed as an underground mine.
Type of mineralisation
Consists of a series of porphyry deposits containing copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum.
Porphyry and associated skarn deposits containing copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum.
Consists of a series of porphyry deposits containing copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum.
Processing plants and other available facilities
Los Colorados, Laguna Seca Line 1, and Laguna Seca Line 2 Concentrators. OLAP - oxide leach facility, SL Rom leach facility and SX/EW facility.
Copperton concentrator, Garﬁeld smelter, reﬁnery, and precious metals plant, assay lab and tailings storage facilities.
One copper concentrator with a nominal feed capacity of 100ktpd comprising currently of 2 SAG mills, 4 ball mills, rougher and cleaner ﬂotation circuits and up to 1Mtpa copper concentrate capacity. Other major facilities that support the isolated operations include Maintenance workshops, heating plant, sealed airstrip and terminal, and camp facilities with up to 6000 person capacity to accommodate current operations and the UGconstruction project. UG infrastructure in place includes several shafts for ore haulage, man haulage and ventilation plus a conveyor decline to surface and associated surface infrastructure.
Power source
Supplied from grid under various contracts with local generating companies
Supply contract with Rocky Mountain PowerCurrently sources its power under an agreement with the Inner Mongolia Power International Cooperation Company Ltd. (IMPIC), via the Mongolian National Power Transmission Grid (NPTG) authority, with Grid power from China and supplementary diesel power generation at site. Signed Tavan Tolgoi Power Plant Power Source Framework agreement in December 2018.
Group mines as at 31 December 2020
Copper and Diamonds continued
Property
Argyle Diamonds
Ownership
Operator
Location
100% Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto
East Kimberley, Western Australia
Access
Title/lease/acreage
Road and air
Mining tenement held under Diamond (Argyle Diamond Mines Joint Venture) Agreement Act 1981; M259SA: 60,690 haDiavik
60% Rio Tinto - 40% Dominion Diamond Mines ULC, a Calgary-based Canadian asset of U.S. conglomerate The Washington Companies
Energy and Minerals
Property
Rio Tinto Borates - Boron
Ownership
Diavik Diamond Mines (2012) Inc. is a Yellowknife-based Canadian subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc in London, UK
Operator
Northwest Territories (NWT), Canada
Location
100% Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto
California, United StatesAir, ice road in winter
Access
Three mineral rights leases with a total average of 8,016 (3,244 ha). Mining leases are issued by the NWT Government. One lease was renewed in 2017 and two leases were renewed in February 2018. The new leases will expire after 21 years.
Title/lease/acreage
Road and rail
Land holdings include 13,493 acres (owned including mineral rights) for the mining operation, plant infrastructure, and tailings storage facility.
Rio Tinto Fer et Titane Lac Tio
100% Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto
Havre-Saint-Pierre, Province of Quebec, Canada
Rail and port (St Lawrence River)A total of 6,534 hectares of licences including two mining concessions of total 609ha, granted by Province of Quebec in 1949 and 1951 which, subject to certain Mining Act restrictions, confer rights and obligations of an owner.
QIT Madagascar Minerals (80%)QIT Madagascar Minerals is 80% owned by
Rio Tinto and 20% owned by the Government of Madagascar.
Rio Tinto
Fort-Dauphin, MadagascarRoad and port
Mining lease covering 56,200 hectares, granted by central government.
Key permit conditions
Permit conditions are set by the Western Australia State Government and comprise environmental compliance and reporting; environmental security and closure and rehabilitation planning; and payment of taxes and government royalties. The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections.
Our key permit conditions are local employment, procurement and beneﬁt sharing commitments; environmental compliance and reporting; environmental security and closure and rehabilitation planning; and payment of taxes and government royalties.
History
Mining commenced in 1982 with alluvial operations. Open pit extraction of the primary diamond pipe was carried out from 1985 to 2013. Interest increased from 59.7% following purchase of Ashton Mining in 2000. Underground mine project approved in 2005 and operational from 2013 to 2020.
Deposits discovered in 1994-95. Construction approved in 2000. Diamond production started in 2003. Fourth pipe commenced production in 2018. Mine life through 2023-25.
Type of mine
Underground block cave (previously open pit).
Open pit and underground operations (Blast-hole stoping and Sub-level Retreat methods).
Type of mineralisation
Diamondiferous Lamproite deposit.
Diamondiferous, Kimberlite deposit.
