Rio Tinto : Annual Report 2020 - Strategic Report

We produce this additional Strategic Report to provide investors with the option of receiving a document that is more concise. The ﬁrst 109 pages of Rio Tinto's 2020 Annual Report constitute its 2020 Strategic Report. Directors' approval statement This Strategic Report is delivered in accordance with a resolution of the Board, and has been signed on behalf of the Board by: Simon Thompson Chairman i 22 February 2021 The Group's 2020 Strategic Report complies with Australian and UK reporting requirements. The auditors' report on the Group's 2020 annual accounts was unqualiﬁed. Within that report, the auditors' statements under section 496 Companies Act 2006, conﬁrming that the Strategic Report and Directors' Report are consistent with the accounts, was also unqualiﬁed. A copy of the auditors' report on the Group's 2020 Annual report is contained on pages 312 to 327 of that document. Reporting currency: We report in US dollars unless otherwise stated. Where speciﬁed, A$ refers to Australian dollars and C$ refers to Canadian dollars. iii vi vi vii Highlights $15.9bn net cash generated from operating activities (2019: $14.9bn) $9.4bn Free cash ﬂow (2019: $9.2bn) $44.6bn consolidated sales revenues (2019: $43.2bn) 27% Return on capital employed (ROCE) (2019: 24%) Product groups Fe Iron Ore Iron ore is the primary raw material used to make steel. Steel is strong, long-lasting and cost-efﬁcient - making it perfect for everything from washing machines to cars, bridges and skyscrapers. In the Pilbara region of Western Australia, we produce ﬁve iron ore products including the Pilbara Blend™, the world's most recognised brand of iron ore. Our Dampier Salt operations in Western Australia are the world's largest exporter of seaborne salt, produced from evaporating seawater. This quality product suite is well positioned to beneﬁt from continued demand across China, Japan and other markets. Al Aluminium Aluminium is one of the world's fastest-growing major metals. Lightweight and recyclable, it is found in everything from jet engines to electric vehicles to smartphones. Our vertically integrated aluminium portfolio spans high-quality bauxite mines to alumina reﬁneries to smelters which, in Canada, are powered entirely by clean, renewable energy with an average position in the ﬁrst decile of the cost curve. (2019: $10.3bn) (2019: $2.3bn) Production (our share) 56.1mt bauxite (2019: 55.1mt) 3,180kt aluminium (2019: 3,171kt) CO2e emissions (our share) 21.8mt (2019: 21.7mt) All-injury frequency rate 0.36 (2019: 0.46) Cu Copper & Diamonds Copper is essential to the transition to a low-carbon future as it plays a key role in electriﬁcation and power generation, including in renewable energy and electric vehicles. Our operations span the globe, from Mongolia to Chile to the US, and occupy various stages of the mining lifecycle. Our white and coloured diamonds are some of the world's most sought-after gems. Gross product sales $5.4bn (2019: $5.8bn) Underlying EBITDA $2.2bn (2019: $2.1bn) Production (our share) 528kt mined copper (2019: 577kt) CO2e emissions (our share) 2.7mt (2019: 2.8 mt) All-injury frequency rate 0.30 (2019: 0.29) Ti B Fe Energy & Minerals Our Energy and Minerals product group provides materials essential to a wide variety of industries, ranging from agriculture to renewable energy and electric vehicles. We produce high-grade low impurity iron ore pellets and concentrate, titanium dioxide and borates from our operations in Africa, Canada and the US. We contribute to Rio Tinto's sustainable growth by unlocking value from our high-grade orebodies and developing new materials. By giving a second life to mining waste with by-products, we are expanding our frontiers for the increasing demand for critical minerals. We apply innovative technology and processes to deliver products that will contribute to a decarbonising and sustainable modern world. Gross product sales $5.0bn (2019: $5.2bn) Underlying EBITDA $1.6bn (2019: $1.8bn) Production (our share) 1,120kt titanium dioxide slag (2019: 1,206kt) 10.4mt iron ore pellets and concentrates (2019: 10.5mt) CO2e emissions (our share) All-injury frequency rate 3.6 mt 0.41 (2019: 3.8 mt) (2019: 0.43) Strategic Report An employee at Boyne Smelters Limited in Queensland, Australia. Aluminium, found in a wide range of essential products, including hospital equipment, is made from bauxite. is our first value Safety Strategic Report 2020 | riotinto.com 5 As COVID-19 threatened lives and livelihoods, the entire company mobilised to safeguard our employees, contractors and communities, and to keep our operations running. Our success in 2020 was due, in no small part, to this remarkable effort by our entire workforce. Our strong performance in many areas during 2020 was overshadowed by the destruction of two ancient rock shelters in the Juukan Gorge. I reiterate our unreserved apology to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people for the destruction of the rock shelters. We are committed to learning the lessons from Juukan Gorge to ensure that the destruction of a site of such exceptional cultural signiﬁcance never happens again. Simon Thompson Chairman Chairman's Statement Today, shareholders are increasingly focused not only on the ﬁnancial return that they can earn on their investment, but also on how that return is made. In order to build and maintain trust in Rio Tinto, we must seek to achieve environmental and social goals alongside generating proﬁt for our shareholders. Our purpose as a company is to produce materials essential to human progress and we are committed to fulﬁlling this role in a sustainable and inclusive way. In 2020, our safety performance and our response to the COVID-19 global pandemic were a demonstration of this company at its best. However, the destruction of the rock shelters at Juukan Gorge, in Western Australia, was a breach of both our values and the trust placed in us by the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people and other Traditional Owners of the land on which we operate. In the months and years to come, we are determined to learn the lessons from Juukan Gorge, to rebuild the trust that has been lost, and to re-establish our leadership in environmental and social performance. Our response to the pandemic 2020 was a difﬁcult and challenging year for everyone, but I am proud of Rio Tinto's response to the global pandemic. As COVID-19 threatened lives and livelihoods around the world, the entire company mobilised to safeguard our employees, contractors and local communities, and to keep our operations running safely and smoothly. At our Pilbara iron ore operations, for example, within a matter of days, thousands of employees adapted to new rosters and changed ﬂy-in, ﬂy-out travel schedules. We secured additional charter ﬂights and redesigned procedures at our camps to maintain social distancing and we instituted rapid health screening at airports across Western Australia. Around the world, we also took measures to reduce the risk of transmission from our employees to the remote and vulnerable communities near our operations. The success of Rio Tinto in 2020 was due, in no small part, to this remarkable effort by our entire workforce. Safety Despite all these changes, and the uncertainty created by the pandemic, we achieved a second consecutive year with zero fatalities. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of thousands of employees and contractors, every day, on every shift. But we need to do even better in our overall safety performance and will not be satisﬁed until we have eliminated all work-related injuries. Chairman's Statement continued Financial performance and economic contribution As a result of the efforts of our 45,0001 employees in 35 countries to keep our operations running safely, the Group performed strongly in 2020. The strength and resilience of our business enabled us to protect thousands of jobs across our supply chain, and continue to pay taxes and royalties to governments and dividends to pension funds, when many other companies were forced to cut back. We recorded underlying earnings of $12.4 billion (2019: $10.4 billion) and free cash ﬂow of $9.4 billion (2019: $9.2 billion) in 2020. Our balance sheet remains exceptionally strong, with net debt at year-end of $0.7 billion. These robust results reﬂect strong demand in our major markets, especially China, with iron ore prices, in particular, supported by supply disruptions across the industry. As many of our host governments spent record sums to support their people and economies during the pandemic, our direct economic contribution, including payments to employees, suppliers, governments and shareholders, amounted to $47 billion. In 2020, the Rio Tinto Group paid more than $8 billion in taxes and royalties globally, including Australia where we are one of the largest taxpayers, contributing more than $6.5 billion in taxes and royalties. In recognition of this strong ﬁnancial performance, the Board is recommending a ﬁnal dividend of 309 US cents per share (2019: 231 US cents per share) and a special dividend of 93 US cents per share, taking total dividends declared this year to $9 billion. The destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters These achievements were overshadowed by the destruction of two ancient rock shelters in the Juukan Gorge, at the Brockman 4 iron ore mine in Western Australia, in May 2020, which should not have happened. I would like to reiterate our unreserved apology to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people for the destruction of the rock shelters. The loss of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters has also impacted many others, in Australia and beyond, and within our company it has left many of our employees, including our Indigenous Australian colleagues, feeling deeply shocked and ashamed. Following publication of the Board Review of the events leading up to the destruction of the rock shelters, and consultations with shareholders in Australia, Europe and North America, our Chief Executive, the Chief Executive of Iron Ore and the Group Executive, Corporate Relations, have left the company by mutual agreement. The Board and senior leadership team have taken decisive action to implement the recommendations set out in the Board Review and the Interim Report of the Parliamentary Inquiry. These include measures to ensure that the destruction of a site of such exceptional cultural signiﬁcance never happens again; to re-conﬁrm that we have recently consulted with Traditional Owners for potential impacts; and to begin the modernisation process of our agreements with the Traditional Owners in Western Australia to increase transparency and redress the imbalance of power that existed in our older agreements. We are also reinvigorating our cultural awareness training, have stepped up our investment in career development for Indigenous Australians and taken numerous other measures to ensure that Indigenous Australians have a stronger voice, not only in our host communities, but also within Rio Tinto. In parallel with these internal changes, we have continued to engage with the Government of Western Australia in relation to reforming the Aboriginal Heritage Act of 1972. 1. This is the average employee headcount during 2020, including contractors. Chairman's StatementIn November 2020, my fellow director Megan Clark (Chair of our Sustainability Committee) and I visited the Juukan Gorge with the PKKP people. It was my ﬁrst opportunity to apologise in person to the PKKP people for the destruction of the rock shelters, and to see and feel their sadness and pain ﬁrst-hand. Megan and I subsequently attended a joint meeting of the PKKP and Rio Tinto Boards in Perth, where we discussed the steps that we must take to rebuild trust and to strengthen our partnership, as well as progress with the remedy process. Separately, Megan and I also met elders from nine of the ten Traditional Owners of the lands where we operate in Western Australia. The Traditional Owners expressed their sadness and anger at the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters, but they also expressed their hopes for a more equal and respectful relationship with Rio Tinto in the future. Traditional Owners recognise the social and economic beneﬁts that mining brings to their communities, but they demand a relationship with our company that respects local customs and traditions and recognises their obligation to preserve their unique culture for future generations. It is our responsibility to make sure this happens both now and into the future, and I know that this determination is shared throughout our organisation. The appointment of Jakob Stausholm as Chief Executive I am delighted to welcome Jakob Stausholm as our new Chief Executive with effect from 1 January 2021. Since joining Rio Tinto as an executive director and Chief Financial Ofﬁcer in 2018, Jakob has played a key role in strategy development and performance management, allocating capital with discipline and helping to deliver record shareholder returns. Jakob's blend of strategic and commercial expertise, and his collaborative leadership style, strong values and commitment to sustainable development, make him the ideal choice for our next Chief Executive. A further advantage is that, as an internal candidate, he will be able to apply his existing knowledge and understanding of the Group to some of the key investment and growth decisions arising in the shorter term. Other Board changes During 2020, we also welcomed three new non-executive directors - Hinda Gharbi, Jennifer Nason and Ngaire Woods - and the Board has already beneﬁted from their insights and expertise in natural resources, ﬁnance, technology, governance, public policy, diversity and inclusion. At the end of the year, we bid farewell to David Constable, who steps down to assume the role of Chief Executive Ofﬁcer at Fluor Corporation. A search for his replacement is underway as we seek to strengthen representation on the Board from our key countries of operation. Engagement with stakeholders Despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic, the Board engaged extensively with stakeholders throughout 2020, including meetings with shareholders, Traditional Owners, Indigenous leaders, civil society and governments. During the year, I held one-on-one meetings with over 70 key shareholders. Together with the Board Committee chairs, we also arranged two governance-focused engagements in the UK and Australia hosted by the Investor Forum and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors. Our annual supplier and customer survey showed improved perceptions of our performance, as well as a number of areas requiring The strength and resilience of our business enabled us to protect thousands of jobs across our supply chain, and continue to pay taxes and royalties to governments and dividends to pension funds, when many other companies were forced to cut back. further attention. We also held a 'virtual roundtable' with civil society organisations, where the discussions focused on our response to Juukan Gorge, climate change and continuing concerns about industry lobbying. In the aftermath of Juukan Gorge, I held a virtual town hall with senior managers worldwide and a real town hall with employees in Perth. Board members also held a series of meetings with smaller groups of leaders around the world, and made a 'virtual site visit' to Oyu Tolgoi, during which we were able to speak to our employees and partners in Mongolia. In these meetings, our employees spoke openly and honestly about their pride in the company's response to COVID-19 and their deep sense of shock at the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters. A key topic for discussion was how we can make the work culture at Rio Tinto more diverse and inclusive, to ensure that everyone feels empowered to speak up if something does not feel right. This will be a strong area of focus for the Board and leadership team in 2021. Restoring our reputation as a purpose-led business As Jakob takes over as Chief Executive, he takes charge of a company with outstanding people, world class assets, an exceptionally strong ﬁnancial position, a clear climate change strategy and a robust safety culture. But he also inherits a company that urgently needs to restore trust with host communities and in our management of cultural heritage. Our purpose is to produce materials essential to human progress. We are committed to doing so efﬁciently, effectively and sustainably, creating value for all stakeholders while safeguarding the environment and respecting our host countries and communities. Thank you Let me end by thanking the leadership team and the many thousands of Rio Tinto employees, contractors and partners who delivered once again for our company and its shareholders during one of the most difﬁcult and challenging years in recent memory. Simon Thompson Chairman 22 February 2021 9 Juukan Gorge A breach of our values We apologise unreservedly to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people, and to people across Australia and beyond, for the destruction of Juukan Gorge. In allowing the destruction of Juukan Gorge to occur, we fell far short of our values as a company and breached the trust placed in us by the Traditional Owners of the lands on which we operate. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the destruction of a site of such exceptional cultural signiﬁcance never happens again, to earn back the trust that has been lost and to re-establish our leadership in communities and social performance. A nearly two-decade-long timeline Our relationship with the PKKP people extends over more than 17 years, with initial agreements covering our operations on PKKP land at Brockman 4 signed in 2006 and 2011. The decision to destroy the rock shelters was taken nearly eight years ago but, because mining is such a long-cycle industry, that decision was not actually implemented until 2020. Internal and external reviews of the events leading to the blasting of the rock shelters at Juukan Gorge have highlighted deﬁciencies in how our partnership with the PKKP people was managed, a lack of integration of our heritage management with our front-line operational teams, and a work culture that was too focused on business performance and not enough on building and maintaining relationships with Traditional Owners. The archaeological and ethnographic reports received in 2013/14 should have triggered an internal review of the implications of this material new information for the mine development plans. Such a review did not take place. Following completion of the archaeological surveys and other mitigation measures agreed with the PKKP people in 2014, the site was reclassiﬁed as 'cleared' for mining and removed from relevant risk registers. As a consequence, knowledge and awareness of the location and signiﬁcance of the site was progressively lost. Further opportunities to revise the mine plan were missed in 2018, when the ﬁnal archaeological report was received, and again during 2019/20. Remedy process We are engaging with the PKKP people to determine an appropriate remedy process for the destruction of the rock shelters. This includes providing funding to support their submission to the Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia (the Parliamentary Inquiry) and their effective participation in discussions about how we rebuild and strengthen our partnership and provide a remedy that respects the wishes of these Traditional Owners. A moratorium has been agreed on mining in the Juukan Gorge area and work is underway on a remediation plan. In partnership with the PKKP people, we are focusing on understanding how, through the remediation of the Gorge, we can re-establish a sense of place that recognises the exceptional cultural signiﬁcance and connection of the Juukan Gorge area to past, current, and future PKKP people as well as their aspirations for future use and interaction with the place. Remediation of the Gorge will be a challenging project. While the Juukan 2 rock shelter is likely to be irreparably damaged, Juukan 1 appears to be largely intact. Both shelters will be restored to the fullest extent possible and, if it is safe, access will be re-established. Other parts of the Gorge, including the Snake pool, which were not impacted by the blast, will remain protected and its connection to the Juukan 1 and 2 rock shelters will be re-established. Artefacts and other materials salvaged from the rock shelters during archaeological excavations have already been moved to a purpose-built conservation facility. Discussions are in progress with the PKKP people on the provision of an appropriate, permanent 'keeping place'. For a more detailed summary of our response to the recommendations issued by the Parliamentary Inquiry, please visit riotinto.com. Please refer to pages 114-115to learn more about the Board review of the events that led to Juukan Gorge. Ensuring this never happens again We have taken decisive action to strengthen our processes and approach to cultural heritage. Governance - Integrated Heritage Management Process (IHMP): The most urgent task was to ensure that we do not have other sites of exceptional cultural signiﬁcance within our existing mine plans. We are currently completing the ﬁrst phase of a new IHMP, which is being rolled out at our Pilbara iron ore business. The lessons from the IHMP will subsequently be implemented across our business globally while taking into account local circumstances. In the Pilbara, the IHMP involves a systematic review of all the heritage sites that we manage starting with those that may be impacted by our activities over the next two years. So far, we have reviewed over 1,000 sites and ranked each one by: (i) cultural signiﬁcance (which is informed through consultation with the Traditional Owners of the land on which we operate); (ii) our re-conﬁrmation that we have recently consulted with Traditional Owners for potential impacts; and (iii) the materiality of the impact. Where there is any doubt, we have reclassiﬁed the relevant sites from 'cleared' for mining back to 'protected' as a precautionary measure, pending further consultation with the Traditional Owners.

- Empowering operational management: We have increased the responsibility of our product groups for Communities and Social Performance (CSP), partnerships and engagement. This means that line managers within the product groups directly own the relationships with host communities, including Indigenous peoples. All community and heritage management professionals at our operations now report to product group line management.

- Improved governance and Board oversight: Any direct impacts to sites categorised as being of 'high' or 'very high' signiﬁcance under the new Integrated Heritage Management Process must also be approved by the heritage sub-committee of the Executive Committee Juukan Gorgeor the Board, as appropriate. The Sustainability Committee of the Board will oversee the implementation of the recommendations arising from the Board Review and the Parliamentary Inquiry and will ensure that lessons learned are applied, as appropriate to our operations worldwide. The Audit Committee of the Board will ensure that relevant lessons from Juukan Gorge are also applied to all other risk management processes, particularly those, like Juukan Gorge, where there is a signiﬁcant lag between decision and implementation. Please refer to the risk management and internal control section on page 115of this report for more information. - Strengthened assurance: Second line assurance will be provided by a new stand-alone CSP Area of Expertise (AoE), reporting to Mark Davies, our Group Executive, Safety, Technical and Projects, a member of our Executive Committee, based in Brisbane. The CSP AoE will ensure conformance with Group policies, standards and procedures, including the new Integrated Heritage Management Process, and will share best practice worldwide. The new CSP AoE sits alongside the existing health, safety, environment (HSE) function. This will help to ensure that communities and heritage risk processes are aligned with our existing robust health, safety and environmental systems. The AoE will also oversee internal assessments and reviews, including deep dives and operational reviews in conjunction with experts from our Group Risk function. The framework includes a rigorous annual self-assessment and certiﬁcation of impacts and risks. Internal Audit will provide a third line of defence.

- Modernisation of agreements with Traditional Owners: We have written to Traditional Owners advising them that we will not enforce any clauses that restrict Traditional Owners from raising concerns about cultural heritage matters or that restrict them from applying for statutory protection of any cultural heritage sites. We have also offered to modernise agreements in the Pilbara where Traditional Owners have indicated that the current agreements have not met the aspirations of partnership we mutually sought at the outset. We will seek to agree an appropriate mechanism in our revised agreements so that there is a clear pathway for resolution of any differences of view that may emerge. We will also continue to work with Traditional Owners to increase the economic beneﬁts that ﬂow to their communities from employment, skills, training and business development.

- Increasing transparency: Subject to the consent of Traditional Owners in Australia, we intend to make our new agreements public. We intend to engage with the Traditional Owners on how independent input can be sought to support this modernisation process.

- Indigenous Advisory Group: We are consulting with Traditional Owners to create an Indigenous Advisory Group (IAG), intended to bring Indigenous voices into the senior leadership and oversight of the business in Australia. An IAG would provide direct input on our Indigenous strategy in Australia and coaching, mentoring and advice to senior leadership and, where possible, to the Board. Work culture and relationships Making sure that we have the right work culture and relationships will require sustained effort over many years. We are not underestimating the time it will take to build a more inclusive work culture that better recognises and celebrates Indigenous partnership in our business. - Increasing awareness and understanding of community and heritage issues: Operational leadership will receive training and coaching to ensure that they understand their new responsibilities and have access to the subject matter experts and information they need to support good decision-making. They will be encouraged to invest time in building relationships with Traditional Owners to ensure that they are aware of any concerns, before they escalate into major issues. To support them, we are reinvigorating our cultural awareness training, with all frontline staff, including the Board, undertaking both e-learning and face to face training with Indigenous Australians.

- Fostering Australian Indigenous leadership: In order to increase the diversity of our leadership team, we have appointed a Chief Advisor, Indigenous Affairs, reporting directly to our Chief Executive Australia, and committed a US$50 million investment to advance employment opportunities and accelerate the career development of Indigenous Australians in our business. The Chief Advisor, Indigenous Affairs will also assist and coach operational management in the renegotiation of our agreements with Traditional Owners.

