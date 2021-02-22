MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Rio Tinto plc RIO GB0007188757 RIO TINTO PLC (RIO) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/22 03:57:52 am 6302.5 GBX -0.78% 03:53a RIO TINTO : Former Rio Tinto CEO's Pay Surged 20% in 2020 on Share Price Growth MT 03:46a RIO TINTO : Sustainability Glossary 2020 PU 03:44a RIO TINTO : Annual Report 2020 - Production, Reserves & Operations PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Rio Tinto : Annual Report 2020 - Production, Reserves & Operations 02/22/2021 | 03:44am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Production, Reserves and Operations An employee at our QMM operation in Madagascar, where we delivered one of the best safety performances across the Group. The wind turbine generates power at the Diavik diamond mine in the Northwest Territories, Canada. to fight climate change Taking action $1bn for climate-related projects Annual Report 2020 | riotinto.com 337 Ore Reserves 341 Mineral Resources 345 Competent Persons 350 Mines and Production Facilities 352 Production, Reserves and Operations Metals and Minerals Production 339 Metals and Minerals Production Rio Tinto % share(a) ALUMINA ('000 tonnes) Jonquière (Vaudreuil) (Canada)(b) 100.0% Jonquière (Vaudreuil) specialty plant (Canada) 100.0% Queensland Alumina (Australia) 80.0% São Luis (Alumar) (Brazil) 10.0% Yarwun (Australia) 100.0% Rio Tinto total ALUMINIUM ('000 tonnes) Alma (Canada) 100.0% Alouette (Sept-Îles) (Canada) 40.0% Arvida (Canada) 100.0% Arvida AP60 (Canada) 100.0% Bécancour (Canada) 25.1% Bell Bay (Australia) 100.0% Boyne Island (Australia) 59.4% Grande-Baie (Canada) 100.0% ISAL (Reykjavik) (Iceland) 100.0% Kitimat (Canada) 100.0% Laterrière (Canada) 100.0% Sohar (Oman) 20.0% Tiwai Point (New Zealand) 79.4% Tomago (Australia) 51.6% Rio Tinto total BAUXITE ('000 tonnes) Gove (Australia) 100.0% Porto Trombetas (MRN) (Brazil) 12.0% Sangaredi (Guinea) 23.0%(c) Weipa (Australia) 100.0% Rio Tinto total BORATES ('000 tonnes)(d) Rio Tinto Borates - Boron (US) 100.0% COPPER (mined) ('000 tonnes) Bingham Canyon (US) 100.0% Escondida (Chile) 30.0% Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)(e) 33.5% Rio Tinto total COPPER (reﬁned) ('000 tonnes) Escondida (Chile) 30.0% Rio Tinto Kennecott (US) 100.0% Rio Tinto total DIAMONDS ('000 carats) Argyle (Australia) 100.0% Diavik (Canada) 60.0% Rio Tinto total GOLD (mined) ('000 ounces) Bingham Canyon (US) 100.0% Escondida (Chile) 30.0% Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)(e) 33.5% Rio Tinto total GOLD (reﬁned) ('000 ounces) Rio Tinto Kennecott (US) 100.0% IRON ORE ('000 tonnes) Hamersley mines (Australia) Hamersley - Channar (Australia)(g) Hope Downs (Australia) Iron Ore Company of Canada (Canada) Robe River - Robe Valley (Australia) Robe River - West Angelas (Australia) Rio Tinto total MOLYBDENUM ('000 tonnes) Bingham Canyon (US) See notes on page 340. 100.0% 50.0% 58.7% 53.0% 53.0% 100% Total share Total share Total share 1,424 1,424 1,413 1,413 1,444 1,444 94 94 109 109 124 124 3,701 2,961 3,454 2,763 3,697 2,958 3,848 385 3,679 368 3,509 351 3,175 3,175 3,091 3,091 3,103 3,103 8,039 7,744 7,980 473 473 472 472 465 465 623 249 602 241 584 234 169 169 175 175 173 173 60 60 60 60 52 52 393 98 77 19 136 34 192 192 189 189 189 189 510 303 499 296 497 295 225 225 233 233 233 233 183 183 184 184 212 212 329 329 385 385 436 436 250 250 257 257 257 257 397 79 391 78 380 76 333 265 351 279 341 270 592 305 588 303 592 305 3,180 3,171 3,231 12,299 12,299 12,201 12,201 12,540 12,540 11,629 1,395 11,060 1,327 13,134 1,576 16,506 7,428 13,701 6,165 13,039 5,868 35,009 35,009 35,411 35,411 30,437 30,437 56,131 55,105 50,421 480 480 520 520 512 512 140.0 140.0 186.8 186.8 203.9 203.9 1,125.9 337.8 1,138.6 341.6 1,167.9 350.4 149.6 50.2 146.3 49.1 159.1 53.3 527.9 577.4 607.6 233.9 70.2 250.2 75.0 266.8 80.0 84.8 84.8 184.6 184.6 194.7 194.7 155.0 259.6 274.8 10,945 10,945 12,999 12,999 14,069 14,069 6,218 3,731 6,719 4,031 7,264 4,358 14,676 17,030 18,427 171.2 171.2 234.7 234.7 196.7 196.7 169.5 50.9 246.7 74.0 265.6 79.7 181.9 61.0 241.8 81.1 285.4 95.7 283.0 389.7 372.1 117.5 117.5 218.7 218.7 198.0 198.0 (f) 210,682 210,682 209,392 209,392 220,612 220,612 9,175 6,139 7,970 4,782 7,173 4,304 49,045 24,522 48,264 24,132 45,368 22,684 17,715 10,402 17,943 10,536 15,245 8,952 30,295 16,056 26,951 14,284 31,947 16,932 34,209 18,131 34,086 18,066 32,672 17,316 285,932 281,192 290,800 20.4 20.4 11.2 11.2 5.8 5.8 339 2020 Production 2019 Production 2018 Production Rio Tinto Rio Tinto Rio Tinto Metals and Minerals Production continued Rio Tinto % share(a) SALT ('000 tonnes) Dampier Salt (Australia) 68.4% SILVER (mined) ('000 ounces) Bingham Canyon (US) Escondida (Chile) Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia)(e) 100.0% 30.0% 33.5% Rio Tinto total SILVER (reﬁned) ('000 ounces) Rio Tinto Kennecott (US) 100.0% TITANIUM DIOXIDE SLAG ('000 tonnes) Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium (Canada/South Africa)(h) 100.0% URANIUM ('000 lbs U3O8) Energy Resources of Australia (Australia)(i) Rössing (Namibia)(j) 86.3% - Rio Tinto total 2020 Production 2019 Production 2018 Production Rio Tinto Rio Tinto Rio Tinto Total shareTotalshare 7,931 2,815 7,687 867 5,422 2,815 2,306 290 9,001 6,153 2,520 2,520 9,433 2,830 914 306 5,412 5,656 2,853 2,853 2,865 2,865 1,206 3,860 3,080 1,206 2,640 2,114 1,116 1,116 4,407 3,014 5,465 3,750 4,754 6,764 Production data notes: Mine production ﬁgures for metals refer to the total quantity of metal produced in concentrates, leach liquor or doré bullion irrespective of whether these products are then reﬁned onsite, except for the data for bauxite and iron ore which can represent production of marketable quantities of ore plus concentrates and pellets. Production ﬁgures are sometimes more precise than the rounded numbers shown, hence small differences may result from calculation of Rio Tinto share of production. Rio Tinto's interest in the Kestrel, Hail Creek, Dunkerque and Grasberg operations were sold in 2018. No data for these operations are included in the production table. (a) Rio Tinto percentage share, shown above, is as at the end of 2020. The footnotes below include all ownership changes over the three years.

(b) Jonquière's (Vaudreuil's) production shows smelter grade alumina only and excludes hydrate produced and used for specialty alumina.

(c) Rio Tinto has a 22.95% shareholding in the Sangaredi mine but beneﬁts from 45.0% of production.

(d) Borate quantities are expressed as B2O3.

(e) Rio Tinto owns a 33.52% indirect interest in Oyu Tolgoi through its 50.79% interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

(f) Includes 100% of production from Paraburdoo, Mt Tom Price, Marandoo, Yandicoogina, Brockman, Nammuldi, Silvergrass and the Eastern Range mines. Whilst Rio Tinto owns 54% of the Eastern Range mine, under the terms of the joint venture agreement, Hamersley Iron manages the operation and is obliged to purchase all mine production from the joint venture and therefore all of the production is included in Rio Tinto's share of production.

(g) Rio Tinto's ownership interest in Channar mine increased from 60% to 100%, following conclusion of its joint venture with Sinosteel Corporation upon reaching planned 290 million tonnes production on 22 October 2020. Production is reported at 100% from this date onward. Historic data is unchanged.

(h) Quantities comprise 100% of Rio Tinto Fer et Titane and Rio Tinto's 74% share of Richards Bay Minerals' production. Ilmenite mined in Madagascar is being processed in Canada.

(i) ERA report drummed U3O8. In February 2020, our interest in Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) increased from 68.4% to 86.3% as a result of new ERA shares issued to Rio Tinto under the Entitlement Offer and Underwriting Agreement to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area. Production is reported including this change from 1 March 2020.

