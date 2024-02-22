Stock RIO RIO TINTO PLC
Rio Tinto plc

Equities

RIO

GB0007188757

Diversified Mining

Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is one of the world's leaders in mining research, prospecting and operating. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - iron ore (59%): 283.2 Mt produced in 2022; - aluminum, alumina and bauxite (24.9%): 54.6 Mt bauxite, 7.5 Mt alumina and 3 Mt aluminum produced; - copper (5.8%) : 521.1 Kt produced; - industrial minerals (4.8%): titanium dioxide pigments (1,200 Kt produced), borates (532 Kt produced) and salts (5.7 Mt produced); - diamonds (1.5%) : 4.7 million carats produced; - gold (1%) : 235,000 ounces produced; - other (3%): uranium, silver, zinc and molybdenum. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (0.3%), Europe (6.5%), China (54.3%), Japan (7.4%), Asia (7.1%), the United States (15.9%), Canada (3.1%), Australia (1.9%) and other (3.5%).
Sector
Diversified Mining
Calendar
2024-04-03 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Rio Tinto plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
65.02 USD
Average target price
80.29 USD
Spread / Average Target
+23.47%
Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi.
RIO TINTO PLC Stock Rio Tinto plc
-10.75% 112 B $
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-12.12% 147 B $
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
+3.60% 49 518 M $
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
-8.69% 39 250 M $
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Stock Anglo American plc
-9.32% 26 303 M $
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
-8.16% 19 700 M $
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Stock Hindustan Zinc Limited
-2.50% 15 754 M $
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Stock Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+11.67% 13 484 M $
VEDANTA LIMITED Stock Vedanta Limited
+4.89% 12 091 M $
SOUTH32 LIMITED Stock South32 Limited
-14.11% 8 418 M $
Integrated Mining