- Building a more inclusive work culture: It is clear that we need to create a more inclusive, more diverse work culture, where people feel empowered to challenge decisions - a priority of the management team and our new Chief Executive. External engagement In parallel with these internal changes, we continue to contribute to the reform of the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972 (WA), making clear our support for a right of appeal by Traditional Owners in relation to approvals to impact cultural heritage sites on their Country. We are also engaging with the Chamber of Minerals and Energy in Western Australia, the Minerals Council of Australia and the ICMM, sharing the lessons that we have learned from Juukan Gorge. Everything I know about this company - the talent and commitment of our employees, the quality of our assets and our contribution to society - excites me and makes me optimistic about the future. We have the strength and capabilities, built over our 148-year history, to restore our leadership in cultural heritage and communities and social performance, and we will emerge a better company for the lessons we have learned in 2020. Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Chief Executive's Statement 2020 was, in many ways, an extraordinary year - for our company, and the world at large - and one in which we saw the best of Rio Tinto, as well as areas in which we must, and will, improve. To that end, after the events at Juukan Gorge, we have been working to restore trust with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people. Important progress has been made following a meeting between the PKKP and Rio Tinto boards, as articulated in the December joint statement at riotinto.com/juukangorge. We are also developing additional measures to strengthen our partnerships with Traditional Owners in Australia, including a commitment to modernise and improve agreements in the Pilbara, home to our iron ore business. More broadly, we are determined to improve our approach to communities and stakeholders globally, in part by embedding a more inclusive approach that strengthens our overall thinking, decision making and performance. It was an honour to have been selected by our Board of Directors to lead Rio Tinto as its Chief Executive. Everything I know about this company - the talent and commitment of our employees, the quality of our assets and our contribution to society - excites me and makes me optimistic about the future. We have the strength and capabilities, built over our 148-year history, to restore our leadership in cultural heritage and communities and social performance, and we will emerge a better company for the lessons we have learned in 2020. Strategic Report 2020 | riotinto.com 13 Chief Executive's Statement continued A strong safety culture I believe a company's culture is the foundation from which its performance is built; our strong safety culture allowed us to deliver a second year with zero fatalities. While we cannot stop improving, this is an important milestone - one never achieved until 2019. I would like to personally thank the many thousands of employees, contractors and partners whose dedication and commitment made it possible. But there is more to do. While our all-injury frequency rate (AIFR) of 0.37, is considered industry-leading, we had too many serious safety incidents. Our focus in 2021 will therefore be on further maturing our safety system, which will lead to overall improvements in our safety performance and, at the same time, improve our operations. I am exceptionally proud of the way we responded, as one, to the global COVID-19 pandemic: our goal was to keep our employees, contractors and communities safe and healthy while keeping our operations running and continuing to deliver the products our customers need. At our Pilbara iron ore business, for example, in a matter of days, we redesigned rosters and changed our ﬂy-in, ﬂy-out (FIFO) travel schedules for thousands of employees. We secured additional charter ﬂights, ensuring compliance with social distancing guidelines by spacing workers appropriately on planes, and in airports. With the implementation of rapid screening at airports in Western Australia for our FIFO workforce, we were one of the ﬁrst companies globally to implement large scale rapid screening. Many of our employees made signiﬁcant sacriﬁces this year - often being away from families and loved ones for extended periods of time - to allow our company to continue to perform during the pandemic. In Mongolia, for example, some of our employees took what they thought would be a domestic, overnight trip but, due to in-country pandemic travel restrictions, were instead required to spend 21 days in quarantine and 14 days in self-isolation. The pandemic has required incredible resilience, and our employees have delivered. I also want to thank our host governments, which actively supported us and allowed our operations to keep running - and in doing so, allowed their citizens and economies to beneﬁt. Juukan Gorge: a breach of our values One of the reasons I was excited to join Rio Tinto, two years ago, was our ambition on sustainability, our values, our history - and our purpose: to produce materials essential to human progress. We know we must fulﬁl this purpose in way that is in line with our values. In Australia, in 1995, our company was the ﬁrst mining company to embrace Native Title - the recognition of Indigenous people's traditional land and water rights and interests. Our destruction of the 46,000-year-old rockshelters at Juukan Gorge, in Western Australia, was a breach of that leadership and our values. Alongside our Board, management team and employees, I extend my deep apologies to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people. We are determined to listen, learn and change, and to ensure that cultural heritage sites of exceptional signiﬁcance, like the Juukan Gorge rock shelters, are never again destroyed. We must earn the right to become a trusted partner once more for Traditional Owners, host communities, governments and other stakeholders. Please refer to pages 10-11 to learn more about the actions we are taking. On a more personal note, the events at Juukan Gorge have taken their toll on many of us. Many of our employees are disappointed and feel let down. I am also sorry for this. We are working hard to heal and rebuild our relationships, credibility and reputation, and I know this will take time and effort. I believe we all have a role to play and, together, we will learn. One thing we must do more is put ourselves in others' shoes - to better understand their views, improve the way we do things, and make this a better, more caring company, and one in tune with the world we serve. This culture must be actively practised and promoted by our leaders. It needs to be felt by our employees. And it needs to be closely and regularly monitored by our Executive Committee and Board. This is one of my top priorities. A strong ﬁnancial performance We are proud that, despite exceptionally challenging circumstances, we delivered a resilient operating performance this year that enabled strong ﬁnancial results: underlying earnings of $12.4 billion, underlying EBITDA of $23.9 billion and free cash ﬂow of $9.4 billion. We recognise these strong results are driven by the current pricing environment across a number of our commodities, particularly iron ore; nevertheless, our ability to keep operations running amidst a global pandemic was also a critical factor. Net debt further reduced to $0.7 billion (2019: $3.7 billion), underpinning an already strong balance sheet providing both resilience and optionality. As a result, the Board has recommended a ﬁnal ordinary dividend of 309 US cents per share and a special dividend of 93 US cents per share, resulting in total shareholder returns declared this year of $9 billion. Sustainability in sharp focus We are working hard to strengthen our cultural heritage processes, including placing accountability for our relationships with Traditional Owners with our operational leaders. We are also investing $50 million to increase and nurture Indigenous leadership across our operations in Australia. We made progress across other parts of our business as well. In December, for example, the Iron Ore Company of Canada signed a Reconciliation and Collaboration Agreement with the Innu communities of Uashat mak Mani-utenam and Matimekush-Lac John, re-conﬁrming the long-term partnership between the company and the two communities over the coming decades. We consider climate change the key challenge of our generation, and have pledged to address our own emissions, and those of our value chain. Last year, we set Scope 1 and 2 emissions targets: to reduce our absolute emissions by 15% by 2030 and emissions intensity by 30% (from 2018 levels). These targets are supported by our commitment to spend approximately $1 billion on climate-related projects from 2020-24. This year, we set new Scope 3 emissions reduction goals, focused mostly on our contribution to the development and deployment of low-carbon technologies, as well as new goals and targets related to emissions from shipping our products: we will work with customers on steel decarbonisation pathways and invest in technologies that could deliver at least a 30% reduction in steelmaking carbon intensity from 2030. We will work with our partners to develop breakthrough technologies with the potential to deliver carbon neutral steelmaking pathways by 2050. We will continue to work to scale up breakthrough technology enabling the production of zero-carbon aluminium. And we will develop programmes to meet our new ambition to reach, by 2050, net zero emissions from the shipping of our products. Chief Executive's StatementAccordingly, this year we committed to invest $10 million in our partnership with China Baowu Steel Group and Tsinghua University, also in China, to help address the steel industry's carbon footprint. This investment will fund the joint establishment of a Low Carbon Raw Materials Preparation R&D Centre, which will initially prioritise developing lower carbon ore preparation processes. We also signed a memorandum of understanding with Nippon Steel Corporation, in Japan, to jointly explore a breadth of technologies to decarbonise the entire steel value chain from iron ore mining to steelmaking. Please refer to our climate change report, available on our website, to learn more about our approach to climate change and our progress against targets. With respect to our products, our copper joined our aluminium this year in being third-party-certiﬁed as responsible: metal from both the Kennecott and Oyu Tolgoi mines has been awarded the prestigious Copper Mark certiﬁcation. As detailed in the sustainability section of this report, we are also working to strengthen other aspects of our work - from biodiversity to human rights, communities to water. This too, is a personal priority of mine; we plan to report on our progress regularly and transparently. A look forward In early 2021, I announced our new Executive Committee, which will help deliver strong safety and operational performance and make our company more resilient, an even stronger performer and employer and a trusted partner for host communities, governments and other stakeholders. This newly-formed Executive Committee is referenced on pages 118-119of this report. I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate the team on their new roles. I would also like to sincerely thank Vera Kirikova, who will leave Rio Tinto in early 2021, for her signiﬁcant contributions to our company over many years. As we look to the months and years ahead, we know we have a lot of hard work ahead of us. Still, we can look forward to the future of a company that is today as essential to human progress as at any time in its history. Our operations are safe, efﬁcient and well-run. Our customers are reliably served with high-quality products. Our balance sheet is strong, and our employees have proven they can succeed even in difﬁcult conditions. All of these things make Rio Tinto well-placed to continue to generate superior returns for our shareholders, invest in sustaining, innovating and growing our business and continue to pay taxes and royalties to host communities and governments - all while creating jobs and partnering with local businesses. But none of this will be possible without the dedication and hard work of our many thousands of employees and contractors. To them, to host governments and communities, our customers and our many partners, all of whom make our success possible, I say - thank you. Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive 22 February 2021 Our Business Model Our ability to create value is underpinned by the quality of our assets, the capability of our people, our operational and sustainability performance, innovative partnerships and disciplined capital allocation. Explore and evaluate We use some of the most advanced exploration technologies in the world to ﬁnd potential new sources of minerals and metals. We consider new commodities and products with an understanding of customers' and communities' needs. We are also mindful of our potential future social and environmental impact as well as the diversity and balance of our portfolio. Develop and innovate We assess each potential operation with a focus on risk, potential returns, and long-term value and sustainability. Once we have approved an investment, we design and build each operation, informed by input from those stakeholders most affected. We aim to develop every potential site to achieve optimal, long-term productivity while minimising risks. We work in partnership with a growing network of stakeholders - governments, communities, customers and suppliers - who help expand our thinking, understanding, capabilities and, ultimately, our ability to deliver mutual beneﬁt. Mine and process A safe site is a productive site, and advanced technologies are playing a more important role in how we achieve both. We share best practices across our assets to create safe, environmentally responsible working practices and a high-performing culture that targets production at lower costs. At the same time, our operations aim to beneﬁt local economies by contributing jobs, taxes and royalties, contracts with local businesses, and social and community investment. We also support the economic diversiﬁcation of regions where we are based, in alignment with national and local government plans, ensuring host communities can thrive long after our operations close. Our ambition is for our operations to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. By understanding and respecting our business partners, employees, communities and the environment, we can create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Market and deliver Our minerals and metals are essential to the transition to a low-carbon future and are used in a vast array of everyday products - from cars to coffee pods to smartphones. Our commercial team ensures that we align our products with market and customer needs. And our network of rail, ports and ships means that we can control end-to-end logistics to deliver our products safely, efﬁciently and reliably. Repurpose and renew We aim to design and run our assets to create a positive legacy once our mining activity concludes. We engage stakeholders of our sites nearing closure - including Indigenous peoples, government, employees and host communities - and actively involve them in planning. Applying this approach could entail rehabilitating the land for a nature reserve, for example, or repurposing it for light industrial use. Each of our sites has rehabilitation plans that we review every year. We see this long-term approach - planning and operating with the future in mind - as integral to running a safe, responsible and proﬁtable business. Disciplined capital allocat Our business is underpinned by a disciplined approac to capital allocation we strive to use eve dollar prudently. Today, our balance is a key strength, providing a resilient platform for strong consistent shareho returns, as well as enabling us to inve throughout the commodity cycle. ion h ; ry sheet and der t Our Values Our values reﬂect our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our employees, the integrity of our business and supply chain, and respect for the environment and host communities. Safety Caring for human life and wellbeing above everything else We make the safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and communities our number one priority. Always. Safely looking after the environment is an essential part of our care for future generations. Having the courage and commitment to do the right thing We do the right thing, even when this is challenging. We take ownership of what we do and say. And we are honest and clear with each other, and with everyone we work with. This helps us to build trust. Teamwork Collaborating for success We work together with colleagues, partners and communities globally to deliver the products our customers need. We learn from each other to improve our performance and achieve success. Integrity Our Culture We deﬁne culture as the system of beliefs and values that guides our behaviours across our diverse organisation. Our culture helped us achieve zero fatalities for two years running, and it underpins our ability to innovate and deliver high-quality products to our customers - reliably - even through a global pandemic. But we know that aspects of our culture have let us, and our many stakeholders, down - and these aspects must be improved. The Board Review of the destruction of the rock shelters at Juukan Gorge, published in August, made clear that parts of our business lack connectedness in organisational structures, decision-making, openness and depth of engagement with Traditional Owners. They also have rigid processes and systems, constrained resourcing of key areas and difﬁculty escalating unresolved issues. None of these is aligned with the values we espouse or the standards we set for ourselves. Respect Fostering inclusion and embracing diversity We recognise and respect diverse cultures, communities and points of view. We treat each other with fairness and dignity to make the most of everyone's contributions. Excellence Being the best we can be for superior performance We challenge ourselves and others to create lasting value and achieve high performance. We adopt a pioneering mindset and aim to do better every day. We are therefore making changes to our structure, to the way we interact with each other, the way we run certain processes, make decisions and allocate funds and time, and to elevate our approach to social performance, including respect for cultural heritage, to the same level as health, safety and environment. The choices we are making in these areas seek to both reﬂect and embed the values we uphold. We will continue to work across the organisation to ensure our values are reﬂected in the behaviours we demonstrate - every shift, every day. We are also making an investment in developing our leaders' cultural awareness, through training programmes and diversity in leadership, and their ability to engage respectfully and effectively with Traditional Owners and other First Nations groups. And, as this company begins its next chapter, our management team is committed to re-setting and evolving the culture of our nearly-150-year-old company. Our Stakeholders Our business touches the lives and livelihoods of many people around the world. We recognise our responsibility to listen to - and hear - their views and take account of their interests. Employees This year, our employees faced unique challenges, from working through the COVID-19 pandemic to the sober reﬂection required by the global movements for social justice and in the aftermath of Juukan Gorge. To understand employees' views on how to make our business better, we held virtual focus groups with almost 1,000 people from our sites and ofﬁces. Sessions were set aside speciﬁcally for Indigenous employees, employees of Asian heritage, Black employees, female employees and LGBTI+ employees. We heard our employees' appreciation of our response to COVID-19, their disappointment with the company on Juukan Gorge - and their views on many other topics, ranging from work culture, inclusion and diversity, the desired qualities of the new Chief Executive and the importance of sustainability. These sessions were supported by a series of engagements held in November by the Chairman and some of the non-executive directors. In our most recent employee survey, conducted in November, we saw that, despite a year that tested employees in many ways, we maintained a high level of engagement overall. For the second time in a row, our employee net promoter score (eNPS) is in positive territory and currently sits at +5, one point higher than last year and the highest since we began our survey in 2016. And our employee satisfaction (eSAT) and recommend scores are also at their highest, each moving up a point to 73 and 72, respectively. It is clear we have work to do. Our current priorities include improving overall safety performance and health, particularly during COVID-19 restrictions; transforming our culture to make it more inclusive and welcoming of diverse and/or dissenting perspectives, including women and Indigenous voices; continuing to offer competitive pay and beneﬁts and ensuring a reasonable work-life balance, including a focus on strengthening mental health. Communities Communities are the places where we operate, where we live, and work, and call home - from the Pilbara, Western Australia, to KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, to Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Canada. But more than that, communities are made up of people - employees, Indigenous peoples, suppliers and neighbours - with whom we strive to build long-term, positive partnerships. Our strength is built upon their strength. We recognise that, in parts of our business, we have work to do to meet our own standards on open, transparent engagement. We continue to strive to engage consistently and honestly with communities on a number of issues: from jobs and local procurement to the impact of our operations on the local environment. This year, we established a communities and social performance (CSP) Area of Expertise (AoE), which will deliver a more rigorous assurance framework across our operations and elevate communities risk processes to align with our health and safety systems. We also changed the way we structure our global CSP teams, so that product group and operational leaders directly own relationships with their host communities, including Indigenous peoples. We have taken decisive action to strengthen our processes and approach to cultural heritage. We are currently completing the ﬁrst phase of a new Integrated Heritage Management Process (IHMP), which is being rolled out at our Pilbara iron ore business. The lessons from the IHMP will subsequently be implemented across our business globally while taking into account local circumstances. Civil society Civil society organisations, whether local or global, play an important role in our society and in the governance of the world's natural resources. We believe that preventing and addressing the world's many complex, multifaceted environmental, social and governance challenges, such as climate change, human rights violations and bribery and corruption, can only be achieved through genuine dialogue and engagement with civil society and other stakeholders. As a result, we regularly engage civil society organisations and, although we acknowledge instances in which our opinions may differ, we genuinely respect their views and the role they play in communities and in our business. Since 2018, we have held annual civil society roundtables to listen, learn and understand how we can improve. In 2020, we partnered with many organisations to help our communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed matters of cultural heritage with many civil society organisations. Governments Governments - federal, state and provincial, and local - are also critical stakeholders for our business. We regularly engage ofﬁcials at all three levels on matters from how we explore, mine and process ore, to conditions of land tenure, and health, safety and environmental requirements, as well as how we operate as a company in relation to securities, taxation, intellectual property, competition and foreign investment, provisions to protect data privacy, conditions of trade and export and infrastructure access. A key item of discussion is the economic contribution our business makes to governments around the world: a decade ago, we were the ﬁrst company in our industry to disclose our payments to governments in detail, and we have been reporting on our taxes and royalties paid, and our economic contribution, in increasing detail ever since. Over the past ten years we have paid more than $71 billion in taxes and royalties globally; more than 75%, or $54 billion, was paid in Australia. In 2020, the Rio Tinto Group paid more than $8 billion in taxes and royalties globally. In Australia, where we are one of the largest taxpayers, we contributed more than $6.5 billion in taxes and royalties. This is important because our businesses and the funds we provide to governments and communities support the basic infrastructure of society - bridges and roads, schools and hospitals - as well as other local development priorities, like job creation and skills training. This is one, very important way we fulﬁl our purpose: to produce materials essential to human progress. Being transparent about where these payments go helps our stakeholders better understand how these funds may be used to deliver economic and social beneﬁt through our business. At the global level, we also engage international state-based organisations from the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation to the United Nations to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as well as key multi-stakeholder initiatives in which governments participate, such as the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights. These bodies also help deﬁne the industry operating environment and contribute to joint problem-solving. Our Stakeholders Investors Our investors include pension funds, global fund managers, bondholders, employees and tens of thousands of individuals around the world. They have trusted us with their investment and, in return, they expect a ﬁnancial return. But they are increasingly focused on how that return is made. They want to invest in companies that behave responsibly across environmental, social and governance (ESG) measures. We engaged with current and potential investors through virtual forums for the majority of 2020, providing an opportunity for meetings with executive directors, the Chairman and non-executive directors. Additionally, our two annual general meetings (AGMs) in the UK and Australia provide an opportunity for all investors to question and engage with the Board. The Board also commissioned an independent perception study in April, seeking the views of institutional investors representing around 40% of the active Rio Tinto register in the US, the UK and Australia. Given the growing importance of issues such as climate change, governance, social performance and environment, we present and engage regularly on these topics. In April, we held a sustainability seminar focused on our approach to climate and water management. Members of the executive team and subject matter experts provided an update on progress with our climate change strategy and our water management focus areas, including targets for both topics. The Chairman and other non-executive directors engaged extensively with investors following the events at Juukan Gorge. Following the Board Review of Cultural Heritage Management, and extensive consultation with our global investor base, the Board announced changes to the Executive Committee in September. The company has moved with pace to take a number of actions to strengthen cultural heritage governance and controls, including an enhanced level of governance over the impact on sites of heritage signiﬁcance. The Chairman of the Remuneration Committee also consulted with investors in 2020 on proposed changes to the Remuneration Policy, due for renewal at the 2021 AGMs. Two governance-focused engagements were also held by the Chairman and our Board Committee Chairs in December, facilitated by the Investor Forum (in the UK) and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI). We intend to hold further environmental, social and governance forums in 2021 in response to growing investor interest in the company's progress in a number of areas including climate change, heritage and communities, closure and environment. Customers & Suppliers We could not produce materials essential to human progress without our suppliers, who help us at every stage of our business. Our customers turn them into the products upon which the modern world is built. We recognise that building trust with these critical stakeholders, and keeping it, requires us to deliver on our promises consistently, and to act with transparency, respect and integrity. We use deep insights generated from everything we buy, sell and move around the world to ensure the needs of our customers are central to our operational decision making. Through the volatility of 2020, we engaged customers and suppliers to safely maintain our operations and the uninterrupted ﬂow of materials and products through the value chain. The disruption of COVID-19 also gave us the opportunity to accelerate and expand our use of digital solutions - such as offering customers the opportunity to buy our products through a mobile app and conducting end-to-end digital transactions using blockchain technology. We also continue to engage with our iron ore customers, such as Baowu Steel in China and Nippon Steel Corporation in Japan, to tackle emissions across the steel value chain - and to work with others, like AB InBev, to help make their supply chains more sustainable through the use of our low-carbon, Canadian aluminium. In 2020, our Kennecott and Oyu Tolgoi operations were the ﬁrst and second producers globally to be awarded the 'Copper Mark', the industry's new independently assessed responsible production programme. Suppliers are also an important way we have a positive impact on communities: in 2020, we spent $15.5 billion with suppliers globally, including A$8.2 billion in Western Australia, and A$293 million with Indigenous suppliers across Australia. In Mongolia, between 2010 and the fourth quarter of 2020, Oyu Tolgoi spent $3.54 billion on national procurement(a). This year, we introduced new payment terms in Australia to ensure smaller suppliers are paid quickly. As a result of the new policy, approximately 90% of our suppliers in Australia are paid within 20 days. (a) Oyu Tolgoi's (OT) national procurement ﬁgure represents spend with suppliers registered in Mongolia and more than 50% owned by Mongolian citizens. It relates to the OT operations only, and does not include the underground project. There is more detailed information on our stakeholder engagement in the Sustainability section on pages 62-91 and we set out how the Board takes account of stakeholder interests (our 'section 172(1) Statement') in the Governance section on pages 122-123. We meet with the Climate Action 100+ (CA100+) group regularly at the Board, Executive Committee and climate team levels, and we value their co-ordination of investor engagement. We welcome the opportunity to join investors in the development and implementation of net zero transition action plans. As a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, we will work towards disclosures consistent with the evolving CA100+ benchmark and intend to put our annual TCFD-aligned reporting to an advisory vote at our 2022 annual general meetings. Strategic Context A new era of complexity We recognise our success is predicated upon our ability to build and strengthen our resilience, and form partnerships that enable us to quickly adapt to future realities and opportunities. Society A world where climate change and the environment, as well as inclusive growth and sustainability, are critical. Geopolitics A world of growing political fragmentation, nationalism and weak global collaboration. In a world of increasing complexity, we continue to view the strategic context in which we operate through the lens of plausible scenarios, structured by the interplay of three global forces: geopolitics, society and technology. While it is still too early to delineate many mid- to long-term implications of COVID-19, it is fair to say that within each of these forces, the pandemic has the potential to amplify or decelerate trends already evident before the crisis. Strategic Context Geopolitics We have witnessed an evolution in the global geopolitical context over the past few years, marked by an erosion of global trust in elites and institutions, a backlash in some quarters against globalisation and a marked shift in the relationship between the United States and China. The growing sense of a fragmenting world order has been exacerbated by the unco-ordinated response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Tensions between the United States and China have become more structurally ingrained, reaching beyond trade into broader issues such as technological leadership and access to data. The pandemic has also accentuated concerns about security of the global supply chain, including for critical minerals, and self-sufﬁciency. Still, the economies of the United States and China remain closely intertwined and, despite growing talks of decoupling, this new era of competition will be shaped as much by how and where both countries agree to co-operate. Other countries, including many in which we operate such as Australia, face the conundrum of how to position their economic and foreign policies towards the United States and China, knowing that how they do so will have implications for global growth and trade, both of which are critical to the outlook of the mining sector. For Rio Tinto, balancing the relationships we have with our host country governments, as well as other stakeholders, alongside those we have with China as a key customer and supplier, market, technology partner and shareholder, is one of our top strategic priorities. Society The initial economic shock from the global pandemic has been sharper than the 2008 global ﬁnancial crisis (GFC). And, as with the GFC, its impact has been uneven, particularly in countries that lack social safety nets and in low-income service sectors in which social distancing and remote working are difﬁcult. Social movements, such as Black Lives Matter, are not a product of the pandemic, but the global context and the shared, digitally-connected lockdown experience have facilitated linking local issues to a global narrative. Societal expectation for social equality, fairness and sustainability is today an increasingly powerful force. The aftermath of the GFC saw a rising wave of populist sentiment. As the world turns to the rebuilding of the global economy after the pandemic, governments are facing growing calls for a new social contract. In China, growth has been central to social stability, and, with the country now past its phase of rapid economic development, a broader focus may be needed, as indicated by President Xi Jinping's recent commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060. However, with budget deﬁcits in several countries already approaching World War II levels, it will be difﬁcult to close the gap between societal expectations and governments' ability to deliver. Taken together, this dynamic promises to only increase pressures on businesses and the ﬁnancial sector to step up their sustainability credentials. This is certainly true for our sector. The integration of sustainability, including cultural heritage, local economic contribution and climate change, into our strategy is another of our key strategic priorities. Technology Digital connectivity has been a deﬁning feature of how the world adapted to life during a global pandemic. Investment and adoption rates in digital communication tools have leapt forward, upending traditional ways of working. This will likely have long-lasting effects on the future of work, cities and transport. It remains to be seen whether the rapid digitalisation of work will boost medium-term global economic productivity and growth. But there is no doubt that increased online focus, across sectors, is helping to accelerate and concentrate wealth towards owners and operators of global digital platforms, adding another strand to concerns about economic inequality. In addition, the development and cost reduction of low-carbon technologies is an ongoing trend that may further beneﬁt from pandemic stimulus packages targeted at 'building back better' and advancing a green recovery. This in turn promises to accelerate the global energy transition - and therefore, potentially, future climate outcomes. In the mining sector, technology has an important role to play in addressing productivity, growth and sustainability challenges. This is another core element to our strategy; our approach is to look for the best solutions through partnerships with our suppliers, technology providers and others across our value chains. Our Strategy Our strategy is to create superior, sustainable value for shareholders, in partnership with our stakeholders, by meeting customers' needs, maximising cash from world-class assets and allocating capital with discipline. Portfolio People Low-cost, long-life assets that deliver attractive returns Our portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets delivers attractive returns through the cycle. After a signiﬁcant portfolio reshaping, we are invested in commodities with strong, long-term fundamentals and material growth opportunities. Building capability to drive performance Attracting, developing and retaining the best people is crucial to our success. We continue to strengthen our technical and commercial capabilities through our Centres of Excellence, and are committed to building an inclusive and diverse workforce across our global business. P P In 2018, with the sale of the last of our coal businesses, we became the ﬁrst major diversiﬁed global mining company to divest all of our coal assets; this was part of our $12 billion portfolio reshaping, which also included the decision to divest our stake in the Grasberg copper mine, in Indonesia, and the Dunkerque aluminium smelter, in France. In 2020, we continued to evolve and strengthen our portfolio, in part by progressing important growth options, including those in Mongolia (the Oyu Tolgoi underground project), Australia (Winu, Gudai-Darri), Serbia (Jadar), Guinea (Simandou iron ore) and the United States (Resolution Copper). In 2021, we will also begin producing scandium oxide at a new plant in Quebec, Canada. Please refer to pages 40 to 41 for more on these growth projects, and pages 54 to 57 for more on our scandium oxide plant. We have also announced a new electricity agreement that makes the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, operated by New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS), economically viable and competitive over the next four years. The smelter will continue operating until 31 December 2024, providing certainty to employees, the local community and customers while providing more time for all stakeholders to plan for the future. Work to progress ELYSIS™ - our joint venture with Alcoa that aims to eliminate direct greenhouse gases from the aluminium smelting process, launched with the support of the governments of Canada and Quebec - also continued this year with the completion of its Research & Development Centre in the Saguenay, Quebec. We have said that our company must become more representative of the communities in which we operate and the world we serve. Ultimately, we aspire to an environment where all aspects and dimensions of diversity are represented. In Australia, we have committed $50 million to increasing Indigenous leadership. In 2021, we will also focus on improving the representation of women. Women currently comprise approximately 20% of our workforce; we have increased the number of women in our senior leadership roles, from 19% to 26% in ﬁve years, an increase of 35%. But we are not where we want to be on any measure. And we know when we make an effort, women respond - a recent recruitment drive in Western Australia resulted in more than 2,000 applications from women for 100 jobs. And so, in 2021, we aim to do better. Ultimately, we want to achieve a gender balance across our business of at least 40% women. But we recognise that will take time, and so for the ﬁrst time, in 2021 we will have a target to increase female representation at Rio Tinto by 2% - or nearly 900 more women at all levels. Our commitment to increase the number of women in senior leadership roles by 2% every year also remains. 20% $50 million of the global scandium oxide market to be met by our new plant in Quebec, Canada to attract, retain and grow Indigenous professionals and leaders Our Strategy P Performance Safety, operational and commercial excellence drive superior margins and returns Safety is our number one priority. We aim to generate value from mine to market and also to prioritise value over volume in our investment decisions. We work to maximise value in other ways - for example, by developing new markets for our materials, including as part of the transition to a low-carbon economy. We focus on operational excellence to improve efﬁciency. PPartners Working with others for future success Partnerships and collaboration are essential to the long-term success of our business. We work closely with technology partners, local suppliers, governments, community groups, industry leaders and civil society organisations at all stages of the mining lifecycle, from exploration to rehabilitation and closure. We believe this gives us a competitive edge and also allows us to work more thoughtfully and responsibly, and to deliver real beneﬁts to all our stakeholders. This year was marked by strong performance. Our strong safety culture allowed us to deliver a second year with zero fatalities, with an all-injury frequency rate (AIFR) of 0.37, marking a year-on-year improvement. However, we recognise there is more to do. Thanks to the signiﬁcant sacriﬁces of many of our employees and the actions of host governments, we responded well to the global COVID-19 pandemic, acting to keep our employees, contractors and communities safe and healthy while keeping our operations running, continuing to deliver the products our customers need. Despite challenging circumstances, we delivered a resilient ﬁnancial performance in 2020, with underlying earnings of $12.4 billion, underlying EBITDA of $23.9 billion and free cash ﬂow of $9.4 billion. Net debt further reduced to $0.7 billion (2019: $3.7 billion), underpinning an already strong balance sheet providing both resilience and optionality. This year, we added the word 'partnership' to our strategy statement, in recognition of the critical role our partners play in our performance across a variety of metrics. As part of our climate change strategy, for example, we signed a series of agreements (see page 79) with partners in China and Japan to address emissions across the steel value chain, in which our iron ore plays an important role. In Canada, we signed a historic agreement between the Iron Ore Company of Canada and the communities of Uashat mak Mani-utenam and Matimekush-Lac John, in Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec, two of our First Nations communities and partners. Through this partnership, nearly two years in the making, we will support local education and jobs, and preserve the environment, unique customs and cultural practices of both communities. The agreement is called Ussiniun, or 'renewal', in the Innu language, and it marks both a new beginning and a shared commitment to a strong future. Our partnerships were also affected by our destruction of the rock shelters at Juukan Gorge (see pages 114 to 115). Our work to earn back the trust we have lost, with the PKKP people, other Traditional Owners, Indigenous leaders and many other partners, in Australia and elsewhere, is one of our most important priorities this year. 0.37 $14.5 million all-injury frequency rate committed to advance Scope 3 climate change partnerships Key Performance Indicators We use a range of ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial metrics, reported periodically, to measure Group performance against the four key areas of our strategy (portfolio, people, performance and partners). All-injury frequency rate (AIFR) per 200,000 hours worked 2016 0.44 2017 0.42 2018 0.44 2019 0.42 2020 0.37 Relevance to strategy & executive remuneration P P P Safety is our number one priority, it is the ﬁrst of our core values and essential to everything we do. We are committed to maintaining zero fatalities, preventing catastrophic events and reducing injuries. We are a learning organisation enabling a safe, responsible and productive business that protects and cares for human life and wellbeing. In 2019, we introduced the safety maturity model and safety coaching framework. These programmes focus on building strong safety culture and leadership capability through the line. In 2020, we continued to implement these programmes. Our facilities also developed improvement plans and improved their safety maturity despite the pandemic-related challenges faced during 2020. This is supported by fewer injuries and serious incidents in 2020 compared to previous years. We are focused and committed to strengthening our partnerships with industry and associated committees (eg ICMM), contracting partners and local communities with the priority of learning and sharing to protect everyone's health, safety and wellbeing. Link to executive remuneration Included as a performance metric in the safety component of the short-term incentive plan. We marked a second year in a row of zero fatalities, aligning with our top safety objective. As we recognise this milestone, we are not forgetting the colleagues we have lost in the past. Sadly, a permanent disabling injury occurred at our Richards Bay Minerals Smelter in October, when one of our employees lost their hand while undertaking operational activities. We also had a permanent disabling injury at the Diavik Diamond Mine, in Canada. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and their families and endeavouring to learn and improve from these tragic incidents. Our all-injury frequency rate has improved to 0.37 from 0.42 in 2019, continuing the performance trend delivered over the past ten years, reducing from 0.69 in 2010. In 2020, our management of catastrophic event prevention continued to mature through embedding of improved standards, assurance and governance processes. The strong safety performance of 2020, accomplished while facing and adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, is testament to the organisation's relentless focus on safety. Forward plan We will: - Continue to implement our critical risk management programme and safety maturity model

- Strengthen our safety leadership and coaching programmes

- Work more closely with contractors and joint venture partners to improve our safety record

- Continue to implement our major hazard standards, including process safety, water and tailings, with strong assurance processes

- Innovate to reduce exposure to safety and health risks Associated risks focus (see page 95): - Operational - ESG Deﬁnition The number of injuries per 200,000 hours worked by employees and contractors at operations that we manage. AIFR includes medical treatment cases, restricted workday and lost day injuries. Link to strategy P Portfolio P People P Performance P Partners Total shareholder return (TSR)1 measured over the preceding ﬁve years (using annual average share price) 2016 (40.7%) 2017 5.8% 2018 33.4% 2019 49.6% 2020 110.1% TSR performance over the ﬁve-year period was driven principally by movements in commodity prices and changes in the global macro environment. Rio Tinto signiﬁcantly outperformed the EMIX Global Mining Index over the ﬁve-year period, and slightly outperformed the MSCI World Index. Associated risks focus (see page 95): - Economic

- Strategic

- ESG Relevance to strategy & executive remuneration P P Our strategy aims to maximise shareholder returns through the commodity cycle, and TSR is a direct measure of that. Link to executive remuneration Reﬂected in long-term incentive plans, measured equally against the EMIX Global Mining Index and the MSCI World Index (see pages 146-147). Deﬁnition Combination of share price appreciation (using annual average share price) and dividends paid and reinvested to show the total return to the shareholder over the preceding ﬁve years. Underlying earnings and underlying EBITDA $ millions 2016 5,100 13,510 2017 8,627 18,580 2018 8,808 18,136 2019 10,373 21,197 2020 12,448 23,902 Underlying earningsUnderlying EBITDA Relevance to strategy & executive remuneration P P These ﬁnancial KPIs measure how well we are managing costs, increasing productivity and generating the most revenue from each of our assets. Link to executive remuneration Underlying earnings is reﬂected in the short-term incentive plan; in the longer term, both measures inﬂuence TSR, which is the primary measure for long-term incentive plans (see pages 146-147). Forward plan We will continue to focus on generating the free cash ﬂow from our operations. This allows us to return cash to shareholders (short-term returns) while investing in the business (long-term returns). Underlying earnings of $12.4 billion were $2.1 billion higher than in 2019. Underlying EBITDA of $23.9 billion was $2.7 billion higher than 2019. The 13% increase in underlying EBITDA resulted from higher iron ore and copper prices and lower energy costs, partly offset by lower prices for aluminium, movements in sales volumes and changes in product mix across the portfolio and higher operating cash costs. Forward plan We will continue to drive superior margins and returns through a focus on operational and commercial excellence and our value over volume approach. Associated risks focus (see page 95): - Economic - Operational - ESG Deﬁnition Underlying earnings represent net earnings attributable to the owners of Rio Tinto, adjusted to exclude items which do not reﬂect the underlying performance of the Group's operations. These items are explained in note 2of the ﬁnancial statements. Underlying EBITDA represents proﬁt before tax, net ﬁnance items, depreciation and amortisation. It excludes the EBITDA impact of the items mentioned above. 1. The TSR calculation for each period is based on the change in the calendar year average share prices for Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited over the preceding ﬁve years. This is consistent with the methodology used for calculating the vesting outcomes for Performance Share Awards (PSA). The data presented in this chart accounts for the dual corporate structure of Rio Tinto. Key Performance Indicators continued Return on capital employed (ROCE) % 2016 11% 2017 18% 2018 19% 2019 24% 2020 27% ROCE increased increased 3% to 27% in 2020, reﬂecting the increase in underlying earnings driven by higher iron ore prices, partially offset by an increase in capital employed due to capital expenditure and exchange rate movements. Associated risks focus (see page 95): - Strategic - Economic - ESG Relevance to strategy & executive remuneration P P Our portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets delivers attractive returns throughout the cycle and has been reshaped signiﬁcantly in recent years. ROCE measures how efﬁciently we generate proﬁts from investment in our portfolio of assets. Link to executive remuneration Underlying earnings, as a component of ROCE, is included in the short-term incentive plan. In the longer term, ROCE also inﬂuences TSR, which is included in long-term incentive plans. Deﬁnition Underlying earnings before interest divided by average capital employed (operating assets before net debt). Net cash generated from operating activities $ millions 2016 8,465 2017 13,884 2018 11,821 2019 14,912 2020 15,875 Relevance to strategy & executive remuneration P P This KPI measures our ability to convert underlying earnings into cash. Link to executive remuneration Included in the short-term incentive plan; in the longer term, the measure inﬂuences TSR, which is included in long-term incentive plans (see pages 146-147). Forward plan We will continue to focus on maximising returns from our assets over the short, medium and long term. We will also maintain our disciplined and rigorous approach and invest capital only in projects that we believe will deliver returns that are well above our cost of capital. Net cash generated from operating activities of $15.9 billion was 6% higher than 2019. This was primarily due to higher iron ore prices, partially offset by higher taxes paid and an increase in working capital. Forward plan We will focus on effectively converting earnings into cash, underpinned by operational and commercial excellence, including our careful management of working capital. Associated risks focus (see page 95): - Economic - Operational - ESG Deﬁnition Cash generated by our operations after tax and interest, including dividends received from equity accounted units and dividends paid to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries. Free cash ﬂow $ millions 2016 5,807 2017 9,540 2018 6,977 2019 9,158 2020 9,407 Free cash ﬂow increased by $0.2 billion to $9.4 billion in 2020, primarily due to the increase in net cash generated from operating activities. This was partially offset by an increase in capital expenditure. Associated risks focus (see page 95): - Economic - Operational

- ESG

- Strategic Relevance to strategy & executive remuneration P P This KPI measures the net cash returned by the business after the expenditure of sustaining and growth capital. This cash can be used for shareholder returns, reducing debt and other investment. Link to executive remuneration Included in the short-term incentive plan; in the longer term, the measure inﬂuences TSR, which is included in long-term incentive plans (see pages 146-147). Forward plan We will focus on effectively converting earnings into cash, underpinned by operational and commercial excellence, including our careful management of working capital. Deﬁnition Net cash generated from operating activities minus purchases of property, plant and equipment and payments of lease principal, plus sales of property, plant and equipment. Net cash/(net debt) $ millions 2016 (9,587) 2017 (3,845) 2018 255 2019 (3,651) 2020 (664) Net debt decreased by $3 billion to $0.7 billion. This reﬂects $9.4 billion of free cash ﬂow in 2020, partially offset by $6.3 billion of cash returns to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs. Associated risks focus (see page 95): - Strategic

- Economic

- Operational - ESG Relevance to strategy & executive remuneration P P This measures how we are managing our balance sheet and capital structure. A strong balance sheet is essential for giving us ﬂexibility to take advantage of opportunities as they arise, and for returning cash to shareholders. Link to executive remuneration Net debt is, in part, an outcome of free cash ﬂow, which itself is reﬂected in the short-term incentive plan. In the longer term, net debt inﬂuences TSR, which is reﬂected in long-term incentive plans (see pages 146-147). Forward plan We will focus on effectively converting earnings into cash, underpinned by operational and commercial excellence, including our careful management of working capital. Deﬁnition Net borrowings after adjusting for cash and cash equivalents, other liquid investments and derivatives related to net debt (see note 23of the ﬁnancial statements). Key Performance Indicators continued Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (equity Mt CO2e) 2018 32.6* 2019 31.5 2020 31.5 Prior to 2018 we reported our greenhouse gas emissions on a 100% managed basis. * The 2018 ﬁgure is the baseline for our 2030 emissions target and has been adjusted to exclude emissions from assets divested in that year. Actual emissions in 2018 were 34.0Mt CO2e. Relevance to strategy & executive remuneration P P Climate risks and opportunities have formed part of our strategic thinking and investment decisions for over two decades. We now have a portfolio that is well positioned for the transition to a low-carbon economy and most of our assets already sit in the low end of their respective commodity carbon intensity curves. Link to executive remuneration Since 2018, our Chief Executive's performance objectives have been reﬂected in the short-term incentive plan (STIP), which includes delivery of the Group's strategy on climate change. These are cascaded down into the annual objectives of relevant members of the Executive Committee and other members of senior leadership. This year, the Remuneration Committee approved revisions to how we include climate change in the STIP. See pages 172-173of the Remuneration Report forfurther detail. Since 2018, we have reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 1.1Mt CO2e, or 3%, which is on track with our 2030 target for absolute emissions. However, in 2020 our emissions remained at the same level as in 2019 at 31.5Mt CO2e. We expect progress on emissions to accelerate in the target period as we start to deliver our decarbonisation plans. Forward plan Our ambition is to reach net zero emissions by 2050 across our operations. Our 2030 greenhouse gas targets are to reduce our emissions intensity by 30% and our absolute emissions by 15%, compared with our 2018 equity baseline. These targets are consistent with a 45% reduction in absolute emissions relative to 2010 levels and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) pathways to 1.5°C. Our targets are supported by our commitment to spend approximately $1 billion on emissions reduction initiatives, research and development and activities to enhance the climate resilience of our business over the ﬁrst ﬁve years of the ten-year target period. Associated risks focus (see page 95): - Strategic - ESG Deﬁnition Equity emissions: equity share of Scope 1 & 2 emissions from managed and non-managed operations expressed in million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. Gender diversity Gender balance in senior leadership 2016 19.2% 2017 22.4% 2018 22.6% 2019 22.6% 2020 26.1% Relevance to strategy & executive remuneration P Inclusion and diversity is an imperative for the long-term sustainable success of our business. Having a diverse workforce where people are valued for who they are and what they contribute is key to our sustained performance and growth. This KPI measures the number of women in the senior leadership cohort. Link to executive remuneration Included in the short-term incentive plan (see page 173). In 2020, we increased our female representation in senior leadership by 3.5% to 26.1%, surpassing our 2% year-on-year target. After a number of years of limited progress, this result represents signiﬁcant focus on both attraction and retention of senior women in our organisation. Forward plan In 2021, we will focus on improving the representation of women, who comprise half the world's population but only about 20% of our workforce. We do this because we aim to have our company reﬂect the perspectives of the communities in which we operate; we undertake this effort alongside others, including efforts to strengthen Indigenous leadership across our business in Australia. Associated risks focus (see page 95): - Strategic - ESG Deﬁnition We deﬁne senior leadership as general managers, chief advisers and managing directors, including people not available for work due to extended leave. Chief Financial Ofﬁcer's statement Our world-class assets, combined with our very strong balance sheet, supports our ability to provide superior cash returns to shareholders. Agile operating performance drives strong ﬁnancials In 2020, we have been agile and adapted our way of working to deliver another resilient operating performance while navigating the new and ongoing challenges of COVID-19. Against this backdrop, we generated underlying EBITDA of $23.9 billion equivalent to an underlying EBITDA margin of 51%. This 13% increase on 2019 underlying EBITDA was principally driven by higher prices, which added around $3.4 billion in aggregate. Whilst our iron ore business beneﬁted from robust demand and resilient prices, other commodities experienced signiﬁcant volatility throughout the year. In aluminium, the impact of COVID-19 reduced prices sharply in the ﬁrst half of 2020, as demand shrunk, in particular from the automotive sector, but we saw these recover later in the year, on the back of strong demand from China and tight scrap markets. Copper initially followed the same path as aluminium, in line with the world economy, but has since recovered strongly. This was partly due to supply disruption and was ampliﬁed by investor positioning. Lower sales volumes and changes in product mix reduced underlying EBITDA by $0.5 billion. This was mainly driven by lower gold volumes following a reduction in grades at Oyu Tolgoi and at Kennecott, lower titanium dioxide feedstock volumes and lower sales of value-added products in our aluminium business in line with market demand. Chief Financial Ofﬁcer's statement continued While we continue to adapt to an unpredictable external environment, one thing that does not change is our capital allocation framework. Despite the disruptions to operations and markets caused by COVID-19, our operational performance was strong and we delivered production broadly in line with guidance. Our focus on cost control and productivity improvements continued throughout the year. The pandemic-induced economic slowdown led to signiﬁcantly lower energy costs, increasing underlying EBITDA by $0.5 billion, mainly from lower diesel prices for our trucks, trains and ships and reduced coal prices for two of our Paciﬁc Aluminium smelters. We also beneﬁted from continued respite on cost inﬂation for certain raw materials for our aluminium business, in particular caustic soda, pitch, petroleum coke and alloys. However, this was outweighed by other cost pressures, notably the ﬁxed cost inefﬁciencies in our Copper business: at Kennecott, due to the extended smelter maintenance, and at Oyu Tolgoi in line with a temporary reduction in gold grades. Overall, our higher unit cash costs, excluding energy and general inﬂation, reduced underlying EBITDA by $0.4 billion compared with 2019. In addition, we incurred $0.3 billion of costs associated with tackling COVID-19 across our operations. No change to our disciplined capital allocation framework While we continue to adapt to an unpredictable external environment, one thing that does not change is our capital allocation framework. We will continue to invest in safely managing our assets and improving their performance. This means that sufﬁcient spending on sustaining capital is always the priority. The next priority is allocating capital to our shareholders - through our ordinary dividend. Then we carefully consider; allocating to growth opportunities, balance sheet strength, and further shareholder returns. Our investment decisions are carried out with incredible rigour. I believe that this is the best assurance for our shareholders - that we will only invest in opportunities that create value - even more so during turbulent times. Growth for us is all about value generation and returns for our shareholders. It is not about volume. It is about building sustainable cash ﬂow. In 2020, we increased our capital expenditure by 13% to $6.2 billion, as we continue to invest through the cycle. This was comprised of $3.2 billion of development capital, of which $2.1 billion was replacement capital, and $3.0 billion was sustaining capital. Our most signiﬁcant growth project remains the Oyu Tolgoi copper/gold underground mine in Mongolia where we invested around $1 billion in 2020, on a 100% basis as we fully consolidate Oyu Tolgoi. Much of this year's increase relates to our Pilbara replacement iron ore mines as we ramped up the pace of construction at Gudai-Darri (formerly Koodaideri), at the Robe River Joint Venture mines and at Tom Price. We expect ﬁrst tonnes from these mines in 2021 and 2022. Our strong balance sheet provides resilience We ended 2020 with net debt of just $0.7 billion, a decrease of $3.0 billion during the year due to the strength of our free cash ﬂow, net of the $6.3 billion of returns we paid to shareholders in 2020. Our world-class assets, combined with our very strong balance sheet, support our ability to provide superior cash returns to shareholders. They also enable us to manage the business through cycles - which means we can act counter-cyclically - and provide us with optionality. Our strong balance sheet is particularly valuable in the current volatile environment. Our payout ratio has now averaged 73% over the past ﬁve years We implemented our returns policy in 2016, committing to total cash returns to shareholders, over the longer term, of 40-60% of underlying earnings, on average through the cycle. Since its inception, we have consistently paid out well above this range in every year. We have built on our returns track record over ﬁve years - this year, we are returning 72% of underlying earnings to shareholders. This is comprised of the full year ordinary dividend of 464 US cents per share and special dividend of 93 US cents per share, which brings the total dividend to 557 US cents, or $9.0 billion. Peter Cunningham Interim Chief Financial Ofﬁcer 22 February 2021 Financial Review Non-GAAP measures In addition to IFRS measures, management uses non-GAAP measures internally to assess performance. Full reconciliations are provided on pages 329-333. These measures are highlighted with the symbol: • Net debt Consolidated sales revenue (US$ millions) Underlying EBITDA Ordinary dividend per share (US cents) Total dividend per share (US cents) Return on capital employed (ROCE) At year end 2020 2019 Change Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions) Capital expenditure1 (US$ millions) Free cash ﬂow2 (US$ millions)• Consolidated sales revenue (US$ millions) Underlying EBITDA2 (US$ millions)• Net earnings (US$ millions) Underlying earnings per share2 (EPS) (US cents)• Ordinary dividend per share (US cents) Total dividend per share (US cents) Net debt2 (US$ millions)• Return on capital employed (ROCE)2 • 15,875 6,189 9,407 44,611 23,902 9,769 769.6 464.0 557.0 (664) 27% 14,912 6% 5,488 13% 9,158 3% 43,165 3% 21,197 13% 8,010 22% 636.3 21% 382.0 21% 443.0 26% (3,651) 24% Our ﬁnancial results are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Footnotes are set out on page 33. - $15.9 billion net cash generated from operating activities was 6% higher than 2019 primarily driven by higher iron ore prices and stability in operating performance. These ﬂowed through to 3% higher free cash ﬂow2 of $9.4 billion, which was net of a $0.7 billion increase in capital expenditure1 to $6.2 billion. - $23.9 billion underlying EBITDA2 was 13% above 2019, with an underlying EBITDA margin2 of 51%. - $12.4 billion underlying earnings2 (underlying EPS2 of US 769.6 cents) were 20% above 2019 with a 29.5% effective tax rate on underlying earnings3 - in line with 2019. Taking exclusions into account, net earnings of $9.8 billion were 22% higher than 2019, mainly reﬂecting $1.1 billion3 of impairments, most of which were taken in the ﬁrst half of 2020 (ﬁve aluminium smelters and the Diavik diamond mine) and $1.3 billion of exchange losses. This compared with $1.7 billion3 of impairments in 2019 (primarily the Oyu Tolgoi underground copper/ gold project and the Yarwun alumina reﬁnery). - Strong balance sheet with net debt2 of $0.7 billion, a decrease of $3.0 billion, reﬂected the strength of our free cash ﬂow, partly offset by $6.3 billion of cash returns to shareholders in 2020. - $9.0 billion full-year dividend, equivalent to 557 US cents per share and 72% of underlying earnings, includes $5.0 billion record ﬁnal ordinary dividend (309 US cents per share) and $1.5 billion special dividend (93 US cents per share) declared today. 72% payout builds on our ﬁve-year track record; $9.0 billion of dividends declared for 2020 Ordinary dividend US$ billion US cents per share Interim ordinary dividend paid in September 2020 Final ordinary dividend to be paid in April 2021 Full-year ordinary dividend represents 60% payout Additional returns Special dividend to be paid in April 2021 Combined total is 72% of 2020 underlying earnings 2.5 5.0 7.5 1.5 9.0 155 309 464 93 557 Financial Review continued Strong cash ﬂow from operations enhances free cash ﬂow Disposals 2020 US$m 2019 US$m Net cash generated from operating activities Capital expenditure1 Sales of property, plant and equipment Lease principal payments Free cash ﬂow2 Disposals4 Dividends paid to equity shareholders Share buy-backs Non-cash impact from implementation of IFRS 16 "Leases" from 1 January 2019 Other Decrease/(increase) in net debt2 15,875 (6,189) 45 (324) 9,407 10 (6,132) (208) - (90) 2,987 14,912 (5,488) 49 (315) 9,158 (80) (10,334) (1,552) (1,248) 150 (3,906) Footnotes are set out on page 33. - $15.9 billion in net cash generated from operating activities, 6% higher than 2019, was driven primarily by higher underlying EBITDA from higher iron ore prices, net of an increase in tax paid in line with proﬁts, a modest rise in working capital (primarily higher prices in receivables), increased dividends paid to joint venture partners and lower dividends received from equity accounted units. - $6.2 billion capital expenditure1 comprised of $3.2 billion of development capital, of which $2.1 billion is replacement capital, and $3.0 billion of sustaining capital. In 2020, we funded our capital Net debt movements ($ billion) Net debt as at 31 December 2019 Operating cash ow Capital expenditure Dividends and share buy-backs Lease payments Other Net debt as at 31 December 2020 -4 -3 expenditure from operating activities. We expect to continue funding our capital programme from internal sources, except for the Oyu Tolgoi underground development, which is project-ﬁnanced. - $6.1 billion of dividends paid in 2020 comprised the 2019 ﬁnal paid in April 2020 ($3.6 billion) and the 2020 interim paid in September ($2.5 billion).