(j) Rössing report drummed U3O8. On 16 July 2019, Rio Tinto completed the sale of its entire interest in the Rössing uranium mine in Namibia to China National Uranium Corporation Limited. Ore Reserves Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources for Rio Tinto managed operations are reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, December 2012 (the JORC Code) as required by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Codes or guidelines similar to JORC with only minor regional variations have been adopted in South Africa, Canada, the US, Chile, Peru, the Philippines, the UK, Ireland and Europe. Together these Codes represent current best practice for reporting Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources. The JORC Code envisages the use of reasonable investment assumptions, including the use of projected long-term commodity prices, in calculating Ore Reserve estimates. However, for US reporting, the US Securities and Exchange Commission requires historical price data to be used. For this reason, some Ore Reserves reported to the SEC in the Form 20-F may differ from those reported below. Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource information in the tables below is based on information compiled by Competent Persons (as deﬁned by JORC), most of whom are full time employees of Rio Tinto or related companies. Each has had a minimum of ﬁve years' relevant estimation experience and is a member of a recognised professional body whose members are bound by a professional code of ethics. Each Competent Person consents to the inclusion in this report of information they have provided in the form and context in which it appears. Competent Persons responsible for the estimates are listed on pages 350-351, by operation, along with their professional afﬁliation, employer and accountability for Ore Reserves and/or Mineral Resources. Where operations are not managed by Rio Tinto, the Ore Reserves are published as received from the managing company. The Ore Reserve ﬁgures in the following tables are as of 31 December 2020. Summary data for year end 2019 are shown for comparison. Metric units are used throughout. The ﬁgures used to calculate Rio Tinto's share of Ore Reserves are often more precise than the rounded numbers shown in the tables, hence small differences might result if the calculations are repeated using the tabulated ﬁgures. Jadar (Serbia) Reserves at operating mines Gove (Australia) - - Borates Reserves at operating mines Rio Tinto Borates - Boron (US) Reserves at development projectsCopper Reserves at operating mines Bingham Canyon (US) - - - - Reserves at development projects Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - - Total Type ofProved ore reserves Probable ore reserves at end 2020 at end 2020 Total ore reserves 2020 compared with 2019 Average mill recovery %Interest % Rio Tinto share 2020 2019 2020 2019 mine(a)TonnageGradeTonnageGrade Tonnage Tonnage Grade Grade Recoverable mineral Bauxite(b) millions of tonnesmillions % Al2O3 of tonnes % Al2O3 millions millions of tonnes of tonnes % Al2O3 % Al2O3 millions of tonnes Reserves at operating mines Gove (Australia)(c) O/P 77 50.4 3.3 49.7 80 131 50.4 49.3 100.0 80 Porto Trombetas (MRN) (Brazil)(d)O/P 19 48.1 2.5 48.5 21 33 48.2 48.3 12.0 3 Sangaredi (Guinea)(e) O/P 359 47.1 37 48.1 396 428 47.2 47.1 23.0 91 Weipa (Australia)(f) - Amrun(g) O/P 211 54.1 833 53.9 1,044 1,253 54.0 53.1 100.0 1,044 - East Weipa and Andoom(h) O/P 100 51.4 100 146 51.4 50.8 100.0 100 Total 1,318 Marketable product Borates(i) millions of tonnesmillions of tonnes millions millions of tonnes of tonnes millions of tonnes Reserves at operating mines Rio Tinto Borates - Boron (US) O/P 11 4 15 16 100.0 15 Reserves at development projects Jadar (Serbia)(j) U/G 2 2 - 100.0 2 Recoverable metal Copper millions of tonnesmillions % Cu of tonnes % Cu millions millions of tonnes of tonnes % Cu % Cu millions of tonnes Reserves at operating mines Bingham Canyon (US)(k) O/P 365 0.47 187 0.39 552 612 0.44 0.43 87 100.0 2.126 Escondida (Chile) - sulphide O/P 3,359 0.69 1,792 0.57 5,151 5,366 0.65 0.65 83 30.0 8.320 - sulphide leach O/P 1,324 0.42 324 0.41 1,648 1,642 0.42 0.42 41 30.0 0.856 - oxide(l) O/P 72 0.62 111 0.52 183 224 0.56 0.59 60 30.0 0.182 Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - Oyut open pit O/P 283 0.52 460 0.39 743 783 0.44 0.44 78 33.5 0.860 - Oyut stockpiles(m) 57 0.32 57 48 0.32 0.33 73 33.5 0.045 Total 12.390 Reserves at development projects Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - Hugo Dummett North(n) U/G 409 1.51 409 447 1.51 1.64 93 33.5 1.920 - Hugo Dummett North Extension(o)U/G 39 1.56 39 32 1.56 1.64 93 29.5 0.166 Total 2.086 Ore Reserves continued Diavik (Canada) Total Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - - Total Reserves at development projects Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - - Total - - - - - - - Eastern Range JV (Australia) Hope Downs JV (Australia) - - Iron Ore Company of Canada (Canada) Total Reserves at development projects Hamersley Iron (Australia) Total Proved ore reserves Probable ore reservesType ofat end 2020 at end 2020 Total ore reserves 2020 compared with 2019 Average mill recovery %Interest % Rio Tinto share 2020 2019 2020 2019 mine(a)TonnageGradeTonnageGrade Tonnage Tonnage Grade Grade Recoverable diamonds millionscaratsmillionscarats Diamonds(b) of tonnes per tonne of tonnes per tonne millions millions caratsof tonnes of tonnes per tonne carats per tonne millions of carats Reserves at operating mines Argyle (Australia)(p) U/G - 5.1 - 1.9 - - Diavik (Canada)(q) O/P + U/G 5.6 2.2 3.4 2.1 9 11 2.1 2.4 60.0 11.6 Total 11.6 Recoverable metal millions grammesmillions grammes Gold of tonnes per tonne of tonnes per tonne millions millions grammes of tonnes of tonnes per tonne grammes per tonne millions of ounces Reserves at operating mines Bingham Canyon (US)(k) O/P 365 0.16 187 0.16 552 612 0.16 0.16 67 100.0 1.940 Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - Oyut open pit O/P 283 0.40 460 0.24 743 783 0.30 0.29 67 33.5 1.620 - Oyut stockpiles(m) 57 0.13 57 48 0.13 0.12 45 33.5 0.035 Total 3.595 Reserves at development projects Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - Hugo Dummett North(r)(n) U/G 409 0.29 409 447 0.29 0.34 79 33.5 1.012 - Hugo Dummett North Extension(o) U/G 39 0.54 39 32 0.54 0.57 81 29.5 0.161 Total 1.174 Marketable product Iron Ore(s)(b) millions of tonnesmillions % Fe of tonnes % Fe millions millions of tonnes of tonnes % Fe % Fe millions of tonnes Reserves at operating mines Hamersley Iron (Australia)(t) - Channar (Brockman ore)(u)O/P 7 61.5 5 60.8 12 16 61.2 61.4 100.0 7 - Greater Brockman 2 Nammuldi (Brockman and Marra Mamba ore) O/P 172 62.3 98 60.1 269 298 61.5 61.1 100.0 269 - Gudai-Darri (Brockman ore)(v)O/P 286 62.2 275 61.3 561 516 61.8 61.7 100.0 561 - Brockman 4 (Brockman and Marra Mamba ore)(w) O/P 211 62.3 69 60.6 280 345 61.9 61.9 100.0 280 - Marandoo (Marra Mamba ore)(x)O/P 141 63.9 21 57.9 162 196 63.1 62.5 100.0 162 - Greater Tom Price (Brockman and Marra Mamba ore) O/P 183 62.5 119 61.5 302 313 62.1 62.1 100.0 302 - Paraburdoo (Brockman ore)(y)O/P 2 61.9 4 62.9 6 7 62.6 62.2 100.0 6 - Yandicoogina (Pisolite ore)(z)O/P 460 58.3 460 509 58.3 58.3 100.0 460 Eastern Range JV (Australia)(t) - Eastern Range (Brockman ore)(aa)O/P 18 61.4 4 60.3 22 28 61.2 61.6 54.0 12 Hope Downs JV (Australia)(t) - Hope Downs 1 (Marra Mamba ore)(bb) O/P 76 62.7 64 60.2 140 165 61.6 61.4 50.0 70 - Hope Downs 4 (Brockman ore)(bb)O/P 41 63.7 57 63.2 98 116 63.4 63.4 50.0 49 Robe River JV (Australia)(t) - Robe Valley (Pisolite ore) O/P 172 56.4 154 56.2 326 344 56.3 56.4 53.0 173 - West Angelas (Marra Mamba ore)(cc) O/P 105 62.0 69 61.5 173 201 61.8 61.9 53.0 92 Iron Ore Company of Canada (Canada)(dd) O/P 296 65.0 214 65.0 510 528 65.0 65.0 58.7 299 Total 2,743 Reserves at development projects Hamersley Iron (Australia)(t) - Turee Central (Brockman ore)O/P 72 62.0 6 61.4 78 78 61.9 61.9 100.0 78 - Western Range (Brockman ore)(ee)O/P 106 62.2 53 62.0 159 201 62.2 62.5 100.0 159 Total 237 Molybdenum Reserves at operating mines Bingham Canyon (US) Silver Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - - Total Reserves at development projects Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - - Total RBM (South Africa) RTFT (Canada) Total Proved ore reserves Probable ore reservesType ofat end 2020 at end 2020 Total ore reserves 2020 compared with 2019 Average mill recovery %Interest % Rio Tinto share 2020 2019 2020 2019 mine(a)TonnageGradeTonnageGrade Tonnage Tonnage Grade Grade Marketable product Lithium millions of tonnesmillions % Li2O of tonnes % Li2O millions millions of tonnes of tonnes % Li2O % Li2O millions of tonnes Reserves at development projects Jadar (Serbia)(j) U/G 17 1.8 17 - 1.8 - 84 100.0 0.25 Recoverable metal Molybdenum millions of tonnes % Mo of tonnes % Mo millions millions of tonnes of tonnes % Mo % Mo millions of tonnes Reserves at operating mines Bingham Canyon (US)(ff)(k) O/P 365 0.035 187 0.023 552 612 0.031 0.034 55 100.0 0.094 Recoverable metal millions grammesmillions grammes Silver of tonnes per tonne of tonnes per tonne millions millions grammes of tonnes of tonnes per tonne grammes per tonne millions of ounces Reserves at operating mines Bingham Canyon (US)(k) O/P 365 2.10 187 2.13 552 612 2.11 2.04 73 100.0 27.337 Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - Oyut open pit O/P 283 1.32 460 1.13 743 783 1.20 1.21 53 33.5 5.103 - Oyut stockpiles(m) 57 0.93 57 48 0.93 0.93 47 33.5 0.267 Total 32.708 Reserves at development projects Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - Hugo Dummett North(n) U/G 409 3.12 409 447 3.12 3.35 80 33.5 11.029 - Hugo Dummett North Extension(o) U/G 39 3.69 39 32 3.69 3.84 82 29.5 1.123 Total 12.152 Marketable product Titanium Dioxide Feedstock(gg) millions of tonnes % TimillionsMinerals of tonnes % Ti Minerals millions millions of tonnes of tonnes % Ti Minerals % Ti Minerals millions of tonnes Reserves at operating mines QMM (Madagascar) D/O 346 3.5 12 3.4 358 382 3.5 3.5 80.0 4.9 RBM (South Africa) D/O+O/P 931 2.3 495 2.6 1,426 1,500 2.4 2.4 74.0 11.3 RTFT (Canada) O/P 152 80.1 152 149 80.1 80.3 100.0 48.2 Total 64.4 Annual Report 2020 | riotinto.com 343 Ore Reserves continued Energy Resources of Australia (Australia) - Reserves at operating mines QMM (Madagascar) RBM (South Africa) Total Proved ore reserves Probable ore reservesType ofat end 2020 at end 2020 Total ore reserves 2020 compared with 2019 Average mill recovery %Interest % Rio Tinto share 2020 2019 2020 2019 mine(a)TonnageGradeTonnageGrade Tonnage Tonnage Grade Grade Recoverable metal Uranium millions of tonnesmillions % U308 of tonnes % U308 millions millions of tonnes of tonnes % U308 % U308 millions of tonnes Reserves at operating mines Energy Resources of Australia (Australia) - Ranger #3 stockpiles(hh) - 2.4 - 0.071 - - Marketable product millions millions Zircon(ii) of tonnes % Zircon of tonnes % Zircon millions millions of tonnes of tonnes % Zircon % Zircon millions of tonnes Reserves at operating mines QMM (Madagascar) D/O 346 0.2 12 0.1 358 382 0.2 0.2 80.0 0.4 RBM (South Africa) D/O+O/P 931 0.3 495 0.4 1,426 1,500 0.3 0.3 74.0 2.8 Total 3.1 (a) Type of mine: O/P = open pit, U/G = underground, D/O = dredging operation.