Processing plants and other available facilities
On-site process plant comprised of crushing and screening operations, heavy media concentration, x-ray diamond recovery, and tailings deposition.
Includes processing plant and accommodation facilities onsite.
Power source
Long-term contract with Ord Hydro Consortium (Paciﬁc Hydro) coupled with on-site backup diesel generation.
On-site diesel generators; installed capacity 44MW and 9.2MW of wind capacity.
Key permit conditions
Boron Operation currently has all State and Federal environmental and operational permits in place to continue the mining and processing operation. Regular updates to permits are ongoing.
The property is held under Quebec provincial government mining concession permits (Concession minière No 368 and 381). Each is of one year duration renewable as long as the mine is in operation. RTFT has also a number of claims (exclusive exploration permits) covering ilmenite occurrences in the region of the mine. These claims are renewable every 2 years.
The permit has a validity of 30 years as of 12th December 1996. Additional renewal for 10-years each period are granted at QMM`s request. An annual fee is payable to government authorities following notiﬁcation at the beginning of January.
History
Deposit discovered in 1925 and acquired by Rio Tinto in 1967.
Production started 1950; interest acquired in 1989.
Exploration project started in 1986; construction approved 2005. Ilmenite and zirsil production started 2008. QMM intends to extract ilmenite and zirsil from heavy mineral sands over an area of about 6,000 hectares along the coast over the next 40 years.
Type of mine
Open pitOpen pitMineral sand dredging
Type of mineralisation
Sedimentary sequence of tincal and kernite containing interbedded claystone enveloped by facies consisting of ulexite and colemanite bearing claystone, and barren claystone.
Magmatic intrusion.
Coastal mineralised sands.
Processing plants and other available facilities
Boron Operation consists of the open pit mine, an ore crushing and conveying system, 2 process plants (Primary Process and Boric Acid Plant), Shipping facility, and tailings storage facilities.
Lac Tio has a crushing facility, dedicated railway, stockpile at the train terminal, ship loader, ofﬁce buildings at the mine and at the terminal and waste dumps.
QMM has an operating Dredge, Dry Mine Unit, Heavy Mineral Concentrator, Mineral Separation Plant, Port and bulk loading facilities.
Power source
On-site co-generation units and local power gridSupplied by Hydro Quebec at regulated tariffOn-site heavy fuel oil generators
Group mines as at 31 December 2020
Energy and Minerals continued
Property
Richards Bay Minerals
Ownership
RBM is a joint venture between Rio Tinto (74%) and Blue Horizon - a consortium of investors and our Host Communities Mbonambi, Sokhulu, Mkhwanazi and Dube - which own 24%. The remaining shares are held in an employee trust.
Operator
Location
Rio Tinto
Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
Access
Rail, road and port
Title/lease/acreage
Mineral rights for Reserve 4 and Reserve 10 issued by South African State and converted to new order mining rights from 9 May 2012. Mining rights run until 8 May 2041 and covers 11,645 hectares including mined Tisand area.
Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC)Energy Resources of Australia - RangerIOC is a joint venture between Rio Tinto (58.7%), Mitsubishi (26.2%) and the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Income Corporation (15.1%).
86.3% Rio Tinto with the remaining 13.7% held by minority shareholders
Rio TintoEnergy Resources of AustraliaLabrador City, Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, CanadaNorthern Territory, Australia
Railway and port facilities in Sept-Îles, Quebec
(owned and operated by IOC)
Road, rail and portMining leases, surface rights and a tailings disposal license are held by the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company (LIORC) under the Labrador Mining and Exploration Act. LIORC subleases these rights to IOC. The mining leases cover 10,356 hectares, the surface rights cover 8,805 hectares and the tailings license covers 2,784 hectares. These subleased rights are valid until 2050. In addition to the above rights, IOC also holds a number of mineral licenses, either directly or under sublease from LIORC.
ERA Mining Tenure comprises two leases; the Ranger Project Area (RPA, 79 km2) which hosts the now mined out Ranger 1 and 3 uranium deposits, and MLN1 (73 km2), which hosts the undeveloped Tier 1 Jabiluka uranium deposit.
Mining tenure granted by Federal Government as per Section 41 of the Atomic Energy Act. The Authority to mine and process at Ranger is due to expire on 8 January 2021, when "ERA shall cease or suspend, as the case may be, all mining operations permitted under this Authority by 8 January 2021".