- $0.2 billion of share buy-backs with 3.6 million Rio Tinto plc shares repurchased.

- As a result of the above, net debt2 decreased by $3.0 billion in 2020, ending the year at $0.7 billion. -3.7 +15.9 -6.2 -6.3 -0.3 -0.1 -0.7 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Growth projects and development options gather momentum - We maintained our exploration and evaluation spend at $625 million in 2020, as we progressed our greenﬁeld programmes and advanced our evaluation projects, in particular Resolution Copper in Arizona, US, Jadar lithium-borates in Serbia and Winu copper-gold in Western Australia.

- At Winu, we declared a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 503 Mt at 0.45% copper equivalent and announced the discovery of a new zone of gold dominant mineralisation approximately two kilometres east of Winu.5 We are now targeting ﬁrst production in 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, Traditional Owner and other consents, and COVID-19 restrictions.

- At Jadar, we progressed to the feasibility study stage, following Board approval of almost $200 million of funding, and declared a maiden Ore Reserve. The studies are expected to be complete by the end of 2021. If the investment is approved, construction would take approximately four years. The project could produce ~55 thousand tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate, 160 thousand tonnes of boric acid (B2O3 units) and 255 thousand tonnes of sodium sulphate per year.6

- At Resolution Copper, the independently prepared Final Environmental Impact Statement was published by the US Forest Service. We have now entered the next phase of public comment in the ongoing permitting process. We are committed to ongoing stakeholder engagement in our effort to seek consent to progress the project consistent with the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) Statement on Indigenous Peoples and Mining. - At the Simandou iron ore project (Blocks 3 and 4) in Guinea, we expect to complete the ﬁrst phase of the technical optimisation work on the infrastructure components in the ﬁrst half of 2021. Activity at the mine area has commenced and an update of the Social and Environmental Impact Assessment is underway.

- The $2.6 billion Gudai-Darri (formerly known as Koodaideri) replacement iron ore mine in Western Australia is progressing, with production ramp-up on track for early 2022. This ﬁrst phase of Gudai-Darri will have a 43 Mt annual capacity, underpinning production of the Pilbara Blend™.

- First ore from the other iron ore sustaining production projects - the $0.8 billion (our share) Robe River Joint Venture (West Angelas C&D and Mesa B, C and H at Robe Valley) and the $0.8 billion Western Turner Syncline phase 2 mine - is on track for 2021.

- At the Oyu Tolgoi underground copper/gold project in Mongolia, we conﬁrmed development capital of $6.75 billion7 following completion of the deﬁnitive estimate, with sustainable production for Panel 0 expected to commence in October 2022. We are in active discussions with the government of Mongolia to address and close all outstanding issues and increase the project's beneﬁts to all stakeholders.

- The $0.9 billion ﬁrst phase of the south wall pushback at the Kennecott copper mine in the US, which will extend mine life to 2026, remains on track with gradually higher copper grades accessed from 2021. Stripping for the $1.5 billion second phase is also on track and is expected to extend operations for a further six years.

- The Zulti South project at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in South Africa, which will sustain current capacity and extend mine life, remains on full suspension, pending normalisation of operations. Underlying EBITDA and underlying earnings by product group Underlying EBITDA Underlying earnings Year ended 31 December 2020 US$m 2020 US$m 2019 US$mChange % Iron Ore Aluminium Copper & Diamonds Energy & Minerals 18,837 2,152 2,172 1,646 16,098 17% 2,285 (6)% 2,073 5% 1,762 (7)% 11,398 471 763 577 9,638 18% 599 (21)% 554 38% 611 (6)% Reportable segment total Other operations Inter-segment transactions 24,807 - (94) 22,218 12% (77) (100)% (9) 944% 13,209 (54) (32) 11,402 16% (89) (39)% (3) 967% Product group total Central pension costs, share-based payments and insurance Restructuring, project and one-off costs Other central costs Central exploration and evaluation Net interest 24,713 72 (133) (500) (250) 22,132 12% 59 22% (183) (27)% (496) 1% (315) (21)% 13,123 81 (108) (418) (216) (14) 11,310 16% 60 35% (94) 15% (550) (24)% (231) (6)% (122) (89)% Total 23,902 21,197 13% 12,448 10,373 20% Underlying EBITDA and underlying earnings are non-GAAP alternative performance measures ("APMs") used by management to assess the performance of the business, and provide additional information which investors may ﬁnd useful. APMs are reconciled to directly comparable IFRS ﬁnancial measures on pages 329-333. 1. Capital expenditure is presented gross, before taking into account any cash received from disposals of property, plant and equipment (PP&E).

2. This ﬁnancial performance indicator is a non-GAAP alternative performance measure ("APM"). It is used internally by management to assess the performance of the business and is therefore considered relevant to readers of this document. It is presented here to give more clarity around the underlying business performance of the Group's operations. APMs are reconciled to directly comparable IFRS ﬁnancial measures on pages 329-333.

3. Refer to page 229for pre-tax analysis of impairment charge.

4. Net disposal proceeds in 2019 included a cash outﬂow representing Rössing Uranium's cash balance at the date of sale.

5. Refer to the release to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 28 July 2020 "Rio Tinto reveals maiden Resource at Winu and new discovery". The Competent Person responsible for the information in that release that relates to Mineral Resources and Exploration Results is Dr Julian Verbeek. Rio Tinto conﬁrms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed, and that the form and context in which the Competent Person's ﬁndings are presented have not been materially modiﬁed.

6. These production targets were previously reported in a release to the ASX dated 10 December 2020, "Rio Tinto declares maiden Ore Reserve at Jadar". All material assumptions underpinning the production targets continue to apply and have not materially changed.

7. This estimate is at a "better than feasibility study" level of accuracy. Financial Review continued Commentary on ﬁnancial results To provide additional insight into the performance of our business, we report underlying EBITDA and underlying earnings. The principal factors explaining the movements in underlying EBITDA are set out in this table. Prices Exchange rates US$m 2019 underlying EBITDA Prices Exchange rates Volumes and mix General inﬂation Energy Operating cash unit costs One-off items Non-cash costs/other 2020 underlying EBITDA 21,197 3,407 (103) (452) (251) 461 (450) 153 (60) 23,902 Signiﬁcant momentum from higher iron ore prices Commodity price movements in 2020 increased underlying EBITDA by $3,407 million compared with 2019. This was primarily driven by the strength in pricing for iron ore (+$3,262 million) and copper (+$405 million) and was partly offset by lower prices for aluminium, alumina and bauxite (-$314 million). We have included a table of prices and exchange rates on page 381. The 2020 monthly average Platts index for 62% iron ﬁnes adjusted to an FOB basis was 19% higher on average compared with 2019, driven by continued supply disruptions in the seaborne market and strong demand following record Chinese steel output. The average London Metal Exchange (LME) price for copper was 3% higher, while the LME aluminium price was 5% lower, compared with 2019. The gold price rose 27%. The midwest premium for aluminium in the US averaged $313 per tonne, 2% lower than in 2019. Exchange rates impacted by stronger A$ at year-end Compared with 2019, on average, the US dollar was broadly ﬂat against the Australian and Canadian dollars but strengthened by 12% against the South African rand. Currency movements, which lowered underlying EBITDA by $103 million relative to 2019, mainly related to exchange rate losses on receivables following the signiﬁcant strengthening of the Australian dollar at 2020 year-end. Volumes and product mix Underlying EBITDA was $452 million lower than 2019 from movements in sales volumes and changes in product mix across the portfolio. Although iron ore shipments from the Pilbara rose by 1%, the year-on-year gains are mostly included in Other, reﬂecting recovery from the ﬁre at Cape Lambert A port in 2019. Other key variances included lower gold volumes following a reduction in grades at Oyu Tolgoi and Kennecott, lower titanium dioxide feedstock volumes and lower sales of value added products in our aluminium business in line with market demand. Energy prices substantially lower Average movements in energy prices compared with 2019 improved underlying EBITDA by $461 million, mainly due to lower diesel prices and reduced coal prices for two of our Paciﬁc Aluminium smelters. Higher costs driven by lower volumes The impact of higher cash operating costs, which we reﬂect on a unit cost basis, reduced underlying EBITDA by $450 million compared with 2019. There was continued respite on cost inﬂation for certain raw materials for Aluminium, in particular caustic soda, pitch, petroleum coke and alloys. However, this was outweighed by other cost pressures, notably ﬁxed cost inefﬁciencies at Kennecott, due to the lower grades and the extended smelter maintenance, and higher unit cash costs at Oyu Tolgoi in line with lower output. Maintained our exploration spend Our exploration and evaluation spend was largely unchanged at $625 million. This went to our greenﬁeld programmes and highest value projects, particularly on evaluating the Resolution Copper project in Arizona, advancing our Winu copper/gold deposit in Australia and progressing our Jadar lithium-borate project in Serbia. In addition, $82 million for iron ore feasibility studies in the Pilbara was recognised as capital expenditure. One-off items One-off items aggregated to be $153 million less than in 2019. 2020 one-offs primarily reﬂected earlier than planned pot-lining replacement at the Kitimat aluminium smelter ($51 million) and an increased impact from curtailment of operations at RBM ($23 million). These were offset by the non-recurrence of 2019 events, including the $199 million charge at Escondida to reﬂect cancellation of existing coal powered energy contracts following a switch to renewables and $68 million for challenges faced at our ISAL and Kitimat aluminium smelters. Non-cash costs/other Movements in non-cash costs and other items, which lowered underlying EBITDA by $60 million compared with 2019, mainly reﬂected additional costs ($333 million) incurred from COVID-19 across the Group such as screening, equipment hire, roster changes, temporary relocation and hygiene. This was offset by recovery from the ﬁre at the Cape Lambert A port in the Pilbara in 2019 ($184 million) and lower provisions in respect of legacy operations ($23 million). Net earnings, underlying earnings and underlying EBITDA In order to provide additional insight into the performance of its business, Rio Tinto reports underlying EBITDA and underlying earnings. The differences between underlying earnings, underlying EBITDA, and net earnings are set out in this table. Net earnings $9.8bn 22% increase Net earningsDepreciation and amortisation, net interest, tax and non-controlling interests The depreciation and amortisation charge was $275 million lower than 2019, mainly due to a lower asset base following impairments in 2019 and in the ﬁrst half of 2020, together with accelerated depreciation in 2019 following the pot failures at Kitimat. Lower interest and ﬁnance items (pre-tax) were reﬂective of a lower level of net debt on average during the year, in part due to repayment of $526 million of Euro Bonds, which matured in May 2020. It also reﬂected more of our debt being at ﬂoating interest rates. The 2020 effective corporate income tax rate on underlying earnings, excluding equity accounted units, was 29.5%, in line with 2019. The effective tax rate on underlying earnings in Australia was 32% in 2020 compared with 31% in 2019. We anticipate an effective tax rate on underlying earnings of approximately 30% in 2021. Items excluded from underlying earnings Net impairment charges decreased by $543 million compared with 2019. We recognised $1,115 million of impairment charges in 2020, comprised of $472 million related to three of our Paciﬁc Aluminium smelters (NZAS, Bell Bay and Boyne), $131 million related to the ISAL smelter in Iceland, $220 million for the Sohar smelter in Oman and $292 million related to our interest in the Diavik diamond mine. In 2019, we recognised impairment charges of $1,658 million, after tax and non-controlling interests, primarily related to the Oyu Tolgoi copper/ gold underground project and the Yarwun alumina reﬁnery. There is a detailed explanation of the impairment process on pages 229-231. US$m 2019 net earnings Total changes in underlying EBITDA Decrease in depreciation and amortisation (pre-tax) in underlying earnings Decrease in interest and ﬁnance items (pre-tax) in underlying earnings Increase in tax on underlying earnings Increase in underlying earnings attributable to outside interests 8,010 2,705 275 143 (839) (209) Total changes in underlying earnings Changes in exclusions from underlying earnings: Movement in net impairment charges Movement in losses on consolidation and disposal of interests in businesses Movement in exchange differences and gains/losses on debt Movements in other exclusions 2020 net earnings 2,075 543 291 (1,064) (86) 9,769 The $291 million movement in losses on consolidation and disposals of interests in businesses primarily relates to the disposal of our stake in Rössing Uranium in 2019. In 2020, we recognised non-cash exchange and derivative losses of $1,264 million. This was mainly on US dollar debt in non-US dollar functional currency Group companies, intragroup balances, and on the revaluation of certain derivatives which do not qualify for hedge accounting. These losses compared with a 2019 loss of $200 million, giving rise to a negative year-on-year movement of $1,064 million. The exchange losses are largely offset by currency translation gains recognised in equity. The quantum of US dollar debt is largely unaffected and we will repay it from US dollar sales receipts. In 2020, we excluded net additional closure costs of $300 million from underlying earnings principally relating to a non-operating site (Gove), a fully impaired site (Argyle) and the net earnings impact in respect of increases to closure provisions following a reduction to the closure discount rate. These are included in Movements in other exclusions. Further analysis can be found on page 226. Proﬁt Net earnings and underlying earnings refer to amounts attributable to the owners of Rio Tinto. The net proﬁt attributable to the owners of Rio Tinto in 2020 was $9.8 billion (2019: $8.0 billion). We recorded a proﬁt after tax in 2020 of $10.4 billion (2019: $7.0 billion) of which a proﬁt of $0.6 billion (2019 loss: $1.0 billion) was attributable to non-controlling interests. Financial Review continued Net earnings and underlying earnings The differences between underlying earnings and net earnings are set out in this table (all numbers are after tax and exclude non-controlling interests). 2020 US$m 2019 US$m Underlying earnings Items excluded from underlying earnings Impairment charges Net losses on consolidation and disposal of interests in businesses Foreign exchange and derivative losses on net debt and intragroup balances and derivatives not qualifying for hedge accounting Net losses from movements to closure estimates (non-operating and fully impaired sites) Other exclusions Net earnings 12,448 (1,115) - (1,264) (300) - 9,769 10,373 (1,658) (291) (200) - (214) 8,010 On page 226there is a detailed reconciliation from underlying earnings to net earnings, including pre-tax amounts and additional explanatory notes. The differences between Proﬁt after tax and underlying EBITDA are set out in the table on page 329. Balance sheet Our net debt of $0.7 billion decreased by $3.0 billion in 2020, reﬂecting dividend payments of $6.1 billion and $0.2 billion of share buy-backs, more than offset by our strong free cash ﬂow. Our net gearing ratio (net debt to total capital) declined to 1% at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: 7%). Our total ﬁnancing liabilities at 31 December 2020 (see page 242) were US$13.8 billion (31 December 2019: $14.3 billion) and the weighted average maturity was around nine years. At 31 December 2020, approximately 86% of these liabilities were at ﬂoating interest rates (94% excluding leases). The maximum amount within non-current borrowings maturing in any one calendar year was $1.8 billion, which matures in 2025. We had $12.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents plus other short-term cash investments at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: $10.6 billion) and we have $7.5 billion of fully committed Revolving Credit Facilities, which remained undrawn throughout the period, and mature in November 2023. Provision for closure costs This year we have enhanced our disclosure on Provisions for close-down and restoration costs and environmental clean-up obligations, which at 31 December 2020, were $13.3 billion (31 December 2019: $11.1 billion). The principal movements during the year were currency appreciation ($0.7 billion), reduction in discount rate ($1.0 billion), changes to existing and new provisions ($0.6 billion) and drawdowns in the provision through spend ($0.4 billion). Of the $13.3 billion in provisions, $10.7 billion relates to operating sites and $2.6 billion is for legacy sites. Remaining lives of operations and infrastructure range from one to over 50 years with an average for all sites, weighted by present closure obligation, of around 17 years (2019: 18 years). The provisions are based on risk-adjusted cash ﬂows. In September 2020, we completed a review of the discount rate used to reﬂect the obligations at present value and updated it to a real-rate of 1.5% (previously 2.0%), applied prospectively from that date. In 2021, we expect to utilise around $0.6 billion of the provisions as we advance our closure activities at Argyle, Energy Resources of Australia, Gove alumina reﬁnery and legacy sites. We have disclosed further information, including the composition of the provision by cost category and by geography, on pages 244-245. Our shareholder returns policy The Board is committed to maintaining an appropriate balance between cash returns to shareholders and investment in the business, with the intention of maximising long-term shareholder value. At the end of each ﬁnancial period, the Board determines an appropriate total level of ordinary dividend per share. This takes into account the results for the ﬁnancial year, the outlook for our major commodities, the Board's view of the long-term growth prospects of the business and the company's objective of maintaining a strong balance sheet. The intention is that the balance between the interim and ﬁnal dividend be weighted to the ﬁnal dividend. The Board expects total cash returns to shareholders over the longer term to be in a range of 40-60% of underlying earnings in aggregate through the cycle. Acknowledging the cyclical nature of the industry, it is the Board's intention to supplement the ordinary dividend with additional returns to shareholders in periods of strong earnings and cash generation. Our payout ratio has averaged 73% over the past ﬁve years 2016 60% 10% 70% 2017 60% 23% 83% 2018 60% 11% 71% 2019 60% 10% 70% 2020 60% 12% 72% Ordinary dividend Additional returnTotal payout ratio Total cash returns declared: building on our ﬁve-year track record with a 72% payout for 2020 2020 US$ billion 2019 US$ billion Ordinary dividend Interim Final Full-year ordinary dividend Additional returns Special dividend announced in August 2019, paid in September 2019 Special dividend announced in February 2021, to be paid in April 2021 Total cash returns to shareholders declared for each year Combined total as % of underlying earnings 2.5 5.0 7.5 n/a 1.5 9.0 72% 2.5 3.7 6.2 1.0 n/a 7.2 70% Total cash returns paid: 2019 includes 2018 special dividend from divestment proceeds Previous year's ﬁnal ordinary dividend paid in April of each year Special dividend announced in February 2019, paid in April 2019 Interim ordinary dividend paid in September of each year 2020 US$ billion 2019 US$ billion Previous year's ﬁnal ordinary dividend paid in April of each year Special dividend announced in February 2019, paid in April 2019 Interim ordinary dividend paid in September of each year Special dividend announced in August 2019, paid in September 2019 Share buy-back programme, completed in February 2020 Total cash returns paid to shareholders 3.6 n/a 2.5 n/a 0.2 6.3 2.9 3.9 2.5 1.0 1.6 11.9 Financial Review continued We determine dividends in US dollars. We declare and pay Rio Tinto plc dividends in pounds sterling and Rio Tinto Limited dividends in Australian dollars. The 2020 ﬁnal dividend has been converted at exchange rates applicable on 16 February 2021 (the latest practicable date before the dividend was declared). American Depositary Receipt (ADR) holders receive dividends at the declared rate in US dollars. Full-year (US cents)Final (US cents) Ordinary dividend per share declared 2020 dividends 2019 dividends Rio Tinto Group Interim (US cents) Final (US cents) Full-year (US cents) Rio Tinto plc Interim (UK pence) Final (UK pence) Full-year (UK pence) Rio Tinto Limited Interim (Australian cents) Final (Australian cents) Full-year (Australian cents) 155.00 309.00 464.00 119.74 221.86 341.60 216.47 397.48 613.95 151.00 231.00 382.00 123.32 177.47 300.79 219.08 349.74 568.82 Special dividend per share declared 2020 dividends 2019 dividends Rio Tinto Group Declared with 2019 interim results (US cents) Declared with 2020 full year results (US cents) Rio Tinto plc Declared with 2019 interim results (UK pence) Declared with 2020 full year results (UK pence) Rio Tinto Limited Declared with 2019 interim results (Australian cents) Declared with 2020 full year results (Australian cents) n/a 93.00 n/a 66.77 n/a 119.63 61.00 n/a 49.82 n/a 88.50 n/a The 2020 ﬁnal dividend and the special dividend to be paid to our Rio Tinto Limited shareholders will be fully franked. The Board expects Rio Tinto Limited to be in a position to pay fully franked dividends for the foreseeable future. On 15 April 2021, we will pay the 2020 ﬁnal dividend and the special dividend to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADRs on the register at the close of business on 5 March 2021 (record date). The ex-dividend date is 4 March 2021. Rio Tinto plc shareholders may choose to receive their dividend in Australian dollars, and Rio Tinto Limited shareholders may choose to receive theirs in pounds sterling. Currency conversions will be based on the pound sterling and Australian dollar exchange rates ﬁve business days before the dividend payment date. Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited shareholders must register their currency elections by 23 March 2021. We will operate our Dividend Reinvestment Plans for the 2020 ﬁnal dividend - see our website (riotinto.com) for details. Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited shareholders' election notice for the Dividend Reinvestment Plans must be received by 23 March 2021. Purchases under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan are made on or as soon as practicable after the dividend payment date and at prevailing market prices. There is no discount available. In line with market practice, we will be introducing a dividend fee on cash dividends paid on the ADR. The fee revenue will cover costs associated with the management of the ADR programme. The fee of $0.005 per ADR, per cash dividend, will be introduced with the 2021 interim dividend which is payable on 23 September 2021. The fee will be deducted by the depositary. Portfolio Management Portfolio Management Projects (Rio Tinto 100% owned unless otherwise stated) Ongoing and approved Iron Ore Investment in the Robe River Joint Venture (West Angelas C and D and Mesa B, C and H at Robe Valley) in the Pilbara region of Western Australia to sustain production capacity. Investment in Gudai-Darri (formerly Koodaideri), a new production hub in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, to sustain existing production in our iron ore system. Investment in the Greater Tom Price operations (Western Turner Syncline phase 2) to sustain production capacity. Total approved capital cost (100% unless otherwise stated) $0.8bn (RT share) $2.6bn $0.8bn Aluminium Investment in a second tunnel at the 1000MW Kemano hydropower facility at Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, which will ensure the long-term reliability of the power supply to the Kitimat smelter. Copper & Diamonds Investment in the south wall pushback, to extend mine life at Kennecott, Utah, US, from 2019 to 2026. Phase two of the south wall pushback to extend mine life at Kennecott by a further six years. Development of the Oyu Tolgoi underground copper/gold mine in Mongolia (Rio Tinto 34%), which is expected to produce 480,000 tonnes1 of copper per year on average from 2028 to 2036 (open pit and underground), compared with 149,600 tonnes in 2020 (open pit). Energy & Minerals Development of the Zulti South project at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in South Africa (Rio Tinto 74%), to sustain current capacity and extend mine life. Status/Milestones Approved in October 2018, the investments will enable us to sustain production of our Pilbara Blend™ and Robe Valley products. All approvals have been received. Construction activities are progressing to plan with ﬁrst ore expected in 2021. Approved in November 2018, the investment incorporates a processing plant and infrastructure including a 166-kilometre rail line connecting the mine to our existing network. Key construction activities are on schedule and we expect production to ramp up in 2022. Once complete, the mine will have an initial annual capacity of 43 million tonnes. Approved in November 2019, the investment will facilitate mining of existing and new deposits. It includes construction of a new crusher and a 13-kilometre conveyor. First ore from the crusher is expected in 2021. $0.6bnThe project was approved in 2017, with $155 million of additional capital approved in 2020. It was impacted by the departure of the main contractor in the ﬁrst half of 2020. Tunnel excavation works restarted in September. However, due to the escalation of COVID-19 in the province, tunnel excavation works have been interrupted. We expect to restart late in the ﬁrst quarter of 2021. $0.9bnFunding for the continuation of open pit mining via the push back of the south wall: the project largely consists of simple mine stripping activities. $1.5bnApproved in December 2019, the investment will further extend strip waste rock mining and support additional infrastructure development. This will allow mining to continue into a new area of the orebody between 2026 and 2032. $6.75bn2 The project was originally approved in May 2016 for $5.3bn, with an additional $1.45 billion approval by the Rio Tinto Board in December 2020, following completion of the deﬁnitive estimate. Sustainable production for Panel 0 is expected to be achieved by October 2022.2 $0.5bnApproved in April 2019, the investment will underpin RBM's supply of zircon and ilmenite over the life of the mine. Construction remains on full suspension, pending normalisation of operations. 1. This target (stated as recovered metal) for the Oyu Tolgoi underground and open pit mines was previously reported in a release to the market on 16 December 2020 (market release). All material assumptions underpinning the production target continue to apply and have not materially changed.

2. These estimates include the known impacts of COVID-19. The deﬁnitive estimate assumes restrictions in 2021 that are no more stringent than those experienced in September 2020. Mongolia implemented further restrictions at the end of 2020 in response to a re-emergence of COVID-19. Should COVID-19 constraints be maintained at December 2020 levels, escalate further in 2021 leading to tougher restrictions, or continue beyond 2021, additional costs and schedule impacts will arise. Material acquisitions and divestments Consideration Asset $m Status Divested in 2019 Rössing Uranium 6.5(b) Sold to China National Uranium Corporation Limited Divested in 2018 Hail Creek 1,550(a)(c) Sold to Glencore Kestrel 2,250(a) Sold to a consortium consisting of EMR Capital and PT Adaro Energy TbK Aluminium Dunkerque 500(a) Sold to Liberty House Grasberg 3,500(a)(d) Sold to PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (Inalum) (a) Before working capital and completion adjustments. (b) Gross cash sales proceeds, excluding cash held by Rössing included within the transaction and transaction costs. Excludes the contingent payment of up to US$100 million linked to uranium spot prices and Rössing's net income during the next seven calendar years.

(c) Excluding proceeds related to sale of Valeria coal development project of $150 million (before working capital adjustments).