(b) Reserves of bauxite, diamonds and iron ore are shown as recoverable Reserves of marketable product after accounting for all mining and processing losses. Mill recoveries are therefore not shown.

(c) Gove Reserves are stated as dry tonnes and total alumina grade. Gove Reserve tonnes decreased following updated economic assumptions and mining depletion. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(d) Porto Trombetas (MRN) Reserves are stated as dry tonnes and available alumina grade. Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion.

(e) Sangaredi Reserve tonnes are reported on a 3% moisture basis and alumina grades are reported as total alumina.

(f) Weipa Reserves are stated as dry tonnes and total alumina grade. (g) Amrun Reserve tonnes decreased following updated economic assumptions and mining depletion. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves. (h) East Weipa and Andoom Reserve tonnes decreased following updated economic assumptions and mining depletion. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(i) Reserves of borates are expressed in terms of marketable product (B2O3) after all mining and processing losses.

(j) A maiden in situ Reserve for Jadar of 16.6 million dry tonnes at 13.4% B2O3 and 1.81% Li2O was released to the market by Rio Tinto on 10 December 2020 following the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change was released to the market and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(k) Bingham Canyon Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion.

(l) Escondida Oxide Reserve tonnes decreased following a geological model update.

(m) Oyut stockpiles Reserve tonnes increased following mining production.

(n) The Hugo Dummett North underground mine is currently under construction.

(o) Hugo Dummett North Extension Reserve tonnes increased following changes to the underground mine design. These changes were reported to the market on 3 July 2020, with a subsequent update on 16 December 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of the material change was released to the market in July and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(p) Argyle Reserves were depleted with the cessation of mining in November 2020.

(q) Diavik Reserves are based on a nominal 1 millimetre lower cut-off size and a ﬁnal re-crushing size of 5 millimetres. Diavik Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion.

(r) Hugo Dummett North Reserve grade decreased following changes to the underground mine design. These changes were reported to the market on 3 July 2020, with a subsequent update on 16 December 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of the material change was released to the market in July and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(s) Australian iron ore Reserve tonnes are reported on a dry weight basis. As Rio Tinto only markets blended iron ore products from multiple mine sources, a detailed breakdown of constituent elements by individual deposit is not reported.

(t) The updated assessment of Ore Reserves reﬂects measures Rio Tinto has put in place following the events in the Juukan Gorge on 24 May 2020. These measures are intended to protect a number of sites, and to mitigate impacts to sites where there are existing heritage approvals authorising mining impacts, or a decision has been made not to seek regulatory approval to conduct mining activities, given the heritage considerations identiﬁed by Traditional Owners. As a result, Rio Tinto has removed 54 million dry tonnes from Reserves across Brockman 4, Western Range, Gudai-Darri, Greater Brockman 2 Nammuldi and West Angelas, including the 17 million dry tonnes at Western Range, which is the subject of a separate JORC Table 1 report. Rio Tinto's approach to cultural heritage management generally will continue to evolve in response to changes in agreements with Traditional Owners, further engagement with Traditional Owners and changing heritage legislation. Any material changes to Ore Reserves as a result of the further reﬁnement of Rio Tinto's approach will be disclosed at the appropriate time.

(u) Channar (Brockman ore) Reserves were previously reported under Channar JV (Australia). Channar (Brockman ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion and updated pit designs.

(v) Gudai-Darri (Brockman ore) was previously reported as Koodaideri (Brockman ore) and classiﬁed as a development project.

(w) Brockman 4 (Brockman and Marra Mamba ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion and updated geological models, pit designs and cut-off grades.

(x) Marandoo (Marra Mamba ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion and an updated geological model.

(y) Paraburdoo (Brockman ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion and updated pit designs.

(z) Yandicoogina (Pisolite ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion. (aa) Eastern Range (Brockman ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion. (bb) Hope Downs 1 (Marra Mamba ore) and Hope Downs 4 (Brockman ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion. (cc) West Angelas (Marra Mamba ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following mining depletion and updated pit designs. (dd) Reserves at Iron Ore Company of Canada are reported as marketable product (57% pellets and 43% concentrate for sale) at a natural moisture content of 2%. The marketable product is derived from mined material comprising 703 million dry tonnes at 38.7% iron (Proved) and 507 million dry tonnes at 37.9% iron (Probable) using process recovery factors derived from current IOC concentrating and pellet operations. (ee) Western Range (Brockman ore) Reserve tonnes decreased following updates to the geological model and updated pit designs. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves. Joint venture discussions with China Baowu Group covering the Western Range mining hub are continuing. (ff) Bingham Canyon Reserves molybdenum grades interpolated from exploration drilling assays have been factored based on a long reconciliation history to blast hole and mill samples. (gg) The marketable product (TiO2 slag) is shown after all mining and processing losses. The Reserves are expressed as in situ tonnes. (hh) Ranger #3 stockpiles Reserves were depleted with the cessation of mining due to the expiry of the Ranger Project Area mining lease in January 2021. (ii) The marketable product (zircon at RBM and zirsil at QMM) is shown after all mining and processing losses. The Reserves are expressed as in situ tonnes. Mineral Resources As required by the Australian Securities Exchange, the following tables contain details of other mineralisation that has a reasonable prospect of being economically extracted in the future but which is not yet classiﬁed as Proved or Probable Ore Reserves. This material is deﬁned as Mineral Resources under the JORC Code. Estimates of such material are based largely on geological information with only preliminary consideration of mining, economic and other factors. While in the judgment of the Competent Person there are realistic expectations that all or part of the Mineral Resources will eventually become Proved or Probable Ore Reserves, there is no guarantee that this will occur as the result depends on further technical and economic studies and prevailing economicconditions in the future. As in the case of Ore Reserves, managed operations' estimates are completed using or testing against Rio Tinto long-term pricing and market forecasts/scenarios. Mineral Resources are stated as additional to the Ore Reserves reported earlier. Where operations are not managed by Rio Tinto, the Mineral Resources are published as received from the managing company. Where new project Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are footnoted as being reported for the ﬁrst time, additional information about them can be viewed on the Rio Tinto website. Bauxite Gove (Australia)(c)(b) Porto Trombetas (MRN) (Brazil)(d) Sangaredi (Guinea)(e) Weipa (Australia)(b) - East Weipa and Andoom(f)

- Amrun(g) - North of Weipa O/P O/P O/P Borates(h) Jadar (Serbia)(i) Copper Bingham Canyon (US) - Open Pit(j) - North Rim Skarn U/GEscondida (Chile) - Chimborazo - sulphide - Escondida - mixed(k) - Escondida - sulphide La Granja (Peru) - Pinta Verde - oxide - Pinta Verde - sulphide - Pampa Escondida - sulphide - Escondida - oxide(l) O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - Oyut Underground Resolution Copper (US) Winu (Australia)(p) - Hugo Dummett North(n)(m) - Oyut Open Pit(o) - Heruga OT - Heruga ETG - Hugo Dummett South - Hugo Dummett North Extension(n) U/G U/G U/G U/G U/G O/P U/G U/G O/P Diamonds Diavik (Canada) O/P + U/G Likely mining method(a) O/P O/P O/P U/GO/P Tonnage millions of tonnes millions of tonnesmillions of tonnesmillions of tonnes Measured resources at end 2020 417 34 24 294 109 23 281 293 128 17 10 35 57 57 1 carats per tonne % Al2O3 Grade % Cu 0.61 0.68 0.83 0.53 0.60 0.40 0.47 3.50 48.6 49.7 43.8 51.1 49.0 1.86 0.46 Tonnage millions of tonnes millions of tonnesmillions of tonnesmillions of tonnes Indicated resources at end 2020 1,591 1,150 9 41 5,983 64 130 139 94 56 530 348 397 86 142 0.2 23 10 15 9 7 carats per tonne % Al2O3 Grade % Cu 0.53 0.85 0.48 0.50 0.33 0.38 1.92 0.50 0.55 3.60 48.6 48.9 46.6 0.70 50.3 0.46 1.34 1.59 0.33 2.3 Annual Report 2020 | riotinto.com 345

Mineral Resources continued Gold Bingham Canyon (US) - Open Pit(j) - North Rim Skarn U/GEscondida (Chile) - Pampa Escondida - sulphide Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) O/P - Hugo Dummett North(n)(m)

- Heruga OT

- Heruga ETG

- Oyut Open Pit(o) Winu (Australia)(p)

- Hugo Dummett South

- Oyut Underground - Hugo Dummett North Extension(n) U/G U/G U/G U/G U/G O/P U/G O/P Iron Ore(q) Hamersley Iron (Australia)(s)(r) - Channel Iron Deposit - Detrital - Marra Mamba - Brockman Process Ore - Boolgeeda(t) - Brockman O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P Eastern Range JV (Australia)(s) - Brockman - Brockman Process Ore(u)Hope Downs JV (Australia)(s) - Detrital - Marra Mamba - Brockman Process Ore - Brockman O/P O/P O/P O/P Rhodes Ridge JV (Australia)(s) - Brockman(v) - Brockman Process Ore(w) - Marra Mamba(x) - Detrital(y) Robe JV (Australia)(s) Iron Ore Company of Canada (Canada)(aa) Simandou (Guinea)(bb) - Channel Iron Deposit - Detrital - Marra Mamba - Brockman Process Ore - Brockman(z) O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P Likely mining method(a) O/P Tonnage millions of tonnes millions of tonnes Measured resources at end 2020 294 128 17 10 57 1 Grade grammes per tonne 0.07 0.37 0.87 2.10 0.24 0.49 % FeTonnage millions of tonnes millions of tonnes Indicated resources at end 2020 1,150 142 397 86 94 56 9 Grade grammes per tonne 0.10 1.70 0.29 0.57 0.16 0.34 0.54 % Fe O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P O/P 189 151 324 498 89 42 136 158 276 218 205 13 9 55.0 40.9 66.8 56.9 62.5 57.0 62.9 62.0 62.1 57.3 62.2 57.0 61.9 1,589 675 1,709 264 337 163 126 23 607 231 297 103 210 22 565 176 25 156 75 2 5 58.7 38.4 65.3 62.4 56.8 61.6 59.2 56.6 61.5 59.5 62.5 56.9 61.6 61.5 62.5 56.8 57.1 63.9 57.6 61.3 61.8 2,619 954 723 1,867 2,533 765 1,165 734 1,880 724 2,844 420 129 101 245 175 154 83 559 444 532 1 1 55.4 38.1 65.1 62.1 55.9 60.7 59.6 56.9 61.5 61.1 62.1 57.4 61.3 61.2 61.4 56.7 57.0 62.9 56.8 62.0 60.3 61.3 57.9 - 100.0 62.2 100.0 57.3 100.0 61.5 100.0 61.1 100.0 56.7 100.0 61.8 54.0 56.9 54.0 62.3 50.0 56.4 50.0 61.7 50.0 59.5 50.0 62.9 50.0 56.8 50.0 62.0 50.0 60.1 50.0 61.6 53.0 56.7 53.0 61.6 53.0 60.8 53.0 56.8 53.0 38.4 58.7 65.5 45.1