Key permit conditions
RBM operates in three lease areas, Tisand, Zulti North and Zulti South by means of a notarial deed. Tisand (which contains the stockpiled tails) and Zulti North leases are held by Tisand (Pty) Ltd. In September 2012, Rio Tinto completed the acquisition of BHP Billiton's entire interests in RBM. The acquisition resulted in
Rio Tinto effectively doubling its holding (74%) in RBM. The remaining 26% of RBM is owned by a consortium of local communities and businesses (24%) and RBM employees (2%), in line with South Africa's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment legislation.
Several existing and valid Newfoundland and Labrador permits such as TMP Release, Tailings Disposal Licence, Approval for Asbestos Disposal Site at Main landﬁll Facility, Mill licence, PCB Storage Facility, Landﬁll, Water withdrawal and use of bodies of water, Dewatering & Excavation of Maggie Lake, Inﬁlling of Carol Lake Lagoon and unnamed water body, Sewage System/Water Supply for Crusher Building. IOC holds also Federal Permits (Fish Habitat Compensation Agreement, Tailings Management Plan and dewatering.
RPA - Granted under s41 of the Atomic Energy Act - Authority to process uranium expires 8 Jan 2021. Lease expires 8 Jan 2026, allowing for 5 years of rehabilitation and closure activities.
MLN1 - Northern Territory Mineral Lease granted in 1982 under the NT Mining Act for an initial period of 42 years - Expires in 2024, which can be renewed by the Minister for a further period not exceeding 10 years provided ERA has complied with the NT Mining Act and the conditions of MLN1.
History
Production started 1977; initial interest acquired 1989. Fifth mining plant commissioned in 2000. One mining plant decommissioned in 2008. In September 2012,
Rio Tinto doubled its holding in Richards Bay Minerals to 74% following the acquisition of BHP Billiton's entire interests.
Interest acquired in 2000 through North. Current operation began in 1962 and has processed over one billion tonnes of crude ore since. Annual capacity 23 million tonnes of concentrate of which 12.5 million tonnes can be pelletised.
Mining commenced 1981. Interest acquired through acquisition of North 2000. Open pit mining ended 2012, since then ERA has been processing ore stockpiles. Processing of uranium ore is legislated to ﬁnish on 8 January 2021.
Type of mine
Dune sand dredgingOpen pitStockpile
Type of mineralisation
Coastal mineralised sands.
Oxide iron (specular hematite and magnetite).
Paleo-Proterozoic, structurally-hosted "unconformity-type" uraninite.
Processing plants and other available facilities
RBM manages and operates several dredges, dry mining units, heavy mineral concentrators and mineral separation plant. RBM has also a smelter with furnaces to produce titania slag, pig iron in addition to rutile and zircon.
Concentrator (gravity and magnetic separation circuits), Pellet plant, Warehouses, Workshops, Heating plant, Ore delivery system (crusher/conveyor and automated train system) Explosives plant, Train loadout facilities, Rail line (Labrador City to Sept-Îles), Stockyards, Shiploaders.
Crushing (primary, secondary and tertiary crushing circuits); Grinding plant; Leaching circuit; Counter Current Decant circuit; solvent extraction circuit; precipitation, drying and packing circuit; Neutralisation and tailings disposal system.
Power source
Contract with ESKOMSupplied by Newfoundland and Labrador HydroOn-site diesel generation
Group mines as at 31 December 2020
Aluminium
Property
Ownership
CBG Sangaredi
Rio Tinto Group 22.95%, Guinean Government 49%, Alcoa 22.95%, Dadco Investments Limited 5.1%
Operator
La Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée
Location
Sangaredi, Guinea
Access
Road, air and port
Title/lease/acreage
Mining concession expires in 2040.
Leases comprise 2,939 km2.
GoveMRN Porto Trombetas
100% Rio TintoMRN's shareholders are:
Rio Tinto (12%), Vale (40%), Hydro (5%), South 32 (14.8%),
CBA (Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio 10%) and Alcoa (18.2%).
*Alcoa's 18.2% is comprised of Alcoa Alumínio (8.58%), AWA Brasil (4.62%) and AWA LLC (5%), each a subsidiary of Alcoa (10%).
Rio Tinto through Rio Tinto Alumina Gove P/L
MRN is a non-managed JV. All decisions are approved by shareholders Board of Directors
Gove, Northern Territory, Australia
Porto Trombetas, Para, Brazil
Road, air and portAll leases were renewed in 2011 for a further period of 42 years. The residue disposal area is leased from the Arnhem Land Aboriginal Land Trust. The Northern Territory government is the lessor of the balance of the leases; however, on expiry of the 42-year renewed term, the land subject to the balances of the leases will all vest to the Arnhem Land Aboriginal Land Trust.