(d) Including a payment received of $107 million in respect of our share of Grasberg's copper and gold revenues, net of our capital contribution for the year. There were no disposals in 2020. Over the last three years, we have made no material acquisitions. Further information on acquisitions and divestments is included in note 36to the ﬁnancial statements on page 268 . Business Development In 2020, we continued to progress important growth opportunities and projects, to bring to market materials critical to the transition to a low-carbon economy: copper, lithium and iron ore, among others. Oyu Tolgoi underground project: Mongolia, Copper In 2020, we progressed the underground project despite restrictions from COVID-19 controls and ongoing international travel restrictions. In December 2020, we conﬁrmed the deﬁnitive estimate of cost and schedule for Panel 0 with sustainable production expected to commence in October 2022 and development capital of $6.75 billion1, in line with the ranges ﬁrst announced in July 2019. These estimates include the known impacts of COVID-192. Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 480,000 tonnes3 of copper per year on average, from 2028-36, from the open pit and underground. We consider that additional milestones need to be met in order to ensure that the project can commence caving operations in 2021: outstanding government approvals - including registering the updated Resources and Reserves submitted in February 2020 and accepting the updated feasibility study completed in July 2020 in accordance with the 2009 Investment Agreement and Mongolian regulation; funding as agreed with Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) in a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2020; and achieving the power milestones agreed with the Government of Mongolia in June 2020. We continue to work closely with our partners, the government of Mongolia and TRQ, in the coming months to ﬁnalise these milestones, as outlined in our 16 December announcement. 1. This estimate is at a `better than feasibility study' level of accuracy. On 22 December, Oyu Tolgoi received a tax assessment for approximately $228 million from the Mongolian Tax Authority, relating to an audit of taxes paid between 2016 and 2018. This assessment is in addition to $752 million of taxes and royalties paid in the same period. Oyu Tolgoi's application to include these matters in the pending international arbitration related to 2013 to 2015 has been accepted. On 4 January 2021, the government of Mongolia advised Rio Tinto that they were dissatisﬁed with the results of the deﬁnitive estimate and the funding implications for the sharing of economic beneﬁts between the shareholders of Oyu Tolgoi. We are engaging with the government of Mongolia in relation to the deﬁnitive estimate. We are in active discussions with the government of Mongolia to address and close all outstanding issues and increase the project's beneﬁts to all stakeholders. 2. The deﬁnitive estimate assumes restrictions in 2021 that are no more stringent than those experienced in September 2020. Mongolia implemented further restrictions at the end of 2020 in response to a re-emergence of COVID-19. Should COVID-19 constraints be maintained at December 2020 levels, escalate further in 2021 leading to tougher restrictions, or continue beyond 2021, additional costs and schedule impacts will arise. 3. This production target (stated as recovered metal) for the Oyu Tolgoi underground and open pit mines was previously reported in a release to the market on 16 December 2020 (market release). All material assumptions underpinning the production target continue to apply and have not materially changed. Business Development Resolution Copper Project: Arizona, Copper At our Resolution Copper project, in Arizona, US, we recognise the historical connection that each of the 11 consulting Native American Tribes has with the land. We acknowledge the signiﬁcance of these connections, which have endured over centuries. We strive to build constructive relationships with each Tribe based on mutual respect, meaningful engagement, trust, mutual understanding and mutual beneﬁt. We will continue to listen to the perspectives and concerns of each Tribe throughout the life of the project. Over the last two decades, archaeological reports, ethnographic and ethnohistoric studies and tribal perspective reports have been produced in partnership with Tribes and the US Forest Service to identify places, areas, artefacts and natural features of importance. We have also produced more than 150 cultural baseline reports, incorporating all elements of the landscape and conducted with tribal members trained under the Tribal Monitoring Program. The Tribal Monitoring Program is a ﬁrst-of-its-kind program for the US Forest Service, employing more than 30 members from seven consulting Tribes working alongside archeologists. In January 2021, the US Forest Service published the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for Resolution Copper. The publication reﬂects a delay from the July 2020 target date, set by the Obama Administration, and comes after more than seven years of public and 11 years of tribal consultation. Resolution Copper has not applied or taken advantage of programmes to expedite or 'fast-track' the permitting process. There are multiple moments in the formulation of a project and during its operation in which innovation and adjustments are possible. Opportunities to reduce impacts, where possible, will be an objective of future studies. We are committed to ongoing stakeholder engagement in our effort to seek consent to progress the project, consistent with the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) Statement on Indigenous Peoples and Mining. Gudai-Darri: Western Australia, Iron Ore At Gudai-Darri (formerly Koodaideri), set to be our most technologically advanced mine, construction is progressing on track with the expected production ramp-up in early 2022. This year, we announced the opening of a new airport, which is expected to handle more than 600 workers a day at peak operating times. The airport will help strengthen site safety by minimising mine employees' exposure to driving and vehicle transport while also reducing the hours they are required to travel from an alternate airport, reducing fatigue. The airport will also provide a safer landing option for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, our longstanding partner. We built Western Australia's largest steel beam bridge to carry Great Northern Highway trafﬁc over Gudai-Darri's train line. Rail formation works are on target and track-laying also began in the fourth quarter of 2020. We completed the studies for the 34MW solar plant at Gudai-Darri and commence construction in 2021. This will consist of about 100,000 solar panels made up of photovoltaic cells to convert sunlight into electricity. On average, the solar plant is expected to supply all of Gudai-Darri's electricity demand during peak solar power generation times and approximately 65% of the mine'saverage electricity demand. With a new lithium-ion battery energy storage system, the solar plant could reduce our annual carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 90,000 tonnes compared to conventional gas-powered generation. This is the equivalent of taking about 28,000 cars off the road. Importantly, growth at Gudai-Darri progresses with the community in mind: to date, the project has awarded local businesses - including Pilbara, Pilbara Aboriginal and Western Australia-based businesses - contracts valued at more than A$1.1 billion, supporting approximately 2,000 jobs in the construction phase. Simandou: Guinea, Iron Ore Simandou contains one of the world's largest and richest high-grade iron ore deposits, demand for which is increasing as steelmakers look to reduce carbon emissions. Simandou broadens our global portfolio of iron ore products and complements the long-term attractiveness of our Pilbara Blend™. We remain committed to Simandou and to delivering its beneﬁts to our partners as well as to local communities and the people of Guinea. In 2020, work continued on the technical optimisation of the Simandou project with the support of China-based institutions and business partners, as well as preparatory work and activities related to the project's Social and Environmental Impact Assessment. Engagement continued with the government of Guinea about potential mechanisms for collaboration on infrastructure development. Winu: Western Australia, Copper At our Winu project in Western Australia, we are actively engaging with Traditional Owners through on-Country heritage surveys, monitoring and agreement making, which is expected to continue into 2021, with ﬁrst ore expected in 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, Traditional Owner and other consents and COVID-19 restrictions. Drilling results at Ngapakarra, about two kilometres east of Winu, provide further encouragement about the potential to develop multiple orebodies in the district. We have explored only a small percentage of our tenements in the Paterson region of Western Australia so far, which includes both our 100% owned tenements and joint ventures. Jadar: Serbia, Lithium This year, we approved an additional investment of almost $200 million to continue to progress the lithium-borate Jadar project. The investment will fund the feasibility study and associated engineering, as well as permitting and land acquisition by the end of 2021, in line with the initial project schedule. The Jadar deposit contains high-grade mineralisation of boron and lithium (Jadarite) and has the potential to produce both battery-grade lithium carbonate and boric acid. The deposit is located on the doorstep of the European Union, one of the fastest growing electric vehicle markets in the world. Jadarite was discovered in 2004 by Rio Tinto geologists near the city of Loznica, Serbia. For further information on litigation and investigations related to Simandou and other matters, please refer to the "Contingent Liabilities" note on page 261for further information. The world - from bridges and skyscrapers to cars and planes - is built on steel, and steel is made from iron ore. Iron Ore Overview In the Pilbara region of Western Australia, we operate an integrated portfolio of iron ore assets: a network of 16 iron ore mines, four port terminals, a 1,700-kilometre rail network and related infrastructure. We are one of the world's leading producers of iron ore. Our Iron Ore product group includes Dampier Salt, also in Western Australia - the world's largest exporter of seaborne salt. Our fully integrated portfolio of quality assets, highly valued product suite and committed people and partners are key pillars of our value over volume strategy. Together, these allow us to export our products, including our ﬂagship Pilbara Blend™, to our customers safely, reliably and efﬁciently. We completed the studies for the 34MW solar plant at Gudai-Darri and commence construction in 2021. This will consist of about 100,000 solar panels made up of photovoltaic cells to convert sunlight into electricity. On average, the solar plant is expected to supply all of Gudai-Darri's electricity demand during peak solar power generation times and approximately 65% of the mine's average electricity demand. With a new lithium-ion battery energy storage system, the solar plant is estimated to reduce our annual carbon dioxide emissions by about 90,000 tonnes compared to conventional gas-powered generation. Snapshot of the year This is the equivalent of taking about 28,000 cars off the road. Importantly, growth at Gudai-Darri progresses with the community in mind: to date, the project has awarded local businesses - including Pilbara, Pilbara Aboriginal and Western Australia-based businesses - contracts valued at more than A$2.3 billion, supporting approximately 2,000 jobs in the construction phase. We deeply regret the events at Juukan Gorge, near our Brockman mine in Western Australia, and have unreservedly apologised to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people. The destruction of the rock shelters should not have happened, and we are absolutely committed to listening, learning and changing. Please refer to pages 10-11 to learn more about what we are doing to rebuild trust with our Indigenous partners and Traditional Owners. Pilbara Iron Ore in ﬁgures 74% $13.2bn Pilbara underlying net cash generated FOB EBITDA from operating margin activities (2019: 72%) (2019: $11.4bn) 16 5 4 3 integrated mines in mainstream iron ore port terminals solar salt operations Western Australia products 12% 13,600 1,700km 330.6 employees (includes automated rail million tonnes of iron of our residential temporary employees network, including ore shipped workforce is Pilbara and 100% of joint AutoHaulTM Aboriginal People* venture operations) * Includes all Indigenous employees who live in the Pilbara and any other Indigenous employees, regardless of where they live, who are members of Traditional Owner groups that have opted in to Rio Tinto's Regional Framework Deed. Iron Ore continued Underlying earnings (US$ millions) 1. Dampier Salt is reported within Iron Ore, reﬂecting management responsibility. Iron Ore Company of Canada and the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea continue to be reported within Energy & Minerals.

2. The Pilbara underlying free on board (FOB) EBITDA margin is deﬁned as Pilbara underlying EBITDA divided by Pilbara revenues, excluding freight revenue.

3. Capital expenditure is the net cash outﬂow on purchases less sales of property, plant and equipment, capitalised evaluation costs and purchases less sales of other intangible assets.

4. Return on capital employed (ROCE) is deﬁned as underlying earnings excluding net interest divided by average capital employed (operating assets). Safety In 2020, our Iron Ore operations continued to improve our safety culture as evidenced by the strong performance. We marked more than two years without a fatality and achieved a step change in safety performance with the injury rate and severity rate decreasing by 20% and 13%, respectively. The number of potentially fatal incidents continued to decline - approximately 29% lower, year on year. We continue to remove or reduce our material risk exposure to eliminate fatalities at our operations. We have detailed improvement plans built against our safety maturity model. These focus on being a learning organisation, our leadership and engagement approach, risk management and our work planning. The delivery of these plans will support a sustained improvement towards our goal of zero harm. During 2020, we responded to COVID-19 with a clear, nimble strategy, using our hierarchy of controls to manage the risks associated with the virus and keep people safe. We took extensive measures to reduce virus transmission pathways, including travel restrictions, self-isolation, quarantine and physical distancing. We changed our rosters to minimise movement across operations and implemented additional cleaning and sanitisation. Rapid screening clinics were introduced at Perth and regional airports and our regional towns to reduce the risk of transmission. Together, our employees and contractors, partners and host communities demonstrated commitment, resilience, innovation and collaboration in helping us to keep our operations strong and safe. Despite the pandemic we improved our overall safety performance. In 2020, we also conducted a safety culture diagnostic to further mature our safety culture, with a focus on mindsets and behaviours through a leadership lens. Insights from the diagnostic and other assessments, combined with lessons from incidents, will continue to drive a targeted, problem-solving-based approach to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees. 2020 year end results 2020 2019 Change Pilbara production (million tonnes - 100%) Pilbara shipments (million tonnes - 100%) Salt production (million tonnes - Rio Tinto share)1 Gross product sales (US$ millions) Average realised price (US$ per dry metric tonne) Underlying EBITDA (US$ millions) Pilbara underlying FOB EBITDA margin2 Underlying earnings (US$ millions) Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions) Capital expenditure (US$ millions)3 Free cash ﬂow (US$ millions) Return on capital employed4 333.4 330.6 4.9 27,508 98.9 18,837 74% 11,398 13,218 (2,941) 10,233 74% 326.7 2% 327.4 1% 5.4 (10)% 24,075 14% 85.9 15% 16,098 17% 72% 9,638 18% 11,420 16% (1,741) 69% 9,601 7% 67% Financial performance Our strong operational performance in the Pilbara in 2020 enabled us to take advantage of the rising price environment for our high-quality products. This price strength was driven by buoyant demand from China and constraints in global seaborne supply. We increased our iron ore shipments by 1% and production by 2% compared with 2019, whilst implementing strict measures to manage COVID-19. Underlying EBITDA of $18.8 billion was 17% higher than 2019, primarily reﬂective of higher prices, partially offset by rising unit costs. The monthly average Platts index for 62% iron ﬁnes adjusted to an FOB basis was 19% higher than 2019. Higher realised prices increased underlying EBITDA by $3.2 billion, while a stronger Australian dollar reduced underlying EBITDA by $0.3 billion. 2020 Pilbara unit cash costs, which were $15.4 per tonne (2019: $14.4 per tonne), include $0.6 per tonne of COVID-19 costs, which relate to the controls we have put in place to keep our people safe such as additional cleaning and ﬂights, screening and roster changes. We experienced a higher monthly volatility in the iron ore price and an appreciation in the Australian dollar at year end. This triggered exchange and related effects, including losses on receivables, which added a net $0.4 per tonne to unit cash costs in 2020. A signiﬁcant majority of our Pilbara operating costs (excluding freight and royalties) are denominated in Australian dollars. We also experienced a higher mining work effort from longer haul distances, below water table mining and increased maintenance activity which we offset through productivity gains from increased automation and lower fuel prices. Overall, underlying unit cash costs were stable year on year, excluding the impact of foreign exchange and COVID-19 costs. We have continued investing in productivity and automation and are now seeing an improved effectiveness of our integrated system: around 60% of our truck ﬂeet in the Pilbara is now fully autonomous. We have a pathway that will see around two thirds of the ﬂeet being automated by the end of 2021. Our Pilbara operations delivered an underlying FOB EBITDA margin of 74%, compared with 72% in 2019. Iron OreWe price the majority of our iron ore sales (77%) by reference to the average index price for the month of shipment. In 2020, we priced approximately 13% of sales by reference to the prior quarter's average index lagged by one month with the remainder sold either on current quarter average, current month average or on the spot market. We made approximately 70% of sales including freight and 30% on an FOB basis. We achieved an average iron ore price of $91.0 per wet metric tonne on an FOB basis (2019: $79.0 per wet metric tonne) across our product suite. This equates to $98.9 per dry metric tonne, assuming 8% moisture (2019: $85.9 per dry metric tonne), which compares with the monthly average Platts index for 62% iron ﬁnes converted to an FOB basis of $101.3 per dry metric tonne (2019: $84.9 per dry metric tonne). The slightly lower realised price compared to the Platts index was due to lower market premiums for lump and the effect of the sales priced by reference to the prior quarter's average index lagged by one month in a rising price environment throughout 2020. Gross product sales for our Pilbara operations included freight revenue of $1.5 billion (2019: $1.7 billion). Net cash generated from operating activities of $13.2 billion was 16% higher than 2019, in line with the increase in underlying EBITDA. The $10.2 billion of free cash ﬂow was 7% higher than 2019, reﬂecting a 69% increase in capital spend, mainly related to the ramp-up of construction activity at the new Gudai-Darri hub. Review of operations We achieved a strong operating performance across the network in 2020, managing the challenges of weather disruptions and the implementation of strict measures to manage COVID-19. Our Pilbara operations produced 333.4 million tonnes (our share 275.5 million tonnes), 2% higher than 2019, underpinned by record total material moved for the year, 7% higher than the previous record set in 2019, highlighting the improvements to mine and asset health. 2020 shipments of 330.6 million tonnes (our share 273.1 million tonnes), which were 1% higher than 2019, were impacted by Cyclone Damien in the ﬁrst quarter and by COVID-19, which also resulted in the deferral of maintenance at the port to the third quarter. We continue to ramp up our port sales in China, with 5.5 million tonnes of sales in 2020. Our portside operation handles product from our operations in the Pilbara and in Canada, as well as third-party product, and provides blending and screening capabilities. Following the events at Juukan Gorge, we continue to reassess all activities which have the potential to impact heritage sites. We will continue to review mine plans to ensure the protection of sites of exceptional cultural value and have increased monitoring of operating activities that have the potential to impact heritage sites. We have also integrated heritage management into our mining operations - our Iron Ore business now has primary responsibility for our Communities and Social Performance partnerships and engagement. Pilbara shipments (million tonnes - 100% basis) 2016 327.6 2017 330.1 2018 338.2 2019 327.4 2020 330.6 New projects and growth options We are progressing our $2.6 billion Gudai-Darri iron ore mine, with key construction activities on schedule. This new production hub will be our most technologically advanced, incorporating a processing plant and infrastructure including an airport, camp and a 166-kilometre rail line connecting the mine to our existing network. We continue to anticipate production to ramp up in early 2022. Once fully commissioned, the initial mine development will have an annual capacity of 43 million tonnes. This will increase the lump to ﬁnes ratio in our Pilbara Blend shipments to 38%. We have multiple project scopes under study for Gudai-Darri Phase 2, following Board approval for a $44 million pre-feasibility study. Ultimately, the capacity of the hub could be up to 70 million tonnes per year, depending on market conditions. We are also investing $1.55 billion with our joint venture partners, Mitsui and Nippon Steel, (our 53% share is $820 million) at the Robe Valley and West Angelas operations. We have received all required approvals, and procurement and construction activities are progressing well. We anticipate ﬁrst ore from these projects in 2021. Our $749 million investment in the Western Turner Syncline phase 2 mine, part of Greater Tom Price operations, will facilitate mining of new deposits and includes construction of a new crusher and a 13-kilometre conveyor. First ore is expected in 2021. Greenhouse gas emissions In 2020, Iron Ore's absolute greenhouse gas emissions were 3Mt CO2-e (on an equity basis), an increase of 0.3Mt CO2-e compared to the 2018 emissions baseline, driven by an increase in diesel emissions due to increased haul distances and material movement. In the short to medium term, abatement opportunities relate to the deployment of renewable power projects. A range of renewable energy studies are underway to support a transition from using natural gas to power our operations, while longer-term works natural transitioning the mobile mining ﬂeet from diesel to alternative energies. The transition from traditional fuels in mining will require technical and economic developments in renewable energy, alternative fuels and energy transfer systems. Construction of the company's ﬁrst 34 MW solar PV plant at the Gudai-Darri mine is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2021. In addition, we expect to commission a 12MW/h battery energy storage system to strengthen the security and reliability of our Pilbara power network. The solar plant and battery systems are estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 90,000 tonnes per year. Rio Tinto also committed $10 million over the next two years with the world's largest steel producer, China Baowu Steel Group, to support low-carbon steelmaking projects and research. This investment is the next step in advancing our partnership with China Baowu and Tsinghua University, announced in 2019, and will fund the establishment of a Low Carbon Raw Materials Preparation R&D Centre, which will initially prioritise the development of lower carbon ore preparation processes. Rio Tinto also strengthened our partnership with Tsinghua University, committing a further $4.5 million over the next ﬁve years to support research projects at the Tsinghua-Rio Tinto Joint Research Centre for Resources, Energy and Sustainable Development. We also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nippon Steel Corporation, Japan's largest steel producer, to jointly explore, develop and demonstrate technologies to transition to a low-carbon emissions steel value chain. Beverage cans are just one place you can ﬁnd our inﬁnitely recyclable, low-carbon Canadian aluminium. Aluminium Overview We are a global leader in aluminium, with a large-scale, vertically-integrated business: bauxite mines and alumina reﬁneries as well as smelters producing aluminium certiﬁed as responsible. Managing the process from start to ﬁnish allows us to deliver high-quality products to our customers, reliably and efﬁciently: from high-grade bauxite for the global seaborne trade to sustainably sourced aluminium for beverage packaging to new, lighter alloys for the automotive industry. Our Canadian operations average in the ﬁrst decile of the industry cost-curve and produce primary metal using clean, renewable hydropower. In 2018, we became the ﬁrst company to offer aluminium certiﬁed as responsible by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), meaning it meets the highest environmental, social and governance standards. In 2020, we announced a global partnership with AB InBev, the world's largest beer brewer. Initially focused on North America, the partnership will see us provide low-carbon aluminium for AB InBev's beer cans. We also announced an investment in a new remelt furnace at our Laterrière casting centre, and a partnership with Shawinigan Aluminium Inc., both in Canada, to offer our US and Canadian customers high-quality alloys made with recycled scrap, starting in 2021. Snapshot of the year ELYSIS - our partnership with Alcoa, supported by Apple and the governments of Canada and Quebec - completed its Research & Development Centre in the Saguenay, in Quebec, Canada, where it will continue to develop smelting technology free of direct carbon emissions. In 2021, we launched StaRT™, the ﬁrst sustainability label for aluminium, which will be delivered to customers using blockchain technology. This 'nutrition label' for aluminium will provide key information about where and how the aluminium was produced, covering ten criteria: carbon footprint, water management, renewable energy, recycled content, waste management, safety performance, contribution to communities, supplier due diligence, governance systems and diversity. The blockchain technology will enable traceability, helping customers and consumers make informed choices about the products they buy. 0.36 $9.3bn 26% $1.9bn AIFR gross product sales underlying EBITDA net cash generated margin from from operating integrated operations activities (2019: 0.46) (2019: $10.3bn) (2019: 26%) (2019: $2.2bn) Aluminium in ﬁgures 4 4 14 14,000 bauxite mines alumina reﬁneries aluminium smelters employees in Australia, Brazil and in Australia, Brazil and in Canada, Australia, Guinea Canada New Zealand, Iceland and Oman 3 22 7 research and sites certiﬁed hydropower plants development centres responsible by supplying 100% of in Canada, France and the Aluminium the electricity we use Australia Stewardship Initiative in Canada (ASI) Aluminium continued Underlying earnings (US$ millions) Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions) 1. Underlying earnings includes a $0.2 billion charge in 2020 for the partial de-recognition of deferred tax assets in Australia.

2. Capital expenditure is the net cash outﬂow on purchases less sales of property, plant and equipment, capitalised evaluation costs and purchases less sales of other intangible assets. It excludes equity accounted units (EAUs).

3. Return on capital employed (ROCE) is deﬁned as underlying earnings excluding net interest divided by average capital employed (operating assets). Safety 2020 marked the sixth consecutive fatality-free year for our Aluminium product group, and we ﬁnished the year with an AIFR of 0.36, a signiﬁcant improvement compared to 2019 (0.46). We continued improving the safety maturity of our sites with a strong emphasis on leadership coaching and critical risk management. In 2020, we completed over 257,000 veriﬁcations on critical controls including more than 40,000 veriﬁcations speciﬁc to COVID-19. We also progressed a programme to reduce vehicle-pedestrian risks, including the implementation of a pedestrian proximity detection system in our smelters. We further enhanced our management of major hazards by improving the way we report and learn from process safety incidents. We also strengthened governance of critical controls across process safety, tailings and water dams. We are progressing our ﬁve-year plan to reduce health risk exposures by improving monitoring and implementing engineering controls, such as ventilation. During the year, we increased our focus on mental health and raised awareness of our employee assistance programme to better support our employees and their families during COVID-19, and supported local communities in their implementation of COVID-19 safety measures. Financial performance Our aluminium business was resilient in 2020, despite signiﬁcantly lower sales prices and reduced demand for value-added product (VAP), driven by market conditions from the impact of COVID-19. Markets were particularly challenging for aluminium metal where global demand for primary aluminium declined by approximately 3% and global supply was largely unchanged. However, our focus on operational stability, resilience through COVID-19 and cash ﬂow generation, enabled us to deliver solid underlying EBITDA and strong cash ﬂows. 2020 year end results 2020 2019 Change Bauxite production (000 tonnes - Rio Tinto share) Alumina production (000 tonnes - Rio Tinto share) Aluminium production (000 tonnes - Rio Tinto share)Gross product sales (US$ millions) Average realised aluminium price (US$ per tonne) Underlying EBITDA (US$ millions) Underlying EBITDA margin (integrated operations) Underlying earnings (US$ millions)1 Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions) Capital expenditure - excluding EAUs (US$ millions)2 Free cash ﬂow (US$ millions) Return on capital employed3 56,131 8,039 3,180 9,314 1,946 2,152 26% 471 1,930 (1,009) 892 3% 55,105 7,744 3,171 2% 4% -% 10,340 (10)% 2,132 (9)% 2,285 (6)% 26% 599 (21)% 2,183 (12)% (1,316) (23)% 821 9% 4% Underlying EBITDA of $2.2 billion declined by just $0.1 billion, 6% lower than 2019, despite the weaker pricing environment, which impacted underlying EBITDA by $0.3 billion. We were able to offset most of the pricing impact through operational improvements and productivity gains, along with lower prices for our inputs, which totalled $0.3 billion. These included raw material efﬁciencies, reduced energy costs and lower input prices, primarily for caustic soda and petroleum coke. This enabled us to maintain our industry-leading underlying EBITDA margin at 26%, in line with 2019. We achieved an average realised aluminium price of $1,946 per tonne, 9% lower than 2019 ($2,132 per tonne). This comprised the LME price, a market premium and a product (VAP) premium. The cash LME price averaged $1,702 per tonne, 5% lower than 2019, even after a sharp recovery in the second half of 2020. In our key US market, the midwest premium dropped 2% to $313 per tonne on average in 2020. VAP represented 43% of the primary metal we sold, in line with market demand (2019: 51%), and generated product premiums averaging $213 per tonne of VAP sold (2019: $234 per tonne). Market demand for VAP rebounded in the fourth quarter of 2020, returning to normal levels. Although we are broadly balanced in alumina, approximately 2.2 million tonnes of our legacy alumina sales contracts are exposed to a ﬁxed linkage to the LME price. These contracts date back to 2005 or earlier, and the majority expire between 2023 and 2030. In 2020, the opportunity loss was $0.1 billion, compared with $0.2 billion in 2019. Despite the signiﬁcantly weaker market environment, we generated $1.9 billion in net cash from operating activities with free cash ﬂow increasing by 9% to $0.9 billion. This was underpinned by productivity improvements, lower costs, reductions in working capital in the year and lower capital expenditure. Review of operations Bauxite production of 56.1 million tonnes was 2% higher than 2019 supported by the ramp-up of the expansion at the CBG mine in Guinea, and steady performance at the Paciﬁc mines, including additional volumes from the start-up of the Amrun mine in 2019. We shipped 39.4 million tonnes of bauxite to third parties, 1% lower than in 2019. Shipments were prioritised throughout the year to align with customer needs, with a higher proportion of internal shipments to our Paciﬁc reﬁneries. AluminiumIn 2020, gross product sales for bauxite declined 8% to $2.3 billion - this includes freight revenue of $423 million (2019: $464 million). Alumina production of 8.0 million tonnes was 4% higher than 2019, as a result of strong production at both our Paciﬁc reﬁneries. Aluminium production of 3.2 million tonnes was in line with 2019, with lower volumes from the curtailment of Line 4 at the Tiwai Point smelter in New Zealand and from the Kitimat smelter pot relining campaign, offset by the ramp-up of the Becancour smelter in Quebec following its restart after a lockout at the end of 2019. In January 2021, we reached agreement on a new electricity supply with Meridian Energy that allows New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) to continue operating the Tiwai Point smelter until December 2024. This extension of operations provides certainty to employees, the local community and customers while providing more time for all stakeholders to plan for the future. On 15 February 2021, we reached agreement on an amended power contract with the energy supplier, Landsvirkjun, that will allow the ISAL aluminium smelter in Iceland to continue operating with an improved competitive position. We have withdrawn our complaint ﬁled with the Icelandic Competition Authority. New projects and growth options At the Kemano project in Kitimat, British Columbia, we are constructing a second tunnel to de-risk our 100% owned hydropower facility. The project was originally approved in 2017, with $155 million of additional capital approved in 2020, bringing the total to $630 million. It was impacted by the departure of the main contractor in the ﬁrst half of 2020. Tunnel excavation works restarted in September. However, due to the escalation of COVID-19 in the province, tunnel excavation works have been interrupted. We expect to restart late in the ﬁrst quarter of 2021. ELYSIS, our joint venture with Alcoa, supported by Apple and the governments of Canada and Quebec, is developing a breakthrough technology that eliminates all direct greenhouse gases from the traditional aluminium smelting process. In December 2020, we Third-party bauxite shipments (million tonnes - Rio Tinto share) 2016 29.3 2017 32.3 2018 32.8 2019 39.6 2020 39.4 Aluminium production (thousand tonnes - Rio Tinto share) 2016 3,366 2017 3,267 2018 3,231 2019 3,171 2020 3,180 announced that construction of the ELYSIS Industrial Research and Development (R&D) Centre at our Complexe Jonquière in the Saguenay, Quebec was complete. This new centre will produce metal at a similar scale to smaller, industrial-sized smelting cells that are in operation by some producers today. Commissioning of the Industrial R&D Centre is underway. Greenhouse gas emissions In 2020, our Aluminium product group's absolute greenhouse gas emissions (21.8 MtCO2e) were 1.3% lower than the 2018 equity baseline (22.1 MtCO2e). Contributions to this improvement included smelting process changes and the increased use of hydroelectric boilers in reﬁning. These improvements were delivered while increasing bauxite production by 12%, maintaining alumina production and reducing production slightly across the smelting portfolio compared to the 2018 baseline. The 2020 emissions intensity of our managed Atlantic Operations smelters, powered by hydroelectricity, was 2.13 tCO2eq per tonne of aluminium - less than one-ﬁfth of the industry average - while our Vaudreuil alumina reﬁnery has the lowest carbon footprint in the world today. Copper helps renewable technology generate electrical power. Copper & Diamonds Overview Our copper and diamond businesses share a rich expertise in underground mining processes and technology. Combined with our strong people focus, this allows us to relentlessly prioritise safety and continue to be a proﬁtable, future-ready, sustainability-driven product group. Copper Global demand for copper is set to grow, driven by urbanisation, industrialisation and increasing use of renewable energy. Alongside copper, we also produce gold, silver, molybdenum and other materials such as rhenium, supplying customers in China, Japan and the US. Our Resolution Copper project in Arizona, US, is one of the world's largest undeveloped copper deposits with the potential to supply up to one quarter of American copper demand annually. Through consultation, collaboration and coordination with regulatory agencies, communities and the region's Native American Tribes, we have made signiﬁcant changes to the project design: we created the Emory Oak Restoration & Conservation Program, a partnership led by the Western Apache with the US Forest Service (USFS), Northern Arizona University, and Resolution Copper to reinvigorate Emory Oak trees across Arizona. We will also protect Apache Leap, a site sacred to Apache Tribes, through the Apache Leap Special Management Area. Snapshot of the year Resolution Copper also has beneﬁts for the wider community: today, we directly employ roughly 600 employees and contractors, more than half of whom live less than 40 miles away. At full production, it will support approximately 3,700 direct and indirect jobs. Following completion of a land exchange, agreements with the federal government and others will increase the amount of land under public ownership and management across Arizona, including areas of high cultural signiﬁcance as well as areas important to regional biodiversity and recreation. Diamonds In November 2020, after 37 years, our Argyle diamond mine ceased production. We are committed to closing the mine responsibly, continuing to manage our Diavik operation and remaining active in diamond exploration with Canada as our target geography. Copper & Diamonds in ﬁgures 7,800 employees 1. The furnace challenges at Kennecott increased capacity downstream in the smelter to re-process scrap into anodes and then cathode, and we took advantage of this by purchasing and reprocessing 6.2mn lbs of recycled metal within the year. Copper & Diamonds continued Underlying earnings (US$ millions) Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions) Free cash ﬂow (US$ millions) Return on capital employed 1. Net cash generated from operating activities excludes the operating cash ﬂows of equity accounted units (EAUs) but includes dividends from EAUs (Escondida).

2. Capital expenditure is the net cash outﬂow on purchases less sales of property, plant and equipment, capitalised evaluation costs and purchases less sales of other intangible assets. It excludes EAUs.

3. Return on capital employed (ROCE) is deﬁned as underlying earnings excluding net interest divided by average capital employed (operating assets). Safety This year, our Copper & Diamonds operations achieved a 39% year-on-year reduction in the number of potentially fatal incidents. However, we did have a permanent disabling injury at the Diavik Diamond Mine, in Canada. We recorded an all-injury frequency rate of 0.30, which is a leading safety performance. This year, we also continued our focus on supporting the health and wellbeing of our employees, driving stronger risk and incident management, and sustaining improvements in safety. We recorded and shared nearly 300 improvement initiatives between our assets. Our overall approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has been centred on protecting our employees and contractors from the virus, supporting mental wellbeing, and working together with local communities. The response measures implemented at each of our operations were based on risks speciﬁc to the asset and its employees, ensuring alignment with guidance from the relevant authorities at local and national levels. Our Diavik Diamond Mine was the ﬁrst operation within Rio Tinto to set up an on-site COVID-19 testing facility. Our Kennecott operation is conducting an average of 8,000 tests per month. Both contribute to the approximately 40,000 tests completed across our Copper & Diamonds operations in 2020. In addition to ensuring preparedness to various COVID-19 scenarios, we have taken a wide range of preventative measures, including rapid screening for employees and contractors, improved hygiene processes at sites and in ofﬁces, and adjusted roster arrangements, which has mitigated risks for our employees, contractors and communities. Financial performance In 2020, we increased underlying EBITDA despite lower revenues amidst a challenging year. It was a year of transition for our operational mine plans at Kennecott and Oyu Tolgoi, with a temporary reduction in copper and gold grades. Weak market conditions in the ﬁrst half, COVID-19 restrictions and a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Utah in March, were the principal external challenges. In addition, we incurred a delay in restarting the Kennecott smelter, following a planned shutdown. A strong recovery in the copper price and fully operational Kennecott smelter by October, coupled with strong actions to address the headwinds, namely tight cost control and acceleration of access to higher gold grades at Oyu Tolgoi, led to a 5% increase in underlying EBITDA to $2.2 billion, with margins rising to 47%. Price movements for all products beneﬁted underlying EBITDA by $0.5 billion for the full year. Our average realised copper price increased by 3% to 283 US cents per pound. Other prices were mixed, with gold rising 27% to $1,770 per ounce while our realised diamond prices declined by 21% on a weighted average basis. An unplanned ﬂash converting furnace rebuild at Kennecott following the earthquake and delays in restarting the smelter following planned major maintenance after the 2020 year end results 2020 2019 Change Mined copper production (000 tonnes - Rio Tinto share) Reﬁned copper production (000 tonnes - Rio Tinto share) Diamonds production (000 carats - Rio Tinto share)Gross product sales (US$ millions) Average realised copper price (US cents per pound) Underlying EBITDA (US$ millions) Underlying EBITDA margin (product group operations) Underlying earnings (US$ millions) Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions)1 Capital expenditure - excluding EAUs2 (US$ millions) Free cash ﬂow (US$ millions) Return on capital employed3 527.9 155.0 14,676 5,428 283 2,172 47% 763 1,064 (1,686) (637) 6% 577.4 (9)% 259.6 (40)% 17,030 (14)% 5,815 (7)% 275 3% 2,073 5% 41% 554 38% 1,505 (29)% (1,772) (5)% (284) (124)% 5% shutdown also impacted underlying EBITDA through reduced volumes, leading to ﬁxed cost inefﬁciencies. This was partially offset by 82% higher molybdenum concentrate volumes at Kennecott, where we also realised some exports of copper concentrate into a strengthening market. Our copper unit costs, at 111 cents per pound in 2020, were 20% higher than in 2019, due to lower copper grades at Kennecott and Escondida and delays in restarting the Kennecott smelter, driving lower volumes. This was partly offset by cost reduction programmes and higher by-product credits, with higher prices for gold and higher molybdenum volumes, due to improved grades, albeit at lower prices. We continued to advance our future copper evaluation projects, in particular at Resolution Copper in Arizona and at Winu in Western Australia. We generated $1.1 billion in cash from our operating activities, a 29% decline on 2019, primarily driven by anticipated lower copper and gold grades, combined with the operational challenges at Kennecott. We also received $0.1 billion lower dividends from our 30% equity holding in Escondida. Free cash ﬂow was an outﬂow of $0.6 billion reﬂecting the lower operating cash ﬂow and a sustained level of capital investment ($1.7 billion), mainly relating to the ongoing development of the Oyu Tolgoi underground project, where we have a 34% effective interest but fully consolidate on the basis of management control. Review of operations Mined copper, at 527.9 thousand tonnes, was 9% lower than 2019, primarily due to lower grades at Kennecott, as a result of planned pit sequencing, and lower grades and lower material moved at Escondida. Kennecott Mined copper production at Kennecott was 25% lower than 2019, due to a 28% reduction in grade and the optimisation of molybdenum ore during the extended shutdown of the smelter, which, in combination with higher molybdenum grades, led to an 82% increase in the production of molybdenum concentrate. Development in the pit progressed despite COVID-19 disruptions. We expect grades to gradually increase from 2021, as mining transitions from the east to the south wall. Reﬁned copper production was 54% lower than 2019 due to the rebuild of the ﬂash converting furnace, required following the earthquake, and delays in restarting the smelter following planned major maintenance in mid-2020. The smelter was safely restarted and became fully operational in October. Escondida Escondida's mined copper production was 1% lower than 2019, mainly due to 15% lower material stacked onto the leaching pads. This was a result of preventive measures in response to COVID-19, which were mostly offset by 5% higher concentrator throughput in 2020. Reﬁned copper was also impacted by lower material stacked onto the leach pads. Copper & Diamonds Oyu Tolgoi Mined copper production from the open pit at Oyu Tolgoi was 2% higher than 2019, reﬂecting the anticipated move to higher grade areas, primarily due to accelerated mine development and production phasing. Access to higher copper and gold grades is expected to continue in 2021. We maintained shipments across the Chinese border despite COVID-19 measures in Mongolia and continue to work closely with the authorities to manage the risk of supply chain disruptions. Diamonds Diamond production was 14% lower than 2019, attributable to lower carats recovered at Diavik, where a 10% reduction in grade was partially offset by an increase in tonnes processed, and the closure of Argyle, as planned, on 3 November. We expect to take ﬁve years to decommission the Argyle mine and rehabilitate the area, followed by a further period of monitoring. New projects and growth options - Oyu Tolgoi underground project In 2020, we progressed the underground project despite restrictions from COVID-19 controls and ongoing international travel restrictions. The project has deployed mitigations that include extended on-site rosters, securing commitments from critical vendors to remain on site for extended periods and layered screening of personnel. Overall underground lateral development has now reached 53,000 equivalent metres (eqm), with development for ﬁrst drawbell substantially complete. The project has now exceeded one million tonnes of material moved through shaft 2 since commissioning and the scheduled annual maintenance of the shaft was successfully completed in October 2020 using remote technology. On 16 December, we conﬁrmed the deﬁnitive estimate of cost and schedule for Panel 0 with sustainable production expected to commence in October 2022 and development capital of $6.75 billion1, in line with the ranges ﬁrst announced in July 2019. These estimates include the known impacts of COVID-19.2 Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 480,000 tonnes3 of copper per year on average, from 2028 to 2036, from the open pit and underground. The underground Ore Reserve has an average copper grade of 1.52%, which is more than three times higher than the open pit Ore Reserve, and contains 0.31 grammes of gold per tonne.4 Mined copper production (000 tonnes - Rio Tinto share) 2016 523.3 2017 472.4 2018 607.6 2019 577.4 2020 527.9 1. This estimate is at a "better than feasibility study" level of accuracy. Other new projects and growth options The $0.9 billion investment in phase one of the south wall pushback project at Kennecott, which will extend mine life to 2026, remains on track. We expect to gradually access higher grades made available from this project from 2021. The $1.5 billion investment in phase two (stripping and additional infrastructure development), which is also on track, will allow mining to move into a new area of the ore body for a further six years. Both phases will continue to generate attractive returns for Kennecott. At our Resolution Copper project in Arizona, the shaft 9 remediation and sinking project was completed in November, four months ahead of schedule and within budget. On 15 January 2021, we entered the next phase of public comment in the ongoing permitting process, led by the US Forest Service, with the release of its independently prepared Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). At the 100% owned Winu copper-gold project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia, we disclosed the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource in July and revealed the discovery of a new zone of gold-dominant mineralisation approximately two kilometres east of the Winu deposit. The Inferred Mineral Resource, reported at a 0.2% copper equivalent cut-off, is 503 million tonnes at 0.45% copper equivalent (CuEq). This includes a higher grade component of 188 million tonnes at 0.68% CuEq at a cut-off grade of 0.45% CuEq.5 Drilling and ﬁeldwork activities continue, with 90 kilometres of drilling completed in 2020. We are actively engaging with the Traditional Owners through on-country heritage surveys, monitoring and agreement making, which is expected to continue into 2021, with ﬁrst ore now expected in 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, Traditional Owner and other consents and COVID-19 restrictions. Greenhouse gas emissions In 2020, our Copper & Diamonds product group's greenhouse gas emissions were 2.7Mt CO2e (on an equity basis), a reduction of 0.9Mt CO2e compared to our 2018 emissions baseline. After discontinuing the use of a coal-ﬁred power plant at Kennecott in 2019, all of the electricity purchased by Kennecott and our Resolution Copper project in 2020 was covered by the renewable energy certiﬁcates supplied by Rocky Mountain Power. These certiﬁcates offset the carbon emissions from all of the Scope 2 purchased electricity emissions in 2020 for both assets. The renewable energy certiﬁcate programme is Green-e Energy certiﬁed, and meets the environmental and consumer protection standards set by the Center for Resource Solutions. Our diamond operations have reduced diesel usage through wind power at the Diavik Diamond Mine in northern Canada and hydropower at the Argyle mine in Western Australia. As part of our product group sustainability strategy, we continue to advance abatement options and technology to work towards ongoing emissions reductions.