Silver Lithium Jadar (Serbia)(cc) Molybdenum Bingham Canyon (US) - Open Pit(dd)(j) Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - Heruga ETG U/G - Heruga OT U/GResolution Copper (US) U/G Bingham Canyon (US) - Open Pit(j) - North Rim Skarn U/GOyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) - Hugo Dummett North(n)(m)

- Heruga OT

- Heruga ETG

- Oyut Open Pit(o) Winu (Australia)(p)

- Hugo Dummett South

- Oyut Underground - Hugo Dummett North Extension(n)U/G U/G U/G U/G U/G O/P U/G O/P Titanium Dioxide Feedstock QMM (Madagascar) RBM (South Africa)(ee) RTFT (Canada) D/O D/O+O/P O/P U/GO/PO/P Likely mining method(a)millions of tonnesmillions of tonnesmillions of tonnesTonnage millions of tonnesMeasured resources at end 2020 469 128 128 17 10 57 1 grammes per tonne % Ti Minerals % Li2O 20.00 0.020 Grade % Mo 1.09 1.28 4.20 2.12 4.2 Tonnage millions of tonnes millions of tonnesmillions of tonnesmillions of tonnes Indicated resources at end 2020 530 804 11 11 397 86 142 142 94 56 55 9 grammes per tonne % Ti Minerals 0.039 % Li2O 21.00 0.016 Grade % Mo 1.12 1.15 4.3 12.3 84.9 3.13 4.12 1.48 1.7 Annual Report 2020 | riotinto.com 347 Mineral Resources continued Likely mining method(a) Measured resources at end 2020 Indicated resources at end 2020 Uranium Tonnage millions of tonnes Grade % U3O8 Tonnage millions of tonnes Grade % U3O8 Energy Resources of Australia (Australia) - Jabiluka(ff)

- Ranger #3 Deeps(gg) U/G U/G 1.2 0.887 14 0.520

- Ranger #3 stockpiles(gg) Zircon millions of tonnes % Zirconmillions of tonnes % Zircon QMM (Madagascar) RBM (South Africa)(ee) D/O D/O+O/P 469 0.2 804 11 0.2 8.1 (a) Likely mining method: O/P = open pit; U/G = underground; D/O = dredging operation.

(b) Gove and Weipa Resources are stated as dry tonnes and total alumina grade.

(c) Gove Resource tonnes increased following conversion of Reserves to Resources based on updated economic assumptions. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(d) Porto Trombetas (MRN) Resources are stated as dry tonnes and available alumina grade.

(e) Sangaredi Resource tonnes are reported on a 3% moisture basis and alumina grades are reported as total alumina.

(f) East Weipa and Andoom Resource tonnes increased following conversion of Reserves to Resources based on updated economic assumptions. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(g) Amrun Resource tonnes increased following conversion of Reserves to Resources following updated economic assumptions. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(h) Borates Resources are reported as in situ B2O3, rather than marketable product as in Reserves.

(i) Jadar equivalent in situ Resource is 55.2 million tonnes at 17.9% B2O3 (Indicated) and 84.1 million tonnes at 12.6% B2O3 (Inferred). Jadar Resource tonnes decreased following an updated geological model which was partially offset by conversion of Resources to Reserves. This was released to the market by Rio Tinto on 10 December 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change was released to the market and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(j) Bingham Canyon - Open Pit Resource tonnes increased and grade changed following a major pit design change on the completion of an Order of Magnitude Study. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(k) Escondida - mixed Resource tonnes increased as a result of additional drilling, an updated geological model and updated pit designs.

(l) Escondida - oxide Resource grade increased as a result of additional drilling, an updated geological model and updated pit designs.

(m) The Hugo Dummett North Resources include approximately 1.5 million tonnes of stockpiled material at a grade of 0.27% copper, 0.09 grammes per tonnes gold and 0.67 grammes per tonnes silver.

(n) Hugo Dummett North Resource tonnes increased and Hugo Dummett North Extension Resource tonnes decreased following changes to the underground mine design. These changes were reported to the market on 3 July 2020, with a subsequent update on 16 December 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of the material change was released to the market in July and can be viewed at riotinto.com/ invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(o) Oyut Open Pit Resource tonnes increased following a pit design update.

(p) The maiden Winu Resource was reported to the market on 28 July 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change was released to the market and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(q) Iron Ore Resources are reported on dry weight basis. As Rio Tinto only markets blended iron ore products from multiple mine sources, a detailed breakdown of constituent elements by individual deposit is not reported.

(r) Channar Resource tonnes previously reported under Channar JV (Australia) are now reported under Hamersley Iron (Australia) Brockman and Brockman Process Ore following the completion of the joint venture arrangement.

(s) The updated assessment of Mineral Resources reﬂects measures Rio Tinto has put in place following the events in the Juukan Gorge on 24 May 2020. These measures are intended to protect a number of sites, and to mitigate impacts to sites where there are existing heritage approvals authorising mining impacts, or a decision has been made not to seek regulatory approval to conduct mining activities, given the heritage considerations identiﬁed by Traditional Owners. The impact of the changes are not material to the total Resource. Rio Tinto's approach to cultural heritage management generally will continue to evolve in response to changes in agreements with Traditional Owners, further engagement with Traditional Owners and changing heritage legislation. Any material changes to Mineral Resources as a result of the further reﬁnement of Rio Tinto's approach will be disclosed at the appropriate time. (t) Hamersley Iron (Australia) - Boolgeeda Resources are being reported for the ﬁrst time with the addition of the Poonda deposit. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(u) Eastern Ranges JV (Brockman Process Ore) Resource tonnes have decreased following mining depletion and updated pit designs.

(v) Rhodes Ridge JV (Brockman) Resource tonnes have increased following an updated geological model at Rhodes Ridge. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(w) Rhodes Ridge JV (Brockman Process Ore) Resources tonnes have increased following an updated geological model at Rhodes Ridge. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(x) Rhodes Ridge JV (Marra Mamba) Resources tonnes have increased mainly due to an updated geological model at Arrowhead. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(y) Rhodes Ridge JV (Detrital) Resource tonnes have increased mainly due to an updated geological model at Arrowhead. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change will be released to the market contemporaneously with the release of this Annual Report and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.

(z) Robe JV (Brockman) Resource tonnes have increased due to an updated geological model. (aa) Resources at Iron Ore Company of Canada are reported as in-situ material on a dry basis. This in-situ material has the potential to produce marketable product (57% pellets and 43% concentrate for sale at a natural moisture content of 2%) comprising 64 million tonnes at 65% iron (Measured), 282 million tonnes at 65% iron (Indicated) and 389 million tonnes at 65% iron (Inferred) using process recovery factors derived from current IOC concentrating and pellet operations. (bb) Rio Tinto and Chinalco, who respectively own 45.05% and 39.95% of Simandou Blocks 3 and 4, are working with the government of Guinea to realise value from the world-class iron ore deposit. The government of Guinea owns a 15% stake in the project. (cc) Jadar Resource tonnes increased following an updated geological model which was partially offset by conversion of Resources to Reserves. This was released to the market by Rio Tinto on 10 December 2020. A JORC Table 1 in support of this change was released to the market and can be viewed at riotinto.com/invest/ﬁnancial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves. (dd) Bingham Canyon open pit molybdenum grades interpolated from exploration drilling assays have been factored based on a long reconciliation history to blast hole and mill samples. (ee) RBM Resource tonnes decreased following mining depletion. (ff) In February 2020, Rio Tinto's interest in Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) increased from 68.4% to 86.3% as a result of new ERA shares issued to Rio Tinto under the Entitlement Offer and Underwriting Agreement to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area. (gg) Ranger #3 Deeps and Ranger #3 stockpiles Resources were depleted with the cessation of mining due to the expiry of the Ranger Project Area mining lease in January 2021. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Corporate Governance Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves governance We have well-established governance processes to support the generation and publication of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, including a series of business unit and product group structures and processes independent of operational reporting. Audit Committee The Audit Committee's remit includes the governance of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. This includes an annual review of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at a Group level, as well as a review of ﬁndings and progress from the Group Internal Audit programme. Ore Reserves Steering Committee The Ore Reserves Steering Committee (ORSC), chaired by the Group Executive, Safety, Technical & Projects, meets at least quarterly. ORSC comprises senior representatives across our technical, ﬁnancial, governance and business groups and oversees the appointment of Competent Persons nominated by the business units, review of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve data prior to public reporting and the development of Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve standards and guidance. Orebody Knowledge Centre of Excellence In 2019, we created the Orebody Knowledge Centre of Excellence, which contains a dedicated Orebody Knowledge Technical Assurance team. Orebody Knowledge Technical Assurance, in conjunction with the ORSC, is the guardian and author of Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve standards and guidance and is responsible for the governance and compilation of Group Mineral Resource, Ore Reserve and reconciliation reporting. The technical assurance team also monitors the external reporting environment, facilitates internal audits and monitors actions with Group Internal Audit. Group Internal Audit The Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve internal audits are conducted by independent external consulting personnel in a programme managed by Group Internal Audit with the assistance of the Orebody Knowledge Centre of Excellence and ORSC. During 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, two internal Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve audits were completed remotely. Material ﬁndings are reported outside of the product group reporting line to the Audit Committee, and all reports and action plans are reviewed by the ORSC for alignment to internal and external reporting standards. Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) compliance We have continued developing internal systems and controls in order to meet JORC compliance in all external reporting, including the preparation of all reported data by Competent Persons as members of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (The AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or recognised professional organisations (RPOs). JORC Table 1 reports for new or materially upgraded signiﬁcant deposits are released to the market; they are also available on the Group's website. JORC Table 1 and NI 43-101 technical reports generated by non-managed units or joint venture partners are referenced within the reporting footnotes with the location and initial reporting date identiﬁed. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves from externally managed operations, in which Rio Tinto holds a minority share, are reported as received from the managing entity. Figures from our managed operations are the responsibility of the managing directors of the business units and estimates are carried out by Competent Persons as deﬁned by JORC. 2020 Highlights - Orebody Knowledge Centre of Excellence with dedicated Orebody Knowledge Technical Assurance team manage and assure the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve reporting

- Ongoing professional development: over 25 hours of virtual Competent Persons workshops and training run

- Independent auditing: two remote Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve audits completed Competent Persons Bauxite G Rogers A McIntyre W Saba J P M Franco M A H Monteiro M A Diallo