Leases comprise 233.5 km2.
Air or port
Mining concession granted by Brazilian Mining Agency (ANM), following the Brazilian mining code with no expiration date.
The current 44 MRN mining leases cover 22 major plateaus, which spread across 143,000 hectares and all of them have the status of a mining concession.
Weipa/Ely
100% Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto through Rio Tinto Alumina Weipa P/L
Weipa, Queensland, Australia
Road, air and portThe Queensland Government Comalco (ML7024) lease expires in 2042 with an option of a 21-year extension, then two years' notice of termination; the Queensland Government Alcan lease (ML7031) expires in 2048 with a 21-year right of renewal with a two-year notice period.
Leases comprise 2,716.9 km2 [ML7024 = 1340.8 km2; ML7031 = 1376.1 km2].
Key permit conditions
The obligations of CBG relative to health and safety of workers and to the environment and to the rehabilitation of mined out areas are subject to the Mining Code (2011) and Environmental Code of the Republic of Guinea.
Key permit conditions are prescribed by the Northern Territory Government in the form of a Mine Management Plan (MMP). The current MMP runs for a period of 12 years, until 2031, and authorises all activities at the operation. Lease payments are prescribed by the terms of the relevant leases.
With the exception of concessions from Amazonas State, the MRN mining leases are within the Saracá-Taquera National Forest, a preservation environmental area. However, the right of mining is preserved initially by the Federal law which created the National Forest (that is subsequent to mining concessions), as well as by the management plan, which acknowledges a formal mining zone within the conﬁnes of the National Forest.
Environmental licensing is granted by Brazilian Environmental Agency (IBAMA) up to 2026 for East Zone. For West Zone it will require new licensing from 2027 to 2048.
The respective leases are subject to the Comalco Agreement Act (Comalco Agreement) and Alcan Agreement Act (Alcan Agreement); the relevant State Agreements for the Weipa operations. Key permit conditions are prescribed by the Queensland Government in the relevant Environmental Authority applicable to each lease (ML7024 and ML7031, respectively). Lease payments are subject to the terms of the leases and the respective State Agreements.
History
Bauxite mining commenced in 1973. Shareholders are 51% Halco and 49% Government of Guinea. Rio Tinto holds a 45% interest in Halco. Expansion of the CBG bauxite mine, processing plant, port facility and associated infrastructure is currently near completion with ramp up to 18.5 million tonnes per annum underway.
Bauxite mining commenced in 1970, feeding both the Gove reﬁnery, and export market capped at two million tonnes per annum. Bauxite export ceased in 2006 with feed intended for the expanded Gove reﬁnery. Bauxite exports recommenced in 2008, increasing progressively following the curtailment of the reﬁnery production in 2014 and the permanent shut decision made by the Board of Rio Tinto in October 2017. Current annual production capacity is 12.5 million tonnes on a dry basis.
Mineral extraction commenced in 1979. Initial production capacity 3.4 million tonnes annually. From 2003, production capacity up to 16.3 million tonnes per year on a dry basis.
Bauxite mining commenced in 1961 at Weipa. Major upgrade completed in 1998. Rio Tinto interest increased from 72.4% to 100% in 2000. In 1997, Ely Bauxite Mining Project Agreement signed with local Aboriginal land owners. Bauxite Mining and Exchange Agreement signed in 1998 with Comalco to allow for extraction of ore at Ely. The Western Cape Communities Co-Existence Agreement, an Indigenous Land Use Agreement, was signed in 2001. Following the ramp up to full production of Amrun the current annual production of the Weipa mines is 35.5 million tonnes.
Type of mine
Type of mineralisation
Open cut
BauxiteOpen cut
BauxiteOpen cut
Consists of a series of bauxite tabular deposits with 2 mining plan sequencing: East Zone (1979 - 2025) and West Zone (2026-2048).
Open cut
Bauxite
Processing plants and other available facilities
Drill, blast and crushing plant only to reduce oversize material - no screening required.
Crushing plant only to reduce oversize material - no screening required.
The beneﬁciation process is formed by a primary crusher, conveyors, scrubbers, secondary crushers, screenings, hydrocyclones and vacuum ﬁlters. The superﬁnes tailings are pumped to a tailing system facility.