2. The deﬁnitive estimate assumes restrictions in 2021 that are no more stringent than those experienced in September 2020. Mongolia implemented further restrictions at the end of 2020 in response to a re-emergence of COVID-19. Should COVID-19 constraints be maintained at December 2020 levels, escalate further in 2021 leading to tougher restrictions, or continue beyond 2021, additional costs and schedule impacts will arise.

3. This production target (stated as recovered metal) for the Oyu Tolgoi underground and open pit mines was previously reported in a release to the market on 16 December 2020 (market release). All material assumptions underpinning the production target continue to apply and have not materially changed.

4. This Ore Reserve estimate was set out in the Market release dated 16 December 2020. The Competent Persons responsible for the information in the Market release that relates to Ore Reserves were Mr Ferrin Prince and Mr Mark Bixley who are a Member and Fellow respectively of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Rio Tinto conﬁrms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Market release, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Market release continue to apply and have not materially changed, and that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' ﬁndings are presented have not been materially modiﬁed.

5. Refer to the release to the ASX on 28 July 2020 "Rio Tinto reveals maiden Resource at Winu and new discovery". The Competent Person responsible for the information in that release that relates to Mineral Resources and Exploration Results is Dr Julian Verbeek. Rio Tinto conﬁrms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed, and that the form and context in which the Competent Person's ﬁndings are presented have not been materially modiﬁed. Borates, produced by our E&M product group, are used in space travel. Energy & Minerals Overview Our Energy & Minerals portfolio includes a suite of global businesses - producing high-grade iron ore concentrate and pellets; titanium dioxide, rutile and zircon; borates and lithium; and uranium - that are each leaders in their respective industries, operating with innovation at their core and delivering to stakeholders and our shareholders. High-grade iron ore At the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), we produce premium iron ore pellets and high-grade concentrate with low levels of impurities, enabling our customers to operate more productively, reduce emissions and produce higher-quality steel for the modern world. Located in north east Canada, IOC is a fully integrated business with mine, processing, railway, and port facilities able to optimise and deliver value. In 2020, we introduced autonomous electric drills, controlled remotely by operators at IOC's Integrated Operations Centre, after a successful initial pilot in 2019. These are some of the ﬁrst of their kind to be used autonomously in North America. Our Simandou iron ore joint-venture project in Guinea is one of the world's largest untapped and richest high-grade iron ore deposits, and complements our existing world-class iron ore portfolio. With an increasing focus on emissions and decarbonisation across the global steel industry, demand for high-grade ores is expected to continue to grow - and Simandou can be a key pillar for Rio Tinto's role in this transition. Work continues on the technical optimisation of the project, with preparatory activity for an update of the project's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment underway. We continue to engage with the government of Guinea about potential mechanisms for collaboration on infrastructure development. TiO2 & critical minerals Our iron and titanium business is a major global producer of high-grade titanium dioxide with operations in Canada, Madagascar and South Africa. The nature of the orebodies allows us to produce by-products such as scandium and monazite. Monazite is a combination of rare earth elements such as neodymium used in powerful permanent magnets found in electric vehicle motors and wind turbine generators. Snapshot of the year We have developed an innovative process to extract high-purity scandium oxide from waste generated by titanium dioxide production in Quebec, Canada. Scandium oxide is used to improve the performance of solid oxide fuel cells, a new clean energy technology used as a power source for data centres and hospitals. It is also used to produce high-performance aluminium-scandium master alloys for the aerospace, defence and 3-D printing industries. Borates & lithium Our borates business - U.S. Borax - supplies approximately 30% of the global demand for borates, used in everything from agriculture to ﬁbreglass insulation and sanitation and is a input into personal care products, laundry detergents and industrial cleaning agents. At our Boron operations in California, US, we have built a demonstration plant to extract lithium as a by-product. This plant has the capacity to produce 10 tonnes per year of battery grade lithium-carbonate, used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and consumer electronics. In Serbia, we continue to progress Jadar, a unique, world-class lithium-borate deposit, with the project moving to the feasibility study stage in 2020. The project has the potential to supply the electric vehicle value chain for decades. An investment decision is due at the end of 2021. Uranium We also own interests in a uranium business - Energy Resources of Australia (ERA, 86.3%) - and a uranium project in Canada. ERA's processing operations ceased on 8 January 2021. A structured programme of progressive rehabilitation will be completed by 2026. Energy & Minerals in ﬁgures 8,000 employees Energy & Minerals continued Gross product sales (US$ millions)Free cash ﬂow (US$ millions) Return on capital employed 1. Iron Ore Company of Canada and the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea continue to be reported within Energy & Minerals.

2. To allow production numbers to be compared on a like-for-like basis, we have excluded production from asset divestments completed in 2019 from our share of prior year production data. The ﬁnancial data above includes the results of divested assets up to the date of sale. In February 2020, our interest in Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) increased from 68.4% to 86.3% as a result of new ERA shares issued to Rio Tinto under the Entitlement Offer and Underwriting Agreement to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area. Production is reported including this change from 1

3. Capital expenditure is the net cash outﬂow on purchases less sales of property, plant and equipment, capitalised evaluation costs and purchases less sales of other intangible assets.

4. Return on capital employed (ROCE) is deﬁned as underlying earnings excluding net interest divided by average capital employed (operating assets). Safety Our E&M operations recorded progress across key safety metrics this year. The all-injury frequency rate decreased to 0.41 (down from 0.43 in 2019), the result of continued safety coaching and emphasis on leadership on the ground. We were pleased to record, in 2020, another year with zero fatalities. However, in October 2020, one of our Richards Bay Minerals employees, in South Africa, sustained a permanent disabling injury. The employee's rehabilitation is progressing well and we will continue to support him and his family. As we always do in such instances, we have shared the analysis and lessons learned across the Group to help prevent such incidents in the future. Our ongoing commitment to reduce signiﬁcant process safety incidents resulted in ﬁve process safety incidents in 2020, down from eight in 2019. Our QMM operations in Madagascar delivered one of the best safety performances across the Group, with no recordable injuries and an all-injury frequency rate of 0.00. Three other E&M sites, Jadar, Simandou and Suzhou, also ended the year with no recordable injuries. In 2021, we will continue to implement the safety maturity model across our sites with a focus on leadership coaching and impactful leadership interactions. Our programmes to eliminate fatalities and decrease risks related to major hazards remain at the core of our 2021 strategy. COVID-19 response With operations across Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa and North America we saw a signiﬁcant spread of COVID-19 related impacts over the course of the year. We have put in place a range of COVID-19 speciﬁc measures across the business to align with directives from governments and health authorities in our jurisdictions. As a result, we have secured the conﬁdence of our local governments allowing us to continue to operate as essential businesses. We mobilised signiﬁcant resources across our business to keep our employees safe and provide critical support to our communities - ranging from food and water security to PPE and equipment provisioning for health facilities. 2020 year end results 2020 2019 Change Iron ore pellets and concentrates production1 (million tonnes - Rio Tinto share) Titanium dioxide slag production (000 tonnes - Rio Tinto share) Borates production (000 tonnes - Rio Tinto share) Uranium production (000 lbs - Rio Tinto share)2 Gross product sales (US$ millions) Underlying EBITDA (US$ millions) Underlying EBITDA margin (product group operations) Underlying earnings (US$ millions) Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions) Capital expenditure (US$ millions)3 Free cash ﬂow (US$ millions) Return on capital employed4 10.4 1,120 480 2,870 5,014 1,646 35% 577 1,053 (428) 604 12% 10.5 (1)% 1,206 (7)% 520 (8)% 2,640 9% 5,150 (3)% 1,762 (7)% 37% 611 (6)% 1,387 (24)% (551) (22)% 817 (26)% 15% In Canada, we made alternative housing available for victims of domestic violence and we donated hand sanitiser produced at site. We donated funds to offer food assistance and distanced learning support to families in the communities near our Boron operations in California, US. In Guinea and South Africa, we partnered with local sewing businesses to manufacture cloth masks. In Madagascar, we transformed one of our building into a fully equipped medical treatment centre to assist local health authorities. Financial performance The business was ﬂexible and resilient from an operational perspective, while fully complying with signiﬁcant government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, notably in Canada, the US and South Africa. At Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), we took advantage of stronger market conditions in Asia in the ﬁrst half of the year and switched our product mix, prioritising concentrate over pellets, and then returned to higher pellet production as European demand recovered. Underlying EBITDA of $1.6 billion was 7% lower than 2019 with IOC shipping 8% higher volumes and beneﬁting from stronger pricing, while Minerals (titanium dioxide feedstocks and borates) were impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and weaker market conditions. We progressed our evaluation studies with funding approved for the Jadar lithium-borate feasibility study and activity starting at the mine area of the Simandou iron ore project. We generated net cash of $1.1 billion from our operating activities, a 24% decline on 2019, driven by the same trends as underlying EBITDA and the timing of tax payments from higher proﬁts at IOC in 2019, with the ﬁnal payments made in 2020. Free cash ﬂow of $0.6 billion reﬂected tight control of capital expenditure, down 22% on 2019. Energy & Minerals Review of operations Uranium Our share of uranium production was 9% higher than 2019, primarily due to the change in our shareholding (from 68.4% to 86.3%) following completion of ERA's entitlement offer in February 2020. ERA's Ranger operation continued to process existing stockpiles uninterrupted in 2020, with production ceasing on 8 January 2021. Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) Production of pellets and concentrate at IOC was 1% lower than 2019 due to unplanned maintenance at the processing facilities in the third and fourth quarters. Minerals Titanium dioxide slag production of 1.1 million tonnes was 7% lower than 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec and South Africa, lower market demand and operational disruptions at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM). With the COVID-19 resurgence in Quebec and South Africa, we continue to operate our assets with extensive measures in place to ensure the safety of our employees and communities. Borates production was 8% lower than 2019 due to a period of lower demand related to COVID-19 uncertainty resulting in an adjustment to reﬁnery operating rates. The extension of a planned shutdown impacted fourth quarter production. New projects and growth options The $463 million Zulti South construction project at RBM remains on full suspension. We will assess a restart after normalisation of operations. At the 100%-owned Jadar lithium-borate project in western Serbia, we progressed to the feasibility study stage, following Board approval of almost $200 million, with the studies expected to be complete by the end of 2021. If the investment is approved, construction would take Iron ore pellets and concentrate production (million tonnes - Rio Tinto share) 2016 10.7 2017 11.2 2018 9.0 2019 10.5 2020 10.4 approximately four years. In December, we disclosed a maiden Ore Reserve and updated Mineral Resource. The Ore Reserve is 16.6 million tonnes at 1.81% Li2O and 13.4% B2O3.1 Jadar would be capable of producing approximately 55 thousand tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate, as well as 160 thousand tonnes of boric acid (B2O3 units) and 255 thousand tonnes of sodium sulphate as by-products per annum.2 Due to the different reporting system used in Serbia, Jadar also submitted its "Elaborate of Resources and Reserves" to the Serbian Mining Ministry in the fourth quarter of 2020. This document was approved, and the respective Certiﬁcate was received on 6 January 2021. The adoption of "Elaborate of Resources and Reserves" allowed the project to then immediately submit the application for exploitation ﬁeld licence which provides tenure for the deposit. In accordance with Serbian regulations, this permit is expected within the coming months. At the Simandou iron ore project3 in Guinea, we expect to complete the ﬁrst phase of the technical optimisation work on the infrastructure components in the ﬁrst half of 2021. Activity in the mine area is starting including roadworks. We are making progress with implementation of the project's Social and Environmental Impact Assessment. Greenhouse gas emissions In 2020, Energy & Minerals' absolute greenhouse emissions were 3.6Mt CO2e, a reduction of 0.1Mt CO2e from 2018 levels. The decrease in emissions was driven by reductions in production and energy consumption mainly due to the response to COVID-19. Titanium dioxide slag production (thousand tonnes - Rio Tinto share) 2016 1,048 2017 1,315 2018 1,116 2019 1,206 2020 1,120 1. This Ore Reserve estimate was set out in a release to the ASX dated 10 December 2020 "Rio Tinto declares maiden Ore Reserve at Jadar" (ASX release). The Competent Person responsible for the information in the ASX release that relates to Ore Reserves is Mr Allan Earl who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr Earl's assessment is supported from a metallurgical perspective by Mr Gary Davis who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). Rio Tinto conﬁrms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX release, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the ASX release continue to apply and have not materially changed, and that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' ﬁndings are presented have not been materially modiﬁed.

2. These production targets were previously reported in the ASX release on 10 December 2020. All material assumptions underpinning the production targets continue to apply and have not materially changed.

3. Operating under the Simfer joint venture where the government of Guinea holds 15% and Simfer Jersey holds 85%. Simfer Jersey is owned by Chalco Iron Ore Holdings (CIOH) (47%) and Rio Tinto (53%). CIOH is owned by Chinalco (75%), Baosteel Resources (20%), China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) (2.5%) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) (2.5%). This structure has been in place since 2017. Innovation The innovation we brought to market this year included everything from creating products from waste to site teams manufacturing hand sanitiser and building COVID-19-resistant, hands-free door openers. While some of these initiatives were small, they are nevertheless a clear demonstration of the ingenuity and pioneering spirit for which our company is known. Working safer and smarter Technology played an essential role in helping us keep our operations running, smoothly and safely, during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, we partnered with a data analytics specialist and used artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) to help us anticipate emerging COVID-19 risks across geographies so we could adjust resources and controls - such as ofﬁce access - in higher-risk regions. Our iron ore business in the Pilbara, Western Australia, introduced antibody testing to supplement screening tests at domestic airports for our ﬂy-in, ﬂy-out workforce, enabling our business to continue operating while minimising the risk of COVID-19 transmission. We increased our use of drones and mine pit cameras and introduced video headsets, so we could continue to conduct visual inspections of tailings facilities and equipment while complying with travel restrictions and physical distancing requirements. At the Oyu Tolgoi underground project, we used Vuzix smart glasses - based on augmented reality - letting technical experts from all over the world work with local teams. We also continued to innovate as part of our broader health and safety programme: for example, our Weipa bauxite team in Queensland, Australia, designed a custom-made mechanical arm to open and close tailings valves, reducing the risk of injuries. Product innovation This year we launched three new products by either extracting valuable metals from waste - or by creating a new product from the waste itself. All three reduced the amount of waste sent to landﬁlls, created useful products and helped customers meet their sustainability goals. At our Boron operations in California, US, we engineered a way to extract lithium - a critical mineral used in clean technologies - from waste rock. In December, we commissioned a demonstration plant capable of producing 10 metric tonnes per year of battery grade lithium-carbonate, allowing us to assess the technical, economic and commercial feasibility of progressing to a production scale plant. In our Aluminium business, approximately 85% of the 400,000 tonnes of waste (excluding bauxite residue) created by our Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean operations is used to make new products. In 2020, we partnered with leading sustainable construction materials company Lafarge Canada to launch Alextra, a new product made from treated spent pot lining used to produce cement. Lafarge Canada will make around one million tonnes a year of cement using Alextra. And we continue to improve our anhydrite fertiliser product, made from aluminium process waste, via funding research by Université Laval and Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, with the governments of Canada and Quebec, providing data that helps farmers optimise anhydrite application. We also partnered with Quebec's Resolute Forest Products to explore the use of anhydrite with by-products from their paper mills - which, when combined, could become an even more efﬁcient 'super fertiliser'. Innovation Also in 2020, we continued to digitise our commercial activities to enhance our customer experience including: - Completing the ﬁrst end-to-end blockchain transaction in Renminbi with the China Baowu Steel Group;

- Launching the 'Rio Portside' WeChat app enabling customers to buy iron ore on their phones - a ﬁrst for the industry;

- Introducing a 'Track-and-Trace' tool, enabling Aluminium customers to track their cargo in real time. Smart partnerships In 2020 our ELYSIS partnership completed the construction of the Research & Development Centre to scale up breakthrough technology that eliminates all direct greenhouse gases from the aluminium smelting process. Our partnership to develop Australia's ﬁrst nationally recognised vocational qualiﬁcation in automation with South Metropolitan TAFE and the Western Australian government was globally recognised, winning a Gold Award in the "Partnership with Industry" category at the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics 2020 Awards of Excellence. In 2020, we also formed new partnerships - and extended existing ones - to explore ways to reduce emissions across the steel value chain. This included: - Committing $10 million to advance our climate partnership, announced in 2019, with China Baowu Steel Group and Tsinghua University. This will fund the joint establishment of a Low Carbon Raw Materials Preparation Research and Development Centre

- Committing $4.5 million to support research projects at the Tsinghua-Rio Tinto Joint Research Centre for Resources, Energy and Sustainable Development over the next ﬁve years

- Signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Nippon Steel Corporation to jointly explore, develop and demonstrate technologies to transition to a low-carbon emission steel value chain. This year marked our third year as the industry partner of the Foundation for Australia-Japan Studies, a not-for-proﬁt organisation that encourages collaboration between academic institutions, government and industry in Australia and Japan. Since 2018, we have funded ten research projects ranging from low-carbon desalination technology to robotics. And through our Pioneer Portal, which crowd-sources innovation from outside the company, we received more than 370 submissions from entrepreneurs, start-ups and businesses, helping us source new ideas to address business challenges. These range from designing robots to minimising risks associated with cleaning large storage tanks to ﬁnding ways to reuse rail sleepers. Driving efﬁciency We continued to use machine learning and predictive analytics to increase productivity at our operations as well as support our exploration efforts globally. At Gudai-Darri (Koodaideri) we are shaping new ways of working - some never seen in our business or industry. Set to be one of the world's most automated mines, Gudai-Darri's autonomous ﬂeet will include the world's ﬁrst autonomous water carts, to be launched in 2021. Delivered through a partnership with equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, the water carts will join our autonomous heavy mobile equipment ﬂeet including haul trucks and autonomous drills. We also piloted two autonomous electric drills at the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC). Among the ﬁrst of their kind, the trial showed the system delivered increased safety and productivity beneﬁts compared with standard rigs. By allowing a single operator to monitor multiple drills from IOC's Integrated Operations Centre in Labrador City, drilling can continue safely in conditions unﬁt for teams on the ground, such as blizzards, freezing temperatures and electrical storms. 2020 marked one year since we established our Operations Centre in Brisbane, which now provides an end-to-end view of our Weipa and Gove bauxite mines. Among other beneﬁts, the Centre has helped us better plan bauxite grades for our local reﬁneries, optimise shipping schedules from the mines and deliver savings through lower processing costs. Predicta, our data science and advanced analytics service, combines specialist engineering knowledge with data science tools and processes to help prevent critical asset failure. Predicta enables consistent equipment performance, minimises down time and reduces maintenance costs. For example, at our Pilbara iron ore operations in Western Australia, Predicta helped our ore crushers reduce lost production time by 94%. We have deployed Predicta at 19 operating sites, and we plan to expand it to more in the future. At our Pilbara iron ore operations, we implemented a predictive model to inform ore blending strategies and help minimise blockages and unscheduled downtime at our processing plants. A pilot deployed at our Hope Downs 1 mine in 2019 conﬁrmed the model helped reduce downtime in the plant by 40%. We have rolled out models at a further ﬁve Pilbara mines, and we continue to improve the accuracy of those deployed. Commercial Our Commercial group encompasses our global sales and marketing, procurement, and marine and logistics operations. By harnessing the skills, knowledge and insights we acquire from everything we buy, sell and move around the world, we focus on deepening customer and market insights, improving connections and accelerating decisions between our markets and assets and partnering with customers and suppliers to generate additional value. In 2020, while trade ﬂows were disrupted due to COVID-19 restrictions, we continued to fulﬁl our customer and supplier orders and ensured our operations had the materials they needed to continue operating safely. This year, we continued to expand our commercial activities into new areas to meet customer needs and maximise the value of our physical ﬂows. In Iron Ore, for example, we grew our portside sales presence in China to nine ports, adding more than 80 new customers to our business. In Aluminium, we established bonded warehouses for alumina in Qingdao, Lianyungang, and Bayuquan in China to enable just-in-time deliveries, greater ﬂexibility through inventory management, and access to new customers. In addition, by providing strong 'virtual' technical and customer support, we were able to successfully deliver bauxite to a new customer facing COVID-19-related supply disruptions. We also used the challenges presented by COVID-19 - such as the inability to exchange physical documentation - as a catalyst for us to expand digital interfaces with customers and suppliers. For example, we completed the industry's ﬁrst end-to-end blockchain transaction in Renminbi, with the China Baowu Steel Group. We will continue to pilot and adopt new digital tools to improve our customers' and suppliers' experience. This year, we also progressed a range of partnerships and programmes aligned with our product stewardship strategy and our customers' growing demand for responsibly produced materials. Key achievements included: - Our Kennecott and Oyu Tolgoi operations were the ﬁrst in the world to be awarded the Copper Mark - the industry's independent assurance programme - verifying our copper is responsibly produced. - We announced a partnership with AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, to produce beverage cans made from low-carbon aluminium that meets industry-leading sustainability standards.

- We are working with Shawinigan Aluminium Inc to provide our aluminium customers in Canada and the US with high-quality alloys made with recycled content from 2021.

- We began trialling the production of small quantities of high-performance aluminium-scandium master alloys, using scandium oxide recovered from waste created from the titanium dioxide production process. Safety In 2020, we continued to prioritise the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and stakeholders, with an increased focus on mental wellbeing. COVID-19 added an additional layer to the diverse range of risks we face across our global sales and marketing, procurement and marine and logistics activities. For example, to manage the risks to seafarers from restrictions on crew changeovers, we continue to work with the industry, our shipowner partners and regulators to facilitate crew changes and protect crew welfare. In addition, our primary focus has been on maintaining critical risk management fatality prevention programmes across areas of greatest exposure - primarily marine and logistics, and procurement - while implementing mental and physical wellbeing initiatives to help employees balance work and personal priorities. In 2020, we had zero fatalities and a 0.11 all-injury frequency rate. In 2021, we intend to continue to make mental health and wellbeing a central part of our employee initiatives. Commercial Market insight and outlook The global economy suffered the largest recession in decades with COVID-19 restrictions impacting markets, resulting in global GDP falling by 3.9% in 2020. As we begin 2021, there is evidence of a new investment cycle amid accommodative monetary policy and extensive deployment of ﬁscal policy around the world. However, ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 remain a headwind, and geopolitical tensions present risks to the outlook. China was the only major economy to record positive GDP growth this year, logging growth of 2.3%. The growth was commodity intensive, following the government's rapid response and stimulus that accelerated infrastructure projects and encouraged construction. While continued positive momentum is expected in 2021, China's recovery is transitioning to a more broad-based upswing in consumption and private sector investment. In the longer term, the trend of income growth in emerging markets, including those in ASEAN countries and India, will continue to drive global commodity demand. In China, strong commodity demand will be increasingly driven by the government's urban agglomeration and decarbonisation targets, as well as a drive for self-sufﬁciency, which will continue to grow the manufacturing sector. Iron ore The COVID-19 pandemic had a disparate impact on iron ore demand in 2020: solid growth in China's imports more than offset the contractions in other regions. Scrap collection and availability were signiﬁcantly disrupted by the pandemic, further supporting iron ore demand at a time when weather events constrained supply from the major producing regions. As a result, the monthly average Platts index for 62% iron ﬁnes converted to an FOB basis rose 19% in 2020. With the exception of products sold at ports in China, all of our Pilbara products are priced with reference to the 62% index. Global steel production contracted by 1.2% year-on-year in 2020, as China lifted its steel production output to a record 1.05 billion tonnes, which compensated for the 9% contraction in the rest of the world. Pandemic-related capacity and production cuts in Europe, Japan and the US brought steel output down by 12-17% compared with 2019. India, the world's second largest steel producer, recorded a 11% year-on-year contraction in 2020. Combined crude steel production in the world, ex-China, recovered to 2019 levels for the ﬁrst time in October 2020 and grew year-on-year during Q4 2020. Weather events in Brazil and Australia during the ﬁrst half of 2020 curtailed seaborne iron ore supply, but the cumulative shipments of the major producers increased by 2 % (~25Mt) over the year. Meanwhile, China's domestic iron ore supply expanded by ~20Mt year-on-year to ~290Mt and helped meet record demand in 2020, as elevated iron ore prices incentivised some previously idled small-scale mines to restart operations during the second half of the year. Reﬂecting the demand disparity between domestic and export markets, China's net ﬁnished steel exports also contracted by 36% year-on-year to 33Mt in 2020. Due to robust demand and global supply constraints, the market for iron ore concentrate and pellets was strong throughout the year. This is expected to continue into 2021 as more steel producers requiring high-grade, low impurity pellets increase production and global supply constraints persist. Aluminium Aluminium primary demand declined by ~3.0% in 2020, following a fall of ~1.0% in 2019. COVID-19 severely impacted consumption this year, but with notable regional differences in recovery rates: gradual in the developed world with China experiencing a strong V-shaped recovery. Demand in the transport sector has been especially weak in 2020, but it has been robust in the packaging sector. We expect overall demand to rebound in 2021, but ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and political risks remain. The alumina market remained in moderate surplus, and low prices have resulted in a high level of idled capacity in inland China. China continues to drive demand in the global seaborne bauxite market as result of stricter environmental measures and the depletion of domestic bauxite. Chinese bauxite imports rose by ~11% to 112Mt in 2020 on the back of increased imports from Guinea, Australia and Indonesia. Copper & Diamonds Copper prices fell to a low of 209c/lb in March 2020 as COVID-19 severely impacted demand. The price rebound was led by recovering Chinese demand and supply tightness due to reduced scrap availability and mined supply disruptions. Chinese inventories subsequently reached their lowest level in over eight years and LME stocks fell to their lowest in 15 years. Prices reached a seven-year high of 361c/lb in December 2020, more than 70% higher than the low earlier in the year, as net-long investor positions (on COMEX and LME) reached the equivalent of 2Mt. However, the rate of recovery in growth is slowing in many economies and the rise of renewed lockdowns threatens the recovery. Policy direction in the medium term indicates a strong copper-intensive outlook with the continued rise of electric vehicles, potential green stimulus packages around the world and China's push for carbon neutrality by 2060. In diamonds, a heavy decline in spending on jewellery impacted underlying demand, while lockdowns in India's manufacturing centres restricted the volume of rough diamonds purchased from miners. Energy & Minerals Underlying demand for titanium dioxide pigment fell sharply in the second quarter of 2020 leading to a deterioration of feedstock demand by the middle of the year. Leading indicators suggest a recovery in 2021. Structural factors remain favourable for high-grade TiO2 feedstock and zircon supply. Medium- to long-term demand for borates is tied to increases in wealth and living standards but is prone to short-term shocks, as witnessed in 2020. A decline in demand impacted all regions globally and coincided with a reduction of supply volumes. A moderate recovery is expected in 2021. Sustainability Sustainability came into sharp focus in 2020 in a variety of ways. When COVID-19 became a global pandemic, we undertook special measures to protect the safety and wellbeing of employees, contractors and communities, and were able to keep people safe and healthy while keeping our operations running. This was also important to our shareholders: as restrictions on movement were implemented, host communities and governments relied on the wages, taxes and royalties we paid in 2020 (over $12 billion across more than 27 countries). Despite the radical changes required, especially at our operations, we are proud to have delivered a second straight year with zero fatalities. However, 2020 was overshadowed by the destruction of two rock shelters in the Juukan Gorge. It should not have happened, and it represented a breach of our values. The steps we have taken - to ensure that the destruction of a site of such exceptional cultural signiﬁcance never happens again - are summarised on pages 10-11. We are determined to learn the lessons from Juukan Gorge, rebuild trust in our company and to catalyse broader changes as we seek to re-establish our leadership in communities and social performance. We know we must work hard to regain the trust of our stakeholders, and today, more than ever, we acknowledge our responsibility to continue to work in a way that delivers real, lasting beneﬁts to our host communities and countries. We know we must care for our employees, respect and safeguard the environment when we explore, build and operate and repurpose or rehabilitate the land when our operations come to an end. We must also contribute to local and national economies by paying competitive wages, treating our suppliers fairly, investing in our local communities and paying our share of taxes. An employee and Traditional Owner at our Weipa bauxite mine, Queensland, Australia. Strategic Report 2020 | riotinto.com 63 Our sustainability framework is predicated on earning the trust of our employees, partners and society Running a safe, responsible and proﬁtable business This is the foundation of our approach. Collaborating to enable long-term beneﬁts where we operate We collaborate with others to build respectful relationships and enable long-term beneﬁts where we operate - working with governments at all levels and community partners to help make a difference in people's lives. Producing materials essential for human progress while contributing to some of the greatest challenges facing society We aim to contribute to a more sustainable future - through reducing our own global carbon footprint, addressing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, forming smart, technology - and value-chain - focused partnerships and producing materials essential to a low-carbon economy. Our approach to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals This year, we re-examined our approach to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - in conjunction with our purpose, business and sustainability strategies and risks - to better understand how we can work alongside governments, civil society and others to pursue meaningful impact on development. We decided to focus on the two goals - SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production) and SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth) - that we feel are most relevant to operating our business responsibly. SDG 12 relates to how we - as a custodian of natural and mineral resources - mine, process and produce materials and contribute to ethical global supply chains, including trusted lifecycle assessments. This SDG builds on our existing health, safety, environment and community performance standards and our membership of responsible production and product stewardship programmes, including the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, Copper Mark, the International Council on Mining and Metal's Performance Expectations, the Responsible Jewellery Council and the Mining Association of Canada's Towards Sustainable Mining. SDG 8 speaks directly to our values and priorities, including our commitments to creating a safe and inclusive working environment, as well as promoting education and training partnerships that support social and economic development, including by helping to develop skills for the future. We are committed to supporting underrepresented groups; in particular, we seek to ensure Traditional Owners and Indigenous peoples have a stronger voice in the decisions that affect their lands. In our business, efforts to further these two 'lead' goals are naturally supplemented by efforts to further several other 'supporting' goals. These are also strongly aligned with our sustainable development and business drivers - climate action, water, gender diversity, health and wellbeing, reduced inequalities, innovation and quality education, and environment. SDG 17 (partnerships for goals) reﬂects our approach to sustainability and is fundamental to the way we run our business. We work purposefully with technology partners, local suppliers, governments, community groups, industry leaders and NGOs at all stages of the mining lifecycle to deliver real beneﬁts to all our stakeholders. Reporting What Matters This year, we incorporated the majority of our sustainability reporting into our Annual Report and have added content tools, such as a full 'Sustainability Fact Book', which has current and historical data on topics including health, safety, environment, climate, communities, human rights, responsible sourcing and transparency. We are supplementing these disclosures with additional information on our website. As a member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), we commit to reporting on our sustainability performance against Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards (Core option). Based on extensive internal and external stakeholder feedback on our sustainability performance, especially with regard to communities, we adjusted our sustainability materiality assessment. We conducted a comprehensive assessment in 2019 through structured meetings, surveys and interviews with a broad range of stakeholders around the world. These included investors, customers, communities, civil society organisations, governments and Rio Tinto experts and leaders. Communities Response toClimate change Juukan Gorge Ethics & integrity Tailings & structuresGovernance Importancetoourstakeholders Water Health, safety & wellbeingCorporate behaviour & culture Economic contribution Transparency & disclosures Biodiversity & ecosystems Closure Human rights Diversity Emissions from operations Business resilience Importancetoourbusiness * According to GRI's guidance, relevant topics that potentially merit inclusion in sustainability reporting are "those that can reasonably be considered important for reﬂecting the organization's economic, environmental, and social impacts, or inﬂuencing the decisions of stakeholders." Impact "refers to the effect an organization has on the economy, the environment, and/or society (positive or negative)." View a full glossary of terms at riotinto.com. 2020 performance against targets Targets To reach zero fatalities, and to eliminate workplace injuries and catastrophic events All businesses will identify at least one critical health hazard material to their business and will demonstrate a year-on-year reduction of exposure to that hazard. Performance Zero fatalities at managed operations All-injury frequency rate (AIFR) at 0.37 (target: 0.37), reduced by almost 12% from 2019 (0.42) 1.31 million critical risk management veriﬁcations Despite a focus on responding to COVID-19, the 12 assets identiﬁed by the business demonstrated an 18% reduction in overall exposure to their identiﬁed critical health risks. Overall, this has reduced the level of exposure for 723 employees and contractors. To reduce the rate of new occupational illnesses each year 27% decrease in the rate of new occupational illnesses since 2019 To reduce our absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 15% and our emissions intensity by 30% by 2030 (relative to our 2018 equity baseline)1 2020 Scope 1 and 2 emissions were 31.5Mt CO2e - a reduction of 1.1Mt CO2e (3%) relative to our 2018 baseline. Our emissions intensity has remained approximately level since 2018. To disclose for all managed operations by 2023, their permitted surface water allocation volumes, annual allocation usage and the estimated surface water allocation catchment runoff from average annual rainfall To achieve local water stewardship targets for selected sites by 2023 Despite the signiﬁcant challenges faced at the assets and Group level last year, the water stewardship targets have progressed well, and with consistent attention we will deliver these as planned by 2023. For further details on our water performance see pages 81-84. To demonstrate local economic beneﬁts from employment and procurement of goods and services by reporting yearly against a locally deﬁned target To capture and manage community complaints effectively and reduce repeat and signiﬁcant complaints each year To improve diversity in our business by: - Increasing women in senior leadership by 2% each year - Aiming for 50% women in our graduate intake, with 30% from places where we are developing new businesses 23% of our Executive Committee were women, down 2% from 2019 26.1% of senior leadership2 were women, up 3.5% from 2019 19% of our workforce were women, up 0.6% from 2019 60% of our graduate intake were women, up 6.1% from 2019 33.3% of Board roles were held by women, up 22.2% from 2019 26% of our graduate intake was from places where we are developing new businesses3, up 7% from 2019 Improving our employee engagement and satisfaction 100% (21 out of 21 asset groupings#) have met or are 'on track'(a) to achieve their 2021 signiﬁcant complaints target* 95% (20 out of 21 asset groupings#) have met or are 'on track'(a) to achieve their 2021 repeat complaints target* 71% (15 out of 21 asset groupings#) have met or are 'on track'(b) to achieve their 2021 local employment target* 81% (17 out of 21 asset groupings#) have met or are 'on track'(b) to achieve their 2021 local procurement target* One-point increase in our employee net promoter score (eNPS4) from 2019 One-point increase in employee satisfaction score (eSAT5) from 2019 One-point increase in our recommend score from 2019 1. In 2020, the Rio Tinto Board approved new climate targets to replace the 24% reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions intensity between 2008-20 (managed basis). In 2020, we achieved a 27.4% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions intensity since 2008 (managed basis). 2. We deﬁne senior leadership as general managers, Group advisers and chief advisers as well as employees in leadership roles who report directly to Executive Committee members. 3. Identifying with a nationality is not mandatory. More than 48% of our graduates have not formally reported a nationality. 4. eNPS is a measure of "how likely an employee is to recommend Rio Tinto to a friend or colleague". It is calculated by subtracting the proportion rating 0-6 from the proportion rating 9 and 10 (on a 0-10 scale). 5. eSat is a measure of "how happy an employee is to work at Rio Tinto". It is calculated by averaging the responses on the 1-7 scale and expressing this out of 100. # Refer to the Sustainability Fact Book on riotinto.com for details on the asset groupings. * Due to COVID-19-related disruptions, the global target requirements have been extended to 2021 and further input has been requested on this extension. The 2020 actual performance will be considered as an interim report with the ﬁnal year of the target period concluding in 2021. (a) 'On track' means within one complaint of 2021 target and not on track is greater than one complaint off the 2021 target. A complaint is a communication indicating a community member has suffered some form of offence or detrimental impact from our business. It is signiﬁcant if the actual consequence is major or catastrophic or the potential consequence is high. It is a repeat complaint if someone else complains about the same underlying issue, or the same person complains again. (b) 'On track' means 80% or greater progress towards 2021 targets. Sustainability continued Health, safety and wellbeing Safety is our ﬁrst value. It is how we start every shift and every meeting. We believe that all injuries can be prevented. We continue to make the safety of our colleagues and communities our ﬁrst priority. In 2020, for the second year running, we achieved zero fatalities. Over the past ten years, both the severity of injuries and our all-injury frequency rate (AIFR) have fallen signiﬁcantly, from 0.69 in 2010 to 0.37 in 2020. Compared to 2019, our AIFR has improved by almost 12%. While we are pleased by this performance, there is no question we can and must do better. This year, two employees suffered permanent disabling injuries: an employee lost his hand at Richards Bay Minerals, our titanium dioxide operation in South Africa, and a contractor was permanently injured at the Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada. We are supporting both colleagues and their families, and are committed to learn from and prevent these tragic incidents from recurring. Our aluminium business is progressing its ﬁve-year plan to reduce health risk exposures by improving monitoring and implementing engineering controls, such as ventilation. We expanded the use of technology to support our fatigue management programmes and eliminate fatigue-related incidents. We also expanded our global health team to ensure we have the right support for occupational health and industrial hygiene matters. Safety and health performance1 2016-20 We have also embarked on a systematic programme of minimising - with the goal of ultimately eliminating - diesel particulates from our underground mines. We are doing so by measuring diesel exhaust emissions and installing and upgrading diesel particulate ﬁlters on our existing diesel equipment ﬂeets. We are in the process of investigating the transition to either battery electric or higher-tiered, cleaner engines where mobile battery electric equipment is not yet available. Wellbeing has also been a key focus throughout 2020, particularly with the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Lives were upended, with families separated due to border closures and extensive quarantines, parents needed to balance working from home with raising their children, and all of us were required to adjust. In response, we introduced more ﬂexible work schedules, virtual care packs and ensured greater access to health and medical resources. We have worked hard over many years on mental health and our strong foundation enabled us to respond quickly to the crisis. Importantly, our People Survey results showed employees felt supported during this challenging time. Number of employeesAll-injury frequency rate (per 200,000 hours worked) Number of lost time injuries 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Fatalities at managed operations 0 0 3 1 1 All-injury frequency rate (per 200,000 hours worked) 0.37 0.42 0.44 0.42 0.44 Number of lost time injuries 189 2282 2262 199 206 Lost time injury frequency rate (per 200,000 hours worked) 0.22 0.27 0.27 0.25 0.26 Safety maturity model (SMM) score 5.4 4.5 - - - New cases of occupational illness (per 10,000 employees) 15.7 21.52 29.6 24.6 47.3 Number of employees3 47,500 46,000 47,500 47,000 51,000 1. Data relating to fatalities, all-injury frequency rate and lost time injury frequency rate includes all employee and contractor exposure hours and incidents at managed operations. New cases of occupational illness are reported for employees only.