M Keersemaker AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM Borates B Grifﬁths R TorresSME AusIMM Copper A Schwarz H Martin M Bixley O Dendev F Prince R Hayes E Mader AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM P Rodriguez K Schroeder J Vickery E WoodsAusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM R Maureira AusIMM F B Vargara J Marshall J Pocoe AusIMM AusIMMAusIMM Association(a) Employer Rio TintoCBG Consultant - Aluminpro Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée Mineração Rio de Norte MRN Consultant Rio TintoRio TintoRio TintoRio TintoMinera Escondida Ltda. Rio TintoRio Tinto Accountability Resources Resources Reserves Reserves Resources Resources ReservesResources and Reserves Resources Resources Resources Reserves Resources Reserves Resources Reserves Resources Resources Resources and Reserves Reserves Resources ReservesResourcesResources Deposits Gove, East Weipa and Andoom, North of Weipa, AmrunGove, East Weipa and Andoom, North of Weipa, Amrun Gove, East Weipa and Andoom, Amrun Sangaredi TrombetasRio Tinto Borates - BoronResolution Copper(c) Oyu Tolgoi(b) (c) (d) Bingham Canyon (b) (c) (d)Escondida, Escondida - Chimborazo - sulphide, Pampa Escondida - sulphide(b), Pinta VerdeEscondidaLa Granja Winu(b) (d) Competent Persons Diamonds S Brennan M Rayner K Pollock C Auld M KontzamanisAusIMM AusIMM NAPEG NAPEG NAPEG Iron ore K Tindale M McDonald S Roche P Ziemendorf N Brajkovich P Savory B Sommerville R Bleakey R Way R Williams AusIMM PEGNL AusIMM PEGNL PEGNL AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM L Vilela Couto R Sarin AusIMM R VermaAusIMM AusIMM Lithium J Garcia N Grubin M Sweeney G Davis A Earl EFG EFG AusIMM AusIMM AusIMM Association(a) Titanium dioxide feedstock F A Consuegra J Dumouchel D Gallant T Daling A Louw S Mnunu P De Kock F HeesAPGO OIQ OIQ SAIMM SACNASP SACNASP SAIMM AusIMM Uranium S Pevely AusIMM Employer Rio TintoRio TintoRio TintoRio TintoRio TintoRio TintoConsultant - Snowden GroupRio TintoRio TintoRio TintoRio Tinto (a) AusIMM: Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy APGO: Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario EFG: European Federation of Geologists Accountability Resources and Reserves Resources and Reserves Resources and Reserves Reserves Reserves Resources Resources Reserves Resources Reserves Reserves Resources Resources Resources Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves Resources Resources Resources Reserves ReservesResources and Reserves Resources Reserves Reserves Resources Resources Reserves ResourcesResources and Reserves NAPEG: Association of Professional Engineers; Geologists and Geophysicists of the Northwest Territories OIQ: L'Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec PEGNL: Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador SACNASP: South African Council for Natural Scientiﬁc Professions SAIMM: South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy SME: Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (b) Includes gold