Andoom, East Weipa and Amrun - wet crushing and screening plants to remove ultra ﬁne proportion.
Power source
On-site generation (fuel oil)
On-site diesel ﬁred power stationOn-site generation fuel oil + diesel)On-site generation (diesel) supplemented by a solar generation facility
Group smelters and reﬁneries (Rio Tinto's interest 100% unless otherwise shown)
Copper and Diamonds
|
Smelter/reﬁnery
|
Location
|
Title/lease
|
Plant type / Product
|
100% ownership)
|
Aluminium
|
Alma
|
Alma, Quebec, Canada
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium rod,
|
473,000 tonnes per
|
t-foundry, molten metal, high purity, remelt
|
year aluminium
|
Alouette (40%)
|
Sept-Îles, Quebec, Canada
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium high
|
622,000 tonnes per
|
purity, remelt
|
year aluminium
|
Arvida
|
Saguenay, Quebec,
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium billet,
|
174,000 tonnes per
|
Canada
|
molten metal, remelt
|
year aluminium
|
Arvida AP60
|
Saguenay, Quebec,
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium high
|
60,000 tonnes per
|
Canada
|
purity, remelt
|
year aluminium
|
Bécancour (25.1%)
|
Bécancour, Quebec,
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium slab,
|
454,000 tonnes per
|
Canada
|
billet, t-foundry, remelt, molten metal
|
year aluminium
|
Bell Bay
|
Bell Bay, Northern
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium slab,
|
192,000 tonnes per
|
Tasmania, Australia
|
molten metal, small form and t-foundry, remelt
|
year aluminium
|
Boyne Smelters (59.4%)
|
Boyne Island, Queensland,
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium billet,
|
510,000 tonnes per
|
Australia
|
EC grade, small form and t-foundry, remelt
|
year aluminium
|
ELYSIS (48.24%)
|
Saguenay, Quebec,
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium zero-carbon smelting pilot cell
|
275 tonnes per year
|
Canada
|
producing aluminium high purity
|
aluminium
|
Grande-Baie
|
Saguenay, Quebec,
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium slab,
|
233,000 tonnes per
|
Canada
|
molten metal, high purity, remelt
|
year aluminium
|
ISAL
|
Reykjavik, Iceland
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium
|
212,000 tonnes per
|
remelt, billet
|
year aluminium
|
Jonquière (Vaudreuil)
|
Jonquière, Quebec,
|
100% freehold
|
Reﬁnery producing smelter grade alumina
|
1,560,000 tonnes
|
Canada
|
per year alumina
|
Kitimat
|
Kitimat, British Columbia,
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium slab,
|
432,000 tonnes per
|
Canada
|
remelt, high purity
|
year aluminium
|
Laterrière
|
Saguenay, Quebec,
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium slab,
|
257,000 tonnes per
|
Canada
|
remelt, molten metal
|
year aluminium
|
Queensland Alumina
|
Gladstone, Queensland,
|
73.3% freehold; 26.7% leasehold (of which
|
Reﬁnery producing smelter grade alumina
|
3,950,000 tonnes
|
(80%)
|
Australia
|
more than 80% expires in 2026 and after)
|
per year alumina
|
São Luis (Alumar) (10%)
|
São Luis, Maranhão, Brazil
|
100% freehold
|
Reﬁnery producing smelter grade alumina
|
3,830,000 tonnes
|
per year alumina
|
Sohar (20%)
|
Sohar, Oman
|
100% leasehold (expiring 2039)
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium, high
|
395,000 tonnes per
|
purity, remelt
|
year aluminium
|
Tiwai Point (New Zealand
|
Invercargill, Southland,
|
19.6% freehold; 80.4% leasehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium billet,
|
373,000 tonnes per
|
Aluminium Smelters)
|
New Zealand
|
(expiring in 2029 and use of certain
|
slab, small form foundry, high purity, remelt
|
year aluminium
|
(79.4%)
|
Crown land)
|
Tomago (51.6%)
|
Tomago, New South
|
100% freehold
|
Aluminium smelter producing aluminium billet,
|
590,000 tonnes per
|
Wales, Australia
|
slab, remelt
|
year aluminium
|
Yarwun
|
Gladstone, Queensland,
|
97% freehold; 3% leasehold (expiring
|
Reﬁnery producing smelter grade alumina
|
3,200,000 tonnes
|
Australia
|
2101 and after)
|
per year alumina
|
100% freehold
|
Flash smelting furnace/Flash convertor furnace
|
335,000 tonnes per
|
copper reﬁnery and precious metals plant
|
year reﬁned copper
Rio Tinto Kennecott
Magna, Salt Lake City, Utah, US
Capacity (based on
Group smelters and reﬁneries (Rio Tinto's interest 100% unless otherwise shown)
Smelter/reﬁnery
Location
Energy and Minerals
BoronIOC Pellet plant (58.7%)Richards Bay Minerals (74%)
Rio Tinto Fer et Titane Sorel Plant
California, United StatesLabrador City, Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, CanadaRichards Bay, South AfricaSorel-Tracy, Quebec, Canada
Title/lease
100% freehold
100% freehold (asset), 100% leasehold (land) under sublease with Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation for life of mine.