2. Numbers adjusted from previous years to ensure comparability over time.

3. Includes our share of joint ventures and associates (rounded) and excludes contractors. Contributing causes for newly reported illness cases (2020) 2020 Noise-induced hearing loss 21(32%) Musculoskeletal disorders 30(46%) Mental stress 1(2%) Others 13(20%) COVID-19 In 2020, COVID-19 emerged as a global pandemic. We quickly assessed the challenges for our company, communities, contractors and employees and instituted controls to keep people safe and healthy from the virus and allow our operations to run safely and smoothly. The protocols we put in place include those in line with government guidance, directives and best practice advice from leading medical experts and international health organisations. Our measures included: travel restrictions, social distancing, increased personal hygiene, and greater support for employees in areas such as mental health, managing fatigue and adjusting to working from home as well. Every mine, operation and ofﬁce adopted a set of screening measures, such as health questionnaires and temperature screening. In addition, for most locations, we were able to implement virus screening. This work has been closely co-ordinated with local governments. For example, our Pilbara iron ore business introduced antibody screening to supplement our rapid screening measures at domestic airports in Western Australia for our ﬂy-in, ﬂy-out (FIFO) workforce. We also partnered with a data analytics specialist and used artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) to help us anticipate emerging local COVID-19 geographic risks so we could adjust resources and controls in those regions. For example, this tool helped us identify the best time tostrengthen or relax control measures, such as when employees could safely return to ofﬁces in different jurisdictions. We continue to ensure affected employees have the medical support they need when they, or their families, are affected by the virus. We know it is a challenging time for many people and we are closely tracking the wellbeing and fatigue of our employees and offering support as needed. In addition to our employee assistance programme (EAP), for employees and their families, this support includes the following: - Adapting our leave and pay beneﬁts, such as offering our vulnerable employees special leave

- Providing ﬂexible work arrangements

- Developing 'virtual care packs' with key information on resources available

- Providing telemedicine resources in several locations An example of operating safely during COVID-19: Iron Ore, Pilbara, Western Australia Our Iron Ore business in Western Australia employs 13,600 people. The majority of our operations are based in the Pilbara region, more than 1,000 kilometres from Perth, and include a signiﬁcant ﬂy-in, ﬂy-out (FIFO) workforce. Minimising the risk of COVID-19 transmission among our FIFO employees and contractors was essential to continue operating safely, and in compliance with government directives. From March to August, we implemented longer rosters (two-week-on, two-week-off) for thousands of people to reduce the risk of spreading the virus by reducing the frequency of travel in and out of the Pilbara. To service these changes, we secured additional charter ﬂights, ensuring compliance with physical distancing guidelines by spacing people appropriately on planes and in airports. To comply with travel restrictions, we also relocated more than 700 employees with specialist skills to Perth so they could continue in their roles. We introduced a ﬁve-layer screening process - conducted by trained medical staff - at the Perth, Busselton, Geraldton and Albany airports for FIFO employees and contractors returning to work. This included: - A health questionnaire prior to travelling to screen for potential exposure to COVID-19, consistent with government restrictions on intra-state travel

- A face-to-face assessment with a nurse on arrival at the airport

- Temperature checks via an electronic thermometer

- Antibody testing, via a small blood sample, to check for virus-related antibodies. If antibodies were detected, the employee was tested for COVID-19 via a nasopharyngeal swab (Perth airport) or referred to an approved COVID-19 testing clinic (regional airports). They were also required to self-isolate as a precaution

- An access band allowing employees who were cleared by the screening process to board their ﬂight We also changed the way we worked on the ground. For example, we implemented stronger controls on access to our sites and used technology - such as drones and mine pit cameras - to conduct monitoring activities, reducing the need to visit site. Our health and safety teams put a range of safeguards in place: rooms were measured and marked out to indicate maximum capacity, crosses marked on ﬂoors to indicate physical distancing guidelines, and we increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch areas. We also supported medically vulnerable employees, ensuring appropriate medical assessments were undertaken. We also made necessary work arrangements to protect their health. To support our FIFO teams - many of whom were spending more time away from their families - we provided an on-call service so they could return home for health or family emergencies. In addition, we offered a hotline providing employees with health assessments by medical advisers on ﬁtness for work, including fatigue management. We also provided mental health support through our employee assistance programme. Sustainability continued Health and wellbeing Domestic violence programme We want our employees to feel safe at work and at home. We are proud of our industry-leading programme to help support victims of domestic violence. In 2020, we extended this programme to more than 98% of our employees globally, with plans to extend it across the entire Group. Through the programme, we provide special leave, emergency accommodation, ﬁnancial support, and training to equip leaders and employees to step in and help - safely and effectively. We also provided additional support to community partners during the pandemic. As part of an effort to make our communities across Canada safer, we donated C$360,000 to 12 women's shelters and local organisations providing a variety of support for women and families impacted by domestic violence. Mental health and wellbeing Mental health continues to emerge as a pressing issue, not only for Rio Tinto but for the world at large - a situation exacerbated by COVID-19. For more than 20 years, we have provided peer support programmes, with specially trained employees playing a pivotal role in supporting their colleagues at local level. Over the past ﬁve years, we have extended mental health training for leaders and employees, including to raise awareness about psychosocial hazards so that they can recognise a problem before it develops - and help. In 2020, largely but not exclusively in response to the pandemic, we further strengthened our focus on mental health. We introduced a mental health framework that consolidates various policies, procedures and programmes, making it easier for colleagues to provide support and easier for employees to access it. We offer different kinds of support, including our employee assistance programme (EAP), which includes counselling by professional psychologists, telemedicine in some regions, peer support programmes and online educational tools. Occupational health In 2020, we recorded fewer occupational health illnesses, and conducted more than 65,000 health control veriﬁcations, a 12.6% increase over 2019. And, starting in early April, we conducted 193,000 COVID-19 control veriﬁcations to assess the efﬁcacy of our health controls, such as physical distancing and hygiene controls. COVID-19 protocols designed to protect health workers placed restrictions on the ability to conduct employee medical exams. We are looking at ways to address this, though in much of the world, at the time of this writing, restrictions are back in place. Strengthening safety systems Eliminating fatalities requires a strong safety culture coupled with systems designed to mitigate risk and continually improve the safety of our work. Our safety maturity model (SMM), introduced in 2019, provides a roadmap for leaders to advance the foundations of safety without being overly prescriptive. These foundations include leadership and engagement, learning and improvement, risk management and work planning and execution. Annually, we assess assets' progress against each of these elements. In 2020, our assessment of SMM gave us valuable insights into the effectiveness of safety leadership, key processes and controls. The average score across our operational sites improved, with the most signiﬁcant improvement around site leadership and coaching. We continue to focus on strengthening our safety culture, in part by training our employees on best practices. In 2020, for example, we embedded master coaches in each product group to build safety leadership capabilities. This included conducting effective pre-start meetings and providing engaging feedback in the ﬁeld. By creating a virtual programme, we ensured this coaching could continue despite COVID-19 restrictions. Critical Risk Management (CRM) - a tool our operations use to verify that fatality prevention controls are in place before starting each task - continues to be fundamental to our business. Since introducing CRM in 2015, our safety, fatality and potentially fatal incident (PFI) performance has markedly improved. We also expanded CRM to include COVID-19 critical controls, ranging from physical distancing measures to travel arrangements. We also completed more than 1.3 million CRM veriﬁcations, not including the 193,000 associated with COVID-19 critical controls. To help us gauge the quality of veriﬁcation checks, we track the number of comments or evidence submitted with non-compliant veriﬁcations. Analysis indicates more than 84% of the non-compliant veriﬁcations completed by leaders had comments and supporting evidence. We are now looking at ways to improve the quality of veriﬁcations completed by frontline teams most exposed to critical risks. Finally, we continue to report, investigate and learn from PFIs. In 2020, we introduced the PFI rapid sharing and learning system, which ensures lessons from PFIs are shared directly with all leaders - approximately 3,500. Detailed learnings are also shared when each PFI investigation is complete. In addition, the executive leader for each business unit conducts a 'deep dive' on the incident to ensure the underlying causes are well understood and the right follow-up measures are identiﬁed and tracked - to completion - to prevent a future occurrence. Safety standards We do everything we can to prevent catastrophic events, including those involving tailings and water storage facilities, chemicals, underground mining and process safety. We identify major hazard risks (low-probability, high-consequence events) and manage them by verifying controls, conducting external reviews and requiring compliance with standards and procedures - such as our tailings and water storage facilities' management standard (for more information, please see the Tailings section). Our standards (available on our website) and procedures provide a consistent approach to managing major hazards across our managed operations. We audit managed operations against our standards and require our businesses to meet their health and safety performance requirements and targets. In addition, we conducted major hazard reviews with each product group. We advanced our work around process safety with the introduction of 'technology guardians'. These are senior technical professionals, based either onsite or near our operations, responsible for assuring we have strong risk-based controls to manage process changes and maintain asset and process control integrity. We have completed competency assessments for our technical support and are implementing detailed training and coaching to address any gaps identiﬁed. In 2020, we completed a comprehensive risk review for underground hazards; in 2021 we will review and update our underground safety standard and associated guidelines. This work is also guiding us as we advance underground technology and improve the technical capability of our operational leaders. Also in 2020, we advanced our functional safety standard across the Group, governing the safety controls for technology we use to minimise risks such as obstacle detection and collision avoidance systems in autonomous trucks. The standard includes product assurance by suppliers, periodic testing and ongoing maintenance of these systems. Tailings We use our standard for the management of tailings and water storage facilities at 108 tailings storage facilities (TSFs) at our assets globally. There are a further 50 TSFs at non-managed sites. In total, there are 65 active TSFs, 40 are inactive and 53 are closed. Our full tailings disclosure is available on our website. Our facilities are regulated, permitted and have been managed for many years to comply with local laws, regulations, permits, licences and other requirements. We have classiﬁed tailings management as a risk in the Group risk register since 2010 and have had a Group safety standard in place for tailings and water storage facilities since 2015. Our assurance processes verify that our managed facilities around the world operate in accordance with this standard. The GISTM is the result of the Global Tailings Review, a collaboration between the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), of which we are members, the United Nations Environment Programme and the Principles for Responsible Investment. The Review established an international standard for tailings management aimed at preventing catastrophic failure and enhancing the safety of mine tailings facilities around the world. We believe the GISTM will ensure more consistency and rigour in the way the mining industry manages tailings. All of our operational TSFs have emergency response plans - tested through training exercises - and follow strict business resilience and communications protocols. There have been no external wall failures at our TSFs for more than 20 years. We continued to play an active role in the ICMM tailings working group this year, which focused on the development of the GISTM conformance protocol as well as a tailings guidance document designed to help support industry-wide adoption. We have participated in the tailings working group since 2016, helping inform the ICMM position statement - including the six elements of TSF governance, which are reﬂected in our own standard. This year, we updated our Group safety standard for all tailings and larger water storage facilities. In addition, we reviewed our relevant standards against the requirements of the new global industry standard on tailings management (GISTM), released in August 2020, including how we classify consequences and how and when we implement independent reviews. Our relevant standards are well aligned with the GISTM. In 2020, we completed the technical risk review programme at each of our managed and non-managed TSFs. The review programme, which began in 2019, found that while our TSFs are generally well managed and there are no immediate dam safety threats, we have opportunities to improve. Accordingly, we have implemented improvement plans for water storage facilities and TSFs and are working towards completing outstanding actions. While global COVID-19 pandemic restrictions delayed a few items, we plan to complete all outstanding actions as quickly as possible, while adhering to restrictions in each jurisdiction. This year we also: Ensured all operations with TSFs and 'high-consequence' water dams have appointed a Nominated Manager and Qualiﬁed Site Representative. Nominated Managers are accountable for their site's conformance to our management of the tailings and water storage facilities standard; Qualiﬁed Site Representatives are accountable for the day-to-day operations and monitoring of tailings facilities Established a new role - the Responsible Dam Engineer - to provide technical support to the Nominated Manager to manage tailings and water storage facility risks Actively engaged with industry forums such as the Canadian Dam Association and the Minerals Council of Australia tailings working groups Committed A$2 million over ﬁve years to the Future Tails partnership, a collaboration between Rio Tinto, BHP and the University of Western Australia, which includes training programmes to build talent and capability; publications that summarise state-of-the-art tailings analysis, design, operation and management; and research collaborations with industry to drive further innovation Sustainability continued Communities To us, communities aren't just places. They are the people on whom our operations can have an impact, and with whom we strive to build long-term partnerships: Indigenous peoples, landowners, suppliers, neighbours and our colleagues. This year, at Juukan Gorge, we did not fulﬁl our own values; we did not measure up to our own standards. The destruction of the rock shelters should not have happened, and we are absolutely committed to listening, learning and changing. For more about Juukan Gorge, please refer to pages 10-11. Strengthening communities and social performance To help transform our relationship with host communities around the world, including Traditional Owners in Australia, we have taken a number of actions: We established a Communities and Social Performance (CSP) Area of Expertise (AoE), which will deliver a more rigorous assurance framework across our operations and elevate communities risk processes to align with our robust health and safety systems. The CSP AoE reports to our Group Executive, Safety, Technical and Projects, who is a member of our Executive Committee. While we already conduct social risk analyses at our sites - informed by day-to-day engagement with, and feedback from, communities as well as social and economic impact assessments - the CSP AoE will further strengthen this process. We also changed the way we structure our CSP teams globally so that product group and operational leaders have direct responsibility for managing relationships with their host communities, including Indigenous peoples. We are currently rolling out the ﬁrst phase of a new integrated heritage management process (IHMP), at our Pilbara iron ore operations and will subsequently implement the lessons across our business globally, taking into account local circumstances. In the Pilbara, the IHMP involves a systematic review of all the heritage sites that we manage, starting with those that may be impacted by our activities over the next two years. So far, we have reviewed over 1,000 sites and ranked each one by: (i) cultural signiﬁcance (which is informed through consultation with the Traditional Owners of the land on which we operate); (ii) our re-conﬁrmation that we have recently consulted with Traditional Owners for potential impacts; and (iii) the materiality of the impact. Where there is any doubt, we have reclassiﬁed the relevant sites from 'cleared' for mining back to 'protected' as a precautionary measure, pending further consultation with the Traditional Owners. We also progressed our partnerships with First Nations in Canada. In British Columbia, we signed a Relationship Agreement, called the 'New Day Agreement' with the Cheslatta Carrier Nation. The Agreement formalises commitments relating to training (including collaboration on the Cheslatta Nation remote industry training centre), land, employment and business opportunities and environmental stewardship of the Nechako Reservoir. In Quebec, the Iron Ore Company of Canada signed a Reconciliation and Collaboration Agreement with the Uashat mak Mani-utenam and Matimekush-Lac John communities. We are also progressing a further four agreements with other First Nations communities in Quebec, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. We conduct Social Impact Assessments (SIAs) - aligned with international standards, including the ICMM Mining Principles, International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights - to help guide new projects as well asinform closure planning. This year, following the events at Juukan Gorge, we reviewed our social risk analyses across our managed assets to ensure we had a thorough understanding of our potential impacts at each, and that suitable mitigation measures were in place. At our Jadar project in Serbia, we are currently undertaking an SIA as part of the feasibility study to complement the Environmental Impact Assessment and ensure that impacts are appropriately identiﬁed and managed. We anticipate this study will be completed by the end of 2021, and will be informed by detailed community consultation and participatory methods for identifying impacts and mitigation. In 2021, we will also review our CSP standard - which governs how we identify and manage social, economic, environmental, cultural and human rights impacts from exploration to closure - and ensure that all operational leaders understand our commitments. An update on Resolution Copper, Arizona, US At our Resolution Copper project in Arizona, in the US, we recognise the historical connection Native American Tribes have with the land involved at or near the proposed mine. We acknowledge these connections have endured over centuries. One lesson reinforced by the events at Juukan Gorge is that meaningful, transparent engagement with all community members across the entire lifecycle of an asset is critical to shared success. Resolution Copper continues to be committed to ongoing engagement with Native American Tribes and is working to seek consent before any decision on development of the project, consistent with the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) Statement on Indigenous Peoples and Mining. The permitting process at Resolution Copper started in 2013, under the Obama Administration. Since that time, the US Forest Service (USFS) has led a rigorous review of the project, including public consultations and extensive engagement with a broad range of stakeholders. This dialogue has led to changes in the project design and the implementation of other measures to address concerns of the local community and Native American Tribes. Supporting our communities We also reduced the area identiﬁed for an exchange of public and private lands - necessary for the project to proceed - to protect areas of cultural signiﬁcance, and are required to set aside more than 324 hectares to permanently protect the culturally signiﬁcant Apache Leap area. We created the Emory Oak Restoration & Conservation Program, which recognises this species' importance to the Western Apache. We expect to invest in a range of important initiatives during the mine's life, including cultural heritage, education, youth programme support, economic development, environmental mitigation, and recreation. On 15 January 2021, after more than seven years of public and 11 years of tribal consultation, the USFS published its Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for Resolution Copper. Decisions on whether to invest fully in developing the project remain subject to further permitting processes and a feasibility study conducted over the next several years. An update on the Panguna mine, Bougainville, Papua New Guinea (PNG) The civil war in Bougainville led to the complete withdrawal of Bougainville Copper Limited (BCL), a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, in 1990, from the Panguna mine site it operated. Since that time, no Rio Tinto personnel have visited the site. In June 2016, we transferred our full interest in BCL for no consideration to the PNG government and the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG), providing them with equal shares in BCL. In September 2020, the Human Rights Law Centre (HRLC) ﬁled a complaint on behalf of 156 Bougainville residents with the Australian National Contact Point (AusNCP) against Rio Tinto regarding the Panguna site. The complaint alleges we are accountable for signiﬁcant breaches of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises (the OECD Guidelines) relating to past and ongoing environmental and human rights impacts arising from the Panguna mine. In response, we have entered into discussions with the HRLC and representatives of the communities that have ﬁled the complaint using the conﬁdential conciliation processes of the AusNCP to support dialogue towards a sustainable solution. These discussions are ongoing including how to scope and safely conduct an independent environmental and human rights impact assessment as well as how to involve other relevant stakeholders. An update on CBG, Guinea The Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée SA (CBG) is a bauxite operation in Guinea owned by Halco Mining Inc (51%) and the Guinean government (49%). Halco is a consortium comprised of Rio Tinto (45%), Alcoa (45%) and Dadco Investments (10%). We participate on the boards of Halco and CBG, with representation on various shareholder oversight committees. Through our Board and committee roles, we have been proactively monitoring CBG's approach to community issues and its response to the complaint ﬁled through the International Finance Corporation's grievance mechanism. We have increased our support to CBG by providing additional expert help in the form of a Guinea-based Africa specialist and a senior manager with extensive experience on resettlement and human rights, and are encouraging CBG to work towards a constructive outcome aligned with international standards. More detail on this can be found on our websitewww.riotinto.com. Supporting communities through the pandemic During the COVID-19 global pandemic, we took active measures to reduce the risk of transmission from our employees and contractors to local communities. For example, at our Weipa bauxite operations in far north Queensland, Australia, we worked closely with the local disaster management group, including the town authority and medical department, to develop and implement speciﬁc plans in response to the federal government declaring biosecurity health zones. At the Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories, Canada, where many of our employees come from vulnerable, remote communities, we introduced a range of measures to minimise the risk of transmission, including mandatory testing, calls with medical professionals prior to travel, enhanced hygiene and physical distancing measures, roster and ﬂight changes, and the mandatory use of masks. We have strict protocols in place guiding the way we engage with communities. This includes building two community-related veriﬁcation steps into our critical risk management system, requiring our teams to assess potential COVID-19 risks to the community and develop a plan to manage them. If, for whatever reason, physical interaction with any community may pose risks, we have asked our employees and partners to turn to non-physical ways to interact, or to cancel or postpone the engagement. Our employees and contractors cannot visit vulnerable communities - those in which underlying health challenges are prevalent, or those in remote areas where health care infrastructure is not strong - without the approval of appropriate community and Rio Tinto leadership. During the pandemic, we engaged with our Australian suppliers - many of whom are small businesses - and offered support, ﬁnancial or otherwise, to those experiencing hardship. We also committed $25 million to help communities during the pandemic. For example, to help support small businesses in ﬁnancial stress in the Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, Canada, we partnered with ﬁve municipal governments, the First Nation of Mashteuiatsh and ﬁnancial services group Desjardins to create a regional stimulus fund, which provided ﬁnancial support for health and safety, productivity and efﬁciency measures to make businesses more sustainable. The fund, which complemented existing local government initiatives, provided C$750,000 to more than 100 businesses. In the Anosy region of Madagascar, upgrading a building and turning it into a dedicated treatment centre that can receive up to 108 patients, and treat 60 people - including up to 32 needing intensive care Providing alternative housing support to a local shelter in Labrador, Canada, for women and children needing a secure refuge Donating more than R6 million to provide critical support for local communities near Richards Bay Minerals, our operation in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, including food and water supplies, as well as PPE and essential equipment for frontline health workers and clinics Donating €20,000 to the Red Cross in Belgrade, Serbia, and €20,000 to the Red Cross in Loznica, Serbia, for essential food and hygiene items for the cities' most vulnerable citizens Working with United Food and other partners to distribute more than 100,000 cans of drinking water and donate more than 280,000 meals to the communities near the Resolution Copper project in Arizona, US Sustainability continued Economic contributions (US$ million) (2020) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Gross product sales Net cash generated from operating activities(a) Underlying earnings Underlying earnings per share (US cents) Proﬁt/(loss) after tax for the year Net cash/(debt) Capital expenditure(b) Employment costs Payables to governments(c) Value add(d) (e) Payments to suppliers(e) Amounts paid by Rio Tinto Amounts paid by Rio Tinto on behalf of its employees Community contributions (2016-2018 data includes payments to landowners) 47,018 15,875 12,448 769.6 10,400 (664) (6,189) (4,770) (8,224) 31,472 (15,547) n/a(f) n/a(f) * 45,367 42,835 41,867 35,336 14,912 11,821 13,884 8,465 10,373 8,808 8,627 5,100 636.3 512.3 482.84 283.8 6,972 13,925 8,851 4,776 (3,651) 255 (3,845) (9,587) (5,488) (5,430)

(4,482) (3,012) (4,522) (4,728)

(4,765) (4,881) (7,175) (7,217)

(6,637) (4,025) 27,841 30,504 (17,245) (17,231)** 27,734 (16,471)** 20,065 (15,812)** (7,635) (1,284) (6,575) (1,342) (5,138) (3,984)