(c) Includes molybdenum

(d) Includes silver

(e) Includes borates

(f) Includes zircon Deposits Argyle DiamondsDiavikSimandouIron Ore Company of CanadaRio Tinto Iron Ore - Hamersley, Channar, Eastern Range, Hope Downs, Robe, Rhodes Ridge Rio Tinto Iron Ore - Hamersley, Eastern Range, Hope Downs, Robe Jadar(e)Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT)Richards Bay Minerals (RBM)(f)QMM Madagascar Minerals(f)Energy Resources of Australia - Ranger 3, Jabiluka Mines and Production Facilities Group mines as at 31 December 2020 Iron Ore Property Hamersley Iron: Brockman 2 Brockman 4 Marandoo Mount Tom Price Nammuldi Paraburdoo Silvergrass Western Turner Syncline Yandicoogina Eastern Range Ownership 100% Rio Tinto 54% Rio Tinto Rio Tinto owns 54% of the Bao-Hi joint venture with the remaining 46% held by China Baowu Group Operator Rio TintoRio Tinto Location Pilbara region, Western Australia Pilbara region, Western Australia Access Hamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara IronHamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara Iron Title/lease/acreage Agreements for life of mine with Government of Western Australia, save for the Yandicoogina mining lease, which expires in 2039 with an option to extend for 21 years. Mount Tom Price, Marandoo, Brockman 2, Brockman 4, Nammuldi and Western Turner Syncline Mineral and Mining Lease held under Iron Ore (Hamersley Range) Agreement Act 1963. Area of ML4SA subject to current mining operations approx 15,339 ha. Area of M272SA subject to current mining operations approx 2,059 ha. Paraburdoo and Eastern Range Mineral Lease held under Iron Ore (Hamersley Range) Agreement Act 1968. Area of ML246SA subject to current mining operations approx 1,943 ha Yandicoogina Mining Lease held under Iron Ore (Yandicoogina) Agreement Act 1996. Area of M274SA subject to current mining operations approx 4,584 ha. Mineral lease expires in 2028 with successive options to extend by 21 years. Mineral Lease held under Iron Ore (Hamersley Range) Agreement Act 1963. Area of ML4SA subject to current mining operations approx 990 ha. Key permit conditions History State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties. The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections. Mount Tom Price began operations in 1966, followed by Paraburdoo in 1974. In the 1990s, Channar, Brockman 2, Marandoo and Yandicoogina achieved ﬁrst ore. Since 2000, Eastern Ranges, Nammuldi, Brockman 4, Western Turner Syncline and Silvergrass have joined the network of Hamersley Iron mines. Type of mineType of mineralisation Open pitBrockman 2, Brockman 4, Tom Price, Paraburdoo and Western Turner Syncline: Mineralisation is hematite/ goethite mineralisation hosted within the Brockman Fm banded iron formations. Detrital deposits also occur at these sites. At Tom Price and Western Turner Syncline, some goethite/hematite mineralisation hosted within the Marra Mamba Fm also occurs. Marandoo and Silvergrass: mineralisation occurs as goethite/ haematite within the banded iron formations of the Marra Mamba Fm. Some detrital mineralisation also occurs. Yandicoogina goethite mineralisation occurring as pisolite ores within a paleo-channel; channel iron formations. Processing plants and other available facilities Process plants are largely dry crush and screen plants producing a lump and ﬁnes product. For the Silvergrass & Nammuldi mines, wet processing of the ore using cyclones also occurs at the Nammuldi plant. At Marandoo cyclones are used for processing the ﬁnes at Marandoo plant. At Tom Price and Western Turner Syncline processing is through the Tom Price plant; low grade ﬁnes are upgraded using heavy media cyclones and spirals while a heavy media separation is used to upgrade lumps. Paraburdoo is processed through the Paraburdoo process plant. Processing is via a dry crush and screen plants producing a lump and ﬁnes product with ﬁnes further processed by a 2 stage cyclone plant. Yandicoogina is dry crush and screen to ﬁnes only, with low grade being processed via wet scrubbing and calciﬁcation. Power source Supplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara Iron State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/ investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties. The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections. The Bao-Hi joint venture was established in 2002 and has delivered sales of more than 200 million tonnes of iron ore to China. Open pitMineralisation is hematite/ goethite mineralisation hosted within the Brockman Fm banded iron formations. Eastern Range is processed through the Paraburdoo process plant. Processing is via a dry crush and screen plants producing a lump and ﬁnes product with ﬁnes further processed by a 2 stage cyclone plant. Supplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara Iron Group mines as at 31 December 2020 Iron Ore continued Property Ownership Channar Operator Location 60% Rio Tinto The Channar Mining Joint Venture is 60% owned by Rio Tinto (through Channar Mining Pty Ltd) and 40% by Sinosteel Corporation (Sinosteel Channar Pty Ltd) Rio Tinto Pilbara region, Western Australia Access Hamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara Iron Title/lease/acreage Mining lease expires in 2028 with an option to extend by up to ﬁve years. Mining Lease held under Iron Ore (Channar Joint Venture) Agreement Act 1987. Area of M265SA subject to current mining operations approx 1,876 ha. Hope Downs 1 50% Rio Tinto. 50% Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd Rio Tinto Pilbara region, Western Australia Hamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara IronMining lease expires in 2027 with two options to extend of 21 years each. Mining Lease held under Iron Ore (Hope Downs) Agreement Act 1992. Area of M282SA subject to current mining operations approx 3,912 ha. Key permit conditions State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties. The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections. State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties. The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections. History The Channar Mining Joint Venture, established in 1987, was the ﬁrst large-scale mining joint venture between Chinese and Australian companies. The joint venture was 60% owned by Rio Tinto and 40% by Sinosteel Corporation. It delivered sales of 290 million tonnes of iron ore to China. The Channar Mining Joint Venture came to a natural conclusion in quarter four 2020, at which time mining operations reverted to 100% Rio Tinto (Channar Mining Pty Ltd). Joint venture between Rio Tinto and Hancock Prospecting. Construction of Stage 1 to 22 million tonnes per annum commenced 2006 and ﬁrst production occurred 2007. Stage 2 to 30 million tonnes per annum completed 2009. Type of mineType of mineralisation Open pitChannar Mineralisation is hematite/goethite mineralisation hosted within the Brockman Fm banded iron formations. Channar is processed through the Paraburdoo process plant. Processing is via a dry crush and screen plants producing a lump and ﬁnes product with ﬁnes further processed by a 2 stage cyclone plant. Open pitHope Downs 1 mineralisation occurs as goethite/ haematite within the banded iron formations of the Marra Mamba Fm. Some detrital mineralisation also occurs. Processing plants and other available facilities Hope Downs 1 is processed at the Hope Downs 1 process plant which is dry crush and screen plant producing a lump and ﬁnes product. Supplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara Iron Supplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara Iron Power source Group mines as at 31 December 2020 Iron Ore continued Property Ownership Operator Location Access Title/lease/acreage Hope Downs 4 Robe River Iron Associates: Robe Valley (Mesa A and Mesa J) West Angelas 50% Rio Tinto. 50% Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd 53% Rio Tinto Robe River is a joint venture between Rio Tinto (53%), Mitsui Iron Ore Development (33%), and Nippon Steel Corporation (14%) Rio Tinto Pilbara region, Western Australia Rio Tinto Pilbara region, Western Australia Hamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara IronHamersley Iron/Robe railway and port network operated by Pilbara IronMining lease expires in 2027 with two options to extend of 21 years each. Mining Lease held under Iron Ore (Hope Downs) Agreement Act 1992. Area of M282SA subject to current mining operations approx 3,138 ha. Agreements for life of mine with Government of Western Australia. Mineral Lease held under Iron Ore (Robe River) Agreement Act 1964. Area of ML248SA subject to current mining operations approx 10,598 ha. Dampier Salt Port Hedland, Dampier and Lake Macleod 68.4% Rio Tinto Dampier Salt is a joint venture between Rio Tinto (68%), Marubeni Corporation (22%) and Sojitz (10%). Rio Tinto (Dampier Salt Limited) Gascoyne and Pilbara regions, Western Australia Road and port Mining and mineral leases expiring in 2034 at Dampier; 2029 at Port Hedland and 2031 at Lake MacLeod. Mineral Leases are held under Dampier Solar Salt Industry Agreement Act 1967, Leslie Solar Salt Industry Agreement Act 1966 and Evaporites (Lake MacLeod) Agreement Act 1967 respectively. Key permit conditions History Type of mineType of mineralisationProcessing plants and other available facilities Power source State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties. The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections. State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties. The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections. State Agreement conditions are set by the Western Australian Government and broadly comprise environmental compliance and reporting obligations; closure and rehabilitation considerations; local procurement and community initiatives/investment requirements; and payment of taxes and government royalties. Joint venture between Rio Tinto and Hancock Prospecting. Construction of wet plant processing to 15 million tonnes per annum commenced 2011 and ﬁrst production occurred 2013. First shipment in 1972 from Robe Valley. Interest acquired in 2000 through North Limited acquisition. First ore was shipped from West Angelas in 2002. Construction of the Dampier ﬁeld started in 1969; ﬁrst shipment in 1972. Lake MacLeod was acquired in 1978 as an operating ﬁeld. Port Hedland was acquired in 2001 as an operating ﬁeld. Open pitMineralisation at Hope Downs 4 is hematite/goethite mineralisation hosted within the Brockman Fm banded iron formations. Open pitAt West Angelas, mineralisation occurs as goethite/ haematite within the banded iron formations of the Marra Mamba Fm. Some detrital mineralisation also occurs. Robe valley deposits are comprised of goethite mineralisation occurring as pisolite ores within a paleo-channel; channel iron formations. At West Angelas, ore processing is via dry crush and screen plants. In the Robe Valley, dry crush and screen plants, as well as wet processing plants (wet scrubbing and screening) are used to improve iron grades for some ores. Solar evaporation of seawater at Dampier and Port Hedland; underground brine at Lake MacLeod; extraction of gypsum at Lake MacLeod. Salt is grown every year through solar evaporation in permanent crystallising pans. Gypsum is present in the top layer covering most of the Lake Macleod. Hope Downs 4 ore is processed through the HD 4 plant. Process uses dry crushing followed by wet scrubbing and a 2 stage cyclone plant. Salt is processed through a washing plant, consisting of screening washbelts at Lake MacLeod, Screwbowl classiﬁers and static screens at Port Hedland and sizing screens, counter-current classiﬁers with dewatering screens and centrifuges at Dampier. Dampier produces shipping-ready product for immediate shiploading. Washed salt at Lake MacLeod and Port Hedland is dewatered on stockpiles. Lake Macleod also mines and processes gypsum in leaching heaps. Supplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara IronLong-term contracts with Hamersley Iron and Horizon Power and on-site generationSupplied through the integrated Hamersley and Robe power network operated by Pilbara Iron Group mines as at 31 December 2020 Copper and Diamonds Property Ownership Escondida 30% Rio Tinto - 57.5% BHP, 10% JECO Corporation consortium comprising Mitsubishi, JX Nippon Mining and Metals (10%), 2.5% JECO 2 Ltd Operator Location BHP Atacama Desert, Chile Access Pipeline and road to deep sea port at Coloso; road and rail Title/lease/acreage Rights conferred by Government under Chilean Mining Code. Thirteen mineral rights leases with a total 57,047 ha. Rio Tinto Kennecott Bingham Canyon 100% Rio Tinto Rio Tinto Kennecott Copper Near Salt Lake City, Utah, US Pipeline, road and railWholly owned - approximately 95,000 acres in total. Oyu Tolgoi Oyu Tolgoi is TRQ's principal and only material mineral resource property and is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC; the remaining 34% interest is held by the Government of Mongolia through Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC. Rio Tinto, with other Rio Tinto afﬁliates, holds a 50.8% majority interest in TRQ, and is responsible for the day-to-day operational management and development of the Project. Rio Tinto Khanbogd soum, Umnugovi province, Mongolia Air and road Three mining licences are 100% held by Oyu Tolgoi LLC: MV-006708 (the Manakht licence: 4,533 ha), MV-006709 (the Oyu Tolgoi licence: 8,490 ha), and MV-006710 (the Khukh Khad licence: 1,763 ha). Two further licences are held in joint venture with Entrée Gold LLCMV-015226 (the Shivee Tolgoi Licence) and MV-015225 (the Javkhlant Licence). The licence term under the Minerals Law of Mongolia is 30 years with two 20-year extensions. First renewals are due in 2033 and 2039 for the Oyu Tolgoi and Entrée Gold licences respectively. Key permit conditions Annual tenement payments (during March per year) Production started in 1990 and since then capacity has been expanded numerous times. In 1998 ﬁrst cathode was produced from the oxide leach plant, and during 2006 the sulphide leach plant was inaugurated, a year after the start of Escondida Norte pit production. During 2016, the third concentrator plant was commissioned. Permit conditions are established by Utah and US Government agencies and comprise: - Environmental compliance and reporting - Closure and reclamation requirementsInvestment Agreement dated 6 October 2009, between the Government of Mongolia, Oyu Tolgoi LLC, TRQ, and Rio Tinto in respect of Oyu Tolgoi (Investment Agreement). Amended and Restated Shareholders Agreement dated 8 June 2011 among Oyu Tolgoi LLC, THR Oyu Tolgoi Ltd. (formerly Ivanhoe Oyu Tolgoi (BVI) Ltd.), Oyu Tolgoi Netherlands B.V. and Erdenes MGL LLC (ARSHA). Erdenes MGL LLC has since transferred its shares in Oyu Tolgoi LLC and its rights and obligations under the ARSHA to its subsidiary, Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC. Underground Mine Development and Financing Plan (Underground Development Plan) dated 18 May 2015, between TRQ, the Government of Mongolia, Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, THR Oyu Tolgoi Ltd., Oyu Tolgoi Netherlands B.V., Rio Tinto and Oyu Tolgoi LLC. Power Source Framework Agreement dated 31 December 2018, between the Government of Mongolia and Oyu Tolgoi LLC, including the amendment to the PSFA dated 26 June 2020. This requires obtaining numerous permits and authorisations from Mongolian regulatory authorities. In terms of key government permits, Oyu Tolgoi LLC secured a land use permit until 2035 and water use permit until 2039 as well as the mineral rights. Oyu Tolgoi was ﬁrst discovered in 1996. Construction began in late 2009 after signing of an Investment Agreement with the Government of Mongolia, and ﬁrst concentrate was produced in 2012. First sales of concentrate were made to Chinese customers in 2013. In 2015, Underground Development Plan was signed with Government of Mongolia. History Interest acquired in 1989. In 2012, the pushback of the south wall commenced, extending the mine life from 2018 to 2032. Type of mine Open pitOpen pitOre Reserves have been reported at the Oyut and Hugo North deposits. The Oyut deposit is currently mined as an open pit using a conventional drill, blast, load, and haul method. The Hugo North deposit is currently being developed as an underground mine. Type of mineralisation Consists of a series of porphyry deposits containing copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Porphyry and associated skarn deposits containing copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Consists of a series of porphyry deposits containing copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Processing plants and other available facilities Los Colorados, Laguna Seca Line 1, and Laguna Seca Line 2 Concentrators. OLAP - oxide leach facility, SL Rom leach facility and SX/EW facility. Copperton concentrator, Garﬁeld smelter, reﬁnery, and precious metals plant, assay lab and tailings storage facilities. One copper concentrator with a nominal feed capacity of 100ktpd comprising currently of 2 SAG mills, 4 ball mills, rougher and cleaner ﬂotation circuits and up to 1Mtpa copper concentrate capacity. Other major facilities that support the isolated operations include Maintenance workshops, heating plant, sealed airstrip and terminal, and camp facilities with up to 6000 person capacity to accommodate current operations and the UGconstruction project. UG infrastructure in place includes several shafts for ore haulage, man haulage and ventilation plus a conveyor decline to surface and associated surface infrastructure. Power source Supplied from grid under various contracts with local generating companies Supply contract with Rocky Mountain PowerCurrently sources its power under an agreement with the Inner Mongolia Power International Cooperation Company Ltd. (IMPIC), via the Mongolian National Power Transmission Grid (NPTG) authority, with Grid power from China and supplementary diesel power generation at site. Signed Tavan Tolgoi Power Plant Power Source Framework agreement in December 2018. Group mines as at 31 December 2020 Copper and Diamonds continued Property Argyle Diamonds Ownership Operator Location 100% Rio Tinto Rio Tinto East Kimberley, Western Australia Access Title/lease/acreage Road and air Mining tenement held under Diamond (Argyle Diamond Mines Joint Venture) Agreement Act 1981; M259SA: 60,690 haDiavik 60% Rio Tinto - 40% Dominion Diamond Mines ULC, a Calgary-based Canadian asset of U.S. conglomerate The Washington Companies Energy and Minerals Property Rio Tinto Borates - Boron Ownership Diavik Diamond Mines (2012) Inc. is a Yellowknife-based Canadian subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc in London, UK Operator Northwest Territories (NWT), Canada Location 100% Rio Tinto Rio Tinto California, United StatesAir, ice road in winter Access Three mineral rights leases with a total average of 8,016 (3,244 ha). Mining leases are issued by the NWT Government. One lease was renewed in 2017 and two leases were renewed in February 2018. The new leases will expire after 21 years. Title/lease/acreage Road and rail Land holdings include 13,493 acres (owned including mineral rights) for the mining operation, plant infrastructure, and tailings storage facility. Rio Tinto Fer et Titane Lac Tio 100% Rio Tinto Rio Tinto Havre-Saint-Pierre, Province of Quebec, Canada Rail and port (St Lawrence River)A total of 6,534 hectares of licences including two mining concessions of total 609ha, granted by Province of Quebec in 1949 and 1951 which, subject to certain Mining Act restrictions, confer rights and obligations of an owner. QIT Madagascar Minerals (80%)QIT Madagascar Minerals is 80% owned by Rio Tinto and 20% owned by the Government of Madagascar. Rio Tinto Fort-Dauphin, MadagascarRoad and port Mining lease covering 56,200 hectares, granted by central government. Key permit conditions Permit conditions are set by the Western Australia State Government and comprise environmental compliance and reporting; environmental security and closure and rehabilitation planning; and payment of taxes and government royalties. The current business also operates under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which includes commitments for payments made to trust accounts; indigenous employment and business opportunities; and heritage and cultural protections. Our key permit conditions are local employment, procurement and beneﬁt sharing commitments; environmental compliance and reporting; environmental security and closure and rehabilitation planning; and payment of taxes and government royalties. History