Plant type / Product
Pellet induration furnaces producing multiple iron ore pellet types
100% freehold
100% freehold
Capacity (based on 100% ownership)
Borates reﬁneryIlmenite smelterIlmenite smelter
576,000 tonnes per year boric oxide
12.5 million tonnes per year pellet
1,050,000 tonnes per year titanium dioxide slag, 565,000 tonnes per year iron
1,300,000 tonnes per year titanium dioxide slag, 1,000,000 tonnes per year iron
Information on Group power plants (Rio Tinto's interest 100% unless otherwise shown)
Power plant
Iron Ore
Cape Lambert power station (67%)
Paraburdoo power station
West Angelas power station (67%)
Yurralyi Maya power station (84.2%)
Aluminium
Amrun power station
Gladstone power station (42%)
Gove power station
Kemano power station
Quebec power stationsWeipa power stations and solar generation facility
Yarwun alumina reﬁnery co-generation plant
Location
Title/lease
Cape Lambert, Western Australia, Australia
Paraburdoo, Western Australia, AustraliaWest Angelas, Western Australia, Australia
Dampier, Western Australia, AustraliaMiscellaneous licenceLease
LeaseMiscellaneous licenceAmrun, Australia
Gladstone, Queensland, Australia
Nhulunbuy, Northern Territory, AustraliaKemano, British Columbia, Canada
Saguenay, Quebec, Canada (Chute-à-Caron, Chute-à-la-Savane, Chute-des-Passes, Chute-du-Diable, Isle-Maligne, Shipshaw)
Lorim Point, Andoom, and Weipa, Australia
Gladstone, Queensland, Australia
100% leasehold 100% freehold
Plant type / Product
One Frame5 dual-fuel turbine
Two LM6000PF dual-fuel turbinesFour LM6000PD gas-ﬁred turbines One LM6000PF gas-ﬁred turbine (dual-fuel potential)
Diesel generation Thermal power station
100% leasehold
Diesel generation
100% freehold
100% freehold (certain facilities leased from Quebec Government until 2058 pursuant to Peribonka Lease)
Hydroelectric powerHydroelectric power
100% leasehold
Diesel generation supplemented by solar generation facility
100% freehold
Gas turbine and heat recovery steam generator
Capacity (based on 100% ownership)
80MW
138MW
80MW
200MW
24MW 1,680MW
24MW
896MW
3,147MW
38MW
160MW
Information on Group power plants (Rio Tinto's interest 100% unless otherwise shown)
Power plant
Location
Copper and Diamonds
Rio Tinto Kennecott power stations
Salt Lake City, Utah, US
Energy and Minerals
Boron co-generation plant
Energy Resources of Australia (Rio Tinto: 86.3%)
IOC power station QMM power plantBoron, California, USCombined heat and power plant supplying steam to the copper reﬁnery
100% freeholdRanger Mine, Jabiru, Northern Territory, Australia
Title/lease
100% freeholdLease
Sept-Îles, Quebec, Canada Fort Dauphin, MadagascarStatutory grant 100% freehold
Plant type / Product
Thermal power stationSteam turbine running off waste heat boilers at the copper smelter
Co-generation uses natural gas to generate steam and electricity, used to run Boron's reﬁning operations
Five diesel generator sets rated at 5.17MW; one diesel generator set rated at 2MW; four additional diesel generator sets rated at 2MW
Hydroelectric power Diesel generation
Capacity (based on 100% ownership)
75MW
31.8MW
6.2MW
48MW
35.8MW
22MW 24MW