(1,402) (1,416) * (192) (176) (168) * Note: In 2019, we adopted new deﬁnitions and data collection processes for reporting discretionary community investments, non-discretionary development contributions, management costs and payments to landowners to align with GRI Reporting Standards. As a result of these changes, 2019 data is not comparable with previous years. For 2020, we have adopted the same deﬁnitions as for 2019. The 2020 data is comparable to 2019, but not to previous years. ** Numbers restated from those originally published to ensure comparability over time. (a) Data includes dividends from equity accounted units, and is after payments of interest, taxes and dividends to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries. (b) Capital expenditure is presented gross before taking into account any disposals of property, plant and equipment. (c) Payables to governments includes corporate taxes, government royalties and employer payroll taxes. (d) Value add is the sum of labour, payables to governments and returns on capital invested in operations. (e) These ﬁgures include the Group's share of joint ventures and associates. (f) Our Taxes Paid report will be published later this year on riotinto.com. * Note: In 2019, $13 million was reported for development contributions. This has been revised down to $12 million due to an error noted in reporting. ** Numbers restated from those originally published. (a) Community investments are voluntary ﬁnancial commitments, including in-kind donations of assets and employee time, made by Rio Tinto to third parties to address identiﬁed community needs or social risks. (b) Development contributions are deﬁned as non-discretionary ﬁnancial commitments, including in-kind donations of assets and employee time, made by Rio Tinto to a third party to deliver social, economic and/or environmental beneﬁts for a community, which Rio Tinto is mandated to make under a legally binding agreement, by a regulatory authority or otherwise by law. (c) Payment to landowners are non-discretionary compensation payments made by Rio Tinto to third parties under land access, mine development, native title, impact beneﬁt and other legally binding compensation agreements. Economic and social development 2020 2019 Community investment (discretionary)(a) Development contributions (non-discretionary)(b) Payment to landowners (non-discretionary)(c) (47) (12.8) (165.9) (36.4) (12)* (147)** In 2020, our direct economic contribution was $47 billion, including the total value of operating costs, employee wages and beneﬁts, payments to providers of capital, payments to government, development contributions, payments to landowners and community investments. Also in 2020, our total discretionary global community investments were $47 million, covering primarily health, education, environmental protection, housing, agricultural and business development sectors. The economic and social development of communities continues to be a priority: we strive to employ local people, buy local products and engage local services, and we have targets reﬂecting this at each of our operations. In Mongolia, for example, between 2010 and the fourth quarter of 2020, Oyu Tolgoi (OT), our copper and gold mine, spent $3.54 billion on national procurement#. OT maintains a dedicated national procurement policy focused on promoting and developing a safe and sustainable local supply chain, which includes the 'Made in Mongolia' strategy. Since 2017, OT has signed 30 contracts with Mongolia-based businesses for goods and services including personal protective items such as FFP2 masks and winter safety gloves, hygiene products such as hand sanitiser and wipes, and specialised professional services. # Oyu Tolgoi's (OT) national procurement ﬁgure represents spend with suppliers registered in Mongolia and more than 50% owned by Mongolian citizens. It relates to the OT operations only, and does not include the underground project. OT is also partnering with German international development agency GIZ and the Umnugovi Aimag to run a capacity building programme for businesses on topics such as health and safety, business integrity and management, ﬁnancial literacy and lean manufacturing. Since 2018, OT has hosted 266 training sessions with more than 3,500 participants from more than 450 small and medium size businesses - 58% of whom were women. Following the training, 72% of the trainees recorded that their businesses expanded, including ten Umnugovi businesses that have become OT suppliers and/or subcontractors. Work of the future This year, we progressed partnerships that help develop students' skills for the future. For example, in Australia, as part of our four-year A$10 million investment in the education technology sector, we supported the Future Minds Accelerator programme in partnership with leading start-up accelerator BlueChilli and Amazon Web Services. The Future Minds programme engaged 100,000 Australian children, focusing on skills such as critical thinking, problem solving and automation. In addition, the programme provided training and professional development opportunities for 2,700 teachers and engaged more than 1,000 schools, helping drive interest in digital skills among students. The programme also helped the participating start-ups grow their businesses, creating 32 new jobs. In Western Australia, 28 high school students participated in the Certiﬁcate II in Autonomous Workplace Operations programme, the ﬁrst nationally recognised automation qualiﬁcation in Australia, which we launched in partnership with South Metropolitan TAFE (a technical and further education institution). The course, which launched in 2019, is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the resources industry of the future. People 2020 has been a challenging year for all of our stakeholders, including our employees, as COVID-19 signiﬁcantly altered our ways of working. Still, our employees told us they were proud to work for a business considered essential during a global pandemic. The destruction of the rock shelters at Juukan Gorge shocked and deeply disappointed many of our employees. We recognise we must do better - and that doing better must begin with creating an environment in which everyone feels comfortable speaking up. In August-September 2020, we conducted virtual employee focus groups across our business, in which almost 1,000 employees participated - 72% were site-based and 28% were from our corporate ofﬁces. These focus groups, which included employees from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives - diverse by gender, ethnicity, location, age and length of service, and with a particular focus on underrepresented groups - revealed that employees view Rio Tinto as an industry leader and appreciate the genuine care they feel from their colleagues. However, employee pride has been eroded, particularly in Australia, due to our destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters. And while our employees appreciate our response to COVID-19, life for many is becoming more difﬁcult as the pandemic wears on. Our employees also said we need a stronger message on sustainability, which is a focus of our new Chief Executive. This includes what sustainability means to us as a business; on matters of inclusion and diversity, they told us we need to take more meaningful action. Partly as a result, we are expanding our diversity targets to include our entire workforce - targeting a 2% increase in female representation - and investing $50 million to increase Indigenous leadership across our business in Australia. Some of these themes were also mirrored in our annual People Survey employee engagement results, which included more than 64,000 written comments from more than 26,000 employees (a 57% response rate). We were pleased to see a one point increase in our employee net promoter score (eNPS) over the past year. Our employee satisfaction score also increased by one point. This is the sixth consecutive increase, so while we must do better, we also know there are many strengths of which we can be proud and on which we should continue to build. Our employees continue to share in the success of our business: one way is through myShare, our all-employee global share purchase plan. The number of employees that buy Rio Tinto shares through myShare is today at its highest level, having increased 13% this year; more than 22,000 employees actively contribute every month, with 13,000 contributing the maximum permitted. We have participants in 30+ countries, with 94% in Australia, Canada, the US, Mongolia and South Africa. On average, employees purchase shares worth $14 million each year, and participants hold more than $600 million of shares within their myShare plans (comprising shares bought with their own contributions plus matching shares and shares bought through dividends). We continued to invest in skills development throughout 2020. We launched LinkedIn Learning - an online learning tool, providing access to more than 16,000 courses on a wide range of topics and skills. To date, more than 11,000 employees have accessed training on the platform, consuming more than 22,000 hours of content. We are also investing in our critical capabilities: this year, 29 people were formally recognised as technical RioExperts, bringing the total number to 77. Of these, 23% are women. Our ﬂagship commercial fundamentals programme continued to be deployed virtually. Leadership development also transitioned to virtual, prioritising the development of our leaders to become effective coaches and encourage teams to contribute their full potential. Our average learning hours per employee increased from 25.6 in 2019 to 27.7 in 2020. Pay equity We seek to provide competitive pay, delivered through fair and non-discriminatory pay practices and processes. We are committed to ensuring that employees with similar skills, knowledge, qualiﬁcations, experience and performance are paid equally for the same or comparable work. In 2020, we continued to evolve our remuneration to eradicate bias and otherwise enhance the transparency and robustness of our decision making. Our pay equity statistics (ie 'equal pay gap' and 'gender pay gap') are integral to our monitoring of employee pay; they guide pay decisions and investment during our annual remuneration review. The statistics are affected by gender representation across our organisation (we employ more men than women). We remain focused on improving female representation at all levels. Our equal pay gap measures the extent to which women and men employed by our company in the same location and performing work of equal value receive the same pay. In 2020, the equal pay gap decreased marginally, compared to 2019, and remains less than 2%. The equal pay gap is the primary lens we use when assessing progress against our ambition to eradicate bias. Gender pay is a measure of the difference between average earnings of women and men across the Group (excluding incentive pay), regardless of role, expressed as a percentage of men's earnings. In 2020, our gender pay gap was just over 1% in favour of women (in 2019, it was less than 1% in favour of men). While part of this positive shift is attributable to decisions made to reduce the gap, which is reﬂected in the slightly higher increase in average earnings for women this year, it is also a reﬂection of employee movements (attrition, recruitment and promotion) and the fact that more women are in higher-paying roles in our operational workforce. A key area of focus in 2021 will be equity statistics as we look to extract added insight. We want to expand the suite of statistics we use and ﬁnd indicators that provide insights, on both a lead and lag basis, to help close any remaining gaps - and prevent new ones. Sustainability continued Diversity We aspire to an environment in which the aspects and dimensions of diversity reﬂect the communities in which we operate. We employ people on the basis of job requirements and do not discriminate on any grounds. We do not employ forced, bonded or child labour. We employ people with disabilities and make considerable efforts to offer suitable alternative employment and retraining to employees who become disabled and can no longer perform their regular duties. Our graduate programme continues to help us bring new perspectives into the organisation. This year, we increased our proportion of female graduates - by 6% - to 60%. In Australia, 8% of our graduate intake and 9% of our vacation student programme were Indigenous. We continued to offer scholarships, hire vacation students and graduates throughout the pandemic, leveraging virtual campus recruitment and development. The overall percentage of female employees increased marginally - by 0.6% - to 19%. Our focus on women in leadership increased the proportion of women in senior management roles - by 3.5% - to 26.1%. We continue to focus on the representation of women across all levels and in all disciplines. For example, at our Pilbara iron ore operations, in Western Australia, this year we launched our 'Pathways to Mining' recruitment campaign, which aimed to recruit 100 women - including those without mining experience - for site-based operational roles and traineeships. The response to the campaign exceeded our expectations, attracting over 2,500 applications, which are currently being assessed for roles ranging from trade assistant to plant, laboratory, and drill and blast operator. As noted earlier in this report, in 2021, we will expand our gender diversity targets beyond women in leadership to women at all levels. The dual challenge of increasing diversity and evolving our work environment to welcome diverse voices and perspectives will require signiﬁcant and sustained effort across the organisation. To that end, we have also committed $50 million over ﬁve years to advance Indigenous leadership in our business across Australia. And, as part of our ongoing commitment to our signatory Traditional Owner groups, we will continue to work on broader employment pathways, including entry level opportunities, career readiness programmes, school-to-work pathways, apprenticeships and other local employment programmes and activities. Our goal is to achieve a target of 8% Indigenous participation across our business in Australia. $50 million to attract, retain and support the development of Indigenous employees across Australia We are: - Changing our hiring practices by focusing on an Indigenous candidate's potential, not their mining experience.

- Introducing a cultural onboarding programme to ensure leaders have the skills they need to support Indigenous employees.

- Pairing Indigenous employees with senior leaders and providing career coaching for employees while also developing leaders' cultural competence. A note on 2021 reporting - Supporting employees' growth and development by identifying skill gaps and working with each employee to create a career plan, including further education. - Growing cultural competency through cultural awareness training, and where possible, cultural immersion opportunities on Country or through working directly with Indigenous businesses and organisations. For 2021 reporting, the deﬁnition used to calculate diversity will be changed to include people not available for work due to extended leave for reasons such as parental leave and contractors (those engaged on temporary contracts to provide services under the direction of Rio Tinto leaders). This will mean our 2021 targets will be re-set to a slightly higher baseline. Employee hiring and turnover rates(a)(b)(c) (2020) Gender(d) Age group RegionAustralia/FemaleMaleUnder 30 30-39 40-49 Over 50 AfricaAmericasAsia New ZealandEurope Employee hiring rate(e) Employee turnover rate(f) 29.5% 7.2% 70.5% 6.9% 40.7% 8.5% 30.7% 5.8% 18% 5% 10.6% 9.7% 1.8% 5% 33.3% 6.1% 5.8% 3.9% 54.9% 4.2%

8.3% 8.9% (a) Includes our total workforce based on managed operations (excludes the Group's share of non-managed operations and joint ventures) as of 31 December 2020.

(b) Excludes non-executive directors and contractors.

(c) Rates have been calculated over average monthly headcount in the year per category.

(d) Less than 1% of the workforce gender is undeclared.

(e) Hiring rate includes total employee hires per category over total hires for the year.

(f) Turnover rate excludes temporary workers and the reduction of employees due to business divestment. Turnover rate includes total terminations per category over average monthly headcount in the year per category. Employees by employment type(a)(b)(c) (2020) Women Men Senior leaders 132 373 Managers 882 2,123 Supervisory and professional 3,489 9,659 Operations and general support 3,058 20,677 Graduates 152 130 Total 7,713 32,962 (a) Includes our total workforce based on managed operations (excludes the Group's share of non-managed operations and joint ventures) as of 31 December 2020. (b) Excludes non-executive directors, Executive Committee, contractors and people not available for work. From 2021, the deﬁnition used to calculate diversity will be changed to include people not available for work and contractors (those engaged on temporary contracts to provide services under the direction of Rio Tinto leaders).

(c) Less than 1% of the workforce gender is undeclared. Workforce data by region(a)(b) Average Average Employee Headcount Contractor Headcount Region Headcount(c) Distribution % Absenteeism(d) Headcount(e) Distribution % Africa 2,429 6.0% 2.8% 78 1.7% Americas 14,128 34.8% 1.1% 483 10.4% Asia 4,070 10.0% 1.7% 405 8.8% Australia/New Zealand 19,002 46.8% 3.1% 3,618 78.4% Europe 955 2.4% 0.1% 34 0.7% Total 40,583 100.0% 2.4% 4,618 100.0% (a) Includes our total workforce based on managed operations (excludes the Group's share of non-managed operations and joint ventures) as of 31 December 2020.

(b) Rates have been calculated over average monthly headcount in the year.

(c) Employee headcount excludes our share of joint ventures and associates, non-executive directors, contractors and people not available for work.

(d) Absenteeism includes unplanned leave (sick leave, disability, parental and other unpaid leave) for populations on global, centralised HR systems. Excludes non-executive directors and contractors.

(e) Contractors include those engaged on temporary contracts to provide services under the direction of Rio Tinto leaders. Strategic Report 2020 | riotinto.com 77 Sustainability continued Human rights Respecting human rights is central to our values, and to the way we work - wherever we work. We believe respect for human rights starts with everyday actions. It is a responsibility we take seriously - from governance of our human rights-related policies, which are overseen by the Sustainability Committee of the Board of Directors, to processes like pre-screening suppliers and providing human rights training to key employees. This year, in the wake of Juukan Gorge, many stakeholders raised concerns about the implementation of our human rights commitments. The destruction of the rock shelters was a breach of our values, standards and procedures. The steps taken to address these matters are set out on pages 114-115. In 2020, we strengthened controls to ensure that we continue to prevent our involvement in adverse human rights impacts and, importantly, that we also provide remediation when we have caused or contributed to human rights harm. Provisions in this regard include assurance and auditing of sites to ensure compliance with the human rights section of our Communities and Social Performance Standard, and Group-function-speciﬁc human rights training. They also require that each of our sites has a complaints, disputes and grievance mechanism in place, in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights' (UNGPs) effectiveness criteria for non-judicial grievance mechanisms. We recognise the need to continually evolve our human rights performance and approach, and in 2021 we will focus, as part of a scheduled review of our human rights policy, on further embedding the policy and awareness of our salient human rights risks. We also recognise the importance of addressing human rights risks in our business relationships, from our suppliers and customers to joint venture partners. We therefore look for ways to help our business partners respect human rights in line with international standards. At our non-managed operations, this may include best practice sharing around complaints handling, discussing human rights issues at joint management meetings and making our experts available to build capacity of operational employees. We pre-screen potential business partners on human rights and require suppliers (including subcontractors) to adhere to our Supplier Code of Conduct, which necessitates respect for human rights. From 2019, our standard contractual terms have also required suppliers (including subcontractors) to take reasonable steps to prevent and address modern slavery in their supply chains, and granted us the right to audit our suppliers for compliance against these requirements. We also regularly report on modern slavery and other supply chain human rights themes. We have identiﬁed our salient human rights issues as operational security, labour rights, environmental impacts, the rights of Indigenous peoples, including cultural heritage, land access and resettlement and in-migration. Our salient human rights issues are those on which we could have the most severe impact on people through our operations or business relationships. Adherence to international standards Consistent with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, we are committed to respecting all internationally recognised human rights, including acknowledging and respecting Indigenous peoples' connections to lands and waters. We voluntarily uphold a range of other international standards and guidelines, including the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR), the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the UN Global Compact. Our human rights performance is also assessed through various external initiatives, including the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, Copper Mark and theICMM. We reiterate our commitment to respect internationally recognised human rights aligned with the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and to implement core international standards, including the UNGPs. Key actions and achievements during 2020 - Progressing a remedy process with the PKKP people

- Engaging with human rights-related complaints in different fora, including the Australian National Contact Point for the OECD Guidelines on Multinational Enterprises regarding the Panguna mine in Bougainville

- Providing support to our partner, the Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée SA, in its participation in discussions with the International Finance Corporation's Ofﬁce of the Compliance Advisor and community complainants regarding the Sangaredi mine in Guinea

- IOC signed a Reconciliation and Collaboration Agreement with the Uashat mak Mani-utenam and Matimekush-Lac John communities and is currently negotiating an agreement with the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach

- Engaging openly with investors, civil society and community members in relation to a range of human rights issues to get feedback and improve our approach, including by convening roundtables in Australia and the UK with civil society organisations

- Publishing our third annual report on implementation of the VPSHR and our fourth modern slavery statement

- Commencing and progressing a labour rights supply chains risk assessment with a third-party provider to help us better target our labour rights risk management work in our supply chain, including in relation to modern slavery

- Raising awareness of modern slavery and other human rights issues among our global procurement team

- Progressing a new internal assurance process on human rights and on Communities and Social Performance with a focus on cultural heritage, grievance mechanisms and third-party due diligence - Conducting VPSHR risk assessments, human rights training for security personnel and capacity building with business partners. This included delivering in-person training at our QIT Madagascar Minerals operation in March 2020, and sharing our VPSHR programme with a joint venture partner in South America

- Ranking third overall, and second within our sector, in the 2020 Corporate Human Rights Benchmark (CHRB). We note that the CHRB has appended a statement to our 2019 and 2020 results on recent events concerning Juukan Gorge Climate change In a world dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, societal expectations on climate action remain high. Addressing them will, today more than ever, require businesses, governments and society to work together. We divested the last of our coal businesses in 2018 and no longer extract fossil fuels. Our ambition is to reach net zero emissions across our operations by 2050. This year, with a strong focus on execution, we have also articulated a more explicit link between executive remuneration and our climate change targets: to reduce our absolute emissions by 15% by 2030 and emissions intensity by 30% (relative to our 2018 equity baseline). These targets were informed by a comprehensive analysis of abatement opportunities across the Group and supported by our commitment to spend approximately $1 billion on emissions reduction initiatives over a ﬁve-year period, starting in 2020. In 2020, we started the transition to renewable energy in the Pilbara, in Western Australia, with the approval of the $98 million, 34MW solar plant at Gudai-Darri and 45MW battery system at Tom Price. Today, 75% of electricity used at our managed operations is from renewable sources. Of the $1 billion we committed to climate-related projects over ﬁve years, in 2020, we approved spend of more than $140 million. Since 2018, we have reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 1.1Mt CO2e, or 3%, which is on track with our 2030 target for absolute emissions. However, in 2020, our emissions remained at the same level as in 2019 at 31.5Mt CO2e. We expect progress on emissions to accelerate later in our 2030 target period as we develop and implement our mitigation projects, studies and research and development. Our approach Our climate change strategy is aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement; climate change considerations are integrated with our strategic and operational decision making and our approach is supported by strong governance and continual strengthening of processes and capabilities. Our third climate change report is available on our website and details progress against the four pillars of our approach: 1. Produce materials essential for a low-carbon future

2. Reduce the carbon footprint of our operations

3. Partner to reduce the carbon footprint across our value chains

4. Enhance our resilience to physical climate risks Climate risks and opportunities have been part of our strategic thinking, including on capital allocation, for more than two decades. We test our portfolio against a range of integrated strategic scenarios, each capturing alternative climate change narratives. Our most recent analysis, conducted in 2020, indicates the diversity of our portfolio strengthens our resilience, including in a scenario aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Most of our assets already sit at the low end of their respective commodity carbon intensity curves and our 2030 targets are aligned with a 45% reduction in absolute emissions from 2010 levels, which is consistent with 1.5°C pathways described by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Over the past year, we have further developed our asset-by-asset decarbonisation roadmaps and started work on mitigation projects, with a particular focus on renewables, process heat and ways to replace diesel fuel in our mobile ﬂeets and rail networks. These roadmaps and actions are owned by our product groups and fully integrated into our annual businessplanning process, with support and co-ordination from our Energy and Climate Change Centre of Excellence. In 2020, we progressed partnerships essential to executing our abatement projects and we continued to develop technology solutions to meet our mid- to long-term ambitions. Partnerships and Scope 3 goals and targets In late 2020, China, Japan and South Korea joined the European Union to set carbon neutrality ambitions within a 2050-60 timeframe. Together, these countries account for more than 70% of our sales and around 90% of our value chain emissions (Scope 3) from our key products, including iron ore and aluminium. We have updated our approach to calculating Scope 3 emissions which are estimated to be 519 Mt CO2e in 2020. We continue to explore collective solutions to reduce emissions across our value chain. This year, we deﬁned a series of measurable Scope 3 emissions reduction goals to guide our partnership approach. With about 80% of our Scope 3 emissions coming from customers' hard-to-abate processes, our Scope 3 goals are focused mostly on our contribution to the development and deployment of low-carbon technologies. These include targets related to emissions from shipping our products. Our Scope 3 goals are to: - Work with customers on steel decarbonisation pathways and invest in technologies that could deliver reductions in steelmaking carbon intensity of at least 30% from 2030.

- Work in partnership to develop breakthrough technologies with the potential to deliver carbon neutral steelmaking pathways by 2050.

- Continue to scale up the ELYSISTM breakthrough technology enabling the production of zero-carbon aluminium.

- Meet our ambition to reach net zero emissions from shipping our products by 2050. In many important applications, there are no low-carbon alternatives to steel, aluminium and copper. Furthermore, these materials will enable the low-carbon transition. The challenge is to produce them sustainably - not only with lower emissions, but also in a way that respects communities. Disclosures consistent with the TCFD recommendations In 2018, we welcomed the recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in our ﬁrst climate change report and have aligned our climate change disclosures to be more transparent. Climate-related disclosures on governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets are also integrated into this Annual Report in the following sections: strategic context, key performance indicators, risk management, principal risks and uncertainties, governance, Sustainability Committee report and remuneration. Our climate change report provides a more thorough and consolidated review of our climate change strategy, our approach to evaluating and managing climate-related risks and progress towards our targets. Our 2020 Sustainability Fact Book includes a full list of the TCFD recommendations alongside references to our disclosure against them. We see ongoing development of good practice on climate-related disclosures in our sector and beyond, in part as a result of an iterative process of feedback from stakeholders. We anticipate, therefore, continuing to progress along the TCFD 'implementation path' and further enhancing our climate reporting in years to come. Sustainability continued Greenhouse gas emissions Scope 1&2 emissions - equity basis Scope 1&2 emissions intensity - equity basis (tCO2e / t Cu-eq) Scope 3 emissions - equity basis Note: Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions are direct greenhouse gas emissions from our operations (e.g. from fuel consumption and anodes). Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions are from the electricity, heat or steam brought in from third parties (indirect emissions). Scope 3 emissions are indirect emissions or greenhouse gases generated as a result of activities undertaken across our value chain, either upstream or downstream of our operations. (a) The 2018 ﬁgure is the baseline for our 2030 emissions target and has been adjusted to exclude emissions from assets divested in that year. Actual emissions in 2018 were 34.0Mt CO2e. Please see our Scope 1, 2 & 3 Emissions Methodology report on our website for further detail on our approach to calculating our emissions. Total equity greenhouse gas emissions - million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2e) 2020 2019 2018(a) Total Emissions 31.5 31.5* 32.6 Scope 1 Emissions 22.8 23.1 23.8 Scope 2 Emissions 8.7 8.3 8.8 2020 equity greenhouse gas emissions by product group (Mt CO2e) Scope 1 emissions (Mt CO2e)Scope 2 emissions (Mt CO2e)Total emissions (Mt CO2e) Aluminium 15.8 6.0 21.8 Aluminium (Pacific) 4.6 5.4 10.1 Aluminium (Atlantic) 5.2 0.1 5.3 Bauxite & Alumina 6.0 0.5 6.4 Energy & Minerals 2.4 1.2 3.6 Iron Ore 3.0 0 3.0 Copper & Diamonds 1.2 1.5 2.7 Other (includes shipping and corporate functions) 0.5 0 0.5 Rio Tinto total 22.8 8.7 31.5 2020 equity greenhouse gas emissions by location (Mt CO2e) Scope 1 emissions (Mt CO2e)Scope 2 emissions (Mt CO2e)Total emissions (Mt CO2e) Australia 12.8 5.9 18.6 Canada 6.0 0 6.0 South Africa 0.3 1.2 1.6 US 1.1 0 1.1 Other: rest of Africa 0.2 0 0.2 Other: Europe 0.4 0 0.4 Other: Asia, New Zealand, Central America, South America 2.1 1.6 3.7 Rio Tinto total 22.8 8.7 31.5 2020 2019 2018 Greenhouse gas emissions intensity 6.4 6.4 6.5 2020 Scope 3 emissions (Mt CO2e) 519.4 Scope 1&2 emissions & energy - 100% managed basis 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2010 Total managed greenhouse gas emissions (Mt CO2e) 26.2 26.4 28.5* 30.6 32.0 43.0 Total managed energy (PJ) 402 406* 425 440 458 Note: Total managed GHG emissions equal the sum of Scope 1 emissions and Scope 2 emissions minus the Scope 1 emissions resulting from the supply of electricity and steam to third parties. * Numbers restated from those originally published to ensure comparability over time. In 2008, we set our ﬁrst climate change target, to reduce the GHG emissions intensity of our managed operations. This was updated in 2015 and called for a 24% reduction in intensity by 2020 and we achieved that target. In 2020 our emissions intensity was 72.6 (index, 2008 = 100). 2020 sources of electricity used (managed operations) 2020 sources of emissions (managed operations) Hydro 71% Coal 15% Natural gas 8% Other renewable 4% Diesel 1% Others 1% Fuel 38% Net purchases electricity and steam 35% Anodes and reductants 23% Process gases and other 4% Water Water is a key part of our operational environmental footprint and a critical, shared resource for wildlife, the environment and people and their economic prosperity. From the Gobi Desert in Mongolia to the Arctic environment of our Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada, we use water to access and process ore, manage dust and promote rehabilitation. At some sites, most notably at our aluminium operations, we also use water to produce hydropower. We take a catchment-level approach to water management at each site, meaning that we manage our impacts, risks and potential solutions not only within our operations but with the understanding that we share water with host and downstream communities and ecosystems. We consider the catchment landscape and local communities' needs. We also consider the impact of dewatering on nearby communities and the environment now and over the long term, including beyond the life of our operations. We aim to avoid permanent impacts to water resources like lakes, streams and groundwater aquifers, and carefully manage the quality and quantity of the water we use and return to the environment. We also strive to balance our operational needs with those of local communities, First Nations and Traditional Owners, and local ecosystems. And we consider the impact of climate change, which is already affecting rainfall and water security at many of our sites. This requires a proactive, collaborative approach with a broad range of local stakeholders, including domestic water users and other industries. We aim to use water as efﬁciently as possible in the design and operation of our sites, and our risk assessment process is fundamental to this. We consider water risk against the following four themes: 1. Water resource - is there sufﬁcient water for operational and broader catchment needs? 2. Quantity/quality - does site water inventory or its management cause operational constraints or environmental impacts?

3. Dewatering - do dewatering or depressurisation activities impact the mine plan or regional aquifers?

4. Long-term obligations - do our activities generate long-term or ongoing obligations? We use this framework to identify, assess, manage and communicate water risk - both internally and to the communities where we operate. We provide our Group water risk proﬁle below. This provides an indication of the distribution of water risk across our portfolio. While we have sites that sit in the 'very high' and 'high' categories for each of the risks - and appropriately rigorous standards, processes and capabilities to effectively manage them - the majority of our portfolio sits in the 'low' to 'moderate' range. We apply the same approach across our entire portfolio. Group water risk proﬁle (% of managed operations)(a) Water resourcesDewatering Low 68% Moderate 17% High 9% Very high 6% Not applicable 0%Low 19% Moderate 11% High 13% Very high 8% Not applicable 49% (a) QAL is a non-managed operation, but is part of our water stewardship target programme. Quantity and quality Low 32% Moderate 43% High 21% Very high 4% Not applicable 0%Low 34% Moderate 21% High 22% Very high 17% Not applicable 6% Sustainability continued As ICMM members, we report against the ICMM water stewardship statement: To apply strong and transparent water governance

To manage water at operations effectively

To collaborate to achieve responsible and sustainable water use We are among the most transparent in the industry regarding our water stewardship. There are a range of water risks, not just water scarcity, so we have set targets - tailored to the speciﬁc challenges at each site - and publicly report on progress against each one. This year, we are also providing further detail on our website through asset-level disclosures, which show key water risks at each site. Our 2019-23 water targets Last year, we set new water targets that allow us to be more transparent about our water usage, risk proﬁle, management and challenges. These targets, and the data required to measure progress against them, will help us become better water stewards today and for future generations - whether in water-scarce regions or where water is plentiful. They will also help us improve our performance over the next ﬁve years. Water - performance data 2016-2020 (in GL) Our water targets consist of one Group target and six site-based targets; the site targets were chosen based on their water risk proﬁle, our ICMM commitments, and local community and environmental interdependencies. This year, we continued to progress against our Group target and remain on track to meet it by 2023. We have collected water allocation volume data for all our assets in Australia and will complete this for our remaining operations during 2021. We will also focus on estimating surface water catchment rainfall runoff volumes for our managed operations. Groundwater Marine Municipal Third party Entrained in ore Total Withdrawals (by source) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Surface water 315 326 272 348 346 Groundwater 312 296 321 304 293 Marine 71 70 48 109 79 Municipal 34 24 31 30 36 Third party 29 38 36 34 34 Entrained in ore 398 471 485 369 467 Total 1,159 1,225 1,193 1,193 1,255 Withdrawals (by quality) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Type 1 457 - - - - Type 2 240 - - - - Type 3 462 - - - - Fresh - 562 539 584 573 Other - 664 654 609 682 Total 1,159 1,225 1,193 1,193 1,255 Discharges (by destination) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Surface water 327 330 314 275 247 Groundwater and seepage 129 115 127 160 148 Marine 146 93 63 133 99 Third party 34 35 30 26 37 Total 636 573 533 594 531 Discharges (by quality) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Type 1 290 - - - - Type 2 127 - - - - Type 3 218 - - - - Fresh - 376 362 351 331 Other - 197 171 243 199 Total 636 573 533 594 531 Consumption 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Evaporation & other losses 438 575 650 523 640 Entrained in product and process waste 86 83 85 85 85 Total 524 657 734 609 725 Recycled/reused 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Total 335 331 296 304 282 Water quality type categories correlate with reporting requirements for the International Council of Mining & Metals (ICMM), Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). For water deﬁnitions, including water type, please refer to the glossary on the 'Sustainability reporting' page on our website. Note: The sum of the categories may be slightly different to the total, due to rounding. Progress against our targets Group target Water risk themeStatus Commentary Rio Tinto Group (Tier 1) By 2023, we will disclose - for all managed operations - permitted surface water allocation volumes, annual allocation usage and the associated surface water allocation catchment rainfall runoff volume estimate. Water resource Achievable, plan in place Progress remains on track despite some delay due to COVID-19. Additional resources allocated for 2021. Site-based target Water risk themeStatus Commentary Pilbara operations, Iron Ore (Tier 1) Our Iron Ore product group will complete six managed aquifer recharge investigations by 2023. Dewatering (aquifer reinjection)Achievable, plan in place Successful completion of two of the proposed six managed aquifer recharge investigations. Oyu Tolgoi, Copper & Diamonds (Tier 1) Oyu Tolgoi will maintain average annual water use efﬁciency at 550 L/tonne of ore to concentrator from 2019-23. Water resource (intensity and efﬁciency)Achieved for 2020 Average annual water use efﬁciency maintained below 550 L/tonne for 2019-20 period. Kennecott Utah Copper (KUC), Copper & Diamonds (Tier 1) Kennecott will reduce average annual imported water per ton of ore milled by 5% over the 2014-18 baseline of 393 gal/ton (1,487L/ton) at the Copperton Concentrator by 2023. Water resource (import reduction)In progress, options being investigatedKUC remains committed to achieving its 2023 target through the ongoing improvement and effectiveness of imported water reduction measures. Ranger Mine*, Energy Resources of Australia Limited (ERA), Energy & Minerals (Tier 1) ERA will achieve the planned total process water inventory treatment volume by 2023, as assumed in the Ranger water model. Quantity/quality (inventory reduction)Achievable, plan in place ERA remains committed to achieving its 2023 target through the ongoing improvement and effectiveness of the process water treatment options. QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM), Energy & Minerals (Tier 2) QMM will develop and implement an improved integrated site water management approach by 2023. Quantity/quality (discharge quality)Achievable, plan in place Water management improvement areas identiﬁed and implementation studies have commenced. Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Aluminium (non-managed joint venture) (Tier 2) QAL will complete the following four water-related improvement projects from the QAL 5-year Environment Strategy by 2023: - Project L1 - integrity of bunds and drains