Mining commenced in 1982 with alluvial operations. Open pit extraction of the primary diamond pipe was carried out from 1985 to 2013. Interest increased from 59.7% following purchase of Ashton Mining in 2000. Underground mine project approved in 2005 and operational from 2013 to 2020. Deposits discovered in 1994-95. Construction approved in 2000. Diamond production started in 2003. Fourth pipe commenced production in 2018. Mine life through 2023-25. Type of mine Underground block cave (previously open pit). Open pit and underground operations (Blast-hole stoping and Sub-level Retreat methods). Type of mineralisation Diamondiferous Lamproite deposit. Diamondiferous, Kimberlite deposit. Processing plants and other available facilities On-site process plant comprised of crushing and screening operations, heavy media concentration, x-ray diamond recovery, and tailings deposition. Includes processing plant and accommodation facilities onsite. Power source Long-term contract with Ord Hydro Consortium (Paciﬁc Hydro) coupled with on-site backup diesel generation. On-site diesel generators; installed capacity 44MW and 9.2MW of wind capacity. Key permit conditions Boron Operation currently has all State and Federal environmental and operational permits in place to continue the mining and processing operation. Regular updates to permits are ongoing. The property is held under Quebec provincial government mining concession permits (Concession minière No 368 and 381). Each is of one year duration renewable as long as the mine is in operation. RTFT has also a number of claims (exclusive exploration permits) covering ilmenite occurrences in the region of the mine. These claims are renewable every 2 years. The permit has a validity of 30 years as of 12th December 1996. Additional renewal for 10-years each period are granted at QMM`s request. An annual fee is payable to government authorities following notiﬁcation at the beginning of January. History Deposit discovered in 1925 and acquired by Rio Tinto in 1967. Production started 1950; interest acquired in 1989. Exploration project started in 1986; construction approved 2005. Ilmenite and zirsil production started 2008. QMM intends to extract ilmenite and zirsil from heavy mineral sands over an area of about 6,000 hectares along the coast over the next 40 years. Type of mine Open pitOpen pitMineral sand dredging Type of mineralisation Sedimentary sequence of tincal and kernite containing interbedded claystone enveloped by facies consisting of ulexite and colemanite bearing claystone, and barren claystone. Magmatic intrusion. Coastal mineralised sands. Processing plants and other available facilities Boron Operation consists of the open pit mine, an ore crushing and conveying system, 2 process plants (Primary Process and Boric Acid Plant), Shipping facility, and tailings storage facilities. Lac Tio has a crushing facility, dedicated railway, stockpile at the train terminal, ship loader, ofﬁce buildings at the mine and at the terminal and waste dumps. QMM has an operating Dredge, Dry Mine Unit, Heavy Mineral Concentrator, Mineral Separation Plant, Port and bulk loading facilities. Power source On-site co-generation units and local power gridSupplied by Hydro Quebec at regulated tariffOn-site heavy fuel oil generators Group mines as at 31 December 2020 Energy and Minerals continued Property Richards Bay Minerals Ownership RBM is a joint venture between Rio Tinto (74%) and Blue Horizon - a consortium of investors and our Host Communities Mbonambi, Sokhulu, Mkhwanazi and Dube - which own 24%. The remaining shares are held in an employee trust. Operator Location Rio Tinto Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Access Rail, road and port Title/lease/acreage Mineral rights for Reserve 4 and Reserve 10 issued by South African State and converted to new order mining rights from 9 May 2012. Mining rights run until 8 May 2041 and covers 11,645 hectares including mined Tisand area. Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC)Energy Resources of Australia - RangerIOC is a joint venture between Rio Tinto (58.7%), Mitsubishi (26.2%) and the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Income Corporation (15.1%). 86.3% Rio Tinto with the remaining 13.7% held by minority shareholders Rio TintoEnergy Resources of AustraliaLabrador City, Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, CanadaNorthern Territory, Australia Railway and port facilities in Sept-Îles, Quebec (owned and operated by IOC) Road, rail and portMining leases, surface rights and a tailings disposal license are held by the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company (LIORC) under the Labrador Mining and Exploration Act. LIORC subleases these rights to IOC. The mining leases cover 10,356 hectares, the surface rights cover 8,805 hectares and the tailings license covers 2,784 hectares. These subleased rights are valid until 2050. In addition to the above rights, IOC also holds a number of mineral licenses, either directly or under sublease from LIORC. ERA Mining Tenure comprises two leases; the Ranger Project Area (RPA, 79 km2) which hosts the now mined out Ranger 1 and 3 uranium deposits, and MLN1 (73 km2), which hosts the undeveloped Tier 1 Jabiluka uranium deposit. Mining tenure granted by Federal Government as per Section 41 of the Atomic Energy Act. The Authority to mine and process at Ranger is due to expire on 8 January 2021, when "ERA shall cease or suspend, as the case may be, all mining operations permitted under this Authority by 8 January 2021". Key permit conditions RBM operates in three lease areas, Tisand, Zulti North and Zulti South by means of a notarial deed. Tisand (which contains the stockpiled tails) and Zulti North leases are held by Tisand (Pty) Ltd. In September 2012, Rio Tinto completed the acquisition of BHP Billiton's entire interests in RBM. The acquisition resulted in Rio Tinto effectively doubling its holding (74%) in RBM. The remaining 26% of RBM is owned by a consortium of local communities and businesses (24%) and RBM employees (2%), in line with South Africa's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment legislation. Several existing and valid Newfoundland and Labrador permits such as TMP Release, Tailings Disposal Licence, Approval for Asbestos Disposal Site at Main landﬁll Facility, Mill licence, PCB Storage Facility, Landﬁll, Water withdrawal and use of bodies of water, Dewatering & Excavation of Maggie Lake, Inﬁlling of Carol Lake Lagoon and unnamed water body, Sewage System/Water Supply for Crusher Building. IOC holds also Federal Permits (Fish Habitat Compensation Agreement, Tailings Management Plan and dewatering. RPA - Granted under s41 of the Atomic Energy Act - Authority to process uranium expires 8 Jan 2021. Lease expires 8 Jan 2026, allowing for 5 years of rehabilitation and closure activities. MLN1 - Northern Territory Mineral Lease granted in 1982 under the NT Mining Act for an initial period of 42 years - Expires in 2024, which can be renewed by the Minister for a further period not exceeding 10 years provided ERA has complied with the NT Mining Act and the conditions of MLN1. History Production started 1977; initial interest acquired 1989. Fifth mining plant commissioned in 2000. One mining plant decommissioned in 2008. In September 2012, Rio Tinto doubled its holding in Richards Bay Minerals to 74% following the acquisition of BHP Billiton's entire interests. Interest acquired in 2000 through North. Current operation began in 1962 and has processed over one billion tonnes of crude ore since. Annual capacity 23 million tonnes of concentrate of which 12.5 million tonnes can be pelletised. Mining commenced 1981. Interest acquired through acquisition of North 2000. Open pit mining ended 2012, since then ERA has been processing ore stockpiles. Processing of uranium ore is legislated to ﬁnish on 8 January 2021. Type of mine Dune sand dredgingOpen pitStockpile Type of mineralisation Coastal mineralised sands. Oxide iron (specular hematite and magnetite). Paleo-Proterozoic, structurally-hosted "unconformity-type" uraninite. Processing plants and other available facilities RBM manages and operates several dredges, dry mining units, heavy mineral concentrators and mineral separation plant. RBM has also a smelter with furnaces to produce titania slag, pig iron in addition to rutile and zircon. Concentrator (gravity and magnetic separation circuits), Pellet plant, Warehouses, Workshops, Heating plant, Ore delivery system (crusher/conveyor and automated train system) Explosives plant, Train loadout facilities, Rail line (Labrador City to Sept-Îles), Stockyards, Shiploaders. Crushing (primary, secondary and tertiary crushing circuits); Grinding plant; Leaching circuit; Counter Current Decant circuit; solvent extraction circuit; precipitation, drying and packing circuit; Neutralisation and tailings disposal system. Power source Contract with ESKOMSupplied by Newfoundland and Labrador HydroOn-site diesel generation Group mines as at 31 December 2020 Aluminium Property Ownership CBG Sangaredi Rio Tinto Group 22.95%, Guinean Government 49%, Alcoa 22.95%, Dadco Investments Limited 5.1% Operator La Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée Location Sangaredi, Guinea Access Road, air and port Title/lease/acreage Mining concession expires in 2040. Leases comprise 2,939 km2. GoveMRN Porto Trombetas 100% Rio TintoMRN's shareholders are: Rio Tinto (12%), Vale (40%), Hydro (5%), South 32 (14.8%), CBA (Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio 10%) and Alcoa (18.2%). *Alcoa's 18.2% is comprised of Alcoa Alumínio (8.58%), AWA Brasil (4.62%) and AWA LLC (5%), each a subsidiary of Alcoa (10%). Rio Tinto through Rio Tinto Alumina Gove P/L MRN is a non-managed JV. All decisions are approved by shareholders Board of Directors Gove, Northern Territory, Australia Porto Trombetas, Para, Brazil Road, air and portAll leases were renewed in 2011 for a further period of 42 years. The residue disposal area is leased from the Arnhem Land Aboriginal Land Trust. The Northern Territory government is the lessor of the balance of the leases; however, on expiry of the 42-year renewed term, the land subject to the balances of the leases will all vest to the Arnhem Land Aboriginal Land Trust. Leases comprise 233.5 km2. Air or port Mining concession granted by Brazilian Mining Agency (ANM), following the Brazilian mining code with no expiration date. The current 44 MRN mining leases cover 22 major plateaus, which spread across 143,000 hectares and all of them have the status of a mining concession. Weipa/Ely 100% Rio Tinto Rio Tinto through Rio Tinto Alumina Weipa P/L Weipa, Queensland, Australia Road, air and portThe Queensland Government Comalco (ML7024) lease expires in 2042 with an option of a 21-year extension, then two years' notice of termination; the Queensland Government Alcan lease (ML7031) expires in 2048 with a 21-year right of renewal with a two-year notice period. Leases comprise 2,716.9 km2 [ML7024 = 1340.8 km2; ML7031 = 1376.1 km2]. Key permit conditions The obligations of CBG relative to health and safety of workers and to the environment and to the rehabilitation of mined out areas are subject to the Mining Code (2011) and Environmental Code of the Republic of Guinea. Key permit conditions are prescribed by the Northern Territory Government in the form of a Mine Management Plan (MMP). The current MMP runs for a period of 12 years, until 2031, and authorises all activities at the operation. Lease payments are prescribed by the terms of the relevant leases. With the exception of concessions from Amazonas State, the MRN mining leases are within the Saracá-Taquera National Forest, a preservation environmental area. However, the right of mining is preserved initially by the Federal law which created the National Forest (that is subsequent to mining concessions), as well as by the management plan, which acknowledges a formal mining zone within the conﬁnes of the National Forest. Environmental licensing is granted by Brazilian Environmental Agency (IBAMA) up to 2026 for East Zone. For West Zone it will require new licensing from 2027 to 2048. The respective leases are subject to the Comalco Agreement Act (Comalco Agreement) and Alcan Agreement Act (Alcan Agreement); the relevant State Agreements for the Weipa operations. Key permit conditions are prescribed by the Queensland Government in the relevant Environmental Authority applicable to each lease (ML7024 and ML7031, respectively). Lease payments are subject to the terms of the leases and the respective State Agreements. History Bauxite mining commenced in 1973. Shareholders are 51% Halco and 49% Government of Guinea. Rio Tinto holds a 45% interest in Halco. Expansion of the CBG bauxite mine, processing plant, port facility and associated infrastructure is currently near completion with ramp up to 18.5 million tonnes per annum underway. Bauxite mining commenced in 1970, feeding both the Gove reﬁnery, and export market capped at two million tonnes per annum. Bauxite export ceased in 2006 with feed intended for the expanded Gove reﬁnery. Bauxite exports recommenced in 2008, increasing progressively following the curtailment of the reﬁnery production in 2014 and the permanent shut decision made by the Board of Rio Tinto in October 2017. Current annual production capacity is 12.5 million tonnes on a dry basis. Mineral extraction commenced in 1979. Initial production capacity 3.4 million tonnes annually. From 2003, production capacity up to 16.3 million tonnes per year on a dry basis. Bauxite mining commenced in 1961 at Weipa. Major upgrade completed in 1998. Rio Tinto interest increased from 72.4% to 100% in 2000. In 1997, Ely Bauxite Mining Project Agreement signed with local Aboriginal land owners. Bauxite Mining and Exchange Agreement signed in 1998 with Comalco to allow for extraction of ore at Ely. The Western Cape Communities Co-Existence Agreement, an Indigenous Land Use Agreement, was signed in 2001. Following the ramp up to full production of Amrun the current annual production of the Weipa mines is 35.5 million tonnes. Type of mine Type of mineralisation Open cut BauxiteOpen cut BauxiteOpen cut Consists of a series of bauxite tabular deposits with 2 mining plan sequencing: East Zone (1979 - 2025) and West Zone (2026-2048). Open cut Bauxite Processing plants and other available facilities Drill, blast and crushing plant only to reduce oversize material - no screening required. Crushing plant only to reduce oversize material - no screening required. The beneﬁciation process is formed by a primary crusher, conveyors, scrubbers, secondary crushers, screenings, hydrocyclones and vacuum ﬁlters. The superﬁnes tailings are pumped to a tailing system facility. Andoom, East Weipa and Amrun - wet crushing and screening plants to remove ultra ﬁne proportion. Power source On-site generation (fuel oil) On-site diesel ﬁred power stationOn-site generation fuel oil + diesel)On-site generation (diesel) supplemented by a solar generation facility Group smelters and reﬁneries (Rio Tinto's interest 100% unless otherwise shown) Copper and Diamonds Smelter/reﬁnery Location Title/lease Plant type / Product 100% ownership) Aluminium Alma Alma, Quebec, Canada 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium rod, 473,000 tonnes per t-foundry, molten metal, high purity, remelt year aluminium Alouette (40%) Sept-Îles, Quebec, Canada 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium high 622,000 tonnes per purity, remelt year aluminium Arvida Saguenay, Quebec, 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium billet, 174,000 tonnes per Canada molten metal, remelt year aluminium Arvida AP60 Saguenay, Quebec, 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium high 60,000 tonnes per Canada purity, remelt year aluminium Bécancour (25.1%) Bécancour, Quebec, 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium slab, 454,000 tonnes per Canada billet, t-foundry, remelt, molten metal year aluminium Bell Bay Bell Bay, Northern 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium slab, 192,000 tonnes per Tasmania, Australia molten metal, small form and t-foundry, remelt year aluminium Boyne Smelters (59.4%) Boyne Island, Queensland, 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium billet, 510,000 tonnes per Australia EC grade, small form and t-foundry, remelt year aluminium ELYSIS (48.24%) Saguenay, Quebec, 100% freehold Aluminium zero-carbon smelting pilot cell 275 tonnes per year Canada producing aluminium high purity aluminium Grande-Baie Saguenay, Quebec, 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium slab, 233,000 tonnes per Canada molten metal, high purity, remelt year aluminium ISAL Reykjavik, Iceland 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium 212,000 tonnes per remelt, billet year aluminium Jonquière (Vaudreuil) Jonquière, Quebec, 100% freehold Reﬁnery producing smelter grade alumina 1,560,000 tonnes Canada per year alumina Kitimat Kitimat, British Columbia, 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium slab, 432,000 tonnes per Canada remelt, high purity year aluminium Laterrière Saguenay, Quebec, 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium slab, 257,000 tonnes per Canada remelt, molten metal year aluminium Queensland Alumina Gladstone, Queensland, 73.3% freehold; 26.7% leasehold (of which Reﬁnery producing smelter grade alumina 3,950,000 tonnes (80%) Australia more than 80% expires in 2026 and after) per year alumina São Luis (Alumar) (10%) São Luis, Maranhão, Brazil 100% freehold Reﬁnery producing smelter grade alumina 3,830,000 tonnes per year alumina Sohar (20%) Sohar, Oman 100% leasehold (expiring 2039) Aluminium smelter producing aluminium, high 395,000 tonnes per purity, remelt year aluminium Tiwai Point (New Zealand Invercargill, Southland, 19.6% freehold; 80.4% leasehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium billet, 373,000 tonnes per Aluminium Smelters) New Zealand (expiring in 2029 and use of certain slab, small form foundry, high purity, remelt year aluminium (79.4%) Crown land) Tomago (51.6%) Tomago, New South 100% freehold Aluminium smelter producing aluminium billet, 590,000 tonnes per Wales, Australia slab, remelt year aluminium Yarwun Gladstone, Queensland, 97% freehold; 3% leasehold (expiring Reﬁnery producing smelter grade alumina 3,200,000 tonnes Australia 2101 and after) per year alumina 100% freehold Flash smelting furnace/Flash convertor furnace 335,000 tonnes per copper reﬁnery and precious metals plant year reﬁned copper Rio Tinto Kennecott Magna, Salt Lake City, Utah, US Capacity (based on Group smelters and reﬁneries (Rio Tinto's interest 100% unless otherwise shown) Smelter/reﬁnery Location Energy and Minerals BoronIOC Pellet plant (58.7%)Richards Bay Minerals (74%) Rio Tinto Fer et Titane Sorel Plant California, United StatesLabrador City, Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, CanadaRichards Bay, South AfricaSorel-Tracy, Quebec, Canada Title/lease 100% freehold 100% freehold (asset), 100% leasehold (land) under sublease with Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation for life of mine. Plant type / Product Pellet induration furnaces producing multiple iron ore pellet types 100% freehold 100% freehold Capacity (based on 100% ownership) Borates reﬁneryIlmenite smelterIlmenite smelter 576,000 tonnes per year boric oxide 12.5 million tonnes per year pellet 1,050,000 tonnes per year titanium dioxide slag, 565,000 tonnes per year iron 1,300,000 tonnes per year titanium dioxide slag, 1,000,000 tonnes per year iron Information on Group power plants (Rio Tinto's interest 100% unless otherwise shown) Power plant Iron Ore Cape Lambert power station (67%) Paraburdoo power station West Angelas power station (67%) Yurralyi Maya power station (84.2%) Aluminium Amrun power station Gladstone power station (42%) Gove power station Kemano power station Quebec power stationsWeipa power stations and solar generation facility Yarwun alumina reﬁnery co-generation plant Location Title/lease Cape Lambert, Western Australia, Australia Paraburdoo, Western Australia, AustraliaWest Angelas, Western Australia, Australia Dampier, Western Australia, AustraliaMiscellaneous licenceLease LeaseMiscellaneous licenceAmrun, Australia Gladstone, Queensland, Australia Nhulunbuy, Northern Territory, AustraliaKemano, British Columbia, Canada Saguenay, Quebec, Canada (Chute-à-Caron, Chute-à-la-Savane, Chute-des-Passes, Chute-du-Diable, Isle-Maligne, Shipshaw) Lorim Point, Andoom, and Weipa, Australia Gladstone, Queensland, Australia 100% leasehold 100% freehold Plant type / Product Two LM6000PS gas-ﬁred turbines

