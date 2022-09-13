Advanced search
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
09/13/2022
4909.00 GBX   -0.72%
Summary 
Summary

Rio Tinto, Baowu Agree Joint Venture to Develop $2 Billion Australian Iron-Ore Project

09/13/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Rio Tinto PLC on Wednesday said it intends to form a joint venture with China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd. to develop the $2-billion Western Range iron-ore project in Australia's Pilbara region.

Rio Tinto said it will own 54%, and Baowu 46%, of the joint venture that will develop the 25-million-metric-ton a year project. Rio Tinto's share of the cost would be $1.3 billion, which is already included in its capital expenditure guidance for the next two years, the company said.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1943ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC -0.72% 4909 Delayed Quote.0.35%
SILVER -0.18% 19.305 Delayed Quote.-18.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56 370 M - -
Net income 2022 15 465 M - -
Net cash 2022 83,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,70x
Yield 2022 10,3%
Capitalization 94 906 M 94 906 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 56,57 $
Average target price 65,45 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC1.07%96 773
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.10%137 421
GLENCORE PLC33.18%75 443
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)76.05%47 028
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.85%42 492
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.69%33 128