- Project W3 - caustic pipe and wasteline 4 integrity

- Project W6 - residue disposal area surface/ground water impacts

- Project W7 - residue disposal area release to receiving environment Quality/quantity (discharge quality) JV performance improvement Tier 1 water targets form part of the Rio Tinto external limited assurance programme. Tier 2 water targets do not form part of the Rio Tinto external limited assurance programme. * Ranger Mine is owned and operated by ERA. Rio Tinto is an 86.3% shareholder in ERA. Achievable, plan in place Despite COVID-19 delays, progress for nominated water-related improvement projects is aligned with current project schedules. Sustainability continued More detailed information about our progress against our site-based water targets is available in the water section of our website. Water withdrawals 2020 - by product group, region and source (in GL) Note: The increase of NOx emissions from 2019 to 2020 is due to a change in the calculation method from emissions factors to direct measurement using stack sampling data. In 2020, we paid environmental ﬁnes totalling $27,387 resulting from storm water and tailings environmental releases at our Kennecott operations, in Utah, US, the death of a goitered gazelle in Mongolia and a spill of cell wash at NZAS in New Zealand. In September 2018, QAL (a joint venture) experienced an alkali release that left the boundaries of the reﬁnery. In December 2020, QAL was found guilty by Gladstone Magistrates Court of unlawfully causing serious environmental harm and contravening a condition of the Environmental Authority issued by the Queensland Government's Department of Environment and Science. Further details - including the steps QAL has taken to improve its environmental performance - are available on our website. Please refer to the Sustainability Fact Book on our website for more detail. Product group Region Total Surface water Aluminium Atlantic operations Canada 23 19 Europe 10 0 Paciﬁc operations Australia 103 18 New Zealand 1 1 Total 137 38 Copper & Diamonds Copper Asia 15 0 US 39 11 Diamonds Australia 10 8 Canada 3 1 Total 67 20 Energy & Minerals Borates and lithium Europe 1 1 US 4 0 Iron and titanium Africa 23 11 Canada 50 47 China 0 0 Iron ore Canada 204 180 Uranium Australia 10 10 Total 291 249 Iron Ore Iron ore Australia 288 0 Salt Australia 361 8 Total 649 8 Other Commercial Not applicable 15 0 Exploration Australia 0.07 0.00 Other 0.05 0.01 Total 15.12 0.01 Groundwater Marine Municipal Third party Entrained in ore 1 0 2 1 0 10 0 0 0 0 21 53 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 31 53 13 1 1 15 0 0 0 0 28 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 46 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 4 0 8 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 29 0 13 0 1 205 0 8 28 47 2 3 0 0 348 207 3 8 28 395 0 15 0 0 0 0.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.10 15 0.01 0.00 0.00 Note: The sum of the categories may be slightly different to the total, due to rounding. Operational environment overview (2016-2020) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Signiﬁcant environmental incidents 0 0 0 0 1 Fines and prosecutions - environment (US$'000) 27.4 19.0 284.7 89.5 57.6 Land footprint - disturbed (square kilometres) 3,629 3,626* 3,595 3,616 3,696 Land footprint - rehabilitated (square kilometres) 491 490 485 497 541 Mineral waste disposed or stored (million tonnes) 969 905* 886 1,188 1,726 Non-mineral waste disposed or stored (million tonnes) 0.46 0.28 0.27 0.33 0.53 SOx emissions (thousand tonnes) 74.1 79.0 84.2 86.9 88.0 NOx emissions (thousand tonnes) 85.6 64.3 62.0 65.8 69.1 Fluoride emissions (thousand tonnes) 2.24 2.34 2.61 2.49 2.50 Particulate (PM10) emissions (thousand tonnes) 55.4 55.4* 62.8 67.2 91.7 * Numbers restated from those originally published to ensure comparability over time. Biodiversity We are acutely aware of the interconnected challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss, and the signiﬁcant risks these have for the environment, wildlife and humanity as a whole. We recognise our operations inherently pose a risk to biodiversity, as well as to the communities that rely on the environment - directly and indirectly - for their lives and livelihoods. Our aim is to avoid such harm when possible and mitigate it when we cannot avoid it. Protecting biodiversity, therefore, is an important part of our commitment to communities and our employees, as well as to the environment. We are committed to minimising our risks and impacts to biodiversity through the application of the mitigation hierarchy, with the ambition of achieving no net loss to biodiversity at our assets. 'No net loss' means striking a balance between negative impacts on biodiversity and positive outcomes through mitigation. To that end, we have been engaging with several external programmes to develop both our roadmap for disclosure and target-setting approach for biodiversity and land. For example, in 2020, we joined the Informal Working Group on the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, which will help steer business towards positive outcomes for nature. This year, to further sharpen our biodiversity management processes, we assessed all of our managed operations using an approach developed in 2019 by experts from the UN Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC). Using this methodology - combined with global biodiversity datasets of threatened species andconservation and protected areas - we prioritised our operations based on their biodiversity sensitivity. Twenty-eight managed operations were identiﬁed as being within a ﬁve kilometre radius of a Protected Area; we conﬁrmed 12 high-priority sites. Also in 2020, we assessed the implementation of our biodiversity protection and natural resources management standard across all of our operations. The review indicated that the completion of risk assessments for biodiversity features, development of action plans and monitoring programmes across our operations is tracking well (see ﬁgure one). In 2021, we will focus on ensuring all priority sites have their monitoring programme independently reviewed - another key requirement of the standard. Assurance processes such as these allow us to identify good practices for replication across the business, while also ensuring assets receive the right support and expertise to match their level of risk. Figure one summarises the implementation of key components of the biodiversity protection and natural resources management standard for all managed sites with a focus on the high-priority sites. Our biodiversity standard implementation status across all Rio Tinto sites Our biodiversity standard implementation status across Rio Tinto high-priority biodiversity sites A risk and impact NoYesassessment on important biodiversity features has been completed An action plan has been designed and implemented to address risks and impacts A monitoring programme is in place as part of the action plan Sustainability continued Closure We recognise our impact and responsibility do not end when our operations cease, so we consider closure in the way we design, build and run every site. We seek to create a consensus with stakeholders on a shared vision for the land, balancing environmental and community considerations with long-term capital implications associated with water treatment, repurposing and/or remediating land. Our goal is to leave a positive legacy, delivering value for the Group and our stakeholders. We have 92 active legacy assets around the world. At the end of 2020, closure provisions on our balance sheet totalled $13.3 billion (compared with $11.1 billion in 2019). This year, we have provided more detail on our ﬁnancial liabilities related to closure - please see page 244. Over the next ﬁve years, we will transition a number of assets into closure and to their next use. Our Argyle diamond mine, in Western Australia, ceased production in 2020 after nearly 40 years of operation. Following closure, the land will be returned to the Traditional Owners as the custodians of Country, for activities such as cattle grazing, tourism, cultural use and possibly small-scale agriculture and native food production. We target 14% of our closure budget to be spent with Traditional Owners and local providers. We are also supporting our Argyle employees' transition to new career opportunities, either within Rio Tinto or externally, based on their personal goals and preferences. We began a structured career coaching programme in 2017 to ensure people were well prepared for the mine's closure, which included providing formal training - of their choice - to all employees. To date, we have found new roles for 90% of Argyle employees who wanted to be redeployed within our company. The Ranger uranium mine, operated by ERA, in the Northern Territory, Australia, ceased production in early 2021. Progressive closure of the mine is continuing; Pit 1 has been ﬁlled and is currently being revegetated and Pit 3 is being ﬁlled. ERA is tracking towards 2026 for the completion of closure work. While mining continues at our Gove bauxite operations, also in the Northern Territory, we have begun progressive closure activities, including the decommissioning and demolition of the reﬁnery. We are also planning for the next stage of closure by doing things like upgrading the water treatment plant. We expect our mining operations at Gove to cease in 2030. Strengthening our approach Our work supporting operating assets has also expanded and between 2018-20 we completed 14 asset closure strategies, covering 35% of our assets. These create a progressive vision for future land use after our operations cease and help ensure closure is considered throughout the asset lifecycle. All of our operating assets have tactical closure plans in place, aligned with our closure framework. We regularly review and update these plans to ensure they reﬂect stakeholder expectations and seek to improve our closure practices as we learn from them. At operations with joint ownership structures, we work in partnership with other asset owners to embed closure into asset design, planning and operations. We continue to engage stakeholders of our sites nearing closure - including Indigenous peoples, government, employees and host communities - via engagements and partnerships, which in turn helps them plan their future. For example, collaboration with the local community and regulators at Mount Rosser, Jamaica, led to successful revegetation of this former bauxite mine, a legacy site, which now supports local employment and is also home to an increasing number of wildlife. Our approach to supporting regional economic development includes a strong focus on economic diversiﬁcation. We endeavour to foster wider economic activities alongside national and local governments and community development plans. This reﬂects our commitment to sustainability as well as our aim to have communities thrive long after our operations cease. Accordingly, we look for commercial opportunities to repurpose assets to reduce the social and economic impact of closure. At a number of our former assets, we are exploring options to repurpose the site for renewable energy, such as our pilot photovoltaic cell facility at Marignac, France, a former ferro alloy plant. At times, we partner with universities and other companies to ﬁnd opportunities to repurpose and reprocess waste and improve water and waste treatment. For example, in the Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, Canada, we worked with local blueberry growers to create a safe and effective fertiliser made from waste created by our aluminium operations. For more information on closure provisions and ﬁnancial statements, refer to page 244of this report. Ethics and compliance Our code of conduct, The Way We Work, lays out clear expectations on how we should conduct our business, and ourselves, no matter where we work or where we are from. Integrity is one of the ﬁve core values deﬁned in The Way We Work: the courage and commitment to do what is right, not what is easy. Business integrity The Way We Work makes it clear that we do not offer, pay or accept bribes, no matter where we operate, no matter what the situation, and no matter who is involved. This position is further supported by our business integrity standard and procedure, which require employees, core contractors and associated persons acting for, or on behalf, of the company to not commit, authorise or be involved in bribery, corruption, fraud or other economic crimes. We also provide clear rules regarding third-party beneﬁts, managing conﬂicts of interest, facilitation payment, sponsorships, donations and community support, mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, and engaging third parties. We continue to co-operate fully with relevant authorities in connection with their investigations in relation to contractual payments of $10.5 million made to a consultant who provided advisory services in 2011 on the Simandou project in Guinea. Please refer to the Contingent Liabilities on page 261for further information. Our business integrity compliance programme, which is managed independently of our business's operations, is designed to manage our compliance risks and regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions where we conduct our business. In 2020, we established a new risk and monitoring forum to monitor the management of Group-level business integrity risks and ensure our key internal compliance controls are effective. We also engaged external experts and ﬁnalised maturity assessments of our data privacy and business integrity compliance programmes. We rated well overall, but there are always opportunities to improve; we are implementing actions as needed. Whistleblower programme Whistleblower programme In 2020, we expanded our business integrity standard and procedure to strengthen controls in areas such as terrorist ﬁnancing and anti-money laundering, as well as reducing declaration thresholds for giving and receiving beneﬁts and making sponsorships and donations. We also enhanced controls to manage third-party business integrity risks by improving our due diligence and monitoring processes, adding more controls for high-risk, third-party engagements and payments and providing training for third parties, where needed. Employees are required to complete annual online compliance training, tailored to suit the risks employees are most likely to encounter in their roles. This year, we also provided additional risk-based training to 4,410 employees and contractors in 23 countries, and launched enhanced business integrity training online, covering integrity-driven decision making, anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering and fraud for higher risk roles. In 2020, we also developed our ethics ambassadors programme to extend the sharing and reach of integrity insights and champion an integrity-driven culture across the business. Finally, in response to COVID-19, we conducted a Group-level risk assessment and implemented monitoring and due diligence activities, such as supporting compliance reviews of community preparedness and recovery donation proposals. Whistleblower programme A key change this year was to establish the Business Conduct Ofﬁce, a dedicated team responsible for the management of the whistleblower programme. In 2020, we reviewed 748 incidents reported through whistleblower programme channels, 42% of which were substantiated. There were 113 (15%) business integrity cases reported, of which 34 cases (30%) were substantiated. Cases Types of whistleblower programme casesNumber of casesCases substantiatedPersonnelBusiness integrityInformation securityHealth and safety Communities 748 42% 55% 15% 13% 9% 3% Training 4,410 employees and contractors in 23 countries had face-to-face training in recognising and managing business integrity dilemmas. Value chain Finance 1% Due diligence checks on third parties, ('Know Your Customer' & 'Know Your Supplier') Due diligence checks on third parties - baseline screening only Centrally monitored third parties* * Once third parties are screened, they then form part of ongoing monitoring. We have applied the reporting principles of GRI 101: Foundation 2016 Standard in this report. Other 4% 2020 4,055 20,371 30,120 Sustainability continued Transparency We believe transparency both encourages accountability - ours as well as others' - and allows us to have fact-based conversations about the issues at hand. In 2010, we pioneered transparency in tax payments within the mining industry, and in 2018, became a signatory to the B Team Responsible Tax Principles. We continue to report in increasing detail on taxes and royalties paid and economic contribution. We are a founding member of the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) and have actively supported EITI's principles and global transparency and accountability standard since 2003. In 2020, for the ﬁrst time, we released comprehensive ﬁnancial and tax disclosures for 2018 for each country where we operate, through our 2018 Country by Country Report. In 2021, we will make additional disclosures, thereby fully implementing the requirements of the tax and payments to governments standard of the Global Sustainability Standards Board of the Global Reporting Initiative. We also disclosed additional mineral development contracts with governments, where they are not subject to conﬁdentiality restrictions, thus meeting the commitments we made in our Transparency Statement, available on our website. We continue to encourage governments to allow such disclosures. We also continued to disclose information about the beneﬁcial owners of our joint ventures in line with EITI standards and expectations. Political integrity As a company, we do not favour any political party, group or individual, or involve ourselves in party political matters. We do not contribute to political parties or candidates. Our business integrity standard and procedure includes strict guidelines for dealing with current and former government ofﬁcials and politicians, including that they cannot be appointed to company positions or engaged as consultants, in certain circumstances, without approval of executive leadership and the Chief Ethics & Compliance Ofﬁcer. We engage in public policy on issues that affect or could affect our business, including by contributing relevant information and sharing experiences that help create viable outcomes. For example, we provided submissions to the Government of Western Australia and engaged in the broader public consultation process to facilitate the repeal and replacement of the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972 with a modernised act reﬂective of current practice and expectations. We join industry associations where membership provides value to our business, investors and other stakeholders. We publish on our website the principles that guide our participation, the way we engage, as well as a list of the top ﬁve memberships by fees paid. We also track and disclose how we engage on climate policy issues, disclosing when positions and advocacy are signiﬁcantly different to those we set out in our industry association documentation. Our approach to sustainability The Sustainability Committee oversees strategies designed to manage social and environmental risks, including management processes and standards. The Committee reviews the effectiveness of management policies and procedures relating to safety, health, employment practices, relationships with neighbouring communities, environment, human rights, land access, political involvement and sustainable development. For more about our Sustainability Committee, including the terms of reference, see the Governance section of this report. We complete a sustainability materiality assessment every year to ensure we are publicly reporting on topics that matter most to our stakeholders and to our business. In simple terms, a sustainability materiality assessment records the threshold at which an issue or topic becomes important enough to be reported on externally. This considers the impact and level of perceived importance to stakeholders. This differs from ﬁnancial materiality, which may use ﬁnancial metrics or other quantitative analyses to determine what would be considered a signiﬁcant, or material, impact. Not all sustainability-related topics have the same risk proﬁle, which the assessment reﬂects. Last year, we altered the approach to our sustainability materiality assessment. We used various sources of direct input from external engagement to strengthen our understanding of what is important to stakeholders. This revised approach combined the views of our external stakeholders with those of our internal subject matter experts (SMEs) through a quantitative and qualitative assessment. This year, we engaged an independent external assurance organisation, KPMG, to provide the directors of Rio Tinto with assurance on selected sustainability subject matters. In 2019 and years prior, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP provided this independent external assurance. KPMG's assurance statement satisﬁes the requirements of subject matters 1 to 4 of the ICMM assurance procedure. See page 133in the Governance report for more information about our external auditors and internal assurance. Non-ﬁnancial information statement This section (pages 62-91) provides information as required by regulation in relation to: - Environmental matters

- Our employees

- Social matters

- Human rights

- Corruption and bribery Other related information can be found as follows: - Our business model - page 16

- Principal risks and how they are managed - pages 92-108

- Non-ﬁnancial key performance indicators - pages 24-28 Notes on data The data summarised in this sustainability section relates to calendar years. Unless stated otherwise, parameters are reported for all managed operations without adjustment for equity interests. Where possible, we include data for operations acquired before 1 October of the reporting period. Divested operations are included in data collection processes up until the transfer of management control. We report against GRI standards and the requirements of other select reporting frameworks, and reﬂect the ten principles of the ICMM and the mandatory requirements in the ICMM position statements within our policies, standards and procedures. For more information please visit riotinto.com. Strategic Report 2020 | riotinto.com 89 Sustainability continued Voluntary commitments, accreditations and memberships We take part in a number of global, national and regional organisations and initiatives that inform our sustainability approach and standards, which in turn allows us to better manage our risks. External organisations and initiatives assess and recognise our performance, and we participate in industry accreditation programmes for some of our products. These organisations and initiatives include the following: Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) The ASI aims to create sustainability and transparency throughout the aluminium industry. It has developed the world's ﬁrst global Responsible Aluminium Standard, used to assess environmental, social and governance practices across the aluminium supply chain for responsible sourcing. We were the ﬁrst company in the world to receive certiﬁcation under the ASI. Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) BSR is a global non-proﬁt organisation that works with its network of more than 250 member companies and other partners to build a just and sustainable world. As a member, we share information on sustainable practices. Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) We are a founding member of the EITI and have played an active role in this global standard since 2003. The EITI promotes open and accountable management of natural resources to make sure our activities beneﬁt the many, not the few. We are transparent about the taxes and royalties we pay - publishing an annual Taxes Paid Report since 2010. Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) GRI is an international independent organisation with an international framework and standards for sustainability reporting. Our Group-level sustainability reporting is informed by the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (Core option) and the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement. International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM) As a member, we commit to implementing and reporting on ICMM's 10 Principles for Sustainable Development. These cover corporate governance, environmental stewardship and community engagement. Our Chief Executive is a member of the ICMM Council, and we participate actively in various working groups. Kimberley Process (KP) We participate in the Kimberley Process through our involvement with the World Diamond Council (WDC). The KP focuses on preventing conﬂict diamonds from entering the global supply chain. London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) The LBMA has renewed Rio Tinto Kennecott's responsible gold certiﬁcate, which guarantees that the precious metal produced from Kennecott's reﬁnery can be sold and traded globally. The certiﬁcate is one of the requirements for a gold reﬁnery to be placed on the LBMA's Good Delivery List, universally acknowledged as the international standard for quality and responsible production. Many precious metal exchanges will accept gold bars only from reﬁneries that appear on the list. OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises are recommendations by governments to multinational enterprises operating in or from adhering countries. They include non-binding principles and standards for responsible business conduct in a global context consistent with applicable laws and internationally recognised standards. These guidelines are a multilaterally agreed and comprehensive code of responsible business conduct that governments have committed to promoting. Proteus Partnership The Proteus Partnership was formed in 2003 as a collaborative effort between leading extractive companies and the United Nations Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC) to improve accessibility to biodiversity data for better decision making and support the further development of global biodiversity resources. As a Proteus Partner, we have access to the UNEP-WCMC online biodiversity assessment tool, which allows us to scan for potential sensitive areas in places where we are seeking tenure before major investments are made. Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) The RJC is an international non-proﬁt organisation that promotes transparent and responsible ethical, human rights, social and environmental practices throughout the jewellery industry - from mine to retail. We are a founding member and were the ﬁrst mining company to be certiﬁed in 2012. We were re-certiﬁed in 2015 against the RJC Code of Practice Standard. RJC certiﬁcation covers operations or activities of our businesses that produce diamonds, gold or gold in concentrates that contribute to the jewellery supply chain. This includes our diamond mines - Diavik in Canada and Argyle in Western Australia - and our Kennecott copper mine in Utah for gold. The B Team Responsible Tax Principles We are a signatory to The B Team Responsible Tax Principles, developed by a group of cross-sector, cross-regional companies to deﬁne what leadership in responsible tax looks like. The disclosures in our Taxes Paid Report, available on our website, demonstrate our approach to the B Team's seven 'Responsible Tax Principles'. The Copper Mark™ Developed by the International Copper Association - with input from a broad range of stakeholders including customers, NGOs and producers - The Copper Mark™ is a comprehensive, credible assurance framework to demonstrate the copper industry's responsible production practices and industry contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our Kennecott mine, in Utah, in the United States, and Oyu Tolgoi, in Mongolia, were the ﬁrst producers to be awarded the Copper Mark - verifying our copper as responsibly produced. Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) We participate in the TSM programme through our membership of the Mining Association of Canada (MAC). TSM is a sustainability certiﬁcation that applies to members of MAC operating in Canada. United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) The UDHR is a milestone document in the history of human rights, which sets out, for the ﬁrst time, fundamental human rights to be respected. We respect and support all internationally recognised human rights consistent with the UDHR. United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) The UNGC is a voluntary initiative based on CEO commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to take steps to support UN goals. As members, we incorporate the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into strategies, policies and procedures. United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) The UNGPs are a global reference point for preventing and addressing the risk of adverse impacts on human rights linked to business. We seek to operate in a manner consistent with the UNGPs. United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) The SDGs are a set of 17 goals and 169 targets endorsed by the UN in 2015. These present a broad sustainability agenda focused on the need to end poverty, ﬁght inequality and injustice and respond to climate change by 2030. Please see page 65 for more on our approach to the SDGs. Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR) The VPSHR guides extractives companies on how to maintain the safety and security of their operations in line with respect for human rights. Participants, including governments, companies and non-governmental organisations, agree to proactively implement or support the implementation of the VPSHR. We published our VPSHR report for the ﬁrst time in 2018 (previously only provided to other participants) and have committed to doing this each year. Risk Management Taking and managing risk responsibly is essential to running our business safely, effectively and in a way that creates value for our customers and shareholders, employees and partners. Effectively managing our risks ensures we meet our strategic objectives, mitigate threats and create opportunities in alignment with our values - Safety, Teamwork, Respect, Integrity and Excellence. Our approach Effective risk management is necessary to manage both threats and opportunities to our strategy and operations. Our risk management process helps us identify, evaluate, plan, communicate, and manage material risks that have the potential to impact our business objectives. While risk management is a key accountability and performance criteria for our leaders, all employees have a responsibility for identifying and managing risks. Our Board and Executive Risk Management Committee provide oversight of our principal risks and associated management responses described on pages 95-105. The Audit Committee monitors the effectiveness of risk management and internal controls. Our risk management system is made up of six core elements (see page 93) - one of which is our risk management framework, which sets out clear roles and responsibilities, standards and procedures. We also have three lines of defence to verify that risks are being effectively managed in line with our policy, standards and procedures, including across core business processes such as ﬁnance, health and safety, social performance, environment and major hazards. You can view our risk management standard atwww.riotinto.com. The overall effectiveness of the risk management framework requires clear expectations and consistency of application of the framework, across different product groups and businesses, countries of operation and functional areas of expertise. This clearly did not happen in the case of the events leading to the destruction of the rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in May 2020. Following the events at Juukan Gorge, we have made changes to cultural heritage risk management within that framework. These changes strengthen the ﬁrst and second lines of defence, establishing a Communities and Social Performance Area of Expertise to deliver a more rigorous assurance framework with regard to the way we manage host communities and cultural heritage risks across our operations globally. The tragedy of Juukan Gorge highlights the critical dependency on risks being identiﬁed and then monitored on an ongoing basis by operational management (within the ﬁrst line of defence). From there, if circumstances change, the risk needs to be escalated quickly and appropriately to senior leaders and the relevant functional experts within the second line. The second andthird lines also need to be sufﬁciently well connected to identify the true nature of the underlying risk and how this may then be symptomatic or thematic for other assets or jurisdictions within the Group. Of course, all of this system of risk management and internal control is predicated upon a culture that recognises and prioritises cultural heritage speciﬁcally, and more generally supports the timely and effective communication and escalation of risk. Fundamentally, risk frameworks are only ever as good as the information that ﬂows through them, and the experience and judgment of individuals in key positions. This is particularly important in a group that is of our size, scale and complexity. The Board, Audit Committee and our business and functional management teams are all determined to play a part in making these improvements to the overall culture and systems of risk management and internal control to ensure that the lessons learned from Juukan Gorge are applied to other risk areas, particularly other environmental and social risks. Every part of our risk management framework is there to challenge and evaluate the status of our risk proﬁle in the pursuit of our business objectives. The way we challenge the status is by having three lines of defence that support leaders in critically reviewing and validating their own operating assumptions. Three lines of defence 1st - All operational leaders

2nd - Centre of Excellence and Areas of Expertise

3rd - Group Internal Audit Responsibilities Identiﬁcation, management, veriﬁcation and monitoring of risks and controls Oversees risks, control effectiveness, advice on capability and ensures objective assurance against Group's policies, standards and procedures Provides independent veriﬁcation that risks and internal controls are being managed effectively Accountability of Management Management Board and Board committees Risk ManagementRisk assurance - Assurance for management that risks and critical controls are being managed effectively. Capability and culture - Risk capability built through coaching and training for leaders and teams across our business

- Risk culture of active management of risks is embedded into how we run our business

- Risk culture fosters collective ability to identify and understand, openly discuss and respond to current and future risks. Risk management framework - Group's roles and responsibilities, standards, procedures and guiding principles for effective, consistent and integrated risk management. Risk analysis and management - Risks are measured, monitored and managed, which requires that critical controls performance is also being measured, monitored and managed

- Risks and their control information are current, transparent and connected

- Leader-led analysis and management. Systems, technology and data analytics- Leverage systems and data analytics to support risk analysis, management and oversight. Reporting oversight and insights - Management's oversight is supported by proactive reporting and effective escalation

- Decision-making is supported by connected and insightful risk analysis. Emerging risks As a company, we are inherently exposed to long-term risks because of our long-life operations and growth pipeline. We track leading indicators of emerging risks and their likely impact on our long-term prospects. We proactively analyse the impact of these risks on our business model through plausible scenarios of the interplay between geopolitics, societal expectations and technology advancement. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought additional uncertainty globally and the recovery pathway remains unclear. Our agility and resilience has enabled us to continue to operate, deliver products to our customers and contribute to economies and communities. Since early 2020, we have activated business resilience teams across our global operations, introduced strict health measures to protect our employees and communities, and adapted our systems to support a signiﬁcant number of employees working from home. We continue to closely monitor the potential short-to-long-term impacts on our business. This includes impacts on our employees, supply chain, market demand and trade, as well as the resilience of global ﬁnancial markets to support an economy recovery. Emerging risks by nature are highly uncertain, with scope for rapid or non-linear evolution. The main categories of emerging risks that we monitor continuously, and that could potentially have an impact (positive or negative) on the Group are described below: Trade tensions: Trade is an essential part of our business, and the mining sector in general, as the majority of our products cross national borders. Throughout the year, we have seen the dynamics of geopolitics causing volatile market conditions including the introduction of tariffs on various goods between China and the US, tariffs on Canadian aluminium imports to the US, a targeted reduction on imports from Australia by China and tightening of foreign investment laws in Australia and Canada. Although we have not been signiﬁcantly affected by these dynamics to date, we monitor these trends closely, and in particular the evolution of the relationship between Australia and China. Increasing societal and investor expectations: In 2020, we continued to see increasing expectations and focus on social equality, fairness and sustainability - and how companies address these issues. Financial institutions are also placing greater emphasis on environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations when making investment decisions. The increasing focus on ESG has the potential to shape the future of the mining industry, supply cost structures, demand for global commodities and capital markets. While this presents us with opportunities for portfolio and product differentiation, it has the potential to impact how we operate. Host communities and cultural heritage: We are committed to strengthening our relationships with host communities, including Traditional Owners and First Nations and improving the way we manage cultural heritage. We have taken a number of actions to address the lessons learned from Juukan Gorge, including establishing a standalone Communities and Social Performance (CSP) Area of Expertise, which will deliver more rigorous assurance across our operations and elevate communities risk processes. We have also set up an Integrated Heritage Management Plan with strict approval protocols at both the product group and Group levels. We include more detail about the actions we are taking in response to Juukan Gorge on 114-115. Resource depletion: The continual replenishment of economically viable resources is essential for our future growth. Our past divestments, planned closures and uncertainty over resource assumptions - without reciprocal resource replenishment through exploration or acquisitions - could impact our growth options. Additionally, our ability to access resources could potentially be impacted as regulations evolve. Transition to a low-carbon future: Climate change constitutes an important part of our sustainability approach. Climate change risks have formed part of our strategic thinking and investment decisions for over two decades. The transition to a low-carbon future presents both challenges and opportunities for our portfolio over the short to long term. Key areas of uncertainty include future climate change regulation and policies, the development of low-carbon technology solutions and the pace of transition across our value chains, in particular the decarbonisation pathways across the steel sector. We are targeting a 15% reduction in absolute emissions from 2018 levels by 2030, with an ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050 across our operations. Overall, our growth between now and 2030 will be carbon neutral. We continue to enhance our monitoring and management of greenhouse gas emissions, water and land use, and rehabilitation. We are also actively engaging in partnerships to explore ways to improve environmental performance across our value chains, such as with China Baowu Steel Group, Tsinghua University and Nippon Steel Corporation in the steel sector, and the ELYSISTM joint venture in the aluminium sector. We are also active participants in the International Council on Mining and Metals and the Climate-Smart Mining initiative. Please refer to our climate change report, available on our website, for further details. Risk Management continued Structural change across commodity markets: The increasing focus on ESG investors and the developments of current geopolitical tensions, coupled with the transition to a low-carbon future, have the potential to structurally change the supply and demand of global commodities. Demand for our commodities could shift to 'greener' alternatives, with a higher dependence on recycling, ie secondary supply. Alternatively, an increased focus on ensuring supply security could see large volumes of supply enter the market, potentially impacting future margins. Technology advancement: Technological advances bring both opportunities and threats for our business. Digital connectivity has enabled us to conduct essential activities, including assurance work, at remote sites where travel has been restricted due to COVID-19. Technology will also be a key enabler to reaching our net zero emissions ambition, through initiatives such as decarbonising the electricity network at our Pilbara iron ore operations in Western Australia and the ELYSISTM carbon-free aluminium smelting process. However, cyber attacks are becoming more prevalent and we have had to invest signiﬁcantly in technology to enhance our cyber security. Longer-term viability statement As discussed above, we closely monitor and assess the impact of key emerging risks on our long-term prospects and, where possible, proactively build response plans into our investment decisions. Our long-term planning reﬂects our business model of running our business in ways that are safer, smarter and more sustainable. To ensure we remain resilient in the long term, our business model is continuously stress tested against the key uncertainties within the emerging risks, with recommended actions to mitigate potential downside. These are presented to the Board on an annual basis as part of the Group strategy discussions. We then develop our strategy and make capital investment decisions based on this assessment. We also regularly assess our ﬁnancial investment capacity to ensure our capital commitments can be funded in line with our disciplined approach to capital allocation. Our business planning processes include preparing a one-year detailed ﬁnancial plan and a longer-term life-of-asset outlook. This planning process includes modelling a series of macroeconomic scenarios and using a range of assumptions that consider both internal and external factors. As part of our robust risk management framework, we closely track, monitor and mitigate principal risks to our business plan and model. The key assumptions underpinning our long-term plan include: - long-term economic growth and commodity demand in major markets, such as China; - continued access to and economic viability of resources and reserves to support organic and inorganic growth programmes;

- pathways to reduce carbon footprint;

- no signiﬁcant industry-wide disruptive technology or productivity enhancement that unlock very low cost supply; and

- no operational risks materially impacting the long-term plan. Our business plan and macroeconomic forecast has its greatest level of certainty in the underlying assumptions in its ﬁrst three years. However, our longer-term viability assessment examines the ﬁrst ﬁve years (2021-25) of the business plan. This not only enables a detailed analysis of potential impact of risks materialising in quick succession in the ﬁrst three years but also enables us to further stress test the business plan for risk materialising towards the end of the time period, although with lesser certainty. This allows directors to assess our capacity to exercise ﬁnancial levers available in both the three-year and ﬁve-year time frame to maintain the Group's viability. The principal risks and uncertainties included in our longer-term viability assessment are as follows: - Economic risk: A global ﬁnancial crisis triggered as the COVID-19 pandemic persists and global tensions intensify that lead to positive but low growth in China and an economic downturn in the rest of the world. Large negative pricing shocks are assumed in 2021, followed by persistent slow growth rates.

- Operational risk: A 'one-off' catastrophic event resulting from a major operational failure, such as a tailings and water storage facility failure, extreme weather event, underground or geotechnical event resulting in multiple fatalities, cessation of operations and signiﬁcant ﬁnancial impacts. We quantify the expected ﬁnancial impact of each risk based on internal macroeconomic and business analysis, as well as internal and external benchmarking on similar risks. We apply a probabilistic approach to quantify risks and impacts where relevant. Although the likelihood of more than one principal risk materialising in close succession is unlikely, the stress test assumes these risks could materialise individually and in multiple combinations to create severe but plausible scenarios that could threaten the Group's viability. Applying these scenarios, the ﬁrst ﬁve years of the Group's business plan is stress tested to assess the impact on the Group's longer-term viability, including whether additional ﬁnancing facilities will be required. In addition to liquidity and solvency, the assessment also considers other ﬁnancial performance metrics such as cash ﬂow, debt capacity and credit rating, as well as dividend payments. These metrics are subject to robust stress tests and reverse stress tests. Taken in isolation, each risk does not threaten the viability of our business model. The main impact from each risk is a signiﬁcant decrease in our free cash ﬂow and subsequent reduction in the dividend. We have levers in place to maintain adequate levels of liquidity, including reducing discretionary capital expenditure and accessing lines of credit. The most 'severe' scenario, albeit unlikely, considers the ﬁnancial impact of both economic and operational risks materialising in a single year at the start of the assessment period, followed by a second operational risk occurring towards the end of the ﬁve-year time period. This scenario would create both an immediate and prolonged severe impact, followed by a second impact on the Group's ﬁnancial performance towards the end of the period of assessment with an estimated negative free cash ﬂow of $11 billion. The Group has a suite of management actions available to preserve resilience, including accessing lines of credit, reducing capital expenditure and raising debt while maintaining the shareholder return policy. Our ﬁnancial ﬂexibility could potentially be limited during the peak of the crisis. The viability of the Group under all the severe but plausible scenarios tested remained sound. Although we have made signiﬁcant efforts to predict global recovery pathways from the COVID-19 pandemic, there still remains large uncertainty on how the situation will develop and how far reaching the impact will be. We have assumed a 'severe' recovery pathway to mitigate some of this uncertainty and give a greater level of conﬁdence to the directors in assessing our long-term viability. Therefore, taking into account the Group's current position and the robust assessment of our principal risks, the directors have assessed the prospects of the Group over the next ﬁve years (until 31 December 2025) and have a reasonable expectation that we will be able to continue to operate and meet our liabilities as they fall due over that period. Principal Risks and Uncertainties Principal Risks and Uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties outlined in this section reﬂect the risks that could materially affect (negatively or positively) our performance, future prospects or reputation. We examine our principal risks and uncertainties to our business objectives within the strategic context of our geopolitical, societal and technological landscape. A principal risk is one or a combination of risks that can manifest externally or internally, be of any nature, and escalate from any area of the business. As such, we set expectations that all our leaders and team members understand their risks, assess them in line with Group policies and procedures, and respond. Where risks are material to the Group, they are escalated to the Executive Risk Management Committee and, as appropriate, to the Board or its committees. This requires a strong risk culture that we continue to develop and foster. The principal risks, uncertainties and trends outlined in this report should be considered as forward-looking statements and are made subject to the cautionary statement on page 384. We regularly assess the potential impact and likelihood of our principal risks to support the prioritisation of our efforts and resources. The assessment of these principal risks and the effectiveness of our associated controls reﬂect management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and, by deﬁnition, involve subjective judgments and are subject to changes in our internal and external environments. While we deploy preventative and mitigative Current assessment of principal risks As of February 2021 Principal risks Focus 1 Living our corporate values Strategic; ESG 2 Geopolitics impacting trade and/or Strategic investment 3 Transition to a low-carbon future Strategic; ESG 4 Execution of acquisitions and Strategic divestments 5 New ore resources Strategic; ESG 6 Strategic partnerships Strategic; ESG 7 Relationships with communities Strategic; ESG 8 Attract and retain requisite skilled Strategic; ESG people 9 Commodity economics Economic 10 Access to capital through economic Economic cycles 11 Resources to reserves Economic 12 Capital project delivery Economic 13 Change in tax regulations Economic 14 Safety incident or major hazard event Operational; ESG 15 Cyber breach Operational 16 Physical impacts from climate change Operational; ESG 17 Water scarcity and management Operational; ESG 18 Natural disaster exposure Operational; ESG 19 Closure, reclamation and rehabilitation Operational; ESG 20 Civil unrest Operational; ESG 21 COVID-19 Operational; ESG 22 Breach of our policies, standards and Operational; ESG procedures, laws or regulations 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. Governance - risks arising from our workplace culture, business conduct and governance. controls to reduce the likelihood and consequence of risks, and manage potential impacts, the following describes the inherent risks to our business. There remain certain threats, such as natural disasters and pandemics, where there is limited capacity in the international insurance markets to transfer such risks. We closely monitor these threats and develop business resilience plans. We also seek to bring a commensurate level of rigour and discipline to our managed and non-managed joint ventures as we do to our wholly-owned assets, through engagement and inﬂuence, in line with applicable laws. In 2020, the ongoing management and monitoring of these risks, controls and response plans has continued to be the responsibility of the Group's Executive Risk Management Committee (RMC) and, where required, a dedicated management committee chaired by an Executive member to oversee a speciﬁc principal risk. This year, we are providing greater transparency to our shareholders in disclosing not only the mitigations for principal risks but also where in our business (resources, assets or relationships) the risk exists. Additionally, we identify the interconnectivity of our Strategic1, Economic2 and Operational3 principal risks within our investors' Environment4, Social5 and Governance6 (ESG) approach. Likelihood(Accountingforeffectivenessofexistingcontrols) Impact Strategic - risks arising from uncertainties that may impact our ability to achieve our strategic objectives. Economic - risks that directly impact ﬁnancial performance and realisation of future economic beneﬁts. Operational - risks arising from our business that have the potential to impact people, environment, community and operational performance including our supply chain. HSE risks are speciﬁc operational risks. Environment - risks arising from our business that have the potential to impact on air, land, water, ecosystems and human health. Social - risks arising from our business that have the potential to impact on society, including health and safety. tropeR cigetartS Principal Risks and Uncertainties continued 1. Living our corporate values Strategic ESG Living our values (Safety, Teamwork, Respect, Integrity and Excellence) goes to the heart of our Group's performance, future prospects and reputation. Sharing and demonstrating our values through our behaviours together unlocks opportunities for high performance in all that we do. Management response Our code of conduct, The Way We Work, provides clear guidance on how we should conduct our business, no matter where we work or where we are from. The following programmes have been deployed to support our leaders and teams in living our values: - Leader and employee training in our values and behaviours. - Business integrity training tailored to their role responsibilities and risk exposures. Opportunities Our reputation and ability to build respectful and trusting partnerships is dependent on our business conduct consistent with our corporate values. Threats COVID-19 travel restrictions have reduced the ability to have face-to-face cultural and leadership development programmes. Hence, we are ﬁnding new ways to engage, induct and develop our people through use of virtual and online programmes. TrendPotential impact - Group reputation

- Licence to operate

- Future ﬁnancial and operational performance 2. Geopolitics impacting trade and/or investment Strategic International geopolitics may impact our ability to operate effectively and/or invest. Management response We aim to mitigate the impact of geopolitics by: - Continually testing the resilience and optionality from our diverse portfolio of commodities, markets and jurisdictions.

- Ongoing monitoring of the political environments where we operate as well as our key markets and engagement with government and customers in those areas. Opportunities Operations spanning diverse commodities and jurisdictions provide resilience against country-speciﬁc tariffs. Threats Increased trade tensions may undermine rules-based trading system and lead to trade actions (increased tariffs and retaliation), potentially impacting key markets for our products. TrendPotential impact - Future ﬁnancial performance

- Liquidity

- Group reputation Link to strategy P Portfolio P People P Performance P Partners Attachments Original document