Three LM6000PC gas-ﬁred turbines One Frame5 dual-fuel turbine Two LM6000PF dual-fuel turbinesFour LM6000PD gas-ﬁred turbines One LM6000PF gas-ﬁred turbine (dual-fuel potential) Diesel generation Thermal power station 100% leasehold Diesel generation 100% freehold 100% freehold (certain facilities leased from Quebec Government until 2058 pursuant to Peribonka Lease) Hydroelectric powerHydroelectric power 100% leasehold Diesel generation supplemented by solar generation facility 100% freehold Gas turbine and heat recovery steam generator Capacity (based on 100% ownership) 80MW 138MW 80MW 200MW 24MW 1,680MW 24MW 896MW 3,147MW 38MW 160MW Information on Group power plants (Rio Tinto's interest 100% unless otherwise shown) Power plant Location Copper and Diamonds Rio Tinto Kennecott power stations Salt Lake City, Utah, US Energy and Minerals Boron co-generation plant Energy Resources of Australia (Rio Tinto: 86.3%) IOC power station QMM power plantBoron, California, USCombined heat and power plant supplying steam to the copper reﬁnery 100% freeholdRanger Mine, Jabiru, Northern Territory, Australia Title/lease 100% freeholdLease Sept-Îles, Quebec, Canada Fort Dauphin, MadagascarStatutory grant 100% freehold Plant type / Product Thermal power stationSteam turbine running off waste heat boilers at the copper smelter Co-generation uses natural gas to generate steam and electricity, used to run Boron's reﬁning operations Five diesel generator sets rated at 5.17MW; one diesel generator set rated at 2MW; four additional diesel generator sets rated at 2MW Hydroelectric power Diesel generation Capacity (based on 100% ownership) 75MW 31.8MW 6.2MW 48MW 35.8MW 22MW 24MW Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Rio Tinto plc published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:43:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about RIO TINTO PLC 03:53a RIO TINTO : Former Rio Tinto CEO's Pay Surged 20% in 2020 on Share Price Growth MT 03:46a RIO TINTO : Sustainability Glossary 2020 PU 03:44a RIO TINTO : Annual Report 2020 - Production, Reserves & Operations PU 03:44a RIO TINTO : Annual Report 2020 - Additional Information PU 03:42a RIO TINTO : Annual Report 2020 - Directors' Report PU 03:40a RIO TINTO : Annual Report 2020 - Strategic Report PU 03:32a RIO TINTO : Remuneration Policy PU 02:40a RIO TINTO : executives say goodbye to 2020 with chunky payouts RE 01:05a Australia shares slip on tech, healthcare losses RE 12:46a Australian Shares Close Flat in Negative Territory; Mass Vaccine Program Roll.. MT Financials (USD) Sales 2020 43 788 M - - Net income 2020 10 422 M - - Net Debt 2020 2 722 M - - P/E ratio 2020 13,6x Yield 2020 5,41% Capitalization 147 B 147 B - EV / Sales 2020 3,42x EV / Sales 2021 2,93x Nbr of Employees 46 000 Free-Float 65,6% Chart RIO TINTO PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 81,77 $ Last Close Price 88,98 $ Spread / Highest target 36,0% Spread / Average Target -8,10% Spread / Lowest Target -39,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer Simon Robert Thompson Chairman Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RIO TINTO PLC 16.12% 146 991 BHP GROUP 11.52% 177 152 ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 18.37% 54 850 GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 21.17% 38 980 TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 17.27% 12 252 POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC -8.64% 10 181